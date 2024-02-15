The Sussexes toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre & thanked First Nations

Prince Harry and Meghan spent a lot of time on the Whistler ski slopes, doing a really fun and beautiful photocall for the One Year To Go – Invictus Games event. Hours later, they changed their clothes and attended a private event at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre in Whistler. They toured the center and gave thanks to First Nations for allowing them to visit. You can see the new post about it here on sussex.com, with some photos.
Prince Harry and Meghan have thanked First Nations youth ambassadors for ‘welcoming the Invictus Games onto their sacred land’ at a reception in Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre in Whistler as part of their two-day trip from California to highlight next year’s event, which will be the first to involve winter sports.
The couple were joined by Youth Ambassadors, Chief Nelson and Wilson Williams before attending a reception where artists who created the Invictus Games logo debuted their artwork.
The collaboration marks the first time all four First Nations of Canada, one of three indigenous groups recognised in the country, have worked together on the same piece of art.
A statement on the couple’s new Sussex.com website read: ‘The evening and presentation were extremely meaningful. IG2025 and the couple could not be more proud to share the artists’ piece with the world. The couple recognise the significance of the First Nations communities welcoming the Invictus Games onto their sacred land and are thankful for the warmth and hospitality.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Perfectly lovely, perfectly appropriate. It’s just the kind of thing Peg & Buttons would have bungled badly on a royal tour (which is P&B don’t go on royal tours anymore, cough). Incidentally, Meghan’s coat in those photos was from DÔEN. It’s called their “Kensington” coat. Some Derangers think she did it on purpose. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
This visit to the Cultural Center gives royal tour. No wonder Bulliam is mad.
They held a reception there for them and the others there for Invictus, they just didn’t allow the press or photographers to attend. That is what I have read.
They are on First Nations land, that’s what you do to show respect. A royal tour would involve dozens of press, government representatives, etc., they were simply there as a thank-you to the people of the Squamish Lil’wat nation on behalf of Invictus.
Let’s all remember this particular bit of a previous royal tour in Canada : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWMd3rQPJ8Y
You got there before me… their behaviour was so totally shameful.
The Sussexes are the only members of the BRF that aren’t a g-d disgrace in public.
So the BRF exiled them.
Then they fell apart and are now starting to want the Sussexes back.
My hopes for the Sussexes’ response: “Oh I think not my good bit*h”
And to top it all it’s presented as a fun, cutesy moment between these two idiots.
I honestly can not get enough of this “One year to go” trip! I’m loving the photos and its getting me so excited for IG 2025!
Especially because I feel like the people of the First Nations are being honored and respected for their contribution to the games. The IG organizers aren’t pandering or speaking empty words like most politicians. They are showing genuine respect and appreciation by treating the people of the First Nations like the valued partners they are.
I am right there with you, I really appreciate the care and respect they are showing.
On another note, I LOVE that sussex.com is getting nearly immediate updates!
AGREE! The updates are SO GOOD on sussex.com. New pictures from the visit to Mount Currie Community Centre are lovely! I’m sure Kaiser will cover, too, but I thought this was so lovely:
“Upon their arrival, The Duke and Duchess received a tradition welcome and were presented symbolic gifts for their family including a traditional basket which takes over a year to make and a hand carved cedar art piece symbolizing strength.”
How beautiful!
(Plus Meghan looking so warm and kind, hugging community members. Both so engaged and smiling and Harry with a cute doggie!)
I’m LIVING for it!
Kate who? Kate where? WHO CARES!
Do you guys remember how Meghan was ready and willing to drag the RF into the 21st (let’s be real, even 20th) century, and how the result was that they whined about how she literally worked too hard and expected them to work hard too?
THIS. THIS is what she was trying to get done. Showing global ambassadorship and respect to all parts of the world. THIS IS WHAT YOU COULD HAVE HAD, ROYALS.
Charles, you should get on your knees and beg for them to return. It might save your little dynasty from total collapse.
Good for them. Always learning and maybe we will see them help. How dare she wear a coat with the name Kensington!! They lengths they go to is comical at this point.
Are you sure your extract is from the daily fail. There is nothing negative there and I don’t believe its possible!
Same! I had to look twice to check DM.
Meghan is so photogenic… and the warmth just flows. No wonder people light up around these two.
I am wondering if KC didn’t put an end to all the KP briefings. Didn’t they just get a new secretary, seems to me it was someone from BP. Could be wrong. Or Charles could finally be putting the brakes on all the fawning Kate articles (maybe she put a foot wrong), and the briefings against H amd M. Time will tell.
@Underhill, there definitely been a tone shift in certain publications the past few days. But I think is coming from BP rather than KP. I think KC signalled a detente when he instructed someone to suggest that William can opt to continue to carry the anger against the Sussexes, but he’d be on his own.
BP could rightly have guessed that KP comms are weak right now, so it’s easy to take the reins at this juncture and change the messaging. The question for me is whether Charles is just using this to jab at William in the short term or if there’s a permanent sea change regarding BP briefing about H&M.
Not a fan of the coat, but I love the photos and that building is gorgeous. I would love to see more of it. So far I’m impressed by everything, it’s going to be a wonderful event, one year will go fast.
Happy they did this but they need to provide more information for it to make sense/be correct. There are more than four First Nations in Canada. They likely mean the four First Nations on whose land Invictus will be held? Anyway, it’s a nice, respectful and appropriate move—they just need to get the information down so it isn’t blasted into the world incorrectly. And I believe they have a staff that could get that right, get educated, or simply ask the artists behind the logo design, “what four First Nations?”
Yeah, this was completely incorrect. There are 634 First Nations communities across Canada, so I assume they were talking about the four Nations whose traditional territories Whistler is on. And there are three distinct Indigenous groups in Canada: First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Not that I expect anyone on Salt Island to understand all the nuances of Indigenous relations, but this is all available on Google.
Co-signed by this Albertan, Pen. That explanation was clearly written by a journo who is not familiar with Indigenous Peoples in Canada (and certainly not within the unceded territories in BC).
For fellow CB’ers who might be interested, this is the site for the cultural center, which better explains the history and relationships between the Squamish and Lil’wat, as well as the other FN in the traditional territory.
https://slcc.ca/history/
Thank you for the link Punk Princess PHD!
The Inuit is a nation separate from the Assembly of First Nations with a total of 633 separate Indian bands speaking 180 sub dialects amount their 50 linguistic groups. Paraphrased from Due South, an old TV show
The “four first nations” refers to the name of the Treaty 4 with Queen Victoria, not the actual number of First Nations in Canada.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_4#List_of_Treaty_4_First_Nations
I hope this link works..here’s a list of all the First Nations under Treaty 4.
Thanks, and due South!!!
i looked at the link but none of those first nations appear to be in British Columbia?
I thought they literally just meant “four first nations” since I think there are four distinct aspects to the design – and I think its the First Nations whose land is being used for Invictus.
I really am not sure though. But, the line “four first nations” is directly from sussex.com, not the DM.
No, they are talking about the four First Nations in the coastal corridor, not Treaty 4. But they should have been more specific.
Due South!!!
Whistler is home to two native cultures, the coastal Squamish and the mountain Lil’wat, whose ancestral territories overlap there. The Squamish Nation territory extends from North Vancouver through Squamish to Whistler. The Lil’wat Nation territory starts in Whistler and extends north to Pemberton to Mount Currie. The nations have traditionally lived together in peace, respecting the land. These moron writers need to do some research, there are over 630 First Nations communities in Canada, which represent more than 50 Nations and 50 Indigenous languages.
I’m actually glad they kept this moment private and away from the press. The logo the four nations created together is very cool. It’s really special. And it’s fun to see the DM having to quote from Sussex.com.
Oh please please please please please pleeeaaase let there be a performance by throat singers for H&M. Please!
The world needs the Tiktok, Tweet, and memes that would instantly compare their respectful appreciation to the horrifying C&C guffawfest.
@Lurker – the contrast is already evident.
But also, throat singing is an Inuit tradition, not Coast Salish.
I wish she had done it on purpose!
I really like the logo the artists came up with. Regionally specific and identifiable but undoubtedly Invictus as well.
I like the way they are being respectful to the native people of Canada. They show more dignity than the rest of the royal who just play a one uppmanship with each. Harry and Meghan as always have done their homework before attending an event.
ONCE AGAIN, the Susseexs are showing that it’s just not that hard to give a sh*t about people and behave accordingly. Why do the rest of the Windsors find this so hard?
(hypothetical question lol we all know the answer)
Treating others with respect and dignity isn’t difficult…unless you’re from a family who believes that white people are superior and royals are the most superior.
With Harry and Meghan, you get the sense that they don’t hold themselves as superior to others. They have a warmth and a friendliness that cannot be faked. That’s why people gravitate towards them.
Why, why, why is it always Harry and Megan that have to show the Windsors how to behave with respect to other nations and religions. There are no smirks, no stupid faces, no ignoring people and rushing past, just genuine warmth and respect, you get back what you give out, Jamaica was a case in point. I love the pictures and I love the logo for invictus.
Yes there really is a sea change in some of the press reporting and I have a feeling that that Charlie has put his foot down, or maybe he’s sending the incandescent one a message!!?
I think it helps that they are smiling and holding hands. Meghan isn’t playing with her hair or holding her stomach. Harry isn’t stone faced and both are appropriately dressed. They both give energy that they are there for the people instead of the people are there for them. This isn’t rocket science. They make all the working royal outings seem so shallow and meaningless. The working royals give off “ticking the box on my engagement list” energy.
You got it exactly with “They both give energy that they are there for the people instead of the people are there for them.” That’s the difference between H&M and the RF in one sentence.
MoMary Pester, you changed your name!
I’ve thought that KFC should withdraw as the head of the Commonwealth Trust and ask that they vote Harry in (or Harry & Meghan if that’s possible). Of course, that would be up to the countries to decide, but it’s not ‘royal’ and most of the countries do not have the brf as the head of state. It makes sense.
I am so, so, so glad they’re talking to First Nations and Indigenous communities on the ground about how to do Invictus on their territory with respect. It’s a big part of Canada’s TRC call to actions, and land acknowledgement is definitely the least anyone could do especially on the West Coast. It makes the Vancouver/Whistler IG so much more meaningful that they’re talking and working in collaboration with First Nations artists for the branding of these games too.
dido, I was very happy when I learned that the First Nations artists did the artwork for the IG games in Canada. It’s beautiful and meshes both entities together.
Yes! They are respecting the TRC’s Call to Actions regarding international sporting events.
Love this.
“Kensington Coat” I am loving it. 🤣🤣🤣
I really enjoyed reading about H&M’s visit to the cultural center and I’d be so interested in doing visits like these if I were them. What a fascinating life of service they are leading…goes to show me that Peg and Kant are dull, vacuous people…no interests, no genuine curiosity…just after the titles, money, and fame.
#teamsussex
No fences or Jeeps needed here!
Harry and Meghan always seem eager to learn, eager to show their appreciation, and they’re always so respectful. They’re at ease, and put others at ease, because they’ve prepared for the visit.
You just know Kate would say something stupid and tone-deaf like, “George and Louis love to play cowboys and Indians!”
That black won’t crack until she’s in her seventies. Meghan looks so bright, generous, and natural. They’re so jealous watching over the pond. JEALOUS.
Harry and Meghan doing what is right and natural when in other peoples’ territory-be respectful, learn to listen, and show kindness at all times-they are truly wonderful ambassadors for the commonwealth of nations.