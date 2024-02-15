The Sussexes toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre & thanked First Nations

Prince Harry and Meghan spent a lot of time on the Whistler ski slopes, doing a really fun and beautiful photocall for the One Year To Go – Invictus Games event. Hours later, they changed their clothes and attended a private event at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre in Whistler. They toured the center and gave thanks to First Nations for allowing them to visit. You can see the new post about it here on sussex.com, with some photos.

Prince Harry and Meghan have thanked First Nations youth ambassadors for ‘welcoming the Invictus Games onto their sacred land’ at a reception in Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre in Whistler as part of their two-day trip from California to highlight next year’s event, which will be the first to involve winter sports.

The couple were joined by Youth Ambassadors, Chief Nelson and Wilson Williams before attending a reception where artists who created the Invictus Games logo debuted their artwork.

The collaboration marks the first time all four First Nations of Canada, one of three indigenous groups recognised in the country, have worked together on the same piece of art.

A statement on the couple’s new Sussex.com website read: ‘The evening and presentation were extremely meaningful. IG2025 and the couple could not be more proud to share the artists’ piece with the world. The couple recognise the significance of the First Nations communities welcoming the Invictus Games onto their sacred land and are thankful for the warmth and hospitality.’