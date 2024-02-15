Prince Harry & Meghan’s children are now using ‘Sussex’ as their surname

One of the weird things about the Windsors’ racism and white supremacy is that those clowns completely freaked out about what to call the first mixed-race children in the modern royal family. As we now know, when the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Archie, then-Prince Charles and the current Princess of Wales were having open conversations about “how dark” the baby would be and what his skin color would “mean.” Charles made a big point of telling Harry and Meghan that their children would not have royal titles, and that he planned to change the Letters Patent when he became king, specifically to deny prince/princess titles to their children. All of which meant that when Archie was born, he was title-free and given the surname “Mountbatten-Windsor.” Lilibet Diana was also born a Mountbatten-Windsor.

Then QEII died and King Charles suddenly realized that it would look pretty bad to change the Letters Patent, so Lili and Archie became princess and prince the moment their grandfather became king. Lili was even christened as Princess Lilibet. As it turns out, that wasn’t the only change. Now that Archie and Lili are going to school, they’re not using Mountbatten-Windsor as their surname. They’re using Sussex. Lili Sussex and Archie Sussex!!! From a very interesting piece in the Times of London:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rebranded their website to “unify” their family after their children started using the Sussex title. Rather than being known as the Mountbatten-Windsors, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had been known as Archie Sussex and Lilibet Sussex since the coronation, a source said — in the same way that Harry was known as Captain Wales when he was in the army. On Monday, Harry and Meghan released Sussex.com, a rebranded website that is understood to have taken a year to build. However, it came under criticism for using the couple’s coat of arms. Insiders say that the aim of the rebrand is to bring all the couple’s projects — and both their children — under the same umbrella website. Their foundation and production company are called Archewell, inspired by their four-year-old son’s name. However, the new website is thought to be intended to be inclusive of both children. After publishing his autobiography Spare, which detailed a childhood of being treated as a less-important “spare” to the “heir”, the Sussexes are said to be keen not to discriminate against their own second-born, two-year-old Lilibet. A source said: “The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.” [The website] uses the coat of arms that Meghan was issued with when she married into the royal family. While some reports have questioned the legitimacy of the Sussexes using the coat of arms on their promotional website, a royal insider said: “It isn’t any sort of problem for the rest of the royal family. It hasn’t even been part of a conversation. Harry is more concerned about the health and wellbeing of the King and Kate and thinks that is where the focus should be. There certainly hasn’t been any problem raised about the use of a coat of arms by anyone at the royal household — why would they object when it’s perfectly normal and is pretty routine? Lots of people are familiar with the Duchy of Cornwall products in the shops and there are about 800 companies using the royal warrant coat of arms for commercial reasons.” “Sussex.com is just an umbrella for good causes like [Harry’s organisations] Sentebale, Invictus and Travelyst and separates them out from the non-profit Archewell foundation and Archewell Productions, which is a profit-for-good company. There’s no use of the word ‘royal’ on the site for a good reason — to ensure there could be no conflict with anyone’s wishes.”

[From The Times]

Isn’t this some straight reporting from the Times! Someone wanted it on the record that if the royals wanted to say something about sussex.com, they needed to speak to Harry directly. Harry will take their collective silence as the go-ahead. And yes, thanks to the source for pointing out all of the royal warrant coat of arms and the Duchy Originals line. Anyway, I’m really excited to hear that Archie and Lili are using Sussex as a surname, and I love that H&M wanted something which is more inclusive of Lili, their little gingersnap spare.

