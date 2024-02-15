The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade ended in gunfire & at least one death

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, which was staged in Las Vegas. Valentine’s Day was their big homecoming, with a huge parade and presentation for the fans and residents of Kansas City. Thousands of people came out to celebrate the Chiefs, and many of the players were still drunk and partying. Then shots rang out. A uniquely American tragedy, yet again, for the millionth time. The Kansas City Police Department said that there is at least one casualty and 22 people are wounded from gunshots. One of the shooters was jumped by Chiefs fans and held until the police got there. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are spreading support and love to their community:

Travis Kelce offered his condolences and support following a shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me,” the tight end, 34, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

During a second press conference on Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed there was one deceased and 22 wounded after the shooting at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. Authorities were still working on the total number of victims and identifying the deceased victim at the time.

“Three persons were detained and under investigation for today’s incident,” Graves said. “Right now we do not have a motive. I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”

The Chiefs released a statement shortly after the mass shooting.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City,” their statement began. The NFL team added that “all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for,” while also sharing that they were in close contact with law enforcement officials and thanked first responders.