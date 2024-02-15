The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade ended in gunfire & at least one death

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, which was staged in Las Vegas. Valentine’s Day was their big homecoming, with a huge parade and presentation for the fans and residents of Kansas City. Thousands of people came out to celebrate the Chiefs, and many of the players were still drunk and partying. Then shots rang out. A uniquely American tragedy, yet again, for the millionth time. The Kansas City Police Department said that there is at least one casualty and 22 people are wounded from gunshots. One of the shooters was jumped by Chiefs fans and held until the police got there. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are spreading support and love to their community:
Travis Kelce offered his condolences and support following a shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.
“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me,” the tight end, 34, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
During a second press conference on Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed there was one deceased and 22 wounded after the shooting at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. Authorities were still working on the total number of victims and identifying the deceased victim at the time.
“Three persons were detained and under investigation for today’s incident,” Graves said. “Right now we do not have a motive. I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”
The Chiefs released a statement shortly after the mass shooting.
“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City,” their statement began. The NFL team added that “all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for,” while also sharing that they were in close contact with law enforcement officials and thanked first responders.
It’s just awful. I feel so bad for the people of Kansas City, for Chiefs fans and for the team. This was supposed to be a wonderful day of community for Kansas City, coming together to see their Super Bowl champions and it ended with gunfire, ambulances and at least one woman murdered.
Absolutely heartbreaking and devastating. When the ravens won in 2013, we took our 8 month old to the parade. I can’t even imagine how many parents took their children (I think schools were closed in KC for the parade) – hearing about the injured children is just a nightmare.
When the Seahawks won in 2013, I took my 10-week old infant strapped to my chest. While we weren’t out in the parade area (as season ticket holders, we had access to be inside our stadium where the parade terminated/stage was located at the end) this same thing could happen anywhere. If the Seahawks won the SB now, my 10 and 7 year olds would be BEGGING us to take them and I would have a really hard time considering that. We no longer have NFL tickets, but we spend a LOT of time watching baseball with our kids in tow – and for the msot part, that situation feels pretty safe, but we have had some scary moments on the train to/from. We were all participants in a local parade here in December and I would be lying if the thought had not crossed my mind then, too.
It is totally and utterly heartbreaking. I can’t imagine what you, as a nation and as individuals are going through, but I’m sending you all the love in the world from the other side of the Atlantic.
Maybe now that gun violence has stained the sanctity of football for them, Congress will finally do something about gun control.
Nah, they won’t.
Like the time it stained the sanctity of. July Fourth parade outside Chicago? Or the country music concert in Vegas?
Well, the 4th of July one seemed almost fitting. At the time, my dad made a comment about how mass murder is as quintessentially American as baseball and apple pie at this point.
I figured Sandy Hook would put a fire under their asses. Then when one of their own Steve Scalise was shot I though ok this is it. Nope.
The Republicans are always the ones who reject common sense gun laws. That sweet NRA money lining their pockets is just too good to pass up. Also their constituents who are immersed in the gun culture and guns are a big part of their personality.
Missouri basically has no gun laws. They can conceal carry without a permit. Take a look at the Giffords website. They have a gun laws by state score card. Missouri gets a big fat F.
I already saw deplorables questioning why others were not packing so they could have stopped this…
That’s how much they twist it.
Not to brag about my country (because we’re often idiots), but we have strict gun control and we don’t have to constantly worry about shit like this.
Called this. Knew the Good Guy With A Gun narrative would get trotted out by the gun fetishists.
It’s always the “good guys with a gun”. How about if some of those guys aren’t so good? And don’t have enough experience? Then you have a shootout with more bullets flying all over the place. That also makes it hard for law enforcement on the scene to their job. Who is the original shooter and who are all of these other people that are now shooting? And it ended up that the “good guys” that brought one of the shooters down weren’t even armed. They just tackled him to ground and kept him there until law enforcement could take over WITHOUT A GUN. That is REAL bravery.
It’s not even an argument made in good faith, because you know they won’t actually listen if you point out that there were literally 800 armed police officers, at least a dozen of which had to be within 30 feet of the shooting, yet one or two individuals were still able to get off dozens of shots before the police could do anything.
You’re right, they won’t. They’ll just keep sending their thoughts & prayers.
There was a shooting a few days ago about 20 miles from where I live. According to reports the police recovered at least 50 shell casings from the scene, a teenager was shot 3 times, another one grazed, and a 26-year-old woman was shot SEVEN times but miraculously no one died. This madness needs to end!
Yup, that was the moment – if nothing happened post-Sandy Hook, then nothing ever will.
I’m afraid here in the UK we just shrug & turn away now “another mass shooting in the US” – 48th this year. People here just DO NOT UNDERSTAND the US fixation with their guns. One of my US family members posted a photo recently on IG of his 25 (yes, 25) guns – many of them assault rifles – entitled ‘Freedom’. We just DO NOT GET IT.
I knew after Sandy Hook that the GOP would never do anything about gun violence. If they did not care about young white children being slaughtered at school in an affluent suburb, then they are obviously not going to lose sleep over anyone else.
Same.
And then they allowed that awful excuse for a human being Alex Jones to trot out all of his lies and stupid conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook shooting for a long time. Those poor parents.
Nope. Maga’s think KC is in cahoots with Biden. So they don’t count.
Will not be surprised that the story will be spun that the NFL, Taylor Swift, Biden, were behind this “psy op” in order to take people’s guns away.
As soon as I heard about the shooting, I was sure (and remain so until proven otherwise!) that it will turn out to be someone (one of the 1 in 5 apparently, acccording to The Guardian?!) who believes that psy-op BS, and came to punish KC and their fans.
These whackadoo conspiracy theories actually inspire murderers, just like they inspired the J6 insurrection. When will we at least hold the rumor mongers responsible?!
Yeah, this changes nothing. We have people killing children IN SCHOOLS and nothing was done after Sandy Hook.
Also, not to the OP but I can’t respond to the poster who wrote the comment about the parade in Highland Park, IL: A flippant comment about that shooting being fitting is pretty awful. My dear friends were there, running from those bullets with their children. Please, don’t dehumanize these events by saying that a 4th of July shooting is “fitting”
Unfortunately, looking from outside the US, it seems any gathering will not be a safe place. When schools are not a safe place – what is. When it this going to change? Good luck and condolences to all affected. So sad. thoughts and prayers don’t seem to make things better.
Poll after poll shows that most Americans want gun safety legislation. But few Americans vote based on that issue alone so the Republican party, doing the bidding of the NRA, continues to block even the mildest reforms. Our country is awash in guns, and as long as it is, we will continue to have these tragedies. No one is safe here.
Actually a lot of Americans vote primarily on the issue of gun control, against it.
Many of us vote with gun control and violence prevention as a top priority. I’ll add in health care to that list of priorities— since I view the violence in this country as a significant public health crisis.
Instead if highlighting what “Americans” prioritize, follow the money — and the influence that the NRA has had on Congress and on convincing a relatively small number of people that “freedumb” means that certain kinds of people get to arm themselves with minimal limits. Note that many gun rights advocates often blanche and backtrack when communities of color claim those same rights — albeit with somewhat different goals. Note too, that we’re a nation of states. My state has quite strict gun control laws. The state just across the river does not. I’m sure you can guess how that works.
I recently joined an advocacy group that focuses on reducing gun violence. The White House and VP Harris have relatively new efforts focused on supporting states in their efforts to reduce gun violence. Many of us are working directly and indirectly on issues associated with gun violence. We need to focus on lobbyists and political funding — both of which the NRA has masterfully played for decades.
If Sandy Hook didn’t change things — what will? An alignment of outrage and community solidarity that is just as focused and funded as the NRA has been?
Yeah exactly it’s the special interest groups that own our politicians and essentially control our government.
My first thought was, just another day in the USA. Of course we should be able to expect a safe environment in a celebration parade. And of course we can’t. People love guns more than literally anything else. It’s sickening. So much for being “free.”
My second thought was, idiots will still find a way to tie it to Biden trying to control the election before they dare consider it could be their precious guns. It’s never the guns. It’s always the Democrats. NRA’s flying monkeys, too dumb to realize they’re killing us all.
From a foreigner’s perspective, it is utterly baffling to me that there is such weak gun control in the US. Our police force (Ireland) don’t even carry guns.
Yup, it doesn’t even cross our minds here (UK). To the extent that, when there was a discussion on here recently about why people don’t go to the cinema any more, I was really astonished by the number of posters who cited concern about possible shootings in the theatre. That really took me aback.
Having lived in the States, though, I know that some/many Americans will NEVER give up their “right to bear arms”.
48 mass shootings this year apparently (on the news here this morning).
There are actually places here in the US where you can walk into a commercial establishment like Walmart and see men (mostly it’s men) with AK 47’s slung over their shoulders. Perfectly legal due to “open carry” laws.
It’s crazy. It’s not a matter of if, but when, the next shooting will happen.
The university in my town fell victim to a swatting call regarding an active shooter. Police from all over responded to the false call and the most heartbreaking image seared into my mind was the ambulances lined up in a row, ready to take victims to the hospital.
Is that Syracuse University? My son goes there and they had 2 false reports of an active shooter in 24 hours. It’s terrifying getting that alert even if it’s just to say it was false.
It was the University of Oklahoma. It happened in April of 2023. I’m glad your son is safe, false alarms are so anxiety inducing.
OK but with Ireland there is a problem when armed units can’t get there in time, it’s not a perfect solution either (I too am in Ireland and wish there’d be more and tougher police presence, and teenagers would actually be held accountable but that’s a rant for another day).
Not intending to invalidate your concern, also I don’t have a side in this since I’m neither from the US not Irish, but (according to Wikipedia) in 2014 Ireland had 0.87 gunfire related deaths pro 100,000 inhabitants, while the US had 12,3 (in 2017). It looks like the police not carrying guns is working, even though perfection is hard to attain.
(These numbers are old because I couldn’t find more recent ones for Ireland on the wiki page).
The latest stat – 2021- from a reliable source gives Ireland a homicide rate of 0.44 per100,000, the third lowest of any European country. The highest is Latvia with 5. something. The US is an outlier in the developed world. Shameful.
There’s a Welsh drama called “Bang!” that starts off with a gun shot and neighbors calling the police and a mystery unfolds. The fact that a single gun shot caused panic was so telling to me. In America, in a quiet suburb or town the reaction might be the same, but in the city where I live, the sound of gun shots are common enough (especially around sports victories and July 4th) that I just assume it’s someone shooting into the air to make a noise rather than a crime. Just a peak into our culture.
The last time I was in the US in 2012, I saw people just walking around with guns holstered on their hips. As if it were cell phones or a purse.
It is mind boggling.
I was terrified the whole time and I can’t imagine living with that every day. Or how much worse the Maga/trump years have made it.
I am too afraid to visit there anymore.
My heart breaks for all those children and their families.
@Charfromdarock, can I ask, generally, where you were when you visited? I’ve lived in multiple Mid-Atlantic cities, and visited quite a few states, and I’ve never seen people openly walking around with guns. So, while there’s a lot that we live with every day, at least where I’ve lived and worked, which includes some pretty concerning areas, it hasn’t looked like that. The concern, for me, is never knowing who might be armed, because, for the most part, the guns aren’t visible.
In Tucson, which is a liberal city in a state that suffers from some major toxic masculinity in the state house, it’s very common for restaurants/stores to have a “no guns inside” sign posted on the door. That must be mind blowing to foreign tourists, of which there are many given the unique beauty of the region.
Some states have open carry laws, some states have concealed carry laws.
I’ve lived in the US my entire life and have never seen anyone walk around with a holstered gun on their hip like a cell phone – that is going to be very much state dependent.
I agree with @blithe that its the concealed guns that are more of a worry for me.
I live in a very blue state, but we still have very permissive open carry laws, and there used to be a woman who would frequent my local shopping area with a gun in a hip holster and converse loudly with her companion about how many guns she owned, and her free-dumbs, etc. I came very close to telling her just what I thought about her and her idiotic philosophy, but realized she actually wanted the confrontation, probably so she could “educate” us liberals on how the 2nd Amendment works.
It’s baffles me and I live in Missouri. The majority of the country want common sense restrictions and a ban on assault weapons. Gunshot wounds are the leading cause of death of children in this country. Gov Parsons of Missouri is one of the worst, our state has NO restrictions on guns whatsoever. I hope you all know he ran for his life, much like the famous video of Josh Hawley. He is the all access gun proponent, should he have had his own gun at the ready to stop the ‘bad guys’? This is the big lie the NRA has been selling, if the good guys all have guns, they will stop the bad guys. All lies and it makes me sick.
I’ve been in a BAKERY
Sorry – I sent too soon! What I wanted to say is that I’ve been to a BAKERY in Iowa on a Easter Saturday and there was a little short guy in line in front of me with a handgun in a holster. Not concealed at all. Just out there for the world to see. And I’m sure that he wasn’t law enforcement. I was stunned. I live across the river in Illinois and we have actual gun laws. It was a bakery. People were picking up pies, rolls and cookies for their Easter Sunday celebrations. And this little guy is packing. What did he think was going to happen that he needed to be armed? Needless to say I haven’t been back over to Iowa much since then. It freaked me out. I actually took a photo of him so that I could show people just in case they didn’t believe me.
olliesmom, I guess he was afraid he would run into the Pillsbury Dough Boy.
Wouldn’t it be lovely if the NFL took a stronger gun laws position? They won’t. But wouldn’t it be nice.
Personally, as a foreigner, I’m afraid and constantly alert when I’m in the US.
Yes and if Tay and the Kelce bros could openly advocate that would be wonderful
Totally agree with both Emily and Normades! One million potential voters at this event, politicians affected at this event, etc etc etc. WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO CHANGE?
Actually Travis Kelce has come out and made a very strong statement in the past about the issue being guns. Not sure it moved the needle but it has said it.
Why is it that people who support the right to carry weapons always think that other people are the problem? Not the weapon?
This is tragic and infuriating. I’m so sorry for the people who went to celebrate a win and now realize how unsafe that was.
We need gun control and we need to be able to explain to our fellow citizens that we are no longer living in Britain’s pre Revolutionary America.
Because well-funded lobbyists like the NRA have poured money into “education “ and political donations for decades to shift the issues from guns and gun violence and the entities that profit from them — to so-called 2nd amendment “rights”.
Blithe, I just read your earlier comment above: a huge THANK YOU for your work against the NRA.
A part of my family has been mind-warped. Several of them don’t even own guns, but they actually defend the 2nd amendment based on events from over 200 years ago. I live across seas and I can point to all sorts of benefits of gun control, but my relatives at least cannot understand a word I’m saying about it. So frustrating!
Exactly the whole “good guys with guns“ is a complete myth and the dudes that make it a point to openly carry would just shit their pants and run.
Especially since there were 800 law enforcement officers – good guys with guns – there, and it still happened. I am so sick of the NRA and the MAGAs, I could just scream. I was born and raised in Kansas, and the Chiefs were my first team. I was just sick watching the coverage yesterday. But kudos to the good citizens who brought down one of the shooters by the good old fashioned means of wrestling his ass to the ground.
As they did in that high school in Florida, and Uvalde
It’s the GUNS, damn it.
So much denial in this country. And it’s not just mass shootings, but suicides and domestic violence as well. Why make it easy for people to kill themselves or their partner? I’m just so effin TIRED of the ridiculous arguments and absurd analogies from the gun nutters. A gun is not a “tool” like a hammer–it does NOT have multiple uses. The Chinese did not invent firearms for hunting but for the sole purpose of extinguishing human life.
Throw in “accidents” too. The numbers of people killed and injured by accident — including by children as young as toddlers — with access to unsecured guns is staggering. More people are killed by toddlers in this country than are killed by anyone for any reason in many other countries.
In the US, too, we have the issues associated with our over-militarized and often under-trained police forces, coupled with our history racism — which underlies some of our policing issues, as well as issues associated with substance abuse. Controlling access to weapons is a hugely consequentially step, but many other things need to change to build a safer society for us all here in the US.
I was on Twitter following the parade and it’s so devastating to watch something so joyous suddenly turned into something full of fear and grief. I feel so sorry for KC. It should have been a day full of celebrations. Also, most of the victims were kids!
I’m sickened that babies die violently — in America, in Gaza — and nothing is done because of powerful lobby groups. Seems grossly undemocratic.
It is undemocratic. America is a republic though, and a particular kind of American capitalism has long prioritized the profits of a few over the safety of the rest of us.
My heart goes out to those impacted by this latest devastating violence. I also feel sad for all of us — as we cope with the emotional impact of yet another tragedy in the midst of what should have been a joyous celebration.
That’s what I keep thinking, too! What kind of societies are we if we don’t drop everything and work our butts off to stop the carnage and protect the most vulnerable? What good are our Western/Christian/humanist/whatever values, then?
Die by violent warfare? or by disease, starvation, lack of healthcare…what a disgusting, abhorrent and fundamentally inhumane thing to do to innocent civilians.
So my family has gone to the World Series and all three Super Bowl parades. KC is rowdy, but we pride ourselves on being civil at these giant celebrations. Yesterday morning, it meant a lot to have these memories with my daughters, but after the shooting, I am wracked with guilt and sadness for the other parents whose children were shot. All children are expected to recover.
Say it with me: term. limits.
We desperately need term limits on congress. If they didn’t have to worry about reelection or they couldn’t be in power long enough to earn fortunes in various loophole payments from special interests, we wouldn’t be here.
@Slush: YES! I agree with you a million percent.
Term limits have been shown to cause far more problems than they solve. Without experienced legislators, lobbyists become the people who know how to get things done. Staffers gain lots of power as well, because they get hired by the newly elected and end up running the show.
Also, the NY attorney general has been fighting the NRA over their financial corruption and they are greatly weakened as an organization. The Republicans are still as pro gun as ever, though.
I understand both of your points and don’t know if term limits are the answer for legislators. Does it strengthen or weaken lobbyists?
I do now think the Supreme Court should have term limits because we are stuck with the anti abortion shit show now forever. I love of course RBG but honestly she should have retired during a blue administration.
Term limits won’t solve the gun problem. Some of the olds are the most skilled at pushing through life changing legislation. Years and years of alliances forged in Washington makes a difference. You don’t just arrive with mad skills and push through new laws.
I follow Fred Guttenberg on Xwitter, and yesterday – on the sixth anniversary of the MSD/Parkland shooting – he posted a long thread remembering his murdered daughter Jaime which made me cry.
And then, a few hours later, he came back from the cemetery to the news of the KC shooting. He, and so many other MSD survivors, next-of-kin, and relatives, were traumatised and devastated.
All their years of advocacy and working towards finding solutions for nothing.
God bless Fred. I can only imagine how he felt after spending the day with his daughter at her gravesite and then coming home to the news of KC. He is an absolute warrior for gun reform, and we need a zillion more like him.
“Right now we do not have a motive” – don’t we???
The right wing media turned something as banal as a pop star dating a football player into a hot button culture war and didn’t stop stoking that fire until it evolved into a full blown democratic cabal plot to destroy American life because Taylor is tall and Travis believes in vaccine science, or something. And now someone is dead.
Honestly, that was my first thought. I will wait until the police release more information about the suspects and their investigation into a possible motive, but it seems VERY apparent what the alt-right media did with Taylor/Travis and all their bullshit conspiracy theories, stoking the fear and utter insanity of MAGA. When are they going to be held accountable for their LIES (besides the defamation suit that Fox had to pay out to Dominion)?
Yes, my first thought was that Trump’s blathering about Swift and the football player being all a plot to damage his campaign bore the fruit Trump wanted. All you need is one person to decide they are saving the country and doing something others would do if they were braver to have somebody else get killed over it. Trump keeps inciting violence by normalizing his lunatic theories and encouraging the unstable to strike a blow for “freedom” in his name. This is why sensible politicians are not so careless with their words.
There can be other motives for the shootings, but that is certainly one of them.
Honestly, as a KC resident this was most likely just a couple underage thugs bringing their beef to the victory parade. Downtown is plagued by racist cops and gentrification, the main school district has been unaccredited for decades. Two of the suspects in custody are juveniles. I would bet street thugs with personal beef over some anti-Taylor conspiracy. My money is on this senseless violence being committed by two thugs with double digit IQ and low SES who never had chance to become anything else.
I had many friends in this crowd yesterday. They brought their families-children, parents. One of my friends had to protect her littles when the shots rang out and 2 people next to her middle son were shot. The shooter who was taken down in the video ran right past them. This is bullshit and anyone who continues to support guns and doesn’t support gun control can kiss my ass.
Blessings on your friend and her littles, and I am glad they are safe. But I’m sure her babies are traumatized by being so close to someone being shot. I can’t begin to imagine what they’re all going through today. This whole situation is a complete nightmare.
All of the schools and many local businesses were closed yesterday so people and their families could attend the parade. I absolutely banned all three of my kids from going, which wasn’t even necessary because they weren’t interested. Anyone with critical thinking skills knows that what happened yesterday was always a possibility. There are ZERO gun control laws in this state.
Eleven children were shot. Eleven. And the news story said that “all were expected to recover.” Really? Because their physical wounds will close? And how do you think their mental health will be, and that of their parents, and their friends, and their teachers? The medical staff who treat and care for them? These repercussions are forever, even if you survive.
Gun ownership will never make sense to me. Never. It’s not enough to vote, fellow Americans. You must be more involved in bigger numbers if you want it to end.
And also, “recover” just means they’ll be able to leave the hospital. How many will be dealing with lifelong pain or disabilities, in addition to the mental and emotional wounds they’ll be suffering from?
The children’s hospital reported treating 12 people, only 11 of whom are children. One is a mom who needs treatment but won’t leave her child. Just in case you need a news story to make you cry over your breakfast.
Have you ever counted a SINGLE DAY where we arent reading headlines about men throwing another hissy fit and acting violently?
But tell me more, about how men are rational and women are irrational.
Yes. It was called Covid lockdown where there was no life outside to kill. Now it’s back to business as usual.
I mean…during the mandatory 3 week shutdown *maybe*?? I don’t have the stats on that short period.
But otherwise absolutely NOT. We experienced unprecedented gun violence during the pandemic. There were 3,906 additional firearm deaths and 9,278 additional firearm injuries in 2020 compared to 2019, gun sales soared in a 64% increase between 2019 and 2020, unintentional gun deaths among children increased by nearly a third, domestic violence incidents spiked as shelters were closed, trapping DV victims with their volatile partners who were suddenly home all day…
Gun violence isn’t and shouldn’t be defined by just the mass shootings that garner the big headlines.
Excellent points Kitten, I was just referring to open public shooters.
Agree that it was a nice, if short-lived, reprieve from the unending mass shootings. It’s just unreal that we all live like this in the US and nothing is ever done about it.
I fucking hate this place
We live in a country where politics and money are at this point demanding and getting blood sacrifices, most of them young kids. Someone give me a truer definition of evil than that.
It is time to stop naming the shooting after the location/school where it took place.
It is time to start identifying every mass shooting with the name of the nearby GOP politician who fights against gun control.
Yesterday’s shooting in Kansas City- the JOSH HAWLEY failed to protect your kids at a parade shooting.
There was also a school shooting yesterday in Georgia- The Marjorie Taylor Greene got kids killed shooting.
I’m done pretending this is anything other than the GOP choosing to make the no 1 cause of child death in this country- being shot and killed.
That’s a brilliant idea! Although I’m not sure you can shame those people.
Yeah, they have no shame at all. Not an ounce.
Some members of Congress wore assault weapon pins — miniature replicas of AR-15s — last year to demonstrate their opposition to gun regulation. It’s sickening.
Also I don’t think Travis’ or the NFL’s statements are strong enough. Even without going into politics there is human tragedy here that merits much stronger words of support.
You know Travis could be in shock. He was there drunk off his ass, and could have been shot same with his friends and mother. So he might need a minute to process. NFL I will give you but the people that were actually physically there I think we need to give them a minute to processes.
I know the team was more protected then the rest but I can’t imagine how scary that would be to be that close to a mass shooting and wake up and know you weren’t at your best self.
Of course you’re right but the NFL doesn’t want to talk about the high rate of CTE and other permanent injuries their players get from football. Not talking about needless cruelty is part of their brand, as much as we want it otherwise.
I saw a mother with her four small children at the local Madi Gras parade and she was wearing a bedazzled gun holster with a pink gun inside. I hope she locks that gun away when at home, it looked like a toy. The world has gone mad.
This is so sad. It kind of struck me how people are walking by in the video so calmly and casually. No one seems to be panicking… it’s kind of strange.
How long did it take the cops to help out the Chiefs fans holding down that one gunman??? It clearly shows some armed cops standing not very far away and could clearly see what was going on and they are literally just standing there? Just further proof that a “good guy with a gun” theory is total garbage. I have no idea if the Chiefs fans were armed or not but they tackled the guy with their bodies, they didn’t bring him down with a gun and the only reason they weren’t shot themselves is because the guy ran past them and they were able to get behind him in his blind spot. At least, that’s what I see from this video, the circumstances were maybe different. It’s not fair to people expecting to go have a good time and to have this kind of thing happen at what’s supposed to be a fun celebration.
It is absolutely garbage reasoning. My mind goes to uvalde Texas where the police had guns but were just keeping out the parents from getting their babies but too cowardly to go in themselves.
Nothing says little dick energy as an open carry ashole. If they were there he’d just run or make it worse.
I am vehemently pro gun control and all these comments give me hope. We are the majority. Somebody needs to figure out how to harness it.
The Missouri governor was there and he is a big ‘guns rights’ 2nd amendment guy. He fled scared with his cadre of police officers. What a fken baby. Some of the KC Chiefs went immediately to calm and sit with children who were panicked and losing their sh*t.
Just so freaking sad. These kids might have survived but in addition to any injuries they may have suffered, they’ll likely need therapy for the trauma they suffered. And the parents must be so distraught…just so tragic an avoidable.
I took my 2 young boys – age 6 and 9 – to the rally at the end of the parade. The weather was really nice for February (60s) and Chiefs are very popular anyway so think they estimated close to 1 million people. They had 800 law enforcement present but it didn’t matter.
We fortunately left about 5 minutes before this happened and were walking to our car when tons of police cars raced past. My 9 year old said it was probably a shooting which is ridiculous that is even his thought and I reassured him no and that it was a safe environment. And it was a lie. And now all he can ask about why people have guns and why isn’t it safe and were kids shot (9 of them!!!) and he doesn’t want to go to any parade ever again. It’s heart breaking on so many levels.
The city of KC is liberal but the state as a whole is terrible. Gov Parsons and Josh Hawley and more are a joke. The rural portion of the state votes Republican and for these politicians controlled by the NRA. I hate it and wish this would change it but I seriously doubt it
Oh wow glad you are safe.
But yes I have friends in st. Lo and KC, Austin, Louisville etc… blue points in “red states” controlled by gerrymandering. The repugnants know they are outnumbered but still win. It’s disgusting.
I am very afraid for the next elections
Back in 1976 I visited my parents who had moved to Houston, Texas from Montreal. I’d already been living in Vancouver for 4 years or so. We were in a parking lot, walking towards a restaurant when I noticed a truck had left it’s lights on. Naturally, I walked towards the truck to see if it was open so I could turn the truck lights off for the driver (practicing a random act of kindness). My parents FREAKED: What Are You Doing?? Don’t You Know You Could Be Shot??!!
The driver is probably sitting in the restaurant, watching, and has a gun trained on you RIGHT NOW. I didn’t believe it then, figured they were exaggerating, but I sure as hell believe them now. It’s gotten worse, not better. I’m so sorry for the violence exhibited yesterday.
The lobbying issue is an easy fix though. Put a stop to it. Term limits haven’t succeeded because they’ve never been across the board. These lawmakers seemingly got stuck in the timeframe in which they were elected and with voter apathy and the incumbent advantage, even the worse elected officials rarely lose when up for re-election.
We need to elect people who want to govern and know how to govern. I also think previous experience should be required or there should be some sort of formal training that one must undertake because half these doors get elected and don’t even understand the basics.
Lifetime appointments of any kind need to go. Especially SCOTUS, since the original intentional was that a jurist would get placed on the court after a lifetime of sound legal decisions AND they were older in age and life expectancy was shorter. Now they’ll put anyone on the court with a law degree that matches their ideology purity test. Ridiculous.
The lobbying issue is not an easy fix. The first part would have to be over- ruling Citizens v United and that’s enshrined, it is decided law. Getting rid of decided law is unbelievably hard.
Truthiness, well it seems that Roe v. Wade was easy enough to get rid of.
Why does this type of tragedy only seem to happen in America? I hope they all recover. Prayers for KC
I f*cking hate this country-my loathing grows by the minute. God forbid the worst happens in November. America is truly an embarrassment to the rest of the civilized world. We have more mass shootings than days of the year, every damn year. Our children get slaughtered in our schools and no public place is safe. Like Obama so correctly said (and was crucified for speaking this truth), these people cling to their guns and religion. Meanwhile the dead bodies of innocent people pile up. We should have a memorial wall or representative tomb for gun violence victims.
Replying to myself to correct something:
“civilized world” – it should just be “world”.
The U.S. and its “we must own guns despite the fact we freely sell and use them to slaughter children and innocent people multiple times a day” is NOT “civilized”-it’s chaos, anarchy, even.
So, we are a world-wide embarrassment and stain of shame throughout the world.
/rant
Instead of assuming term limits will solve anything (good legislators become better with experience, bad ones become richer), consider that making finances of politicians holding office completely transparent would be far more like likely to help.
Imagine if members of Congress or state legislatures and Presidents and governors suddenly lost all financial privacy and were routinely audited for relevant transactions. Imagine if every donor had to be openly declared. That wouldn’t prevent all corruption, but at least it would slow it down. We need tough financial laws for politicians with serious and continuing monitoring. Not the “honor system”. Disclosing tax returns is simply not enough and Trump has proven nobody needs to do even that if they don’t wanna.
The NRA and its foreign donors (yoo hoo, Russia!) pour a lot of money into politicians to keep even modest gun control off the table, even though such laws would benefit their members. The NRA used to be interested in promoting gun safety. Whatever they are interested in today, it ain’t safety. There’s a political agenda in certain quarters to keep us floating in guns today even though we average more than one mass shooting a day now.
🎯❤️❤️❤️
And after the gun violence and death, the dudes on the winning team went out to a restaurant to celebrate some more. They should have canceled that after the tragedy–a woman died and many children were injured. Read the room, guys. Once the guns come out, the celebration is OVER.
Despicable behavior.
Endemic gun violence is a sign of a sick society.