DM: King Charles won’t remove the Sussexes’ titles, but ‘King William’ might

Various Daily Mail columnists are still ranting and raving about sussex.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new all-in-one website for all of their charitable and commercial projects. Those columnists swear up and down that THIS is the moment for King Charles to “finally remove their titles.” Yeah… if Charles didn’t do it after the Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir, he’s not going to do it over a website, especially not when the left-behind Windsors’ asses are dragging. Maybe I’m wrong! Charles is incredibly petty and vindictive, but on this title issue, he seems fine with the status quo. Probably because he thinks it’s the one final thing he can hold over Harry’s head. In any case, the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column (which is basically a catch-all Mail staffer-written column) had this:

Harry and Meghan continue to toy with royal rules as they launch another website, but will the King remove their titles? ‘Not likely, that would involve Parliament and might easily misfire,’ says my reliable royal source. Many of Charles’s subjects – particularly those in the older age groups – are tired of the Sussexes but young people might find such a move unfair, particularly if the Duke of York is allowed to keep his titles. However, my source adds: ‘King William might think otherwise.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Considering the Punxsutawney Prince crawled out the bottle last week to call up every media ally and rant about how much he hates his brother, I would say there’s a very good chance that when “King William” is on the throne, his reign will be solely devoted to trying to punish and smear his brother from afar. Just the fact that William’s allies were already talking about how the “next time William speaks to Harry, it will be at their father’s funeral” last November, shows you that William is already thinking about what he’s going to “do” to Harry. It will start at their father’s funeral.