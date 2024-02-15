DM: King Charles won’t remove the Sussexes’ titles, but ‘King William’ might

Various Daily Mail columnists are still ranting and raving about sussex.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new all-in-one website for all of their charitable and commercial projects. Those columnists swear up and down that THIS is the moment for King Charles to “finally remove their titles.” Yeah… if Charles didn’t do it after the Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir, he’s not going to do it over a website, especially not when the left-behind Windsors’ asses are dragging. Maybe I’m wrong! Charles is incredibly petty and vindictive, but on this title issue, he seems fine with the status quo. Probably because he thinks it’s the one final thing he can hold over Harry’s head. In any case, the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column (which is basically a catch-all Mail staffer-written column) had this:
Harry and Meghan continue to toy with royal rules as they launch another website, but will the King remove their titles?
‘Not likely, that would involve Parliament and might easily misfire,’ says my reliable royal source.
Many of Charles’s subjects – particularly those in the older age groups – are tired of the Sussexes but young people might find such a move unfair, particularly if the Duke of York is allowed to keep his titles.
However, my source adds: ‘King William might think otherwise.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Considering the Punxsutawney Prince crawled out the bottle last week to call up every media ally and rant about how much he hates his brother, I would say there’s a very good chance that when “King William” is on the throne, his reign will be solely devoted to trying to punish and smear his brother from afar. Just the fact that William’s allies were already talking about how the “next time William speaks to Harry, it will be at their father’s funeral” last November, shows you that William is already thinking about what he’s going to “do” to Harry. It will start at their father’s funeral.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
London, UK, 07 February 2024: William, Prince of Wales arrives to attend the London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at the OWO in central London.,Image: 844429435, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 07 February 2024: William, Prince of Wales talks with Air Ambulance pilots, doctors and paramedics as he attends the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at the OWO in central London.,Image: 844429498, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales delivers a speech during the London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner at The OWO in central London, on February 7, 2024.,Image: 844436487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the Whistler Resort for the 1-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity, talks with Air Ambulance pilots, doctors and paramedics, at the London’s Air Ambulance charity gala dinner at Raffles London at The OWO, in Horseguards Avenue, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 Feb 2024
Credit: Daniel Leal/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend Sandrinham church the Sunday after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 11 Feb 2024
Credit: Cover Images
William is so petty and vindictive he.may bring down the monarchy. I hope the media go after William about his laziness
He is vindictive but they wont go after his laziness.
I think a better description of Peggy is “immature.”
It is certainly a kinder description.
Question: Can you be immature all the way to your grave?
At some point do you not become “de facto” mature?
You’re only young once, but you (in theory) can be immature forever.
William and his current wife should have their titles removed. With their childish obsessive jealousy they have made a mockery of the BRF. Harry and Meghan have done nothing wrong, W and K could take many lessons from them on how to behave. William and his current wife come accross as adult toddlers who have regular tanturums when they dont get what they want. They are the lazy do littles who expect and demand honor and respect by doing nothing other than focussing on themselves. Photo ops are not work, nor is spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on clothes, wigs, accessories, etc. etc.
ales, my dear, you are not paying attention. The entire thing about titles is that they can’t be removed except in certain cases where the person with the title is a super-obvious nazi.
They wouldn’t remove WanK’s titles for that.
They might have their titles removed if W materially injured K to the point she was put in a coma though… that falls under the Treason Act of 1351, where violating the wife of the heir is considered an act of High Treason. If convicted, titles (and potentially place in the succession?) are removed and they are prevented from holding any public office.
Seems like a good excuse for a huge (if bungled) coverup and for the wife of an heir to the throne to disappear for half a year, doesn’t it? No wonder Chuck is panicking, taking KP’s media toys away from them, and making W go to ground for the foreseeable…
Adult toddlers is a perfect description.
Where’sMyTiara: that is the unifying theory of the moment, the one that explains all the oddities at one go. If someone is hit, falls and hits their head, they can sustain fatal damage, or need surgery to relieve bleeding inside the skull. Not “abdomen” exactly, but close enough eh? Second Theory: KP has screwed up the messaging on these events so badly (and had previously been so tiresome with their crossbriefings), KC has unified the press offices under the control of his people…and there will no longer be six articles a day smiting Harry and six more praising Kate…whatever has happened, those days are over.
Pinniped & Poodle, no they won’t remove the titles when they are a super obvious Nazi–the Duke of Windsor’s title was never removed nor was it ever talked about. There’s plenty of evidence out there that he and his wife helped the Nazis. The UK government (and brf) did everything they could to get hold of and destroy documents, but they couldn’t get everything.
Treason carries the death penalty
The Duke of Windsor DID actually commit treason and the British political establishment did everything in their power to cover it up.
William will punish Harry and then ignore the criminal activities of Prince Andrew and Prince Michael of Kent.
Plus his vindicative attack on Harry will set a precedent – a royal can lose their title without breaking the law or getting divorced/going against the church…
So folks will ask…..if Harry; then why not…
Precisely, @Scout. And that’s why Harry will NOT lose his title under King Toddler. There are too many shady aristocrats who’ve committed high crimes sufficient to warrant a title removal. If Harry can lose his title for the offense of marrying a beautiful, intelligent, and hardworking Black woman, who’s to say Lord and Lady Whoever shouldn’t lose theirs for embezzlement, forgery, fraud, and whatever else the ‘aristos’ have been up to in the name of keeping the whole sorry system afloat?
Harry and Meghan live and work in the US. They would have filed for their children’s names in the US so there is nothing William, Charles etc. can do about their names. They can call themselves whatever they want and they can do whatever they want no matter how loud the salty isle whine, fuss and threaten. Brits and royals can pound sand, there is nothing they can do or enforce when it comes to private citizens living in another country. They can call themselves Duke, Duchess, Prince, Princess, King or Queen and there is basically nothing anyone can do about it. Freedom feels good for the Sussexes!
Trouble is this column is full of untruths. Harry never said he hated William today or yesterday. It’s William who is incandescent with rage. These so called journalists deliberately garnish the truth to get clicks
“Punxsutawney Prince “. OMG, I haven’t laughed so hard in ages.
No! Can we leave my State out of this?
The laugh I let out! Maybe the best nickname yet.
I also died at this. In Canada, we literally have Whiarton Willy. Lol. However, I wouldn’t disrespect a groundhog like that!
The groundhogs on our property (we named them Mr. & Mrs. Underhill) gave birth to 9 babies a couple of years ago. I named them The Nazgul.
Given what they did to my garden the following year I would *absolutely* disrespect a groundhog like that.
@Where’sMyTiara – The Nazgul — LOLZ!!!!
Mr. and Mrs. Underhill. Yes, they are relatives of mine.
They have a thriving winemaking business on the forest edge behind my house! Feral grapes keep disappearing every summer, so I assume they’re making wine with it. The family is prospering… most of the Nazgul are in college now (which reminds me I need to finish knitting some lace fences for the veg patch with the nylon mason line I bought last month).
This is my new favorite, I scared my dogs with my laugh!
He might. Loser. It still won’t make him loved by anyone but himself.
He might. Yeah, I agree. Listen, I absolutely believe that William wants to take their titles when he becomes king. Or Archie’s and Lili’s. The only thing holding him back is public backlash and wanting to be seen as very much not a racist king. So he’ll have to weigh those things but I can see him doing it anyway. Someone check me on this, but would it be easier for him to take the kids’ titles rather than Harry and Meghan’s? Would he need parliament for that? Either way, I’d imagine the Sussexes are aware of this and prepared for any possibilities so if it happens it happens.
IIRC, Prince/Princess is a rank assumed at birth based on lineage, but it is not a title in itself. Hence why a prince/princess is outranked in the order of precedence by a royal duke/duchess.
It would take an act of Parliament to remove the Sussex ducal titles (and the lesser Irish and Scottish titles, besides).
Since those appear to only belong to the title holder for their lifetime and revert to the Crown on the holder’s death, only a new grant from Charles or William could elevate Harry’s kids. And we know that’s basically never going to be forthcoming from the father-son duo of Petty Media Puppets.
Likewise, removing them from the Line of Succession would also require an Act of Parliament, and the standard is high. You basically need a high crime conviction to pull it off. Nothing Harry or his kids have ever done merits it. And even if they were to be pulled from the LoS somehow, I think they still remain princes/princess by birth. Whether Meghan still retains “Princess Henry” by virtue of her marriage is unclear to me though. I would think so. Ultimately what the titles drama by the rota is about, is not taking from Harry so much as trying to bar *her* from continuing in her titles, because it’s very much a racist, classist system trying desperately to reinforce itself.
Where’sMyTiara, Harry’s title, according to the Letters Patent, say that Harry’s ducal title IS hereditary: The Letters Patent granting the title specify how it is passed on. The King cannot change them, so Archie will inherit the dukedom.
So here’s where I’m confused. I get that William would have to go through parliament to remove the duke and duchess of sussex titles. And I agree that it’s unlikely that he would due to the ramifications it would have on the peerage system. But could William not just write a new LP and strip Archie and Lili of their prince and princess titles without going through parliament? Obv, there was talk of doing so before Archie was born, but ultimately Charles didn’t write one so once he became king, they automatically became prince and princess. But when William becomes king can he not write a new LP taking away Archie and Lili’s prince and princess titles? And not needing parliament’s consent? Or am I misunderstanding this?
don’t LPs have to be ratified by the 16 (soon to be 14) realms? The LP that made the Wales kids all HRHs (before George was born, had he been a girl, he would not have been designated HRH because only the 1st male great grandchild of the monarch would would be styled HRH–so if Charlotte had been 1st, she would have been Lady Charlotte, then younger brother HRH Prince George and youngest Lord Louis–so to ensure all the kids and the same rank, the LP stated that all Wales kids would be HRHs) had to be ratified by all the realms, also the LP that got rid of male primogeniture in favor of absolute primogeniture. So it’s not just a king making a pronouncement that can remove a title. It’s Parliament AND ratification by the realms.
William’s whole persona is his competition with Harry. Each and everything he does in life is based on that. I wouldn’t be surprised if and when he becomes king he will try to remove the Sussex title. The cure for that would be for H&M to legally change their name to Sussex. It’s the name they’ve been know by their entire married lives so making it their legal name if it comes to that would make perfect sense.
I doubt they’d do that bc the kids are Mountbatten-Windsor. If they lose their titles I doubt it will matter. Just like Meghan is so referred to as Meghan Markle and Kate is still Kate Middleton, I think people will refer to them as the Sussexes forever. They can try to copyright the name though so they don’t life anything with branding.
@Dee(2) idk where your comment went but wanted to update mine. The kids are no longer going by Mountbatten-Windsor. They are Sussex
There is no superiority or elitism without distancing oneself from something else that is declared inferior. In fact, this is the thought pattern William has been taught. In his mind, it is his birthright to be superior, and to ensure this, he focuses on what needs to be devalued in order for him to remain superior. So it almost becomes logical what nonsense the RF, KC3 and the men in gray are doing/writing. They are desperately trying to maintain their elite status. And that is the drama of the RF in this day and age – and their inability to do otherwise.
Tara
“There is no superiority or elitism without distancing oneself from something else that is declared inferior.”
You nailed it right there
I don’t think there is any “might”, I would bank on Peggy going after his brother and his brother’s family with everything he has. If he couldn’t control himself with a missing wife with the mystery illness that needs 9 months to a year leave of absence and a father with cancer he never will. This man literally turned cancer and whatever his wife is dealing with into a hate rant in the papers about his brother. This is why they will never work for the crown, as king Peggy would control everything. If Peggy takes the titles, Prince Harry can destroy his Peggy’s legacy by becoming an American citizen. Truthfully I think Peggy and his family will be alone by that point anyone left standing will flee when Chuck goes.
Peggy is looking so horrible worldwide right now his hate campaign has backfired every where else but his little yes bubble of Christian Jones and his doppelgängers.
I hope Harry becomes a US citizen.
Peggy doesn’t have much power to go after Harry until he becomes king, and he will burn a lot of bridges before that happens.
I doubt he will enjoy as much rota rat support as he does now. Depending upon the time frame, a lost of the worst ones will be dead – Levin, Seward, Bower, Jobson. Piers Morgan will probably be alive, but drooling all over himself in obese sized adult diapers. That leaves Camilla Tominey and the DB Sykes guy, who is getting weary of the “William hates Harry” one-note samba, because it makes them both look like asses.
@Cessily–ITA. William will break every rule and let everything go to hell to finish off his brother–he’s just that obsessed and delusional. He’ll make the Terminator look like a slacker. He won’t care if the elites won’t back him–or the rota won’t support him.
I would love to see Prince Harry and family become Harry Spencer and family, US Citizens!
If Will continues on the same path as his last few weeks, he will have no credibility to push for any changes to anyone’s title when he’s the king. He seems to have lost so much credibility and support and even the RR seem fed up.
He absolutely refuses to do any “work”, but he has the energy to endlessly brief the media about how much he hates Harry, in between the taxing school runs. It would be funny, if it weren’t so pathetic.
Exactly Willy needs to man up and get with the programme from Monday. Lead from the front , insist on earning his keep as heir by deputizing for the King on public events that KC can no longer fulfill and demonstrating on a daily basis that he has the discipline and dedication to be of service. He won’t get to throw any thunderbolts “when he is King” if he continues to vacate the role of heir by NOT showing up to work and no, briefing against your brother in the media does NOT count as meaningful. Currently William is a liability and his accession to the throne can’t be guaranteed if he continues on a downward path.
William hates Harry because:
• Harry makes himself loved by being the natural way he is, his charisma, his charm
• Diana loved her little prince, QEII adored Harry and so does Charles ( although KC allows himself to be manipulated by Cruella and William against Harry)
• H is the handsome and beloved one, beloved by everyone within the UK, the “realms” of the Commonwealth , the USA
• Beloved by St. Catherine who thought se got a “two-fer” when she hooked insipid William and seems smitten with brother-in-law, until Meghan appeared ( hence too the viciousness of St. Catherine vis-a-vis Meghan) .
Whatever “happened” to Saint Catherine, may also have to do with her preference for H and the fact that lately all the tabloid media is sickeningly idolizing St. Catherine, that she’s like manna from heaven for the Monarchy, the saviour! Bet jealous W couldn’t take it anymore…
So Charles is aware that younger, non-royalist generations are watching and would find stripping their titles unfair, but William is just all “I’m going to destroy harry!!!”
there was an article – I can’t remember when, maybe 6 months ago? a year ago? – about how William had to “forgive” Harry because it was a really bad look for the prince of wales and heir to the throne to hold a grudge against his brother.
And we are seeing how that plays out and that it is, in fact, a bad look. He’s almost 42. Get a grip and if you don’t want to talk to Harry in private ever again, at least stop the constant ranting against him in the press. William looks more and more petty and mean spirited each day.
I thought the same thing. Since we haven’t seen one of their weekly Newsweek commissioned polls in a while about how much everyone hates Harry and Meghan and loves Will and Kate, I’m guessing even manipulated responses weren’t doing the trick anymore. He knows that there’s no organic love for the two of them and while Charles doesn’t seem as hearty as his parents he could still make it another 5 years. Does he really plan to be pushing 50 taking punitive action about his brother who at that point hadn’t lived in the country for 10 years?
Wow. 5 yrs? I was thinking at least 15.
@Steph I was just low balling it. He could live to 95. I was just pointing out how ridiculous William will seem at 50 years old doing this. He would look immeasurably worse to be 60 doing this to people who either hadn’t lived in a country in decades or never lived in that country. At that point Archie and Lili would be in their 20s, it would be preposterous.
Ahhh! Gotcha. It would look ridiculous if he became king and did it tomorrow. So yeah, doing it anytime in the future would look so insane. Especially bc as stated (I think I’m this piece) by then he won’t be popular. His base are seniors now.
“‘Not likely, that would involve Parliament and might easily misfire,’ says my reliable royal source.”
I think this is the sticking point. The royals would have to be able to justify spending Parliament’s time and energy removing these titles when Parliament is actually supposed to be governing. And they would have to explain why specifically the Sussesxes and not, for instance, Andrew. And they would need to be sure that they could whip enough votes to remove the title in the first place: could you imagine if they wasted time on this and fell short of the votes necessary?
Also, those in the Parliament who have titles or want in the future wouldn’t want to create such a precedent, which can be used against them as well.
sevenblue has hit the nail on the head.
British aristocracy runs on class solidarity. Whole studies have been done explaining that the hazing and bad behavior at places like Eton is designed to give kids of this class secrets to keep for one another, enhancing that solidarity. (This is part of the reason for the indignant fury at Harry for Spare – he broke ranks, telling tales out of school, as it were. This is why George was ALWAYS gonna go to Eton.) They know that to break ranks and publicly de-title or cast out any one of their rank is to open questions about the literal entitlement they all have. And I think such a title-stripping law would have to pass the House of Lords – the literal chamber of parliament for the entitled. William can rage all he wants. Despite the all-powerful fantasies spun up in comment sections in the DM, he’s not an absolute monarch, and Britain fought an entire war and went through an interregnum to make that point with their kings. This one is, in reality, up to the aristos, and I don’t think they would not do it. They didn’t do it to the Duke of Windsor. They didn’t do it to Andrew. It won’t happen.
Also, parliament consists, in part, of the House of Lords, which has quite a few people with a VESTED interest in assuring neither they, nor their children, will ever be stripped of their own titles.
Given some have been (and no doubt will again be) accused, even convicted, of some pretty horrible things, from sexual abuse to tax evasion and everything in between, there is zero appetite among the Lords to set a modern precedent of stripping titles, let alone a precedent of doing so for things as mild as what they like to claim Harry and Meghan have done (used a coat of arms! wrote a book! insufficiently loyal to and protective of the Queen consort and Prince of Wales!). Once you set the bar that low, everybody is fair game and those folks, who want their sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons (and daughters, you know, if needs must) to have their titles and seats of power, would never agree.
I always think it’s too funny that they say Bulliam has to forgive, when it’s very clear that H&M and A&L are the wronged parties.
Even the Mr Justice Fancourt went on record the other day to say that many leaks re Harry came from inside the palaces – most likely from The Bee, the woman now known as Queen Sidepiece, and from KP – or from the Meddlingtons of Bucklebury palace, same difference.
And TOB, in all his limited intellectual capacities, seems to keep forgetting they need a valid reason to begin the process of removing the titles, such as treason.
I still don’t get how there’s not at least one expert among all the gold-plated advisers who can pull Sleeping Ugly aside to tell him to curb his outbursts of incandescent rage *in public*, press, whatever.
Yeah, it’s funny that William doesn’t seem to realize that treating one title as disposable based on a whim is highlighting the legitimacy of all of the titles. If Punxsutawney Will (LOVE this! HaHaHa ) tries to snatch Harry’s title — especially without a reasonably legitimate reason beyond his own jealousy and ire — that is likely to be the shove that topples the rest of the dominoes. The boy is thick.
@Nanea, your comment about treason as a valid reason for removing a title reminds me of the description in Spare of William attacking Harry — and trying to goad Harry into hitting him back. I’m sure the reasons behind that were and are complex, but I wonder if part of that was William trying to incite Harry into attempting an act of treason.
This. Stripping titles because the King is mad at you won’t be seen as something to be encouraged. Encouraging disdain for minor and non working royals ends up downgrading everyone in the public eye. Petty egos causing long term damage.
Still think Charles made a big mistake in kicking out the Dukes and other titled aristocrats in favor of world leaders. The Windsors may see themselves as world leaders rather than UK.
William is looking and acting quite mentally unstable. I truly don’t think he will.become king. Something very strange is brewing in the RF and I don’t think it bodes well for William or Kate.
Going off that cover photo, there isn’t going to be a king William. He looks like he’s about to keel over any second.
I thought the same thing, William looks ill. People say he’s lost weight but this doesn’t look like healthy weight loss.
I maintain that they have Streisand effected me into actually caring about either issue.
William is petty enough he absolutely will. He makes Charles look like a beacon of reason and restraint. Charles may have narcissistic traits, but Will seems like a full blown narcissist, and the difference between the two is massive.
Should Willard try taking away H&M’s titles (whether successful or not) that would be the only thing he’d known for in the history books — at least that and his temper.
Willy first has to become king @Bad Janet, and there’s no telling when or if that will happen. Plus, as king, Willy would not be able to do whatever he wants. There are checks and balances. Since Archie & Lili are already HRH Prince/ Princess, there would need to be a good reason to specifically issue a new LP to remove their titles. It’s not that easy to do, without good reason, especially not retroactively. Any attempt by William to do so would affect his own male-line progeny. 🙄
Can the Sussex title be removed without going through Parliament? I’m always so confused by the rules about this. William will take Archie and Lili’s titles though for sure. What a petty loser.
No they can’t. They would literally have to write a new law to remove their titles.That’s why the whole title removal argument is so silly.
Then someone might question why Williams younger children need titles
And he’ll want any children of Charlotte and Louis to have titles as well.
One might argue why does anyone need a title? Why not just do away with the aristocracy altogether?
William may be short-sighted enough to only see his personal vendetta against Harry but the monarchy is a precarious house of cards waiting to collapse any day now.
The HRH can be removed. The Sussexes haven’t used them since they left so it’s just a petty move.
Yet Andrew still has the h r h as I recall it was never formally removed. William letting Andrew keep the h r h would make William look like a hypocrite.
And I believe Sarah’s books use ‘HRH’ also.
@Lulu, Sarah doesn’t have an HRH, that was stripped after the divorce (I believe the chatter was she was going to keep it but when they wouldn’t let Diana keep hers, Sarah’s had to go as well). But Princcess Michael of Kent has not only her title but her HRH across the covers of all her books
As I understand it, the “titles” that people are screaming about removing refers to Harry’s Ducal title. This would need the cooperation of Parliament. Charles or William, as King, could remove Archie and Lili’s “titles” which refer to their statuses as Prince and Princess. This could be done by Letters Patent and was much discussed on this forum previously.
Right, and that opens yet another can of worms because they would have to strip all the non-working royals of their titles if that’s the excuse they use. If they strip just the Sussex children’s Prince/ss titles and not the others like Beatrice, Eugenie, the Rent-a-Kents et al, there will be another Pandora’s box.
Yes @Feeshalori, but the Kents are a moot point. While the elderly Kent cousins of Elizabeth II have HRH Prince/ Princess titles, their children do not. The elderly male Kents’ children have noble titles. But sister, Princess Alexandra’s kids do not because her husband does not have a noble title. The senior citizen Kents’ royal titles are not in any danger of being removed!
Any new LP attempting to strip Sussex styles and titles should impact Andrew, Eugenie, and Beatrice, along with George’s and Louis’ progeny. However, a new LP would have to have some basis for being enacted. When QE-II issued a new LP in order to ensure Willy’s unborn kids would be titled HRH Prince/ Princess, it was because he is a direct heir to the throne and his kids, as great-grandchildren of a monarch, would have had to wait until QE-II’s death in order to become HRH Prince/ Princess.
QE-II also ensured that if the first-born Cambridge was female, she would be heir, and not pushed aside for a younger brother to inherit first. The Queen did not retroactively say that Anne could now inherit over Andrew (although it would have been great if that could have happened 😉). The new LPs by QE-II were in effect going forward, not retroactively.
This is an important point, because Archie & Lili automatically became HRH Prince/ Princess upon QE-II’s passing. The only faux, petty issue was when this reality would be acknowledged by the firm and updated on the royal website. Elizabeth II clearly desired for Harry’s kids to receive their royal styles and titles. And although Chuck dithered in making A&L’s status officially recognized, he also did not act on issuing a new LP to specifically strip his Sussex grandchildren of their royal status. It’s bad enough he evicted the Sussexes from FC. Chuck seemingly wanted H&M to say their children would not use the Prince/ Princess titles. 🙄 H&M had no intention of agreeing to do that.
There’s no reasonable basis for William (in the future, as king) to issue a new LP to retroactively strip the Prince/ Princess titles from A&L.
No, it goes through several readings in both Parliament and the House of Lords, and it would open a Pandora’s Box to even attempt to do this.
I think Kaiser saying the other day that crack is wack should probably extend to wank as well . He certainly looks like he’s on something. And judging by his constant incandescent behavior towards his brother, I think he might be . William is such an ugly person inside and out .
Harry does have those 400 pages not included in spare.
… likely to have at least doubled since going to the printers, what with petty, vindictive Pa taking Frogmore away, the court cases among ongoing smears etc etc
The Queen knew the RF business needed to present as an idealized family. How’s that working out for them now?
Willy raging against Harry every day like the bitter drunk too many of us have to tolerate at family events isn’t going to endear anyone to the concept of paying for the “royal family.”
When I’m reading these posts about the ridiculous, childish behavior by the leftover royals I often think of Queen Elizabeth saying “ Après moi, le déluge” (After me, the flood).
She was so right. Windsor is flooded with bad decisions and the results of those bad decisions.
And it’s also very fitting since the one who said it first was Louis XV, grandfather of Louis XVI, who was decapitated during the Révolution….
I think that’s the reason the old lady held on so long. She knew who was coming after her, and how weak and ineffectual both her son and grandson were. She probably knew she was the last of the Great Windsors, so she might as well hold on as long as she could, and give her hapless son and incompetent rageaholic grandson as little time on the throne as possible.
So, basically, Charles and his advisors are aware that it would look terrible to try and remove the Sussex titles? And not remove Andrew’s? That’s surprisingly astute of them, especially the fact that the younger generation are not Sussex haters.
But no surprise that TOB might try it. Something tells me that he doesn’t really listen to his advisors…
It would still take a literal act of Parliament to make happen and William just doesn’t have that kind of sway.
And hopefully for the uk, by the time Will tries anything, it won’t be tories in charge. If he tries to force something with a non friendly parliament, I would hope they would take the opportunity to end the whole thing. House of Lords would be an issue probably, but I bet they’d be fine with ending the monarchy as long as their generational privileges aren’t dinged.
@Dutch That is exactly right. And since William is simply a useful idiot for the Tories William will never have that kind of sway.
@Jay seems like Joffrey from GoT must’ve been based on PW
“It will start at their father’s funeral”…damn, that line gave me chills
Agreed. However, I think the thing that really gets them incandescent with rage is the realization that they really can’t do anything. Harry has his own money. Harry has a life, family, kids, charitable work. Nothing they can take from him. They are so up their own asses that they think titles are everything. Harry will still be Harry. Period. They learned nothing from Diana. The fact that one of her sons is now complicit in this mess actually has ME incandescent!
I honestly believe that he will try to ban Harry from KC’s funeral. Failing that, he will give orders that Harry is to be seated in Siberia. His pettiness and vindictiveness know no bounds. And what has Harry done to deserve this? Absolutely nothing, unless it’s a sin to be happy and living a fulfilled life.
Harry signed those Netflix deals instead of saying, “ah you got me” when they took away his security. William thought he was pulling a fast one. He was so looking forward to Harry crawling back to the crown without Meghan. He was even okay with some whacko getting a shot at them unprotected. Instead every shower of abundance that falls on H&M drives the knife further into Willy and ups his own humiliation at failing to bring his brother to heel.
He will totally use CRex’s funeral to gain back the power he lost but until then he has no options beyond his unhinged rantings to the rota. That’s why Camilla is keeping him far far away from Charles right now.
It will start the minute William becomes king. All he genuinely cares about is hurting Harry and Meghan. Like his father before him, William’s first act as king will be a harmful act against Harry.
Depending on when Charles dies, Harry may not be allowed to visit to pay his respect to Charles and he will not be included in any of the ceremonies.
Yeah, I could see William “try” to take away the title or anything else in order to “punish” his brother but even as king , he won’t have the power to do that. Even before the Sussex’s stepped back from royal life, the thought of William being king and Harry being dependent on him for really everything, left me uneasy. I believe that Harry, towards the end at least, felt the same. Every day, every screaming headline, all the tears and throwing up from the palace and their lackeys, confirms that Harry and Meghan made the right choice!!
The “next time William speaks to Harry, it will be at their father’s funeral”- I still say Harry will not be allowed to attend Charles’ funeral. Mad King Bill will have him detained at the airport. I fear for the things William will try to do to the Sussexes once he has the full power of the throne, it will be the only thing he cares about doing.
William can’t do a thing to them. If he tries to hard he will look like a monster.
“He will look like a monster.” Yes…revealing the truth.
Yes, once Charles passes, Will will be in charge and will undoubtedly try to wield his power to punish Harry and Meghan.
But as much as that is true, so is this: Harry cares about his father. From Harry’s actions last week to the 400 pages cut out of Spare, he has shown us time and time again that he’s going to show mercy to his father (whether it’s deserved or not).
But Harry is NOT going to show mercy to a brother determined on destroying his wife and family, and I would be absolutely shocked if Harry doesn’t already have contingencies on top of contingencies for his brother’s reign.
All of this is a house of cards and Will is absolutely incapable of keeping it upright. If he pushes Harry, all it takes is 2 minutes of blunt, undiluted truth out of Harry’s mouth to completely unmask the careful facade the firm has spent decades building around his brother.
Will is the one who should be worried about what happens after Charles passes, not Harry.
Plus Harry not being at KC’s funeral or far from the rest of the family will make everyone uneasy, more if prince Pedo is there.
OK…so William takes the titles. Then what? Does he know he can’t arrest them? Have them sent to the Tower? Taking someone’s titles doesn’t change who they are, and despite what all the rota are saying, anyone who doesn’t watch Fox News or read a Murdoch paper likes them quite a lot in the U.S. I think William doesn’t give a fig about the Commonwealth and just wants to rule something and not be bothered with working. Lots of cash, cooks, undeserved praise and staff, but no real work. The smaller his kingdom is, the less he has to do…anything. He will still have access to billions in assets – what does he care if all the other Commonwealth countries leave the fold? I don’t actually think he even cares that much about Harry (hate takes a tremendous effort) – it just keeps the spotlight off him as he knows it’s fresh meat for the rota.
I personally think that Willy is just … dumb enough to believe that yes, he can throw his brother and his brother’s wife into the tower. He’ll be king, people MUST DO WHAT HE SAYS.
The vendetta is genuine. William’s defining feature in life is that he was born before Harry. That is the reason for everything in his life. He literally loses his identity if he can’t establish precedence over Harry.
Too bad he never actually tried to carve out a real self or legacy to make that incidental mark of birth just an origin story.
@shawna; exactly. Harry refused to bow, kiss the ring and be the scapegoat.
@Shawna, agreed. That vendetta is all William feels he has. It’s his driving passion beyond all of his advantages–I would bet beyond even his kids. He’s an incredibly toxic mix of narcissism, hate, entitlement, and sheer inability to see anything but his wants and needs.
These people don’t get it, if the Royal Family strip Harry and Meghan of their titles, Harry’s still going to be a Prince. Furthermore, if they’re going to strip the Sussexes of their titles then they will have strip all the other non-working royals of theirs.
On brand for William, petty and vindictive define him.
Instead of the DM guessing what William will do whenever he becomes king, how about wondering what he’s doing now?
It’s all so terribly boring at this stage. Article #679 on how titles should/must/can’t be removed. They have gone insane with boredom but I don’t think they can tell.
lol, the rr have nothing else to write about.
Harry mentioned just some of Williams bad behavior in spare. Imagine the rest
This is why it makes sense for H&M to have moved to US. I always thought they would have been better served to go somewhere like Australia or Canada (still within UK reach so to say) BUT they had the foresight to see and comprehend they were better off far, far away from William.
William can’t remove their titles on his own. If he requests Parliament do so he will have explain why Harry’s and Meghan’s warrant removal. If he claims it’s because they left the family and are not “working” royals, that will leave him open to speculation about if he and Kate work enough to earn their titles. Parliament won’t want to set the precedent that a hereditary monarchy can have titles removed willy nilly. That goes against the whole concept of god given birthright. The titles are either hereditary or not. If they can be removed, it opens up the concept that titles must be earned. Even William will not be able to get agreement on this.
We all know, Incandescent Is The New Black.
On a brighter note, For the first time ever I can click through the photos without them rendering freakishly elongated.
They also fixed the jumping around issue. Love it.
This is just another Outrage of the Week. I wonder what will be next.
Willy boy, the UK kingdom isn’t yours, or for you to decide how it’s run, unless you plan to take over power and make Britain a dictatorship. But, since those days are over, you’ll have to deal with the rage of the voters and the armed forces, so sit back, have several seats and learn a thing or two, before they have to put you away in an asylum.
For the love of g-d. What is actually wrong with William? I’m a New Yorker and his reputation is so bad here that the Mayor canceled a meeting with him when he realized it wasn’t with Harry. Let’s not forget that he and Khate were booed at a Boston Celtics (basketball) game.
I don’t know if his problem is racism, mental illness, insecurity, fear (of his responsibilities), a head injury, something else, or a combination of these things. But these rants are negatively effecting the UK’s image worldwide. Also, the UK just entered into recession and these optics are beyond awful. Why is this still going on?
@Tina2, they went to Boston. That blows my mind. I am not from USA, but even I know that Boston won’t be a fan of the future King of UK. Their team is incompetent because their bosses care more about loyalty than success.
Punxsutawney Prince Is my new favorite. Was that a message to the Sussexes?
I also liked someone here (a few days ago) referring to Kate as Schrödinger’s Princess. LOL! [Quantum physicist, “Schrödinger said that if you place a cat and something that could kill the cat (a radioactive atom) in a box and sealed it, you would not know if the cat were dead or alive until you opened the box, so that until the box was opened, the cat was both “dead and alive”.
Punxsutawney Will and Schrödinger’s Kat. 😆
He’s just promising this sort of bullsh*t for when he’ll be king so that he keeps these media contacts on his side otherwise they would probably have deserted to Camilla’s side who just give them everything they want.
William won’t have the power to take their titles even as King. This comes up every time. Parliament has to make that decision and they sure as hell won’t risk that when it will mean anyone in the aristocracy can then lose their title for any reason. There’s no way they’re all risking their own titles.
Do I recall correctly that when Harry testified in court last June he was referred to as HRH at beginning of his testimony in deference to protocol? That would mean the “system” acknowledges Harry’s titled status, even if RF strongly prefers he not use HRH and got Harry to agree to this even though he is 5th in line with children 6th and 7th in line. Not an insignificant status, and the agreement is not legally binding. Parliament is not going to take away titles.
And let’s say he was able to do this: SO WHAT? Do we really think that’s going to affect Harry and Meghan and their kids in any real way? Their lives are in the US. Their money is their own. He will still always be Prince Harry to the world. There is NOTHING that William can really do to them. And he knows it-and it continues to eat him up. Just pathetic.
I just started watching X-Men Origins: Wolverine. I completely forgot the plot bc it’s been a long time. It’s like William got his playbook from this movie (much like Keen’s mood boards of Meghan!). Big brother hates little brother bc little brother decided he didn’t like the life they were leading and left to pursue a new one. Big brother even attacked little brother’s wife. Crazy!
Yeah, all hail king willy workshy, the flugliest king of the UK.
Let petulance and incandescence reign!
So glad I won’t be around for that, but God help those who are, let’s hope the monarchy has finally slid into its foundations by then
So much drama over a website lol. Honestly, my first thought yesterday was KC will not remove their titles. But William would go for it, if he could. Though I am an American and have no idea what any of these titles mean. And why it is so important.
William is going to be 42 years old his wife is in some secret location no one hasn’t seen Kate in almost 2 months . All of William projects fail his no Big impacts projects like Harry and Meghan all he has one day I will be king and get my revenge on brother and his wife because they are happy and wealthy and thriving. All of wealths all of the press protection him he is just a sad pathetic jealous racist violent bully human being with no real purpose then to try to destroy his own brother life .
If I were Harry, I would apply for American citizenship, legally change my family’s last name to Sussex, and voluntarily give up the titles after Charles dies but before William can do anything just to take away his ammo.
For the umpteenth time a King Whoever of GB can’t remove a royal dukedom from anyone. Parliament can. The only time EVER was 2 or 3 Fascists who moved to Austria/Germany and were considered traitors during the WWI years. All 3 titles are now defunct.
Even if they did do that for Goddess knows what reason Harry would still be a blood Prince of the UK and Meghan would be Princess Harry. No blood Prince or Princess has ever been “striped” of their status (i.e. Andrew, Albert Victor, Edward.)
You might talking about the Duke of Cumberland and Teviotdale. The family were descendents of George III through his son Ernest Augustus, who became King of Hanover when Victoria became Queen of the UK because Hanover followed Salic Law and a female couldn’t inherit the throne. His grandson, also named Ernest Augustus, was King of Hanover when World War I started and had his titles stripped in 1917 under the Titles Deprivation Act.
There were some others, too, I think. Essentially all of them were Germans holding British titles.
“King” William is nothing but a useless loser. He appears to have lost weight; something’s eating him, even if it’s just too much booze.
I hate him ad nauseum, maybe create a drinking game around how many times Peg announces he hates his brother.
OK. But prepare to be falling down drunk all the time.
I also liked someone here (a few days ago) referring to Kate as Schrödinger’s Princess. LOL! [Quantum physicist, “Schrödinger said that if you place a cat and something that could kill the cat (a radioactive atom) in a box and sealed it, you would not know if the cat were dead or alive until you opened the box, so that until the box was opened, the cat was both “dead and alive”.
When William becomes king, it will be a bad look if all he does is a singularly focused hate campaign against Harry. Who knows what the state of things will be when William ascends the throne but I don’t think the British public will keep wanting to hear about how Harry is Public Enemy #1. The Sussexes have moved on, it’s clear that Harry’s last “grenade” aimed at his family was his memoir Spare. He hasn’t spoken about his relationship with William or his dad in over a year and I think he aims to just focus on his own causes. The longer Harry stays silent, the worse William looks going on about how much he hates his brother. Work it out in therapy, not the British press.
The contrast between Harry and William grows ever-sharper. Just look at the photos above. Harry looks happy and healthy; Willy looks like he’s about to keel over.
I wonder how many of KC’s “subjects” are tired of KC and W&K and royals in general.
Will looks like he is shriveling up like the toad he is. What in the world has he DONE to Kate? Where is she? What is her condition? It’s a horror and mystery novel in real life, one you hate to read but HAVE to know. If a prince can’t be expected to rescue you (and he can’t), he can at least do you no harm (like doctors who take the Hippocratic oath). Will has taken the Hypocritic oath and is a shoddy, dangerous, shameless creature, like Gollum with a crown. I dislike Kate, but no one deserves the contempt, hatred and violence he has shown he is capable of–I do hope she is alive, conscious, or at least able to recover.
LOL “misfire” = bring down the whole system of class hierarchy and inherited privilege.