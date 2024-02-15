The Sussexes did their first event in Vancouver as the Windsors try to clout-chase

Here are some photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first public event during their three-day trip to Canada, all part of the “One Year To Go” Invictus Games publicity. They arrived in Vancouver late Tuesday, and they stepped out on the slopes on Wednesday. They did a photo op to show off the adaptive ski trail, one which will be used during next year’s Invictus Games. There’s much more on the Sussexes’ itinerary and it’s my hope that we’ll get to see them at a lot of public events. Meghan looks absolutely gorgeous in these photos – something about the snow, the light and the way her winter beanie frames her face… it’s giving PRINCESS. Anyway, we’ll have more, I’m sure. For now, I wanted to highlight this hilariously seething story in the Telegraph, which was published to coincide with the Sussexes’ first events in Canada. The headline? “Prince Harry and Meghan have three days to prove they can behave.” You guys!!!
The Sussexes have landed. Fresh from launching their newly rebranded website, complete with coat of arms, Prince Harry and Meghan are in Canada for three days in the spotlight. They will spend Valentine’s Day hobnobbing with athletes and families at an event to countdown to next year’s Invictus Games with a speech from Harry later this week and hugs a plenty. The question back in Britain is: will that be it?
With the world’s television cameras on site in Vancouver and Whistler, will there be interviews, “secret” charity visits and a quasi-royal tour complete with wall-to-wall social media commentary to promote the Games and the Sussexes? Their fragile peace with the Royal family, tested to its limit over the last few years, hangs in the balance once again. It would be fair to say there is some trepidation. Gone are the days when the palace waited anxiously to discover which truly image-shattering bombshells would rain on them in Netflix documentaries, books and Oprah interviews.
“What is left to say?” one source said. But the timing, while the King is behind closed doors recuperating from his second round of cancer treatment and the Princess of Wales bounces back from abdominal surgery, still leaves something to be desired.
Not only is there a marked absence of real working royals from the public eye – the Queen and Princess Anne soldiering on, notwithstanding – but Harry is fresh from a 30-minute face-to-face meeting with his father for the first time since the Coronation. His team appear to have reached a truce with the Buckingham Palace aides the Duke distrusts: neither side has leaked a squeak of information about the meeting so far.
Sources close to the Sussexes confirm that the Canada trip is intended to be strictly on-message at Invictus, with no extra visits around Vancouver on the schedule. With three days out and about stretching ahead, the chances of Harry being asked about his father are high. He usually takes part in multiple television interviews as well as being surrounded by endless mobile phone cameras with the capability to video and upload his conversations to social media. Palace insiders will be watching from afar with morbid curiosity to see what their cross-Atlantic outpost will say and do.
This year, the Duke is expected to use his Vancouver speech to detail “how special Canada has become” to him and his wife. It is just the sort of thing the King would hope to say in person, had his health allowed him to travel to the Realm since his accession. In another world, Harry could deliver that message on behalf of King and country. Instead, he is working freelance but still wields the power to boost or damage all-important international relationships.
The next three days will be make or break. More than ever before, the Sussexes must make a decision. If they want to salvage a relationship with the remaining Royal family, they must prove their discretion. In palace terms, that means keeping schtum. But in a world where they need to build their brand to pay the Californian mortgage and ever-present security bills, they also need to generate publicity.
Everything I have to say, I’ve said a million times before. This was always about control. How to control Harry and Meghan, how to bring them in line, how to cage them, how to bring them to heel, how to force a divorce, how to leave them in mortal danger without security, how to impose the royal soap opera on their independent lives. The Windsors ran out of bargaining chips, threats and punishments long ago. All the Windsors have are these pathetic attempts at guilt trips, crying into their gin-and-tonics about how this trip could be make or break, this one needs palace approval, this one has every palace aide on edge. The Sussexes do not give a f–k about the clownshow over there. The Windsors are once again clout-chasing the popular royals they exiled.
She is GLOWING
Yes she is glowing because she is happy. Leaving the UK royal family and moving 6K miles away to become independent from their tyrannical ways was the best decision. I still cannot believe the level of hatred Harry and Meghan get from tabloids and even lesser royal gossip peddlers on you tube. Meghan lives rent free in their minds.
The Meghan Effect in full effect. The coat (Calvin Klein) sold out by mid-afternoon yesterday and the boots will probably be gone by noon today.
I have several pairs of the boots (Sorel Joan of Arctic) because I love them so much that I’ve bought a new color every year. Heads up: If they run out on the Sorel website, they’re 50% off at Backcountry.com now!
I am livid at how good she is able to look in all white! I could *not* pull that off, no matter how much I’d love to, but Meghan looks absolutely stunning.
She is glowing. Harry and Meg will do what they always do. They don’t have to prove anything. They are no longer controlled and so they are living their lives as they wish and that is to live it with purpose and to help wherever they can. They are doing their Invictus events and I would think if there was a charity of a different kind there that they could help they would. These two understand that service is universal and they live by it.
Fabulous pictures!!
All the newspapers and magazines who have ‘arrangements’ with BP and KP must be so sick that they cannot do big spreads of pictures of the Sussexes. They would make so much money but the BM is afraid of upsetting the ‘royal sources’.
This is the second Commonwealth country they have visited with great success!
Meghan is glowing, like, she looks like she has a halo over her head, no? My goodness, this woman is drop dead gorgeous and she is one of the most photogenic people I know.
And Harry is super red HOT, and he bloody knows it, LOL. They both are blessed to have found each other.
The Windsors can continue to clout chase, they have nada power or control over the Sussexes.
Meghan is so pretty! That’s all I thought when I saw these photos, my goodness, she’s so pretty!! They’re living their best lives & the left-behinds & their cheerleaders are stewing in their own bile.
@gutterflower – They’re a seriously gorgeous couple. You can’t NOT look at them.
+1000
I adore winter white, and Meghan looks stunning in it.
Love the outfit especially the coat. I looked up the coat on Calvin Klein because I wanted to buy it and it’s already sold out 😢 There’s a section that asks, “why did you choose this?” The answer was, “Meghan Markle.”
Yes it’s all so crisp and cozy. Here’s the full deets: https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a46697476/meghan-markle-cream-outfit-participating-nations-winter-training-camp-canada-photos/
So is it a CK coat?? I want one!
Macy’s seems to have it in case anyone wants to purchase it.
Meghan is so gorgeous!!! Every time I see her I understand why Harry described her as luminous in Spare.
She makes me want to do yoga and drink more water. Maybe tomorrow.
If it makes you feel better, I do yoga everyday and drink water almost exclusively but I will never look like THAT!
About a month ago I started trying to get in 3-5 yoga sessions per week. I just do slow flow classes on my apple fitness app—free and chill. I swear I see a HUGE difference in posture and my face looks more relaxed. Thank you for inspiring me Meghan!!
Disclaimers: I’m only able to work this in because I’m a SAHM and have some free time during the day. Also, I do a hard workout and slow yoga most days and STILL manage to clean, volunteer in a substantial way, cook, read the news, attend appointments, manage my family’s schedule (including a special needs child)…oh and do the school runs. HMMMM.
Yoga and good posture is not a joke. When I started yoga in my thirties, the difference was truly night and day. Every single person in my life noted the change in my posture. Alas, bursitis has limited me in the last few years but the posture alignment you learn stays, even when the muscles get weaker.
I love you @BettyRose. This comment was hilarious and perfect. Me, too!
@FancyPants: same! Yoga every day for a good ten years now & I drink so much water I got into a low blood sodium issue. My posture is my posture, via my mother.
This article is straight up unhinged. They need to behave and not visit charities, and just do things for Invictus and go home? Why?!! Because it highlights more and more that you have a princess you haven’t seen in almost 2 months, and a prince that has decided that work just isn’t for him? The moaning about how Charles would have given his well wishes to Canada too if he could have come is straight comical though. They sound like a bunch of petulant kids. How dare they still have fun if I can’t! They’d like me better anyway if I could come, so there!!!
ETA- the full on direct shot of Meghan literally stopped me in my tracks yesterday. She is absolutely stunning.
Telling them they need to behave is so patronizing. They can do what they want. They’re not children and they’re not owned by the monarchy or the media.
The tabloids honestly believe the royals still control Harry and Meghan from 8,000 miles away. They’d better cash a reality check. Harry and Meghan are their own people. They don’t take orders from the royals, the rota rats, or anyone else.
That was my thought. What a word to use for two 40something parents of two. I also noticed the snark in both using the word ‘secret’ for their charity visits as well as using the quotations marks for ‘secret’. Unpublicized does not equate with secret.
@Jais, it’s especially rich coming from a family which is notoriously scandal-ridden, and behaves quite poorly on a daily basis!
The media are so worried because their campaign of hatred against this couple has totally failed.
At home in the UK the royal family looks in tatters. Charles future is unknown, Camilla is lapping it up arranging engagements where she is surrounded with old pals average age 85, Kate has disappeared, William wants to disappear, nobody knows what Sophie and Edward are doing. Anne at last is getting some media coverage, I have seen more newspaper coverage of her in the past two weeks than I have seen in five years!
Anne is getting more coverage because the rota was recently TOLD to cover her. (Or, now that I think about it, it could be that she was ORDERED by the palace to accept rota coverage.) Because the story ive heard in the past as to why Anne’s events werent covered by rota, was that SHE didnt want them and had expressed as much.
But now that the institution is hemorrhaging, theyve ordered her to play ball. In fact,k they even had an announcement about: “for the first time…..etc). And, of course, Anne will always play ball in holding up the monarchy.
“Crying into their gin and tonics” made me lolz. The BM must see the contrast between William’s self-centered inebriation, Kate’s spooky MIA, and the Sussexes’ beautiful good health and good will and (completely self-propelled) good works and just GNASH their dentures. hahaha
I’m having a gin and tonic toasting Harry and Meghan for their breaking away from Royal family and the toxic press of where I belong in the UK . I hope they go from strength to strength and live their lives on their terms not kowtowing to anyone
“The question back in Britain is: will that be it?”
I can’t get over this part. “Secret charity visits”.
I’m sorry/not sorry your PPoW don’t visit their charities, ever, but acting like Meghan doing a drop in at some charity she feels is important is a crime?
It’s not. This is who she always has been, and you all are managing to suck all of the oxygen out of the U.K. with your bullshit.
It’s a toque, not a beanie 😀 🇨🇦
Hahaha 😂
This American agrees with the terminology in Vancouver.
Let’s celebrate H&M showing up for veterans again and ignore the 🤬 RR, shall we? Both veterans and the Sussexes should have their moment in the sun and snow without constantly reminding everyone of the past.
Agreed!
Um, where are their gloves? Canadians should tell them that chapped hands are no joke!
RME, there are a lot of people in Canada, especially in warmer provinces like BC, that don’t wear gloves. I haven’t worn gloves since 2003 when I first arrived in this country. Many people just shove our hand in their jacket pockets and have no need for gloves. Canadians should tell the Sussexes nothing.
Lost. It’s February. We’ve lost a glove by now.
The way these people write about Harry & Meghan reminds of a toxic ex you broke up with years ago but who can’t accept that you left them and still talks about you all the time. And everyone looks at them like they’re crazy and talks about how they need to move on. Meanwhile you’ve been with someone else for years and haven’t thought about them in years.
Also- I own the same boots Meghan is wearing from Sorel. I have had mines forever and she has had hers forever too apparently. Mine are about 15 years old and still in fantastic shape. And I believe Meghan’s are about 10 years old. Sorels are expensive but they last.
Truly this. Soon as i saw her, I was reminded that she lived in Canadian winter for years(though it is generally mild here in Toronto) because she knows how to dress for it. She is glowing and so so gorgeous.
I clocked the Sorels immediately because I also have a pair of them(mostly that I use when I go home to where I grew up in Ottawa). They are expensive but do last for ages. Mine have lasted nine years so far.
I’m excited to see that they have planned for this visit.
Also the BM continues to act insane about them and every time they do, they seem so pathetic and unwell.
My daughter has a pair of Sorel boots kind of like Meghan’s that are at least ten years old. Beige. They still look brand new. I don’t get it.
Same. My pair of Sorel boots lasted 13 years before they finally fell apart. It was money well spent. I’d love to get a new pair but it just doesn’t get cold enough where I live anymore to warrant it!
Yep, I have some forest green Sorels I bought in 1994 (lived in Utah) that are still in great shape. Of course, I live in NC now so they aren’t used often these days 😉
Hello from Ottawa @Sunny!
Pretty cold here at the moment…I have Sorels (they’re a must up here!) but I look LOT less glamorous than the luminous Ms. Markle 💕
Sorels are the best. I have a pair that I’ve had for years and they are still warm. I don’t wear them everyday in the winter, so it’s not like they get a ton of action but they are still in great condition, I want to say 8 years later maybe more.
Yeah I don’t wear mine unless we are in blizzard conditions because they are so heavy duty. And mine still look great too despite the wear and tear – they even came out okay when we had a major ice storm years ago and the entire block was flooded once the ice melted. I had to wade through waters past my ankles!
Meghan looks absolutely gorgeous and stunning. Wow.
Harry and Meghan are the ONLY ones in that family that know how to act respectfully and that are genuine and gracious.
Meghan is so beautiful my god!!!! She looks so much like her mom, hopefully LiliDi takes after her … I love her winter outfit….
Not only is there a marked absence of real working royals from the public eye – the Queen and Princess Anne soldiering on, notwithstanding
This is a hit against Workshy Willy for hitting the bottle and then the bunker instead of SOLDIERING ON like the OAP females in the RF.
Okay, this is getting ridiculous. Meghan looks like she’s in college. She needs to write a book explaining how she gets her glow. I want the product names. The meditation exercises. Whatever it is. She can title it thriving, not just surviving 😂
This. I know a lot of it is genetics but if she dropped a skin care line or did brand partnerships, everything would sell out in a flash.
She is glowing. 🌟🌟🌟
This! 100,000%
I have a makeup artist friend who has actually seen Meghan somewhat up close a couple times (her in-laws live in Montecito), wearing little to no makeup, and she is convinced that Meghan’s glow is real. Her skin is THAT good, that she just naturally almost looks like she’s wearing highlighter at all times. “Ridiculous” is right!
That totally clocks with other people who have said she’s even prettier irl.
If she really is prettier IRL that explains better than anything the undying vitriol of the pasty wrinkly royal women. The Rota Rats, too! An uglier group of harpies I hope never to see IRL. I might turn to stone!
People who saw her here in Toronto in her Suits days said she was even more stunning in person.
I can’t imagine her being more stunning in person! I wouldn’t be able to speak if confronted with her glow in real life.
My hairdresser in Toronto used to do Meghan’s hair on occasion, and said she was not only drop-dead gorgeous but incredibly thoughtful and kind.
I will forever adore that video of the 14 year-old girl giving Meghan a hug during the walkabout and the woman next to saying ‘you are literally so beautiful’.
Because she is.
That’s so cool about your friend. My mom was at the Jubilee celebration…in the crowd when she wore the lilac suit that photographed white. That she is even more gorgeous in person than in photos. She is simply stunning.
We have a saying, good black don’t crack. Look at her mom.
Yes Doria is absolutely gorgeous
Harry and Meghan both look like they looked back in their dating days in Toronto – I dont know if its the winter beanies and heavy coats or if they are, in fact, aging backwards – but they both look fantastic and happy.
Hannah Furness is unhinged (like all the rest of them.) the sussexes are going to do what they do at every Invictus event – focus on the games and the athletes.
She is just so beautiful and I’m pretty sure her beauty is even more intense in person.
The Sussexes are NOT an outpost of the BRF. They offered that option but were shut down. Deal with it.
Agreed! You don’t get to call them an “outpost”, Salty Isle threw them away like they were trash. Deal with the fact that you epically failed at reading the room, Harry and Meghan were always going to be the shining stars of that family.
Gosh Meghan looks beautiful ,they are just a gorgeous couple, made for each other .
What an asset they would have been to the RF but they were just too jealous to cope with them .
I love how they ignore the continual abuse and just get out there looking totally happy, in love and so charismatic they just glow .
It is beautiful to watch and I am so happy for them .
So which is it: they’re so unimportant they better not dare say anything extra or do other public events, or so important that they could create an international incident? Pick a lane, Tabloid Psychos! Oh, and check out the beauty of our girl Meghan and try not to die of envy!
They can visit as many charities as they want, it’s not up to the palace or the rota rats anymore. As for neither side leaking details of the meeting, thanks for confirming to the world that it was Camilla who leaked to her friend.
I love Meghan’s puffy coat. She is so beautiful! Harry looks good too.
Its incredible after so many years they still think H&M care about this nonsense. The ‘make or break’ line kills me. Like Meghan is gone gone. Maybe you can guilt Harry into visiting his dad but that man is happy and thriving in California. Freedom looks good on both of them. Meghan is glowing!!! Meanwhile what is William up to? My goodness.
Looking at Meghan. Harry is so spot on . She did indeed smash the c. Belt. So I am sure after looking at Meghan who literally looks like she fell out of heaven and hit ever best looks cloud on the way down.surely you can see why according to ingrid the idiot sewer rat that Harry was in love with Kate . Yup, because people go to steak houses and pass up prime rib for dog scraps .
🔥💯🔥 LOOOOOOOL! Love you!
Kate is jealous of the relationship that Meghan and Harry have. She wants that with William.
@Princessk
The jealousy is foolish on Kate’s part because she knew exactly what she was getting. She was the doormat for YEARS and waited for the ring for YEARS. She was okay with NOT being William’s first choice and okay with him stepping out on her even while they were dating.
I have zero love for KM and I think she’s truly a terrible person (perhaps partly because her whole adult life has been following at William’s heels) but at this point I wish she would divorce William and find herself a man who loves her so that she can live her own life. She’s never going to be queen at the rate things are going…
Didn’t the British press tell us that Harry and Meghan are irrelevant? So why are they paying close attention to what they’re doing in Canada? The press should be focusing on their missing Heir.
“…. he is working freelance but still wields the power to boost or damage all-important international relationships.”
This is the guy they call irrelevant? They practically admitted straight up that Harry can make or break international relationships ON HIS OWN without any input from the royals. While the tabloid writers are shitting brickbats and the rota rats are running around like decapitated peafowls, the royals have lost the plot and Harry is calling the shots. The next few months are going to be very, very interesting.
To me, the press are trying to say something about the meeting Chuck and H had.
The rota still do not know the contents of that convo (because their mole rat Camilla was banned from the room lol), and they are SEETHING about it. You can sense it in every article.
The media is starting to sense a temperature shift from BP/Charles in regard to Harry. They don’t want to go against Chuck but they don’t know what’s going on quite. So you get articles like this where they’re still trying to trot out the old standard “Harry & Meghan must be punished for existing/thriving” etc, but mixed in with that now is phrases that suggest that they want them to “recall their duty to the King/Crown”. Except… y’all exiled their asses so why tho?
This was the tell: ” If they want to salvage a relationship with the remaining Royal family, they must prove their discretion. In palace terms, that means keeping schtum.”
Keep schtum… about what? About Kate being attacked by William, her being in a coma, and him becoming an unhinged, ungovernable drunken mess in the aftermath?
It all comes back to the one thing the media knows and can’t talk about, that they now weirdly hope H&M won’t break rank and speak out on: What did William do, Where TF is Kate, What TF is Kate’s condition now, and to what extent does this affect William’s future and his place in the succession?
I think some Facts on the above were dropped on H during his meeting with Chuck, and this is Chuck using BP comms team to warn Harry to keep quiet about the family confidences.
I saw it suggested on Twitter that Concha Calleja, who broke the “Kate’s in a coma” story – and subsequently doubled down on it, causing KP & BP both to back down from going full Streisand Effect on that – Calleja is now saying that the CH meeting between Chuck & H was political in nature (ie, having to do with The Firm).
The way these stories are coming out now, BP is clearly VERY NERVOUS about the William/Kate situation and the knowledge that the future of the monarchy may yet depend on Harry for its survival. And they’ve just suddenly realized that the last 8 years of abuse they’ve heaped upon the couple have the potential to (if you’ll pardon the pun)…royally bite them all on Salty Island in the arse.
“Chuck using BP comms team to warn Harry to keep quiet about the family confidences.” Wouldn’t he say this to Harry in person while Harry sat right in front of him?
I would die laughing if it turned out that the RF needs Harry to continue the realm. Talk about poetic justice. They are not going back.
Yet another instance of the royal advisors’ devastating strategic incompetence. Harry is still the spare. You don’t discard the spare until you’re sure that you won’t need it. George is still 8 years away from his majority and well more than a decade away from producing his own heir. (The heir has to be born in wedlock and the monarch has to give permission for the marriage.)
If Charles dies and William is “unavailable” at any time in the next 8 years, then George will require a royal regent and the regency must be approved by parliament. The usual way that works is that the next adult in line for the throne takes over the “work” until the minor heir comes of age. That goes: Harry, Andrew, Beatrice, Eugenie, Edward, Louise, Anne, Anne’s kids, etc.
Andrew is a nonstarter, obviously. There’s a palpable long-standing sense that Andrew and Sarah’s bad reputations taint their daughters too. It’s questionable whether they’d be acceptable to the “establishment” even if they were willing to do it. Their parents are too much of a PR liability.
Edward’s health seems to be questionable. Louise is a college student and isn’t equipped to shoulder that load at this stage of her life. Anne is all the way down at number 17 in the succession.
If you have to go that far and disqualify that many people… If a non-Tory parliament is forced by circumstances to get that deeply into the mechanics of the monarchy… Why not make the big inevitable changes all at once? There would be no way to avoid public debate. They’ve painted themselves into such a corner.
Got it in one, @Rnot!
They are only just realizing the material and reputational damage they’ve done to themselves at the palaces, to their own positions, and the future of the monarchy.
Why does it matter if the heir is “missing”? These are cosplaying rich people, no political power. Charles and William do not need to be doing anything to keep the world spinning. They really have no impact on the rest of the world beyond their families.
William needs to be around his immediate family because his wife has been sick and his children are undoubtedly feeling unsettled about it. He is rich so he doesn’t have to worry about keeping a job to pay the bills, so he can hang out at home as long as he likes.
Charles likewise can retreat from cameras as long as he likes with no risk of him and his family being evicted or hungry, and right now he needs to focus on the undoubtedly top-tier medical treatment he is getting to beat whatever cancer he has.
Nobody else really needs them to do anything. Certainly the British media have other celebs to go on and on about for a while.
The Royal Family aren’t just celebrities. The monarchy has been baked into British cultural identity for 1,000 years and the effects of that monarchy have been felt around the world – militarily, politically, economically and culturally. The current members aren’t the first ever to be dull, lazy, dim-witted, corrupt, jealous and back-stabbing – they’re pretty much following history. Still, Charles represents the UK as King, he represents the military as Commander-in-chief, he represents the Church of England, not to mention 13 other nations.
Charles may not have the political clout as did prior monarchs, but he still has clout, he has billions and he owns great chunks of property – and William’s right there next to him with the money and property. At the same time, they and other working royals receive a large annual allowance from the public to perform official duties (whatever that means). When you’re paying for official duties, you should see those official duties. There are no such expectations from regular, private celebrities.
The UK put in a bid to host IG and stupid stories like this will get it disqualified.
I mean, it’s been, what, a week since announcing they were making a bid for IG27? Surely it has occurred to them that they are disqualifying themselves with every unhinged article or hysterical wailing on some British tv show or another, right?!
It’s a strategy, I guess. Make sure your country looks as hostile as possible, thus removing yourselves from serious contention, so the peasants aren’t confronted with the fact that their monarchy is worthless.
Do you think that when the UK submitted they wrote, “Out of morbid curiosity, we would very much like to host the Invictus Games in 2027.”?
Palace insiders=royal rota. ‘morbid curiosity’. Absolutely disgusting comment when discussing the IG. Men and women who have serious injuries, amputations and mental health issues from serving their countries.
The MoD might want to get some of these churnalists in line if they want to have hope of hosting the IG. Personally, I don’t want the IG THERE.
Describing Canada as “part of the realm” is insulting and arrogant. Sorry Britain but you don’t have an empire anymore. Canada is part of the commonwealth yes but has little to do with England. United States is Canada’s biggest trading partner closest ally and best friend 😀.
Gee, I wonder why Canada means so much to them. 🤔 What could it possibly be?
This! We aren’t part of the UK effing realm! We were waiting for the Queen to pass to start talking about opening our constitution and ending this violent commonwealth nonsense. As a Canadian I’ve always felt the US is like our sibling. Sure, we annoy each other sometimes, but if you mess with the US you mess with Canada!
Also, Meghan lived in Toronto for 7 years and clearly knows how to dress like one of us! Which means she’s an honorary Canadian so if the BRF wanted to try and secure Canada as a commonwealth country, they shouldn’t have racistly abused and exhiled the member most likely to have the soft power to do so.
Right? My SIL is Canadian and her dad was born in Italy and we made a joke about the England Italy euro final about their loyalties being torn and they had totally forgotten the queen was “head of state.” Unless you’re in court every day or the government and have to constantly say “the crown” no one remembers. And Canada has had much more immigration from various nations and always an entire province that resented the British to begin with. The WASP brigade that cared about the Queen in the 40/50s is long outnumbered.
That thinking is what keeps getting Britain in trouble- the are no longer an empire. They keep trying to stomp around like one and it impacts their ability to actually be a good partner. They keep overestimating their position- which btw is what the royal family did with Harry and Meghan.
@Sen and @slippers4life — Unfortunately, Canada is part of the Commonwealth realm as an independent sovereign state that has Charles III as its monarch and head of state. I wish it were otherwise because I despise the royal family, and I’d love to see Canada become its own independent realm or even a republic.
Zen, I agree with you as your neighbor to the South. The US and Canada to my knowledge have always had a good working relationship and count on each other. I can imagine it would be galling to have a head of state who is far away and their only claim to your country is the “clout” that it gives that head of state.
Imagine just looking like Meghan does omg no wonder those people are so mad😭😭😭
😲 😍 What a stunningly gorgeous woman, my Lord…
Let’s fix that headline:
The question the world over is, will the media, RRs and tabloid rats on Salt Island behave during Harry and Meghan’s visit to the IG2025OneYearToGo in Canada,… and beyond?
Exactly right!
Look at Harry face , the way he is looking directly at the camera , he is like yup . She is all mine . Look at me , look what I got . Lol. I have to say . Harry and Meghan in my opinion are the hottest couple I’ve seen in a long time.
“What is left to say?” And yet this piece goes on and on.
I can only say I wish I looked as good in my beanie as Meghan does in hers! I live in Northern Europe and we need our winter gear for months and months every year, and I just hate how ugly I look in my beanie. My head looks like a potato and this winter the never-ending cold has made my skin dry as well as activated my couperose, so I feel even uglier than I normally do. No need to say the beanies also make my hair look flat and unkempt, no matter what I do. Looking forward to spring!
I’m sorry Grace, but this post made me laugh (so thanks for that) Living in Pennsylvania I am sympathetic, so hugs and don’t worry, spring is coming soon!
Dear Grace, I do so agree with you, in a different way. I’ve always had a small head, so when I try to wear a toque, two things happen. Instantly my head looks like a baseball plunked atop a snowperson and then almost immediately, the damn thing starts slipping off my head (very fine, straight hair) so I’d have to keep tugging on it to keep it in place. I am envious of those who can wear a toque (including my son, who inherited his dad’s thick head of hair). Nope, it’s a fedora for me for every season as it balances the size of my head with the rest of my body.
Lastly, the toque could never work for me in cold rain, because I HATE, HATE HATE it when raindrops cover my glasses making it impossible to see clearly.
So, yeah, toque envy is us!
SurlyGale, we’re sisters! I’d rather my ears freeze!
I do not look attractive in a toque at all, just not a good look for me. Wearing one also amplifies the static electricity in my hair to an insane degree.
I’m so happy I’m not alone with my beanie issues! In our climate it can be as cold as -30 Celsius and I’m sensitive to cold, so I just have to cover my head unless I want a throbbing headache, stiff neck and hurting ears. Even this week it has snowed almost every day, so spring feels like a distant dream!
I have a fat round face and I look horrible in beanies like hers. I wear a red wool fedora (bought the one Stetson made for Agent Carter).
I’m going to give the comments as much time and attention as they deserve:
Wow, Meghan is indeed glowing! I’m not a person who ever mixes cream and white together, or even light colored pants at all, but in her? It works!
The queen to me will always be Elizabeth not Camilla. I guess the dm will keep writing 100 articles about harry and Meghan to deflect from William
Yeah, I pictured QE in my mind when they mentioned “the Queen”. Had to think a minute to realize they meant Cam.
How does Meghan wear so much white? I’d have stained that outfit just thinking about wearing it. But I’m loving that casual winter look.
LOL. SAME.
Listen, I went to the trouble of washing my linens yesterday. My top quilt is white with small blue and gray flowers on it. This morning I was admiring how clean it was (I got the cat vomit stains out, yay!) and 5 minutes later accidentally splashed some of my morning tea on that quilt.
My clean quilt didn’t even make it 24 hours. This is also why I don’t own even one clothing item that is white. Sigh…
Splashed coffee on my work outfit minutes after this post. 😉
That article was bonkers. Honestly, the way they write, the language they use, the tone, the ownership, the idiocy! Kaiser’s spot on referring to the control factor. But why are they so extra all the time?! Things like ‘endless mobile phone cameras with the capability to video and upload his conversations to social media’. Have they just discovered how things work and they must inform their readers of these ‘new’ developments?
H&M aren’t an outpost, there’s no quasi-royal anything. They don’t need to stay schtum or “behave”. They don’t owe Britain and especially not its appalling media a thing.
It was nice to be able to go to sussex.com and read about their trip. They look fantastic.
It’s also satisfying to think about those left back at the palace looking on with “morbid curiosity. “
Good catch @Eurydice with the “morbid curiosity.” If yesterday’s Meghan look doesn’t drag Twigs In a Blanket out from under her comforter then it’s back on board the something is seriously wrong train, despite Pippa’s bikini shots.
💯
Twigs in a Blanket?!!? Hahaha!
I lol’d at Twigs in a Blanket.
Oh, thanks Eurydice – It is so new I didn’t think to look. But I’m glad I did b/c they had posted an article about H&M visiting the First Nation’s Cultural Center and IG’s collaboration with the Indigenous artists on the 2025 logo!
The UK tabloid circus publishes daily stories about the ex-royals, emphasizing their irrelevance, self-centered behavior, and need for attention. All without a drop of irony.
I almost feel for Charles who waited so long to inherit the throne only to see it crumble before his very eyes. I said almost.
Charles made deals with the tabloids and sought their approval. And now he’s seeing what decades of that has wrought. It’s one of the biggest differences bw Harry and his dad. And yeah, same, I don’t feel sorry for Charles so much but for Harry who would have wanted his dad to protect him rather than seek tabloid popularity.
They’re in Canada, so it’s not a “winter beanie”, it’s a toque! (pronounced toook).
“Show Up, Do Good” and Look INCREDIBLE while doing it!!
Meanwhile, the DM is all Meghan, Meghan. Not one word about Kate or Wm. Curious?
The ratchets said: “If you don’t like the way the royals do things, then leave.”
“Okay. Bye,” said the Sussexes.
“NO! WAIT!! COME BACKSO WE CAN SHAME YOU!! COME BACK SO WE CAN ABUSE YOUR BABIES!! COME BAAAACCCCKKKK!!”
…(Sussexes)
“WE STILL CONTROL YOU!! HELLO??? HELLO???? ANSWER US DAMNIT”
…(Sussexes)
“It’s make or break for the Sussexes… (why doesn’t everyone hate them as much as we do?)
….(Sussexes)
“Um…what do we do now? PAY ATTENTION TO US SUSSEXES? Please? Please? I have a mortgage???”
The presentation of the idea that Harry would be asked by the foreign press (or British press on foreign soil) about his father as a “gotcha” or something to be feared is such a tacit admission of all the deals the BM makes with the royals and all the pantomime they do with questions like “is your family racist” with William. It’s a fair question and Harry should be prepared to answer it. And William and the others ought to face a lot more fair questions on their island.
@bluejfly right?! Like they should stay hidden away while Charles recovers in case they get asked about him? But it was a “gag” (as per DM) that he didn’t mention his sick father at the NFL awards in his televised speech?
What kind of “discretion” are they supposed to be displaying?! It’s pure gaslighting and it’s evil. I don’t think reading these articles is good for my health bc I get so irate 😉
My goodness, you think the journalists would be more grateful for the Sussexes giving them cover stories for distraction right now.
She is stunning.
I love winter Meghan.
” It is just the sort of thing the King would hope to say in person, had his health allowed him to travel to the Realm since his accession”, if only Charles had an heir to do some work in his stead.
His health allowed him last year, but he didn’t do it.
The last time C&C were in Canada they snickered at Inuit throat singers. Our Governor General is Inuit, I’m sure she was impressed.
Stay away Chuck and Camz! Our tax dollars should go to people who need the money, not those 2.
Also – I’ve driven by the Squamish cultural center many times but never been in. I’ve always wanted to because it looks so beautiful. I will next time for sure!
There is a very popular Christmas train ride in Squamish that we went to for this first time last Christmas. My 6 year old had seen the center on the way there and wanted to go see it very badly. When we drove past it without stopping on the way home he was inconsolable 😂
I’m amused at the continuing message that the Sussexes have a decision to make. Good lord they made their decision years ago, with their whole chest, No Going Back, come what may. Yeesh media catch up already
Meghan looks incredible, glowing, youthful, luxe-everything the royal family is not. That Telegraph piece is horrible. Truly a controlling weird little island. I hope Harry and Meghan go off and do as many Vancouver things as they want!
I can’t get over how Meghan is aging backwards and so is Harry! Stress can truly be a destructive force if you keep it in your life for to long.
They also look joyful and radiate peace, warmth and contentment. More importantly they have made me interested in winter IG! I had no idea there would be sking and so many activities that could be done in the winter by the recovering service members.
The reason why the rota is scared Harry would leak him and his father’s conversation, is because Charles told Harry what is really happening with Kate. That is my hunch.
Seconded. I think the media both want, and simultaneously fear, the truth about Kate’s condition and how she came to be in a state that would require her absence from public life for half a year and more.
The changing temp of media reporting reflects this, and they’re having to reevaluate their stance on Harry. I think think this is galling to some in the press, who have taken morbid delight in torturing the Sussexes for the last 8 yrs.
Yup
Asantewaa, Harry doesn’t leak and the bm knows that. If anything is leaked about that meeting it will come from BP. The bm knows that, too.
Oh man, the British press is hardcore bummed that QE2 refused the “half in, half out” proposal. Had they, the Sussexes could be controlled somewhat by the palace. They trying to pretend that the California “outpost” is somehow under palace jurisdiction. Still trying to establish ownership of that Black Duchess Magic!
Too bad, so sad. The train has left the station. The rota and the palaces have lost the plot. The Black Duchess, her ginger Prince and their beautiful children are free. Cry harder.
Sorry @Kaiser, they are not crying into their g+t’s but they are crying into their cups of tea and turning THEIR hobnobs soggy with their tears lol. Megan looks beautiful and Harry looks hot!!!
When will they get it through their heads that we know Harry and Megan don’t leak fk all, it’s the Palace that leaks like titanic after it met the iceberg! They aren’t even thinking about the UK! Yes Harry, with his soft heart will be thinking about his dad, but really all his attention will be on what’s best for the veterans and what needs to be done. They are not there as envoys for the Royal bloody family. They are there for the military family.
But, if Kate is conscious or able to read by now, I hope she isn’t looking at the pictures of Megan in all her snow kissed beauty, because that way a relapse happens 😉
MoMary Pester, I said the same above about leaking before I saw your comment. I totally agree the Harry is there for the IG and Veterans. When H&M went to Germany for the one year event, neither of them mentioned the brf. I really think this is what the bm are mad about. They WANT H&M to talk about the brf to give some of their shine to the Monarchy.
All of this is tiresome, if they’re so irrelevant as they say, why are they so afraid of them just living their lives? This is unhinged and stalker adjacent, they don’t have to ask the family for permission to do anything. Move on and Grow up!
I wonder who will be the first ratchet to say, “Guys, we fucked up big time. The Sussexes didn’t deserve any of this. All of our efforts to destroy their reputations only made them more popular around the world. I’m ashamed of the way I wrote column inches encouraging people to hate on a woman who did nothing other than marry the man she loved, and to hate their children as well. We have a class problem, and a race problem, in this country, and I’m ashamed to have contributed to perpetuating it.”
That person will be “out” of the rota for sure, but…that might be the better bet? That person could possibly gain access to the US media, the global media, and maybe even to the Sussexes. Imagine that ratchet who exposes the workings of the royal family and the rota. That’s a career maker right there. It’s a book, it’s a TV interview bonanza, it’s maybe even a sit-down interview with the Sussexes themselves.
It would meaning leaving the UK, for sure. But for someone who could be mobile, it could be a gold mine! What is there to lose besides loyalty to the royal family. What will that get the average ratchet these days? No more major royal tours for the time being. The Wales are out of comission, possibly indefinitely. Charles probably won’t be travelling much. Sophie and Edward who? The job of rota ratchet is going to become a lot more tenuous over the upcoming months and years. The first one to break could have a brand new career. We all love the narrative of the “reformed sinner.”
Most of the ratchets are such racists that they will ride or die for the royals and go down with the ship. Royal reporter could become an endangered species quite soon. Could any of them be thinking about jumping ship?
I dunno. Omid tried it, although he wasn’t exactly fully RR and his tea was mostly lukewarm. They’ve been vicious to him since then, but he’s made a lot of money. I think the main problem is that they’re all too compromised by all of their own bad behavior. So if they break the omerta they’ll be destroyed by their peers. None of them are clean enough to survive professionally and their networks are invested in maintaining the status quo. Hence the tangible desperation for the dam to break.
They conveniently avoid mentioning William’s absence and how there is no reason he can’t to his job as heir during a time when the monarch needs him most. Harry isn’t “fresh from a face to face meeting with his father for the first time since the Coronation” because the king was a petty little B who avoided his youngest during that trip and all other trips besides this one. They are wrong in saying that no team has leaked about the meeting because we wouldn’t have heard about how Harry refused to meet with his father with Camilla in the room. I laughed at the part about the king not being able to personally speak about how Canada is a special place for him “had his health allowed him to travel to the realm since his accession”. The Queen died in September of 2022. He went to a non commonwealth country when he had to reschedule to visit Paris for an expensive state visit. The Queen died in September of 2022 and he was only recently (February 2024) diagnosed with cancer, so there is no reason he couldn’t have personally visited Canada to tell them how special they are to him 🙄.
Well he’s not special to us here in Canada, don’t bother visiting unless you bring apologies and reparations to the survivors of the residential schools disaster for which we have the Anglican church to thank. Harry knows what’s going on and it more than ever makes him realize he did the best thing. The BaRF is like a giant snake eating its own tail and I hope the whole sorry mess of the disappearing Wails comes to light.
But as a Canadian, I’m very glad he didn’t come. We don’t want them, we don’t need them, and we laugh when they make it sound like we’re desperate for the RF to come and sprinkle us peasants with their magic. Harry and Meghan are welcome any time all the time, the rest of them, can get lost.
LOL “If I had ever learnt, I should have been a great proficient. And so would Anne, if her health would have allowed her to apply. I am confident that she would have performed delightfully.”
The Lady Catherine of it all! Lol
Complain about the timing with Charles, Kate and William absent, but if they were all making appearances then they would be crying and full of rage about overshadowing.
People were joking good-naturedly on Twitter about Harry’s grip on Meghan yesterday — like, dude, she’s not going to get away. It’s OK. They’re adorable together.
I love her outfit! Immediately looked up the coat but yep, sold out! They both look amazing, happy and glowing. This is one of my favorite Meghan looks
If this were business as usual meaning Charles wasn’t going undergoing cancer treatments and Kate wasn’t out of commission with whatever health issues she’s dealing with, Kate and/or William would have had something planned to coincide with the Sussex Invictus Games Vancouver events. Maybe Kate would have organized another useless roundtable discussion for the Early Years or William would have done something related to homelessness or Earthshot (their “signature” causes). But since it’s not, nobody really cares about Camilla stealing anyone’s thunder because she’s not exciting and Anne never gets wide coverage. So the BRF are grasping at straws on how to cover this since there are no leaks on the Sussex side and the best thing they can come up with apart from nitpicking the new website is demanding that the Sussexes “behave.” It’s actually interesting to see the Sussexes being able to do something without William popping up in the background with another article about how much he hates his brother. I think he has too much on his plate with Kate and contemplating his own future with his father and cancer to even try to derail the Sussex coverage of their visit. Or well there’s always tomorrow I guess.
VilleRose, what’s very amusing is that if the brf were out and about while H&M are in Canada there would be screams of overshadowing. Everytime they do that, I wonder if they realize they’re telling the world that Wont and Cant as well as KFC and the Escort CANNOT overshadow H&M.
They’re always a step ahead of Charles, and 10 steps ahead of William.
That photo literally looks like a Vogue cover shot! Glowing. Actually literally glowing.
GORGEOUS COUPLE ❤❤❤ LOVE THEM TO BITS.
Always a feel good factor about Harry and Meghan.Inspired me to make a donation on the invictus web page. It costs a lot to put on these events so hopefully my little donation will help.
Kay, you are absolutely right about their “feel good” factor. Good, happy people light up a room and brighten your day. The bitter, envious remains on Salt Island make me want to grimace. THAT is the difference and it will never change. Harry and Meghan are soaring like the free birds they are. You love to see it. The princess escaped the evil island with her prince and will never look back. This is the fairy tale I love to hear and it is real life. Amazing and glorious!
Harry and Meghan in Canada breathing all that good mountain air-they look good in their winter gear-the pics are striking to look at-I enjoy watching them do their thing when doing engagements or events-they put a big smile on my face-God bless and keep the Sussex family safe.