Rooney Mara is expecting her second child with Joaquin Phoenix

Guess who’s knocked up again?? Rooney Mara appeared at the Berlin Film Festival to promote her latest film, La Cocina, and she revealed her bump at the premiere. Rooney is still with Joaquin Phoenix and they might even be married (he’s referred to Rooney as his wife in a couple of interviews). They welcomed their son River in 2020, which surprised me because I thought that was just last year or something. But no, they have a three-and-a-half year old running around the house and now a second one on the way. By the way, Rooney’s maternity sack dress is amazing. I love maternity sack dresses, they always look so comfortable.
As for her film, La Cocina is based on Arnold Wesker’s play The Kitchen. The film is directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios and Variety called it “an anti-food-p-rn movie.” Alonso said: “I wanted to show the other side of the food industry where expediency is more important than the quality of the food. It’s a metaphor for corporate capitalism.” At Rooney’s festival press conference, she spoke about how she chooses projects nowadays, which is to choose by directors only.
I used to sort of worry about Rooney & Joaquin’s relationship and wonder if they drove each other crazy with their weirdness and idiosyncrasies but over the course of their eight-year-long relationship, I think Rooney has stabilized him completely. They live quietly in the Hollywood Hills, they make vegan food together, they watch Netflix and mind their business. And now they’ll soon have two kids!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and Avalon Red.
Rooney Mara bei der Premiere des Kinofilms La Cocina auf der Berlinale 2024 / 74. Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin im Berlinale Palast. Berlin, 16.02.2024 *** Rooney Mara at the premiere of the feature film La Cocina at the Berlinale 2024 74 Berlin International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast Berlin, 16 02 2024 Foto:xN.xKubelkax/xFuturexImagex cocina_prem_4231,Image: 847522788, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Nicole Kubelka / Avalon
Raul Briones Carmona, Rooney Mara und Anna Diaz bei der Premiere des Kinofilms La Cocina auf der Berlinale 2024 / 74. Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin im Berlinale Palast. Berlin, 16.02.2024 *** Raul Briones Carmona, Rooney Mara and Anna Diaz at the premiere of the feature film La Cocina at the Berlinale 2024 74 Berlin International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast Berlin, 16 02 2024 Foto:xN.xKubelkax/xFuturexImagex cocina_prem_4220,Image: 847522858, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Nicole Kubelka / Avalon
Cast attend the photocall for ‘La Cocina’ at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale)
‘La Cocina’ premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palas.
‘La Cocina’ premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palas.
74th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) – ’La Cocina’ – Premiere
She looks so serene…..Huge congrats to both!
Soon as I saw that post Oscar pic of them eating burgers, I knew they were gonna be okay! Lowkey my fave Hollywood couple.
Love them together and always hopes they made a little quirky vegan family. She really had a good grounding influence on him,
Defo one of my favourite h wood couples. Other fave is Kirstin and Jesse.
Love them!! ❤️
I think the pandemic and lockdowns mucked around with everybody’s sense of time . Whenever I speak to my family and friend, we always have the time that has passed. “ Are you sure he is going to be seven? I thought he was only four///no suction touch happened in 2022. Don’t you remember?…”
Anyway…
My daughter is almost 3 months pregnant with her first baby. On Christmas Day, I told my granddaughter how lovely she looked in the dress she was.
Awww, thanks, No I’m wearing pink floral and auntie P is wearing white Something…”
Eh ? “Her white hippy dress. Look.” I turned my head to see my daughter coming down the stairs. I looked at her face, and I immediately thought., “ she is pregnant.” Nothing was said until very early the next morning when my daughter said she was going to do a pregnancy test. I told her not to bother that. I already knew that she is pregnant.. sure enough three pregnancy tests later and then confirmation from the doctor. Then three days later on my birthday I was given a card that said.” happy birthdays”. I had to faint surprise to the soon to be New. Dad.
The poor girl is having a terrible time with morning sickness, and because of her too bounce of battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma among many other medical emergencies, she is classed as high risk and now needs to visit the hospital, every two weeks for scans, etc. And we know she is having a girl.. Not that anyone cares, we just want a healthy Bubby. Looking at Rooney there, if you put my daughter next to her, they could be mistaken for sisters. Good luck to them all.
My daughter smiles all the time though…
AnnaKis-I have had a kind of bad few days and I just wanted to say reading your comments made me smile and feel so happy for yourself,and your daughter and her family.Sending best wishes that her pregnancy is easy and that she keeps glowing!
Congratulations to Rooney and Joaquin too!
That’s a lovely post. My mum always knew when I was pregnant. She said it was in the face. (Also, for some weird wisdom, she had it that it goes “to the shoulders” in older women pregnancies. Oddly specific!) I hope all goes well. And you’re right re the pandemic. Most people I know said how quickly it went. I thought of it as really slowed down. Recollections may vary!
I love her for A Ghost Story. God, I cried throughout.
There are rumors that there life is not actually that stable. Joaquin is apparently a total jerk, often completely ignoring her for days while living in the same house with their friends and assistants awkwardly acting as if that’s normal behavior
Oh, no, that’s sad. I hope not. On a side note but slightly related, apparently Terence Stamp was incredibly weird with Julie Christie when they lived together. Would turn his chair round and sit looking in a completely different direction from her. Like a mind game exercise.