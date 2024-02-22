Jason Kelce fell asleep at the bar on his first date with his wife Kylie

Embed from Getty Images

Jason and Kylie Kelce met through Tinder. The couple, who have been married since 2018 and share three daughters, are not shy or ashamed about their origin story and have told it publicly several times. In fact, this past Valentine’s Day, Travis took Kylie out to dinner while wearing a Tinder shirt! So what’s this first date story that merits so many retellings? Well, it involves Jason getting drunk and falling asleep at a bar in the middle of the date. On this week’s episode of New Heights, we get to hear the story yet again, only from a third perspective. Eagles teammate Beau Allen appeared as a guest and described being the one who had to help carry a passed out Jason out of the bar.

Jason Kelce didn’t leave the greatest first impression with his wife Kylie! On the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast released on Wednesday, guest Beau Allen gave his take on the story of how his Philadelphia Eagles teammate Jason, 36, fell asleep at the bar on his first date with now-wife Kylie, 31. “That was physically one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Allen, 32, recalled on the podcast as Jason laughed. “That was harder than climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, maybe,” he joked. Allen shared that he was hanging out with Jason ahead of his first date with Kylie after the pair met on Tinder. “… For a week or two leading up to you guys meeting they were chit chatting online and Kelce’s talking about this girl and saying, ‘I really like this girl, I gotta make a good first impression,’ ”he said. Allen went on to say that the pair had “pre-gamed” ahead of attending a holiday party in Philadelphia that evening as Jason announced he was going on his first date with Kylie that same night. “Kelce’s like, ‘Yeah, I think we’re going to meet up with this girl,’ and I’d heard all about her and I’m excited to meet her,” Allen continued. “And the night just went a little bit sideways — and Kelce fell asleep on the bar, like snoozing.” This hasn’t been the first time Jason has fallen asleep at the bar the pair shared, as Allen added that he has a “disturbing amount of like photos of [Jason] just asleep in various places.” The football nose tackle then had the difficult task of trying to move Jason. “… It’s like cobblestone streets and you’re fighting me. I’m like straining and I dropped you,” he admitted on the podcast. “I know I was sleeping but I remember it,” Jason said. “I remember fighting you and laughing my a– off.” He then asked Allen if he was “shocked” Kylie agreed to go on a second date with him. “I was slightly surprised,” Allen responded jokingly. “But you’re a great guy, you know, charming … how can you not want to go on a second date with you?”

Look, I like Jason Kelce and think he’s probably as good a dude as he seems, but I don’t know about that first date story! I wasn’t there and have no physical attraction/connection with him like Kylie does but if a girlfriend told me a story about their date getting drunk and falling asleep during the first date, it would seem like a major red flag to me! Am I being too judgy? Clearly, Kylie saw something in Jason while he was awake, though, so it all worked out in the end. I truly get the feeling that life with Jason is never a dull moment and that every day is an adventure.

During the pod, the brothers also discussed Jason’s cameo on the Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary earlier this month. It takes place in Philadelphia, so it makes sense that Eagles players would pop up at some point. To prep for watching his brother’s appearance, Travis started binge-watching the series, loves it, and urged listeners to watch it, too.

“I love that show, man. It’s one of my favorites. I just started binge-watching the first season,” Travis, 34, revealed, before Jason, 36, called the show “great” as he gave a “shout-out” to its creator and star, Quinta Brunson. “I love what this show represents. And anything that shines light on public schools and the Philadelphia school system is pretty special,” the Eagles center said. “And Quinta does a fantastic job, as does the whole crew over there at Abbott Elementary, so it was an honor that they asked us to be a part of it for sure.” Travis gave a shout-out to Abbott Elementary as he encouraged listeners to watch it. “I guarantee you’ll f—— like it. A lot of stuff you can relate to if you went to public school,” he said, adding that “the dynamic between the teachers is the best. I love it.”

Well, no lies detected there! I love Abbott Elementary and am excited that it’s back. I second Travis and totally recommend anyone who hasn’t seen it to check it out. It airs on ABC and you can stream it through their app or on Hulu. Jason and his teammates appeared on the episode that aired on February 7.