Greta Gerwig shrugs off the ‘Barbie’ Oscar snubs: ‘Of course I wanted it for Margot’

Greta Gerwig covers Time Magazine as one of their “women of the year”…in February?? Don’t get me wrong, the past twelve months have been great for Greta and given her success with Barbie, she can write her own ticket and that’s exactly what she’s doing. I just don’t get why this is happening in February! In any case, this is the first big interview Gerwig has given since she was snubbed for a Best Director Oscar nomination for Barbie. This is not a debate – she was snubbed. But she’s dealing with it well and she’s not making a big thing about it (even though she would be well within her rights to do just that). It looks like she’s already onto her next project, an adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia. Some highlights from Time:
On Barbie’s success: “I remember thinking, If this works, everyone is going to think later that it was inevitable. They’ll say, ‘Well, but it was Barbie.’ But this was not guaranteed.”
She was working on Narnia before Barbie: “Knowing that I’d laid the groundwork for Narnia and wanted to return to it—that’s probably something I set up for myself psychologically. Because I know the right thing, for me anyway, is to keep making movies. Whatever happens, good or bad, you’ve got to keep going….It’s never not astonishing to me that somebody gives you money to make a movie.”
Her movies aren’t just “for women”: “I always think about the intuitive way you love a song or a movie. You love something, and you just love it. You don’t think to yourself, ‘I have to love this because it’s by a woman, for a woman.’ That’s part of it. But it’s not why you love it. You love it because it’s great.”
The uneasy relationship between women and their ambition in a patriarchal society. “I don’t know if it’s gendered.But I know I want to be able to make a body of work that feels like it’s undeniable in terms of the work itself. I don’t want there to be an asterisk next to my name. Do I have more of that than male filmmakers? I don’t know! I know plenty of deeply insecure male filmmakers who are plagued in their own ways.”
On the Oscar snubs: “Of course I wanted it for Margot. But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.” There’s also, she points out, ample accolades for the film at the Oscars. “A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,’” she says, laughing. “I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”
Movies are for everyone: “You don’t need specialized knowledge to watch a movie. All you need is your human experience. Everybody knows what it is to love people, and everybody knows what it is to lose people.”
“You don’t need specialized knowledge to watch a movie.” This is why I hope she’ll never sign on to direct a superhero movie, because you have to watch everything in a particular order to know this or that backstory. As for what she says about the Oscar snubs… she’s a positive person, an optimist, and that’s reflected here. But make no mistake, she got the message. The Hollywood power brokers have told her in no uncertain terms that while they appreciate that her “doll movie” was so successful, they don’t consider it important or real “art.” Gerwig sees the glass as half full – regardless of the snubs, she still gets to make whatever she wants now.
Ugh. Y’all need to stop it already with the Barbie snubs.
Go read the articles outlining how this “snub” is taking away from one of the most diverse years in Oscar nominations. Then go take a nap.
Nope she directed both the most highly acclaimed and profitable movie of the year. It could have bombed so hard but hit it in every respect: writing, art direction, acting etc. And yes she was absolutely snubbed for pulling it all off.
I hope she and Margot are laughing all the way to the bank.
I’m probably the only one, but I didn’t like the movie at all. So, I’m okay with it being snubbed.
This may be an unpopular opinion? But I dont think Margot deserves an Oscar nom for Barbie lol. Ryan, sure, because I do think Oscar’s should nominate for exceptionally funny roles alongside the dramatics (though he shouldn’t win) and Greta maybe but Margot’s role was just not Oscar worthy. Neither was Americas tbh.
Of all the things she could do with her newfound Hollywood power and status, she’s choosing to do yet another Narnia adaptation? Ugh.
True maybe not what I would pick but so much to play on. She’s proven that visually and writing wise she knows how to make a blockbuster and if she brings it like she did Barbie it absolutely will be.
Well if you actually read the article you’d see she was working on it PRIOR to Barbie, so she has to do those because she has a contract that existed before Barbie. She will get to come up with her own thing and leverage Barbie and Narnia’s success.
It literally took an entire online campaign and a slew of high-profile black actors speaking out for this years diverse nominations to even happen. Again, I wish we would talk less about Barbie snubs and more about how the Academy has always been comprised predominantly of white males and has a history of rewarding stories about white men told by white men.
I do think it’s great that so many WOC got nominated this past year, but it’s naïve as hell to think that’s indicative of the Academy changing–and not the Academy finally caving to years of public pressure. And none of that is to say that the nominations weren’t wholly deserved–they were–just to point out that 81% of voting members in the Academy are still white and 67% are men. When that changes to reflect the diversity of the audiences who watch movies, then I’ll be convinced that there’s been true progress. Until then, I will continue to criticize the Academy any chance I can.
I thought Margot was wonderful in Barbie. Ryan Gosling was a scene-stealer and America Ferrera had that scorcher of a monologue but Margot was the emotional anchor of the film and the nuance with which she displayed a whole range of emotions really resonated with me. I am sad that she was snubbed. Greta also had an incredible vision in her direction so I think it’s kind of bunk that she was snubbed too.
I hope she doesn’t merely do a remake of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Sorry, but no one can play The White Witch better than Tilda Swinton. Plus James McEvoy as Mr. Tumnus and Liam Neeson as Aslan?! The Harry Gregson-Williams movie score is perfection, as well.
I liked the Prince Caspian movie as well but I’ve only seen it a few times compared to Lion, Witch, and Wardrobe that I’ve probably seen 100 times. Ben Barnes was great as Prince Caspian.
Maybe The Magicians Nephew? The Last Battle? I can’t wait to hear more about this, I am a Narnia dork, and I love the books and the movies. I am curious how she will handle the Christianity aspects, in general, as well as the Judaism, Islamic, and other religious aspects as well. I hope she stays true to T.S. Lewis’ vision that has brought such great joy to so many children and adults.
We are still talking about this privileged white woman and not the amount of black actors who have been snubbed through the years?
Alright.
Y’all are really dragging it with all this whinging about the so-called “snubs” let it go. So many other brilliant and diverse actors got nominations and y’all are too distracted to even celebrate these wins. It’s disappointing