WHO warns about measles outbreak following ‘big gaps’ in vaccinations

About a month ago, we discussed the measles outbreak in Europe and community spread within the United States. In 2023, Europe saw 30 times more measles cases than it did in 2022, causing the UK to declare a “national incident” due to the significant public health risk. Although the US declared the highly-contagious virus to be eliminated back in 2000, clusters of cases have been popping up in several states.
It’s frustrating enough that a formerly eradicated virus is making a completely preventable comeback, but this is a scenario that can very well have devastating consequences worldwide. In a pretty scary warning, the World Health Organization said last week that by the end of the year – yes, *this year* – more than half the world will be at a “high or very high risk” of having measles outbreaks due to “big gaps” in vaccine programs during Covid. The immunization setbacks are a result of “the Covid-19 pandemic, associated disruptions, and Covid-19 vaccination efforts” all putting a strain on health systems.
“What we are worried about is this year, 2024, we’ve got these big gaps in our immunization programs, and if we don’t fill them really quickly with the vaccine, measles will just jump into that gap,” Natasha Crowcroft, a Senior Technical Adviser on Measles and Rubella with the WHO, said during a press briefing in Geneva.
“We can see, from data that’s produced with WHO data by the CDC, that more than half of all the countries in the world are going to be at high or very high risk of outbreaks by the end of this year,” she added.
Measles, according to the WHO, is a “highly contagious, serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death.”
While it is most common in children, it can affect anyone. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.
Last year, more than 300,000 cases were reported worldwide, marking a 79% increase from 2022, Crowcroft said on behalf of the WHO. Global vaccination rates, she added, have slipped to 83%. Figures for deaths have not yet been completed, Crowcroft revealed.
This year, a total of 20 measles cases have been reported by 11 jurisdictions across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia have all had cases, the organization said.
I think we all knew that the pandemic was going to expose every flaw in the system, but my goodness, the public health repercussions are like the gift that keeps on giving. What we’re seeing now are the effects of a combination of lack of access, placing priorities elsewhere, and a very intense war against vaccines. I totally understand the issues that the pandemic caused, with immunization programs put on hold for obvious reasons and resources stretched thin to focus on the Covid vax rollout. Hopefully, we can bridge enough of the gaps there and avoid the worst-case scenario.
What I don’t understand, though, are the anti-vax parents. The movement has become a public menace that’s led to measles outbreaks before. Back in 2019, UNICEF directly named decreasing childhood vax rates as a “pathway” to measles outbreaks that were happening at the time. I don’t get it. The measles can be dangerous for children and the vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective! Why wouldn’t you want to help keep your kid from catching a potentially deadly virus? It boggles the mind.
There are people having measles and chicken pox parties -meaning having children over to their home in Order to get them infected and immunized. There is a huge outbreak of whooping cough currently in Europe-authorities are going into schools checking the vaccination status of Kids and vaccinating them on the spot if needed.
I don’t want to judge although I do have an opinion. Just giving a glimpse at what the Situation is like in Europe atm
i am in the midlands in Ireland and a local man died from measles about three weeks ago. Health authorities are trying to trace anyone he had contact with, but he worked as a bus driver so the contact trace numbers are going to be huge. His family are appealing to people to get vaccinated so they don’t have to grieve like they are.
Ha- those chicken pox party people are gonna get shingles someday and then get to contemplate what they signed their kids up for unnecessarily.
Shingles is absolutely on the list of conditions I would like to avoid, and I was thrilled I could get my kid past both chicken pox and shingles thanks to la vaccine.
Srsly, can’t-be-told disease is particularly pernicious and has a high morbidity and mortality rate.
Also, we all knew we were in a new era when (non public health non medical) elected officials were dispensing medical advice via tweet.
If you had chicken pox as a child, the virus is dormant in your body for decades afterwards and may cause an active case of shingles in middle age or even old age. My aunt had shingles when she was 91 and she was in agony. I had chicken pox when I was five and shingles when I was past 70. Chicken pox was five days of an itchy rash that cleared up with no problem. Shingles was three weeks of hell. It feels like all your nerve endings have been lit up and set on fire. The pain is absolutely excruciating. As soon I could, once it was gone, I got the double-dose Shingrix vaccine. It’s supposed to be 90% effective in preventing a recurrence. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. I wouldn’t even wish this on Donald Trump.
I also had chicken pox (Born in 1975) as a kid.
That’s why I got the shingles vaccine last year. Will have to get a refresh now. It is normally recommended for people over 50years but in certain cases you might get the shot earlier.
I’ll be judgy: There is a whooping cough outbreak at the moment sending very young children into the hospital in the NLs. Most cases are Bible belt (yes, the NLs has one) related, though antivaxxers have also contributed to the spread. The problem is that the choice not to vax your kid puts others at risk! If you want to keep your child indoors and not mingle with society (which is abusive), then it’s not that much of an issue for the public. However, if you work and need to enter your child into day care, you hope that the place is safe. It’s so frustrating that diseases that can cause major illnesses, sometimes life-long consequences (IQ), or even death are now a problem for society again because parents just don’t want to immunize!
I completely agree with part of what you said ML-
Very young children can’t truly grasp the issues involved in vaccinating and their parents should be to make a true fiduciary decision that incorporates both their parental beliefs as well as doing their best to consider what that child may want as an adult.
I worked with an attending on inpatient who had never gotten chicken pox as a child, we had a chicken pox patient, he was afraid to even be on the floor because if he caught it at that age he could die.
When my grandmother was a nurse, everyone had something, a withered arm, blind in one eye, hard of hearing, a limp, scars—nurses all ended up positive for TB. We could go back to the 1920s, have regular outbreaks and wards full of rubella, etc. Some people have to learn the hard way.
This!! People have total historical amnesia about how bad things used to be — my grandma told me that hearing a child with whooping cough is the worst sound on earth. I also worry that it is going to get worse before it gets better and lots of kids will be hurt, if not killed
WITAF to all of that. I couldn’t imagine bringing my child to a party with the intention of infecting then with a f’n disease… my god people have lost their damn minds.
There is a measles outbreak right now in Alabama, and the head of the state health department (a Republican, of course) said it should be up to the parents whether or not to send a child with a confirmed case of measles to school.
To SCHOOL?!?! 😬
Can you believe it? The man is a complete and utter quack. As soon as I read about it I said they should bring back to good old days of tar and feathers.
In Florida, they are specifically telling parents to go ahead and send children exposed to measles to school/daycare. The GOP is intentionally trying to cause more outbreaks while discouraging vaccination. It’s like they’re actively trying to get the vaccination rate so low that there’s no herd effect which can then also increase the risk of mutation that would require updates to the standard vaccinations that were effective in essentially eradicating measles. Considering that measles completely wipes out a person’s immune system “memory,” the GOP isn’t just taking us back to the dark ages on social issues, they seem to want to do the same when it comes to health & medicine as well. Couple that with them continuously chipping away at both consumer and employee protections, they’re making it clearer and clearer that they actively driving us back to the days of feudalism
it’s like they want to kill off their own base. measles can come back 6-8 years later and cause permanent blindness and nerve damage!
Right?! Are they trying to harm children. This is one of the most messed things I have read (one of), that the Repubs are in favor of.
Even if you’re an adult, it would be worthwhile to get a titer and see if you’re still protected. I’m 57 yrs old and got a MMR titer done 2 yrs ago (potential job assignment required it). It showed virtually no protection, even though I had convinced myself that I had gotten boosted while in college in the late 80s. Needless to say, I got another shot!
On the flip side, varicella titer looked great because I’d done my Shingrix shots 2 years prior to that. Get your shots if you can, folks
Great advice – thank you!!
Absolutely true that an MMR booster is worth looking into if you are in your 40s-50s. Many of us had only a single series and would not have also been exposed to the virus like those older than us. I had no idea until I was travelling to a country where it was possible people would be more vulnerable and my travel nurse suggested the booster. More glad than ever that I got it! But then again, unlike anti-vaxxers, I am not enthusiastic about harming children. 😒
MIA4S – travel clinic is the smartest move! I am regularly telling my patients to go to travel clinic before international travel. Sometimes they say oh the group leader said no vaccines are required to get in to the country other than what we already had.
Nope. So then we look up the cdc recommended vaccines for whatever country and I give them the lowdown in how miserable all of those diseases are.
If you were born between 1970 and 1996 you my have only received one shot. Please check your immunization records and titers.
If you’re pregnant and unsure, please wear a respirator style mask if there are cases in your area.
My grandmother lost her hearing in one ear because of measles. She also lost 2 sisters the same night when it went through her family. Please get vaccinated.
That’s the same advice from public health here for anyone born between 1970-1996.
I had a MMR booster a couple of years ago.
I did this about six years ago when there was a mumps outbreak in Philadelphia, and had no rubella titers. I got an updated MMR the very next day after I got my lab results because I was going to be traveling to the area a few weeks later.
I enthusiastically get every vaccine my doctor recommends. I got my Shingrix series over a year earlier than I had to because I knew so many people who got shingles during the pandemic, and none of them were over the age of 45! I asked my doctor if there was any reason other than the clinical trial population that the cutoff was 50, and he was like “nah, my cousin got it at 33, but you might have to pay out of pocket and each shot is about $180.” I asked him which was more painful, 400 bucks or shingles. Point made. And my insurance ended up covering my second shot.