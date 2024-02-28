Prince Andrew really was front & center at King Constantine’s memorial

I don’t know why, but I honestly didn’t expect to see Prince Andrew at the Windsor memorial service for King Constantine on Tuesday. I thought it would be family-only and much smaller than it turned out, but even then, I wasn’t aware that Andrew had any particular closeness to the Greek royals at all. But he let it be known that the Greek royals invited him, and the Windsors okayed his attendance by saying it was a private family event rather than a public event. Which is true – it wasn’t a state event because Constantine was not the head of any state, and there are familial ties between the Greek royals, the Windsors and the Spanish royals.
Still, even if you argue that it was “fine” for Andrew to attend, whoever allowed this staging needs to be out of a job. Andrew, striding in front of his sister Anne and the rest of the family, all while Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia trail behind the most minor of British royals. Yiiikes. And what a moment for Sarah Ferguson to once again be included in a family event. At least Sarah looked well – her color looks better than King Charles’s.
Not only was the walk to church bizarrely staged, but Andrew was also allowed to sit “just five seats away” from Queen Camilla in the front row. Andrew was also seated in front of Prince Michael of Kent and his horrid wife, plus Andrew’s daughters were seated behind him too. While King Charles and Prince William were absent, Andrew was the “highest-ranked” Windsor man there. Also: given how many of the Windsors came out, it feels notable that Prince Edward and Sophie skipped the memorial, right? Hours after the memorial service, Sophie and Edward were photographed on a ski holiday. Huh.
Anyway, this just serves as a reminder that the Windsors are still totally fine with Andrew. They never tossed him out, they never demanded that he go away and never be seen again. Even when the Jeffrey Epstein files were coming out at the beginning of the year, King Charles was reportedly more concerned about Andrew’s “diminished confidence” and mental health. They’re totally fine with rape and human trafficking, okay?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
This is going straight to pedo’s head. He will now renew his campaign to return to public royal duties, all because of these games the Wails are playing.
You know it. That disgusting smile at the photogs warranted a trigger warning.
Look at him cheesing for the cameras. “I’M B-A-A-ACK!!” 🤮🤮🤮
Weird to see how happy everyone is to attend a memorial.
Then again this is the BRF who was grinning broadly in the week between the queens death and her funeral.
I noticed Tim was walking with Andrew and Sarah. There to keep them in line?
If so, he didn’t do a very good job. The optics were horrible.
Just a very bad look all around. A Pedo and his grifter wife front and center.
This.
Very bad look, indeed. I didn’t even know Felipe and Letizia would attend. Peg’s pulling out at the last minute is even more notable for it. He was either at the same coke bender as Kingston, or a different one.
The Edinburgh’s ski holiday was weird. This is the kind of thing Duchess Sophie would typically be all over and it would have been planned a long time in the future.
I actually think Edward is ill. Maybe long Covid, but he and Sophie always show up for foreign royal events. It’s noticeable they were “on a holiday.”
If he is ill, though, would he be able to go skiing? He was definitely pictured in ski clothing on a ski slope.
I don’t think Edward is ill, actually. He might have lost weight, but overall it’s just bad genes. Peg also had a sudden decline (several since his twenties) in the looks department since he hit forty. Probably around the end of his 50s, we’ll speculate the same about Peg as Edward when his looks take a turn for the worse again. Interestingly enough, the same curse doesn’t seem to follow Andrew. He is disgusting because of who he is and how he behaves, but his looks didn’t suffer the same decline as Ed and Peg.
It’s doesn’t seem out of the ordinary for me. Edward and Sophie always go on a ski trip around this time of the year. The memorial would have planned but I don’t think the British Royal Family’s role in it was as large as it was yesterday prior to January.
Sky News were all over this today, saying what an appalling misstep this was & what a terrible look. Interesting to hear how strongly it was being condemned – they literally said “if they give him an inch, he’ll take a mile” & how he needs a minder to keep him out of the limelight.
Very heartening to see the British press finally starting to be a bit less pusillanimous.
#notmymonarchy
The media is focusing on A in order to deflect from the reasons W pulled out at the last minute.
Exactly.
Pip, That is good to hear; thanks for sharing.
Good, they want to keep Andrew in the fold so let him walk out front so the world sees the choice Charles made.
Sarah’s complexion looks great but criminy, will there ever be a day that she doesn’t look like a hastily made bed? There’s no good reason she should still have such horrible taste after all these years. I wish she’d let go of the carrot-colored hair too, it just looks so unnatural.
Nothing to say about Pedo Andrew that hasn’t been said before except he really thinks he’s something, doesn’t he.
Her outfits never seem flattering, a combination of the style and the fit. As much as anything she looks uncomfortable!
Thought she looked pretty good in most of the photos I’ve seen so far.
She looks better than Anne. Anne looks like she flung a curtain around her and appears to be wearing no stockings. Isn’t that a big no-no?
She is the walking definition of “blowsy”
Andrew has no shame. Neither do the senior royals. Harry is slammed for visiting his father while Andrew grins and leads the group. The monarchy should be abolished
With William skipping the event Andrew took on his role as the most senior royal. As many of us have said the Royal Family including William have no problem with Andrew making appearances. Somebody on twitter pointed out that this was supposed to be a private event but there was press in the Chapel taking photos. Furthermore why wasn’t this memorial taking place at the Greek Orthodox church in London where many of the Greek royals have been married and christened? This memorial seems to be orchestrated by the Palace so that the press can have something to write about.
1. They DNGAF
2. They know getting people talking about Andrew means less focus on William
3. Andrew is delighted with any chance to get back where he feels he ‘belongs’
I love this for them. You know Andrew considers himself the leader of the family when Charles isn’t there so keep shoving yourself to the front Randy Andy and reminding everyone that they are paying millions in public funds every year to keep a sweaty nonce in luxury. Be sure everyone knows how worthless all those pretend honors and medals are, that you enjoy parading around in.
Peter Hunt said it best. Leading Royal Family because he didn’t commit the unforgivable sin “married a biracial educated woman.”
Smiling while you walk into a funeral. Great look.
Andrew looks like a smug prick and Sarah like the cat that got the cream .
What a motley collection of grifters .
Another way of looking at this is that the Spanish royals were in the back and as far away from him as possible. In that one photo, they are WAY back there in the distance while Andrew strutted ahead of everyone else.