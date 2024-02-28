Prince Andrew really was front & center at King Constantine’s memorial

I don’t know why, but I honestly didn’t expect to see Prince Andrew at the Windsor memorial service for King Constantine on Tuesday. I thought it would be family-only and much smaller than it turned out, but even then, I wasn’t aware that Andrew had any particular closeness to the Greek royals at all. But he let it be known that the Greek royals invited him, and the Windsors okayed his attendance by saying it was a private family event rather than a public event. Which is true – it wasn’t a state event because Constantine was not the head of any state, and there are familial ties between the Greek royals, the Windsors and the Spanish royals.

Still, even if you argue that it was “fine” for Andrew to attend, whoever allowed this staging needs to be out of a job. Andrew, striding in front of his sister Anne and the rest of the family, all while Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia trail behind the most minor of British royals. Yiiikes. And what a moment for Sarah Ferguson to once again be included in a family event. At least Sarah looked well – her color looks better than King Charles’s.

Not only was the walk to church bizarrely staged, but Andrew was also allowed to sit “just five seats away” from Queen Camilla in the front row. Andrew was also seated in front of Prince Michael of Kent and his horrid wife, plus Andrew’s daughters were seated behind him too. While King Charles and Prince William were absent, Andrew was the “highest-ranked” Windsor man there. Also: given how many of the Windsors came out, it feels notable that Prince Edward and Sophie skipped the memorial, right? Hours after the memorial service, Sophie and Edward were photographed on a ski holiday. Huh.

Anyway, this just serves as a reminder that the Windsors are still totally fine with Andrew. They never tossed him out, they never demanded that he go away and never be seen again. Even when the Jeffrey Epstein files were coming out at the beginning of the year, King Charles was reportedly more concerned about Andrew’s “diminished confidence” and mental health. They’re totally fine with rape and human trafficking, okay?