There will be inquest into Thomas Kingston’s death but it’s ‘not suspicious’

Thomas Kingston passed away in Gloucestershire on Sunday, and the royal family only announced his passing on Tuesday, hours after the memorial service for King Constantine. Kingston’s widow, Lady Gabriella Windsor, did not attend the memorial service, but her parents did – Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent were seen and photographed alongside most of the Windsor clan. Buckingham Palace immediately gave a statement of grief and support from King Charles and Camilla, and Kingston’s family made a statement along with Lady Gabriella. Meanwhile, Kensington Palace rushed out a different kind of statement – that Prince William’s absence from Constantine’s memorial service had nothing to do with Kingston’s death. Bizarre doesn’t even begin to cover it. Note: Constantine was godfather to both William AND Gabriella.

All of this royal oddness has distracted from the fact that a 45-year-old man, seemingly in good health, died suddenly and no one knows how or why. I’ve written that Kingston died at home in Gloucester but now that I’m reading the Mail’s coverage, it sounds like no one is committed to saying that Kingston actually died at his own home? They’re saying he was found at a “Gloucestershire address.” Also, there will be an inquest. The Mail’s coverage jumped around like crazy, but here are the basics:

Thomas Kingston, the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent was found dead aged just 45 on Sunday evening at an address in Gloucestershire, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6pm. Tributes have now been paid to the financier, who during his previous career with the Foreign Office was posted to Iraq before volunteering with British clergyman Canon Andrew White. He narrowly avoided a terrorist attack on St George’s, the country’s only Anglican church, in 2004. The sudden death of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s ‘exceptional’ son-in-law has sent shockwaves through the Royal Family and left friends in a state of deep shock. An inquest will be held but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved. Mr Kingston is survived by his father Martin Kingston KC, his mother Jill Mary Kingston, and his sisters, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray. One friend who spoke to [Gabriella & Thomas] at a party last Wednesday at the National Gallery in London said: ‘They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty.’ Another close friend, who attended the couple’s stunning wedding, added: ‘It’s utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it.’ Kingston had always discreetly flittered in and around royal circles before his marriage to Lady Windsor, with women attracted to his languid confidence. Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor’s subsequent marriage was a seemingly happy one, with the couple often joining each other at social events and royal gatherings. He accompanied his wife to the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022, whom she was very close with. Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was called by the ambulance service about the death of Mr Kingston at 6.25pm on Sunday. They added: ‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“The death is not being treated as suspicious” – I do not understand?? How is it not suspicious?? Again, a 45 year old man in seemingly good health, a man who just last week was out and about in public, loved up with his royal-adjacent wife? No one is saying that they were even there with Kingston, at “an address in Gloucestershire” – they’re just saying that he was discovered there and emergency services were immediately called.