Mercedes is partnering with BetterUp after Prince Harry attended an F1 race

Last October, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. We knew that Harry was/is a Formula 1 fan and, even more than that, he’s friendly with Lewis Hamilton. What was even funnier about Harry’s surprise appearance was that he was a special guest of Mercedes. He spent time in the Mercedes garage and hung out with Mercedes executives and everyone was like “cool, he’s a VIP, of course Mercedes wants some ginger rizz.” As it turns out, Harry’s appearance in Austin was about more than “Harry enjoying a Formula 1 race.” He was there on business! Mercedes has now partnered with BetterUp:
What’s fascinating is that BetterUp is using a photo of Lewis Hamilton in their social media, which probably shows that this has been in the works for months… because Lewis is no longer with Mercedes. He moved over to Ferrari and the announcement came about a month ago. If Lewis was still with Mercedes, I would say that this is all part of Harry’s networking strategy and a huge reason why Harry is BetterUp’s Chief Impact Officer. But with Lewis gone, I don’t even know! Do you think Harry knew that Lewis was leaving when he, BetterUp and Mercedes were working out a deal?
Mercedes AMG Petronas updated their site with the BetterUp news – Lewis or no Lewis, they’ve really partnered with BetterUp. Is this the whole reason why Harry was a special guest last October? LOL, maybe Ferrari will partner with BetterUp too. Hopefully, Lewis will put in a good word.
Austin, TX – Amidst the high-octane excitement of the Formula 1 World Championship, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, graced Race Day at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, adding a touch of royal charm to the thrilling event.
Lewis is still with Mercedes for the 2024 season. He isn’t moving to Ferrari until 2025.
Came here to say the same thing his contract is still in effect with Mercedes. Though when Lewis moves to Ferrari maybe BetterUp can get a new client too!
Toto’s gonna need that app when he sees Lewis in red for the first time !
Came to say the same. Still one more season !
heads up: Lewis Hamilton is with Mercedes this year. He moves to Ferrari in 2025.
Good for Harry and BetterUp. Harry out there doing his thing getting companies to partner up with BetterUp. How will salt isle spin this news? I’m sure it will find a way for it to be negative because they can’t have any positivity for Harry or anything he does.
Et voilà. For all those employees laid off (which sucks tbf) by Better Up who ran to the Daily Mail to complain that Harry doesn’t do anything for the company : this is your lesson about corporate life. He who brings in new business is the most important person in the company, period. Well done Harry!
They have gotten their money’s worth with Harry. He’s completely raised their profile.
Lady Esther, and BetterUp wasn’t the only company laying off people. It was across tech.
Harry is the king! So great that he’s successful with his projects
I really wish that all those folks who keep advising Harry to work on his relationship with his “family” would just stop. Harry needs to pour all his energy into building his own wealth here in the US. You are the winner Harry. Don’t do the functional equivalent of reaching into the jaws of victory and pulling out defeat, which is what you will be doing by helping to resuscitate that dying institution. When your enemies are destroying themselves, the best you can do is move out of the way.
Proud Mary, what people just easily ignore is that it has to go BOTH ways to work on relationships of any kind. Harry tried (as he stated in the Anderson Cooper interview) and no one was receptive. That’s when you just accept that what is … is. Can he and KFC develop some kind of truce? Time will tell. I have a feeling it will be connected to leaks from BP. If stuff is leaked that shouldn’t be leaked, I don’t know what Harry will then do.
Harry is doing exactly what everyone has been advising William to do – fulfill work obligations, promote his passions, focus on the well-being of his family. What’s happening on the other side of the pond is William’s problem – he’s got the blueprint for handling things, he just has to follow it.
And to focus on his own wellbeing. What he’s done to delve into his own mental health issues, insecurities, anger, etc. is nothing short of admirable. His brother, OTOH, is a walking compendium of mental health issues that have caused his marital strife and the very real possibility that it has caused Kate irreparable harm, not to mention ruin his already crumbling reputation.
@Jaded – Yes, I’m glad you pointed that out. I’m sure Harry considers himself a work in progress, but really – Will and Harry could be poster boys for “before” and “after.”
I assume most of Harry’s (non-charity) public visits are not for fun, but for business. It is obvious, he is networking like hell. Betterup was so smart to snatch him during H&M’s first year in USA. Their value hit through the roof when it was made public Harry joined them.
Its hilarious how those fckrs on Saltine Isle & their flibbertigibbets in the shitmedia and on SM talk themselves into believing theyre dissing H when they constantly undermine and infantilize him, especially as a fraudulently applied foil for Bully.
The more they apply the old playbook which they have been using on H since childhood, even as H just goes about his life, making moves that show the world his brilliance while revealing the leftovers as amateurs in a nuthouse, the more the world sees those unserious people on Shidthole Isle, especially the monarchy, as objects of ridicule.
Do you think theyll ever get it? Or do they already get it, but cant stop the trajectory of their demise?
Help! Stop Me! 🙂 🙂 🙂
I forgot to mention this, but one of my young nephews was there, and although he did not get to meet PH, he told me that he did see him, that he was like an everyday guy, smiling and warmly greeting everyone
@ANA MARIA, Harry is like that with everyone, there is no side to him
All he wants is to meet people on their terms
No standing on ceremony, no deference to title, just Harry!
That’s why adults who meet him love him and children who meet him adore him and his sence of humour.
This is the “Prince”who thinks nothing of getting on the floor and mucking around with kids, children have used him as a climbing frame and Harry didn’t stop laughing.
And as for this deal with Mercedes. It’s something the whole of F1 are talking about and you never know, maybe more teams will come on board.
So cry salt island cry and cry, are we laying bets that Billy idol will be at Silverstone this year and trying to flag wave!!
Oooo just a thought, maybe as an Easter present, Harry can gift William a years trial 😂😂😂, willy’s gonna need it after EASTER
Oh William is so showing up at the British Grand Prix this year !
Yes! With Williams since Moderately Wealthy what’s his name (Pippa’s husband) is part owner of Williams Racing! Not at all the same profile as Mercedes but I could totally see it happening
I figured that Harry being at the Grand Prix might be related to BetterUp because their CEO Alexi was also there with him(along with Matt, the husband of one Meghan’s friend and who also works in tech).. Harry was also seen at some tech festivaly thing around the same time (though there was only one pic posted on social media by a bystander and idr any story being written about it).
Harry’s a busy bee; he’s got so many jobs that I assume a lot of the time when he’s randomly seen at events that it is in someway related to something he’s working on either for his for his for profit businesses or for his charities.
Proving once again just how unpopular Harry is! /tongue in cheek