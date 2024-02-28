Mercedes is partnering with BetterUp after Prince Harry attended an F1 race

Last October, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. We knew that Harry was/is a Formula 1 fan and, even more than that, he’s friendly with Lewis Hamilton. What was even funnier about Harry’s surprise appearance was that he was a special guest of Mercedes. He spent time in the Mercedes garage and hung out with Mercedes executives and everyone was like “cool, he’s a VIP, of course Mercedes wants some ginger rizz.” As it turns out, Harry’s appearance in Austin was about more than “Harry enjoying a Formula 1 race.” He was there on business! Mercedes has now partnered with BetterUp:

We’re proud to announce @BetterUp is partnering with the @MercedesAMGF1 team to bring mental strength, resilience, and agility to the racetrack — all in the name of performance. pic.twitter.com/mUEUgEMwzQ — BetterUp (@BetterUp) February 27, 2024

What’s fascinating is that BetterUp is using a photo of Lewis Hamilton in their social media, which probably shows that this has been in the works for months… because Lewis is no longer with Mercedes. He moved over to Ferrari and the announcement came about a month ago. If Lewis was still with Mercedes, I would say that this is all part of Harry’s networking strategy and a huge reason why Harry is BetterUp’s Chief Impact Officer. But with Lewis gone, I don’t even know! Do you think Harry knew that Lewis was leaving when he, BetterUp and Mercedes were working out a deal?

Mercedes AMG Petronas updated their site with the BetterUp news – Lewis or no Lewis, they’ve really partnered with BetterUp. Is this the whole reason why Harry was a special guest last October? LOL, maybe Ferrari will partner with BetterUp too. Hopefully, Lewis will put in a good word.