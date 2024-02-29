DM: With the Windsors in ‘crisis,’ it’s clear that the Sussexes should have stayed!

Is this the week where the royal dam broke? Is it irrevocably changed, or is this just a “bad week” and all will be forgotten as soon as the Princess of Wales, fully rested from her emergency BBL, comes out for public events? I don’t know, but it definitely feels like more people are paying attention to the royal clownshow and it’s because no one, from the royals to their staffers, can do their job properly. Whose fault is that? You guessed it, Harry and Meghan! At least according to the Daily Mail’s Maureen Callahan, who wrote a particularly panicked piece about how everything in Windsorville is falling apart and Harry & Meghan don’t even have the decency to come running back to save the Windsors. Some highlights from: “A soul-crushing picture of the Royals in peril: Disgraced Andrew given star billing as Kate and Charles recover… Wills goes missing… and Harry and Meghan sulk in Montecito. Maureen Callahan asks: How DOES the monarchy come back from this?”
A royal catastrophe: The slimmed-down monarchy that King Charles so longed for is now, quite quickly, in crisis. The absence of Prince William at Tuesday’s memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece — announced just 46 minutes prior to William’s scheduled arrival — sheds a blinding light on this unfolding catastrophe… It has been left to William to carry the mantle, but his sudden withdrawal from Constantine’s service, for unknown ‘personal reasons’, is a further crack. What’s more, it is understood that William’s absence had nothing to do with the sudden death of Tom Kingston, the 45-year-old husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor (Charles’s second cousin), announced just hours later. Without William’s expected attendance, a hole has been blown wide open in the House of Windsor.
Kate is more important than the king: Kate’s absence, however, is more keenly felt. She is indisputably the most charismatic and glamorous member of The Firm. William, for all his dignified and cheerful dutifulness, simply seems dulled without her. It is Kate who gives William true glamour. It is Kate, more than her husband or any other royal, who signifies youth and futurism. And with William on modified duty, the monarchy not only feels rusty and dusty — it feels imperiled.
Why can’t Harry & Meghan come back?? In the wake of those recent reports that the prodigal Prince Harry was seeking a way back into the royal fold, and that there was a faction in the palace open to reconciliation, it renders Charles soft. Too soft, perhaps, and too hopeful. If only Harry and Meghan weren’t the ingrates they are. If only they weren’t so resentful and distrustful. If only they had stayed put, serving the Crown and doing everything to ensure the future of the monarchy. They would have had the full faith of the British people, who would have embraced them as never before. For Harry and Meghan, their time would have been now. They would have been front and center, the understudies called up to the lead roles, taking the place of the Waleses as they navigate Kate’s recovery, Charles’s illness, and the raising of their three children. Meghan, at long last, would have had her Norma Desmond moment, moving ever closer toward the camera under a permanent white-hot spotlight. The stage would have been all hers. Alas.
LMAO: Do Harry and Meghan even realize what they’ve lost? What cost this is to their own children? To the British people? In an alternate universe, Tuesday’s service would have seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leading the way, standard bearers for an intact monarchy, slim but powerful, padded with key players of vim and vigor, style and star power. Instead, we were made to suffer a shameless Prince Andrew in full cock-of-the-walk, chest thrust forward, smiling broadly, emitting an aura of utter confidence as the royal alpha male. What an insult to Prince William. What an insult to Princess Anne, trailing behind her besmirched brother. Her sheer workload and devotion to monarchy deserves better.
Where does this leave the royals? The future of a monarchy dimmed by the loss of Queen Elizabeth and further diminished by the withdrawal, for the moment, of Kate? Could the dissipation of the once robust royal family, its multigenerational strength displayed yearly on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, become an existential threat?
We all knew this would happen, as soon as the “locals” started talking about the mysteries around Kate’s disappearance, not to mention the larger conversations about William looking drunk, strung out and unprepared. Of course it’s all Harry and Meghan’s fault! Why couldn’t they stick around and take abuse for years, just to be a convenient scapegoat for William and Kate for the rest of their lives?? Why didn’t Harry and Meghan WANT that? Yeah, and here’s something else – nothing has been right with that family since the Sussexit. I’m not saying Meghan’s ancestors put a curse on the left-behinds, but I’m not NOT saying it either. The way everything has unfolded over the past four years has been really something. I keep thinking back to the deal William and Charles made around the Sussexit too – that Charles would sign off on pushing the Sussexes out with the understanding that William and Kate would finally “step up.” Oh well – I’ve never been happier that the Sussexes got out while the getting was good.
“…all will be forgotten as soon as the Princess of Wales, fully rested from her emergency BBL, comes out for public events?”
Yes. Yes it will. I know folks are very intrigued by all the conspiracies right now, but when she eventually emerges and jazz hands her way through an event with a blow out and fancy outfit, the narrative is going to change *dramatically*. There will be royal rota cheers. There will be a spate of “hooray our princess is back” articles.
Guys, I’m not saying it’s right, I’m just saying get ready. All of this will be brushed under the rug in the next couple weeks and there will be a deluge of sickly sweet press. It’s going to be a big abrupt change to what’s happening right now and you’ll swear all of us on this island have amnesia.
But i can’t imagine Will being too happy about being second fiddle to Kate or Charles being pleased about that either.
Some crusty courtier is gonna try their best to keep Kate from appearing or minimize her importance.
Agreed but I’m fine with this because it’s a fitting punishment for William who clearly hates to be in her presence at events. It’s now gotten overt that the press wants her and not him alone. Hahahaha get ready for lots of festive butt grabbing, William.
The conspiracy theories don’t even make sense. Even if she isn’t keeping well for now, she will recover eventually and come out for Easter guffawing.
IMO, nothing serious has happened to her. She is just plain lazy to come out and do royal duties – we all know how she and bill are lazy af.
The press around her will change dramatically and shower her with praises for *checks notes* ….showing up. They are all milking it for what it’s worth.
Yah I’m thinking she’s recovering fine and will make a triumphant return around Easter. I mean actually Easter service would be perfect for her resurrection. She will get a tonne of praise for just showing up and looking nice. She’s probably loving that people have finally noticed that she is missing. This is the most attention the Royals have gotten globally in awhile.
Tina, I agree with you about Easter service. She will be perfectly coiffed and the children will look cute. There will be 1,000 articles about the return of the beautiful Windsor family, and oh look how pleased Will is to have his wife by his side, etc. etc. And then I guess we’ll all move on and maybe hold our breath for the next round of Early Years pie charts. 🤷🏻♀️
Beenie – the sycophantic press may portray it that way if she reappears with no doubt endless saccharine headlines.
If (and it’s a big if) that happens the truth is people will feel they’ve been treated like fools by them.
They’re only getting interest because one of them seems to have vanished.
They’ll have to knock on a few more doors in town when they do appearances to drum up support – a tactic they already use.
Frankly is PWT hadn’t blown off his godfathers memorial event (ad turned up to ne 30 minute event a week, I think they would have gotten away with her being absent until after summer holidays. The memorial event was the straw that broken the camels back.
Well, yeah. If she shows up looking healthy after Easter, then she’ll be heaped with praise for bravely getting through her recovery. It won’t explain the weirdness of everything. Not sure those initial “she’s back!” clicks will be worth it for the rota but at the end of the day, they gotta prop up the monarchy.
And if she doesn’t look totally healthy, that will be even better story wise. You can far heap more praise on someone who looks like they overcame a major illness and they get more sympathy than someone who returns looking 100% healthy.
Interesting that the RR is still stuck in attacking the Sussexes mode as opposed to dimming the hate and pivoting.
100% this. I’m absolutely delighted that H & M are happily ensconced in their lovely Montecito home while the entire population of salt island have palpitations.
Have I missed something, where is Kates charisma and glamour. Mumbling must be the new charisma. and buttons, belts and cheap wigs is the new glamour Kate is the star of the royals, with all that talent, how could anyone in the UK be missing Harry and Meghan. The deluded BRF and the BM are really losing it. Watching paint dry on a wall is more interesting than Kate. Her laziness deserves an Oscar for competing with a cardboord cutout. The cardboard cutout does more work though.
Both Will and Kate are a charisma vacuum. They are so incredibly boring and just dull. Considering how Kate is being mocked right now with these conspiracy theories, she isn’t even liked.
It took Kate to be sick for her to get one ounce of global press while Meghan gets that every time she walks out the door
Kate will get one day maybe two if she's back. She still cannot keep attention or headlines in Britain much less global. Her last global was when Piers Morgan called out the two people who all of a sudden are sick and no one is talking about Andrew
Remember when Meghan came back from having Prince Archie and the headlines that year and also Prince Harry told her to turn around
It was all week the rota spoke about those two items when Meghan returned - The charisma vacuum comes from what everyone was saying about Harry and Meghan in Canada
Heck even a song was rewritten to let the world know that the leftovers messed up big time. Didn't even the reporter from Britain tabloid thank Harry for coming over and talking to them and how it reminded them of Diana not Charles
Kate will get no more than two days then they’ll be looking for California to get them through the rest of the year
Does anyone know if Harry is really going to the Invictus tenth anniversary church service in May
Kate does make for good pictures, you must admit. Some commentators have noted that they miss her crazy gurning, strange belts, copycat outfits and jazz hands. It’s entertaining how she’s going to try to step on KC3’s headlines next.
If Kate makes a refurbished return you’re right, it will all be business as usual and the faint glimmers of awareness that emperor has no clothes will disappear. But if she’s in a persistent vegetative state or anything else as dire, it’s curtains.
I’m still on Team Conspiracy. Too many patterns have been broken, and William is cracking up. Kate and Carole have the intellectual power or discipline to dream up and execute such an effective plan to stay the path to Queen Consort.
Don’t have – not have!
I’m with you Shawna on the #teamconspiracy bus. If she’s really fine behind the scenes, where is MaMidds? Why no messages from Keen about thanks for the well wishes etc? Why no photos of her? Why aren’t the children in school? Why is Pegs having an apparent breakdown and/or substance abuse problem (in public!)? Why is a Pegs unable to work if she’s fine? And the rumors yesterday about Nanny Maria fleeing back to Spain – what’s that all about?
There’s just way too much weirdness happening here for her to just reappear with new wiglets and a facelift.
@Shawna you have pinpointed exactly why this whole situation is concerning: the breaking of patterns. We all know that it is extremely hard to veer from our ingrained habits; there are a jillion books written about how to establish new habits because it’s not simple and feels unnatural.
But we now have more than a few established patterns quickly and easily broken: the sycophantic press cheerleading for Kate has fallen mute, particularly Camilla Tominey. Ma Middleton, who always wanted the world to remember that Kate is the power behind the throne, has stopped reminding us. Kate who will insert herself into the public eye anytime Meghan goes outside, continues to hide inside. William hasn’t brought out the kids as “nothing to see here” buffers like he tends to. So Team Conspiracy reigns until proof of life is established.
@shawna, I’m sort of team conspiracy but my heart isn’t in it honestly. C’mon no matter how bad it is now, don’t you think they’ll cobble together something or other by Easter? Is she truly that far gone? I have trouble making myself believe that.
I think you’re right. Otherwise they would have sent some sort of statement from Kate. But if she is in a coma – or worse- and the public finds out that a statement was sent out “from Kate” it would be absolutely terrible. So they aren’t sending out anything.
The Tarot Card readers on YouTube say she’s in a persistent coma post OD and they have a much more reliable source than the Rota Rats do. I’m Team Conspiracy, too!
Probably nothing has really happened to Kate (at this point it’s self-preservation because IF she ever resurfaces, one would say, “I knew she wasn’t in trouble, I never believed all the conspiracy theories”) but there’s also a big possibility that (I honestly believe) something bad happened to her (self-preservation on my part, LOL, I don’t wish her ill, but I want whatever happened to be William’s doing, not sure if that makes sense.). And I’m so thankful to God that Harry met, fell in love and married Meg when he did. Honestly IF (a very big IF) anything bad happened to KKKHate, they would have blamed Harry and hanged him for his brother’s crimes. Every time I think of “The Spare”, I marvel at God’s grace towards the Sussexes. If the tabloids and all monarchists are now blaming the Sussexes for everything happening in Windsor land right now? Imagine what they would have done to Harry (on his own as the spare) just to save William. I shudder.
Kate can be back with a new face, clothes, wigs and teeth, and the Wails will STILL be dull and uncharismatic. And Harry and Meghan will continue to give amazing photo-ops, aspirational fashion and quality service (unlike poor Diana whose life stopped… was stopped?… on a dime). This life is a marathon, not a sprint…a return by Kate is not going to do much in the long run to ‘restore’ the monarchy. There’s no substance to her ‘glamour’ so it’s not going to get any better with age, just expose the underlying emptiness. The real concerns of these people are far removed from the people they supposedly represent… it lies in maintaining unaccountable wealth and power, and having a luxurious life in privacy and amongst others like them. The veneer of being an unearned ‘role model’ is no longer viable.
This is by far the likeliest scenario. She shows back up in a few months and everyone just moves on. Our society is really really good at forgetting serious stuff, and this isn’t even serious. It’s just one season of a soap opera, to be forgotten when the next season starts up.
100%. We’ll all just move on to the next drama.
The longer this goes on the more I think she’s not coming back. Did things get out of hand? Is that why Willyboy is on a constant bender? Did that Spanish tabloid have a real source? What are they covering up?
Meghan as Norma Desmond? Obviously, Callahan has never even seen that movie.
She just seemed to pick that up from comments sections where derangers make that comparison
Brassy, I was just going to say the same thing! That scene is a tragedy. More like they avoided the Norma Desmond experience by getting out.
Here’s hoping the current train wreck is the existential threat she fears.
It seems to me that Kate is the one angling for the big moment in the spotlight when she reappears.
The only one giving Norma Desmond for the last month and a half has been the Bride of Chucky.
I’ve been saying for a while now that the British monarchy looks like a combination of Norman Desmond and Ms. Habersham (Great Expectation). Like Desmond, hold-up in her mansion, pining over the end of Hollywood’s silent era, the British monarchy remains deluded , by behaving like it still resides over an empire; they’re hold up in their castles, rolling around in gold carriages (reminds me of that behemoth of a car Norma rolled up in to visit Mr. Dumile). Meghan, on the other hand, has moved on, from acting and from working for the royals, and is thriving. Yes, Callahan has not seen the movie.
And every time I see a column like this, I’m reminded of Ms. Habersham, sitting by the window in her wedding dress, bitter over being left at the alter. He ain’t coming back folks. Move on.
This is the best commentary I’ve seen all week. Nailed it, Mary.
Chickens coming home to roost, poop in RF’s hair and heir from on high!
Dear rats,
Please go find your missing Princess and keep the Sussexes names out of your mouth.
Truly, in the midst of horrific, misguided, unethical “journalism” on salty isle, that Maureen Callahan is among the very worst. I’ve always hated the expression “garbage person” but I’ve reconsidered for her. Her columns are always so spiteful, hateful, and unhinged. I can’t believe she hasn’t fallen apart from the rot she is infested with.
And even in this article where they grudgingly admit the Sussexes are needed, they heap insults and abuse. The British media ended up with they royal family they deserve.
This column itself is absolute proof of the abuse they have experienced.
From just a psychological observation standpoint, it’s fascinating to me that all those rota rats can’t see how delusional they sound. And that they have no connection to the reality of why the Sussexes actually left.
Is this woman on crack or shrooms, describing William as “dignified and cheerful dutifulness”. On what planet would that be, OppositeWorld. I am astounded that anyone who writes this poorly is able to maintain employment.
Cheerful = constantly cracking offensive jokes
Dignified = tall
I have nothing for his dutifulness unless his duties are rummaging around the rose bushes and raging incandescently.
Getting drunk by noon.
What fresh hell is this ? are we so easily taken in by a woman in a pretty dress!
Harry and Meghan aren’t anywhere sulking, they are happily living their lives with autonomy. This is fundamentally the problem with that family and with how the British media views that family, they cannot understand why someone would not be willing to take abuse for years and years and years for their one” Norma Desmond moment”. ( S/N these people are obsessed with portraying Meghan as some sort of 1950s all about Eve-esque starlet) No you’re getting what you paid for. You didn’t want to treat the hard working ,charismatic, interesting pair fairly so you get the lazy, dull, scheming and criminal ones instead.
The Desmond comment is revolting because norma ready for her closeup had gone mad and had killed some one.
British journalists thinking about Meghan: [open file cabinets] “Hollywood, Hollywood, hmm, what do I say about Hollywood.” [Blow dust off] “Ah, there it is, now where are my specs?” [squint at crumbling notes]
“If only they weren’t so resentful and distrustful.” If only RAVEC hadn’t pulled their security and endangered their lives, if only the British Media hadn’t driven Meghan to contemplate suicide, if only the British Royal Famiy hadn’t insulted a real veteran who meaningfully helps other veterans by denying him the ability to wear his (earned) uniform at the funeral, if only …
One glamorous royal event and it will be, “see we don’t need H&M!”
Until the next family crisis….
There is so much to unpack here. Plenty of courtiers could have intervened so Andrew and Fergie were not at the head of the family as they walked to the chapel. That definitely wasn’t Harry and Meghan’s fault. William going AWOL 45 minutes before the service is also not Harry and Meghan’s fault.
I’m sure Andrew would have still made his way to the front. He’s egotisical enough.
Gee Maureen, if Peg wasn’t so lazy, there wouldn’t be a need for panic. Alas.
How will the monarchy come back from this? Hopefully it doesn’t. Prince Andrew as the “royal alpha male” is the face of what the monarchy truly is. Let the public see it for a long time. If they had competent people working for them and a centralized office that portioned out the work, the amount of “work” they do could be easily handled by the left behinds. It just isn’t so easy to do and take frequent vacations. If Kate is the “youth” of the monarchy, they are also in trouble. I can’t believe she isn’t whining for Bea, Eugenie, or Louise to step in. Somebody must have realized how useless that would be or said a firm no. For H&M this is “their time” and it won’t be for a short run while the other royals get their act together.
Kate is so not charismatic. Diana was and she was rejected by her husband and her in laws. The norma Desmond moment for Meghan is straight out of deranger talk. Williams behavior to harry caused the mess. What exactly are Archie and Lily missing. They have been snubbed by William. Kate and Charles
Kate is as charismatic as her husband is the image of” dignified and cheerful dutifulness”. Obviously, she’s delusional 🙄
Ok I get it that everybody in 2020 expected KC to eventually rule for 20 years but did anyone expect W and K to get cracking and pick up the slack if H and M were sent packing??? Surely it has been obvious for years that neither had the desire nor capability to do anything substantial at any point? Willy has hit the bottle in a blue funk at being catapulted into FT Kinging any time now. Guy can’t even satisfactorily carry out the pitiful small amount of his usual “workload” let alone do extra to lead from the front in a time of crisis! No one has to be Nosdradamus to predict this disaster!
From articles whining about how much PW needed his “wingman”, I think they knew how worthless W&K were for “work”. They just miscalculated and didn’t really know PH. They thought that he wouldn’t have the guts to leave and then Meghan would just stay to be maligned or would leave without PH or that they would come groveling back after not making it outside the “cult”. In that they didn’t really know Meghan, although they should have been bright enough to realize that she could obviously make it without them.
Equality – yes to everything you said. They really did not listen to Harry’s own words over many years that he hated England and the British press.
I also think part of it is that being royal is the pinnacle of everything they hold dear and aspire to in that system, so they truly believe that everyone would LOVE to put up with the harassment and leaked stories/lies and abuse just to be able to wear a tiara and some stolen jewels. It really broke their brains that a black woman (especially) got one insider look at that institution and said hellllll no, peace out.
“Ingrates”? Are they meant to be thankful for Meghan being pushed to the brink of suicide while pregnant, with the active participation of her brother- and sister-in-law? For being thrown out, with no security while there were credible threats against them and their then-infant son? For being evicted from the one place in Harry’s home country where they could feel some semblance of safety? It’s the royals themselves, and perhaps even more so the BM, who are the real ingrates. H&M are the ONLY royals who have forged a path for themselves, who are not costing the monarchy or the taxpayers a single penny, while still providing steady income for the rota rats who are STILL covering and complaining about them because even in good health and at full strength, the working royals, Kate included (hell, perhaps Kate most of all) are a f–king charisma vacuum.
And “what cost to their children”? Really? Harry and Meghan have the extremely difficult task of someday having to explain to their children that their own family were making racist remarks about them before they were even born. For that reason alone, thank God Harry saw the light and got his family the hell out of there.
That’s the thing. The press knows they screwed up backing the wrong horse. They assumed because of previous behavior from others in that family/spares, that Harry would just deal with it. They assumed that an American especially a black American would be too impressed by being a ” royal ” that she either would just take the abuse, or she would leave and they would get Harry back alone, which is what they wanted anyway. So now they have to frame everything as if Harry and Meghan are the problem. You should have just taken the abuse, we would have eventually loved you, think about how this is going to affect the kids, etc. It’s a literal case study of an abuser. It’s just wild to see it on a national scale with institutional bodies towards a couple.
Just saw your comment, Dee, after posting the same thought. I agree 💯!
Miranda – yes the bit about the Sussexes should return so the Wailses can raise their children is so sickening because Harry and Meghan also have children. So these writers are just flat out wanting to continue the cycle of abuse on the Sussex children by ignoring their existence or by sacrificing them to the alter of the heir. It’s mind blowing!
And don’t forget using the press as an industrial-strength gaslighting machine.
Thank God Meghan and Harry left that place. Am reading Spare again and I can’t understand how anyone can keep their sanity in that family- William being upset about a beard, Kate and Willy upset that they didn’t get easter presents and so on and so on. Thank God those beautiful Sussex children are far far away from the brutal childishness of it all.
Being related to emotionally immature people is exhausting, and being in business with them is even worse.
Harry grew up, saw the writing on the wall, and GTFO. They wanted him to stay in the gutter with them, as the family punching bag. Who knows what they would have done to him if he stayed. We know Meghan’s mental health was in peril, but Harry could have easily been next.
Nothing can give William glamour. Kate has no charisma and is a stepford
Agree. And that is exactly why the British tabloids want Harry and Meghan back in the UK. William and Kate can only wish to have Harry and Meghan’s charm.
“It is Kate, more than her husband or any other royal, who signifies youth and futurism. And with William on modified duty, the monarchy not only feels rusty and dusty — it feels imperiled.” THAT will not go over well with Chuck and Cams – maybe Ma Middleton is back.
As far a H&M, there is no amount of work and goodwill that could hold this shitshow together. H&M were lucky to get out when they did. Being the work dog and scapegoat (at the same time) in such a dysfunctional and toxic work environment and family is not quality of life and they realized it and got out. They can still do good while taking care of their own mental and physical health – which is needed ever more so for their own family.
My god that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever read in my life .
They should all be locked up in asylum the whole bloody lot of them have gone completely insane .
Did she purposely not mention Camilla? Did I miss it?
Camilla is sitting back purring with malicious contentment. She placed the long game and got everything she wanted.
Camilla, the actual Norma Desmond with feather hat eyeing up the cameras for her close up after finishing off the entire Diana line.
Anyone would be distrustful after the way Harry and Meghan were treated, please.
I agree that this will all be pushed under the rug when Kate returns. The conspiracy theories are funny but most people don’t take them seriously, hence why they get more outlandish by the minute. Honestly, they’re getting more attention now than they have in forever and I think they like it. I think Kate is fine, has been fine and will pop up again when she feels like it. Are the announcements and PR shenanigans weird? Hell yes, but that’s cuz these ppl are incompetent imo. Maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t actually think anything is wrong.
Obviously people aren’t taking BBL seriously, but these days long meme events also don’t just disappear.
The point of the meme is that she looks super thin, like she’s suffering from anorexia. That will stick because most of this is coming from people who never paid attention to the monarchy before and aren’t in the bubble of Daily Fail royal propaganda.
“When” Kate returns? You’re much more optimistic than KP and the British media. This sort of panic-stricken column seems to suggest she’s either not coming back, or, at a minimum, her working days are either over, or will be highly limited.
Everything and everyone is falling apart over there lol. First of all the monarchy is not in peril. There is chuck, willy, and george plus a host of backups. It is secure lol the fact that none of them sell papers does not imperil the monarchy. All this is the British media throwing a tantrum because they are losing money hand over fist and blaming everyone but themselves for the predicament they find themselves in.
The press gambled that they would be able to abuse the Sussexes into submission and they were wrong. They fucked around and found out and now won’t stop crying about it.
Face it, Maureen, the Sussexes do know exactly what they “lost” and the “cost” to their children, and they are very happy with the value. Stay salty.
I think the saltiness is precisely because she knows the Sussexes not only lost nothing, but gained a lot in leaving. She hates the fact that they’re doing better than William and Kate. It burns, and I love it.
Well thank God for the British Press, they can continue to pull Harry and Meghan out as the Spare and use them as the scapegoat in perpetuity, even when the royal family is in complete shambles by their own design.
Harry is fulfilling his birth duty, indeed.
46 minutes? Will announced that he wouldn’t be at the service 46 minutes earlier? The rr know the exact time that he sent the message he wouldn’t be there and they are able to print it but they don’t “know ” what’s wrong with Kate? OK…
One year from now, the narrative will be that this crisis was the making of William and brought him new confidence in his role.
And the children would be trotted out more and unless William divorce s kate they would play happy families
The real problem is Willy’s going to pieces and NOT being able to do even the minimum pretence of keeping calm and carrying on. Erratic and in need of an intervention? Duty of care from the Firm? Why are they so bad at this because the ostrich approach is helping no one, gaslighting us and fooling no one because this is not strong and stable monarchy/ corporation.
Well, it’s true. Compared to the rest of the sad soggy crew, Kate is the most colorful and charismatic. How pathetic is that to imagine? Now the BM can wait breathlessly to see if Kate is resurrected at Easter. If not, there’s always Orthodox Easter 5 weeks later.
As for Andrew strutting ahead like a Tom Turkey, that’s a decision coming straight from the palace clown car. That chaos of malice and mismanagement hasn’t changed a bitsince H&M left.
I think Charles was ok with Andrews behavior.i never saw anything charismatic about Kate especially after seeing her mean girl behavior
Yes, that’s my point. Charles is fine with Andrew strutting along – H&M couldn’t change that.
As for Kate, charismatic doesn’t mean good person and, relative to the rest of the drabsters, it doesn’t even mean she has charisma. It’s just that when you line them all up, the eye automatically goes to Kate. She wears the colors, the jewels, the big hats, the cardboard tiaras. She’s the one waving her arms around, guffawing, popping her eyes and flashing her legs. It’s color, it’s activity and the rest look like old laundry on the line in comparison.
ETA – Does that idiot Maureen really think anything has changed in the BM and with the various palaces? Does she really believe H&M could come back and counteract the mess, that they’d be allowed to make better decisions? Would they have been able to prevent Andrew from pushing his way out to the front? This is the crew that went screaming to the press when Meghan sent an email at 5 am. And this is the press that spent years calling for Meghan’s expulsion from the country, if not from life. Idiot Maureen is bashing H&M in the same article that’s practically begging them to come back. How does any of this make sense?
Omid must be cackling. Endgame couldn’t not have been published at a better time.
Omg you’re right. I just finished it too.
Why would those children be happy if they were in the UK. The derangers are bringing in Lili to criticize because of her name. And criticized the children when photos of them were shown. It would happen in the UK and be a lot worse.
The problem is, when you push out the strong, all you are left with in a crisis is the weak.
The Queen had Charles and Harry to rely on, and Kate with the backing of Ma Middleton. Carol is a social climbing harpy, but she also knows how to milk an opportunity.
But now, who does Charles have? Will is useless, Andrew is toxic, Edward is a nobody. And Camilla is bloody terrifying. Ma Middleton is the only one, but she’s wherever Kate is. Still don’t know what the hell is going on there.
H&M are well rid of the whole mess
the Windsors are in crisis, and its a crisis of their own making. Oh, H&M should have stayed so that for this two month period they could be the stars?? I think they’re stars enough as it is without needing a father to have cancer and a SIL to go missing. Or am I misremembering the reaction to Meghan and Harry at Beyonce, their NYC appearance in the fall, the IG kickoff events this month?!?!
this piece almost reads like satire but I know its not.
I disagree with people will forgot everything once Kate returns, if she does,. Her MIA status garnered international news, and KP failed to provide proof of life photo/video to calm things down. That is needed now. No glamour shots of Kate will erase the fitness of William being king. He couldn’t handle this situation; how would he be in a national crisis, where it would be required of him to lead the nation? The BM will whitewash this mess, but non UK media won’t. Social media will never lwt you forget. As for the Sussexes; you chased them out with daily press attacks that drove Meghan to suicidal ideation; and the BRF use RAVEC to keep them out and control their movements. It’s not their job to play Captain Save a ____ for the Windsors now that the monarchy is in crisis. You reap what you sow BRF and BM.
Agree! Both of them became memes within a week of each other, and not for good things.
He was a creepy perv meme insulting young actresses and she’s taken off work and disappeared for a BBL. Not exactly Queen-like material here.
Will all go back to normal if Kate shows up at Easter? Probably. Will she show up at Easter? I’m doubtful.
There has to be something majorly wrong because they haven’t been confirming when she’ll return. If she was planning some triumphant comeback, they’d be focusing on her lookinh forwatd to her big return. This to me signals no triumphant return is in the works yet.
But Maureen, this is what you wanted. You and the rest of the establishment said WK are the best. I don’t see a problem, what’s the crisis? Don’t you love them? So they can do nothing wrong. If you miss Kate, just ask her to send you a video. After all, she’s your best princess and you claim she will save the monarchy. So errr…why ru dragging 2 people you don’t like into this 🤣🙄🥱😌 isn’t it awesome they left?
Oh my good god has someone let Carol out or is this stupid woman pssd..
All she has done is proven that the Royals are finished!! They are as stale as last years Christmas cake!!Charlie is a failure as a king, his oldest useless son is a completely charmless,personality vaccum, with the people skills of a petulant 5 year old (which is an insult to petulant 5 year olds) listening to the moron talk is like listening to a drone flying overhead zzz zzz. Even on the visit to the synagogue today he was nodding his head so much it looked like it would fall of!
Camzilla was meeting zelenskis wife, but NONE of them had the charm, warm and empathy that Harry and Megan have.
So no you stupid little woman, Harry and Megan were not staying in the UK to be used and abused by the Royal family, just to make the Royal family look good and value for money. They are not fking wind up toys to be put on display to detract people’s attention from the abject failings of the family, and no they weren’t staying so that the likes of you and your vile rag, could racially abuse Megan and the children. If you have a problem with Harry and Megan escaping the cult, take it up with your editors. They are part of the problem with the UK
Kaiser – your comment about Meghan’s ancestors? Truth! It is uncanny how many people who have harmed Meghan with their words or actions have had some stroke of bad fortune. From ill health to losing their homes/jobs to eyelashes falling out to just the utter shambles of the left-behinds. Karma is real and she is on a rampage!
Maureen, Maureen, you really are a piece of work. I do have to give you props though as if anyone was ever in any doubt as to why the Sussexes left, and why they won’t be coming back you’ve helped to clarify it for them.
Now it is known why Charles went out foraging for mushrooms while his momma was knocking on heavens door! He must serve them to a good deal of the country cause the author of this article was definitely seeing purple elephants playing pianos while writing this!
Richard Kay described Kate’s health as; ”Debelitating ‘
This is Karma. If the Royal Family and the press had just left Harry and Meghan alone, they wouldn’t be in this mess. Well deserved and I’m with Kaiser, the best thing Harry and Meghan did was to leave.