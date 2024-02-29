Prince Harry demanded the names of the people who yanked his security in 2020

I’ll be blunt: only morons think that Prince Harry “losing” his British security case is bad news for the Sussexes. It’s not bad news for Harry and Meghan, who are safe in Montecito with their private security. This case was all about Harry putting as much as he could on the public record. This was about Harry wanting some kind of accountability for the decisions made to yank his family’s security. This was about Harry pointing out that something really fishy happened with his mother’s security and they were trying to do the same thing to him. And now that Harry has “lost” his case, all that means is that Meghan and the children will never have to return to the UK and Harry will spend less and less time there too.

It’s also clear that Harry managed to get some really interesting, inside-baseball stuff on the public record too. Not only did the NYPD write a letter in support of the Sussexes and vindicate their claims about the May 2023 paparazzi chase, all of Harry’s communications with Ravec are now public too. You can see him advocating for himself and pointing out that his family was at “a great security risk” than Diana because of “additional layers of racism and extremism.” He pointed out repeatedly that if something happened to Meghan or their children, the institution would be held accountable. He was clearly furious in 2020, a fury which is now being mocked in the Telegraph:

Prince Harry’s fury over the decision to remove his right to taxpayer-funded police protection could not have been more plain. Having been repeatedly told that the Government would no longer fund a security team for him and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, he demanded to be given the names of those responsible. The Duke of Sussex insisted that Sir Mark Sedwill, then the cabinet secretary, share the identity of the person who had opted to put them in a position of such vulnerability and risk. If the depth of the Duke’s anger was not made clear through his determined pursuit of legal action against the Government, his choice of language in newly released emails spells it out. In a letter sent to Sir Mark on Feb 10 2020, he asked who would put him in “a position that no one was willing to put my mother in 23 years ago”. He added: “And yet today, with greater risk… with the additional layers of racism and extremism, someone is comfortable taking accountability for what could happen. I would like that person’s name who is willing to take accountability for this choice please.” But for all his demands, the Duke’s fate had already been sealed when he announced a month earlier that he was stepping back from royal duties. And despite the criticism and the stamping of feet in the intervening four years, nothing concerning the Sussexes’ security arrangements has changed.

[From The Telegraph]

They’re calling him immature and emotional because Harry’s family yanked his security, putting him, Meghan and their children in mortal danger. How dare he be angry about the very real danger we’ve put him in! He’s such an a–hole! As I said, none of this is a loss for Harry. Ravec, the Windsors and the royal establishment look absolutely bonkers for what they did. They also never intended for any of this to get this far. All of the calculations made in 2020 were done with the express purpose of forcing the Sussexes to return OR forcing the Sussexes to divorce so Harry would come crawling back. Or worse, frankly. The way everything has played out over the past four years was never part of the Windsors’ plans or calculations. They intended to f–k around forever and never find out.