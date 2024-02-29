Prince Harry demanded the names of the people who yanked his security in 2020

I’ll be blunt: only morons think that Prince Harry “losing” his British security case is bad news for the Sussexes. It’s not bad news for Harry and Meghan, who are safe in Montecito with their private security. This case was all about Harry putting as much as he could on the public record. This was about Harry wanting some kind of accountability for the decisions made to yank his family’s security. This was about Harry pointing out that something really fishy happened with his mother’s security and they were trying to do the same thing to him. And now that Harry has “lost” his case, all that means is that Meghan and the children will never have to return to the UK and Harry will spend less and less time there too.
It’s also clear that Harry managed to get some really interesting, inside-baseball stuff on the public record too. Not only did the NYPD write a letter in support of the Sussexes and vindicate their claims about the May 2023 paparazzi chase, all of Harry’s communications with Ravec are now public too. You can see him advocating for himself and pointing out that his family was at “a great security risk” than Diana because of “additional layers of racism and extremism.” He pointed out repeatedly that if something happened to Meghan or their children, the institution would be held accountable. He was clearly furious in 2020, a fury which is now being mocked in the Telegraph:
Prince Harry’s fury over the decision to remove his right to taxpayer-funded police protection could not have been more plain. Having been repeatedly told that the Government would no longer fund a security team for him and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, he demanded to be given the names of those responsible.
The Duke of Sussex insisted that Sir Mark Sedwill, then the cabinet secretary, share the identity of the person who had opted to put them in a position of such vulnerability and risk. If the depth of the Duke’s anger was not made clear through his determined pursuit of legal action against the Government, his choice of language in newly released emails spells it out.
In a letter sent to Sir Mark on Feb 10 2020, he asked who would put him in “a position that no one was willing to put my mother in 23 years ago”. He added: “And yet today, with greater risk… with the additional layers of racism and extremism, someone is comfortable taking accountability for what could happen. I would like that person’s name who is willing to take accountability for this choice please.”
But for all his demands, the Duke’s fate had already been sealed when he announced a month earlier that he was stepping back from royal duties. And despite the criticism and the stamping of feet in the intervening four years, nothing concerning the Sussexes’ security arrangements has changed.
They’re calling him immature and emotional because Harry’s family yanked his security, putting him, Meghan and their children in mortal danger. How dare he be angry about the very real danger we’ve put him in! He’s such an a–hole! As I said, none of this is a loss for Harry. Ravec, the Windsors and the royal establishment look absolutely bonkers for what they did. They also never intended for any of this to get this far. All of the calculations made in 2020 were done with the express purpose of forcing the Sussexes to return OR forcing the Sussexes to divorce so Harry would come crawling back. Or worse, frankly. The way everything has played out over the past four years was never part of the Windsors’ plans or calculations. They intended to f–k around forever and never find out.
Even the BM are drawing the line between Di and PH’s security risks. If anything were to happen to any of them now, the world will question even more what goes on in the UK and the RF.
I think it’s so reckless of the British Media to be making fun of Harry’s security and safety. Life is strange, what if it’s a member of the working royals that’s next faced with a security threat 🙄🙄🙄
Yep @equality if this actually looked bad for Harry and Meghan ALL of the brit press would be talking about this but they aren’t. They don’t want to bring attention to the fact that there are legal documents that prove Charles intentionally endangering the lives of the Sussex family every time they traveled to the UK after 2020 by providing inadequate security. EVERY visit had inadequate security. The judgment even states the Sussexes had to cancel visits or forego bringing their children due to the inadequate security in the UK.
How can the press sell Charles as the loving family man after that? How can they stop people from thinking he did the same thing to Diana after that?
All these so called journalists would be the first to scream and rant if strangers were chasing their spouse and children down hunting them in public and private spaces.
They do. After she gave a “reaction” to Oprah’s interview with H&M before it even aired and she was rightfully called out, dumb Vickie Arbiter cried and wailed and said she lost her eyelashes over her family’s privacy being invaded.
I’ll tell you what, Meghan knows how to hold her head up high. She looks dignified in even the scariest situations.
That picture of her at the Commonwealth service……wow she is just dignity personified while the Royal Family acts like such petty jerks. So glad she is far away from that sh*t pit.
Agree Harry is exposing the recklessness his birth family employed by removing security and he is having this all documented. Apparently this birth family thought they could yank his security and it would all go away, wrong he is going after the names and people responsible for making this decision much to their angst. Having this all on the record shows his birth family for who they are a shady bunch of folks who does not give a hoot about him or his family. Proud of his persistence.
He is clearly pointing out that if anything should happen to him we know who did it. All Chuckles the King has to do is ok his security but he won’t. This is them trying to do to Harry what was done to Diana but Harry is not going to let it happen and he clearly got what he wanted on the record.
This is Harry saying that there isn’t 6 degrees of separation between Chuck and the RAVEC board who ripped their security away.
Chuck staged a soft coup in BP in 2017, replacing Her Maj’s personal secretary Sir Christopher Geidt with his creature, crawling toady Edward Young.
Edward Young was on the RAVEC board when Harry’s security was cut off.
“It also emerged from the judgement that the late Queen Elizabeth wished for Harry and Meghan’s security to be upheld.”
Well if she didn’t want it pulled, there was only one other person with that kind of power in the final years of her reign that could have ordered it: Harry’s own father Charles.
Harry seems to also be making a quiet inference that this isn’t the first time his father has done this to a family member he decided he was done with.
I think he knows or suspects Chuck’s role in her death.
The rats at the Telegraph have no shame to mock something so real and by the grace of God the Sussexes made it safe to America. They are all going to reap what they sow for their cruelty to H&M. One good thing IG 2027 can not be at that island. Will Harry ever gets those names?
So who was that person? EY at Charles’ request?
This is what I wanna know too, @Jais. Did he ever get the name(s), on the record or off?
Bingo.
The Royal family knew exactly what they were doing their plans of getting rid of Meghan started from day one the moment the press were leaked about her from Kensington Palace. The Royal family and the British establishment try every trick in the book during the wedding then they swore their marriage wouldn’t last longer than three years than Meghan becoming pregnant that when the royal family took the gas off the pedals. Charles and company knew the threats Harry and Meghan were getting they knew the danger and just didn’t care they thought so little of Meghan and Archie that they assumed that if something happened to them they could used that to further their own Pr . The dangerous chase in New York was done with the sole purpose of either seriousness injury Meghan and Harry and Doria or at worse killing them. The British media continue to downplay the danger that they helped put on Harry and Meghan is not surprisingly they know what exactly their doing their trying to gaslight the public into believing that Meghan and Harry are liars or being dramatic.
I do believe that it’s good Harry has gotten this all on record, especially considering what happened to his mother. I also believe that’s it’s terrible that he lost this battle in court. Essentially, it makes it much harder for him to return to visit his own country, it makes it next to impossible for Meghan, and Archie and Lili are also being forced away from part of their heritage. I don’t think that’s right.
Again they use infantilizing language to make people ignore that Harry is fully matured and makes reasonable points. Harry was right in Spare to point out that Diana’s death locked him in the public imagination as a little boy, but it’s another layer of ick to see the infantilization used as a cudgel. He was victimized by being made to march behind his mother’s coffin, and that very abuse is used to continue healing new abuse on him. They may be in Montecito, but the press won’t ever stop using them as scapegoats.
You are so right.
heaping new abuse – I need to do better proofreading!
LOL at the British Media framing this as some sort of loss for H and M. They are absolute idiots.
I think everything happening in the House of Windsor (and specifically House of Wales) right now is a true karmic response from the universe.
I only wish bad things for these snake people.
Also…Meghan in that green dress is my FAVORITE.