Thomas Kingston passed away at his parents’ £3 million home in Gloucestershire

As we learned on Tuesday, Thomas Kingston passed away last Sunday. Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The British and American press is making a big deal about how Kingston also dated Pippa Middleton, but that was years ago – Kingston was with Gabriella for several years before their 2019 wedding. Kingston’s passing raised some alarm bells for me – he was only 45 years old, and people were going overboard about how there is “nothing suspicious” about his death. There will be an inquest, but one mystery has already been solved. The papers kept saying that Kingston was found at “a Gloucestershire address,” like they were making a point of saying that he was not at his home. The Mail reports exclusively that Kingston was discovered at his parents’ home:

Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, died at his parents £3million country mansion in Gloucestershire, MailOnline has learned. Paramedics were called to the large, detached home at around 6pm on Sunday. Police also attended the property where the 45-year-old former hostage negotiator and financier’s parents Martin and Jill Kingston have lived since 1996. A spokesman for Gloucester Ambulance Service said they had attended a private residence. The spokesman said: ‘Gloucester Police have confirmed ambulance from Gloucester Ambulance Service attended a private residence.’ Martin Kingston KC is a well-known planning law barrister while his wife is a trustee of the Nadezhda Charitable Trust. The 71-year-old had been heavily involved in work relating to Ukraine and has also run conferences for women in Ethiopia. Mr Kingston, 74, was elected to the National Synod in 2016.

Everyone who saw Thomas and Ella in the weeks before his death can’t stop talking about how Ella and Tom seemed super-normal and happy.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston were ‘happy and chatty’ at a National Gallery event just days before his shock death aged 45, close friends have revealed. The sudden death of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s son-in-law has left the Royal Family and friends in a state of deep shock. The financier and former hostage negotiator was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6pm. An inquest will be held but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved. One friend who spoke to the couple at a party last Wednesday at the National Gallery in London said: ‘They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty.’ Another close friend, who attended the couple’s stunning wedding, added: ‘It’s utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it.’ Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was called by the ambulance service about the death of Mr Kingston at 6.25pm on Sunday. They added: ‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

I’ve seen a lot of theories but I really have no idea. Reportedly, the inquest will be held tomorrow and that’s where Kingston’s cause of death will be confirmed by the coroner. They completed an autopsy already??