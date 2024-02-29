Thomas Kingston passed away at his parents’ £3 million home in Gloucestershire

As we learned on Tuesday, Thomas Kingston passed away last Sunday. Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. The British and American press is making a big deal about how Kingston also dated Pippa Middleton, but that was years ago – Kingston was with Gabriella for several years before their 2019 wedding. Kingston’s passing raised some alarm bells for me – he was only 45 years old, and people were going overboard about how there is “nothing suspicious” about his death. There will be an inquest, but one mystery has already been solved. The papers kept saying that Kingston was found at “a Gloucestershire address,” like they were making a point of saying that he was not at his home. The Mail reports exclusively that Kingston was discovered at his parents’ home:
Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, died at his parents £3million country mansion in Gloucestershire, MailOnline has learned. Paramedics were called to the large, detached home at around 6pm on Sunday. Police also attended the property where the 45-year-old former hostage negotiator and financier’s parents Martin and Jill Kingston have lived since 1996.
A spokesman for Gloucester Ambulance Service said they had attended a private residence. The spokesman said: ‘Gloucester Police have confirmed ambulance from Gloucester Ambulance Service attended a private residence.’
Martin Kingston KC is a well-known planning law barrister while his wife is a trustee of the Nadezhda Charitable Trust. The 71-year-old had been heavily involved in work relating to Ukraine and has also run conferences for women in Ethiopia. Mr Kingston, 74, was elected to the National Synod in 2016.
[From The Daily Mail]
Everyone who saw Thomas and Ella in the weeks before his death can’t stop talking about how Ella and Tom seemed super-normal and happy.
Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston were ‘happy and chatty’ at a National Gallery event just days before his shock death aged 45, close friends have revealed. The sudden death of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s son-in-law has left the Royal Family and friends in a state of deep shock. The financier and former hostage negotiator was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after 6pm. An inquest will be held but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved.
One friend who spoke to the couple at a party last Wednesday at the National Gallery in London said: ‘They seemed happy and positive as ever. Ella was particularly chatty.’
Another close friend, who attended the couple’s stunning wedding, added: ‘It’s utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it.’
Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was called by the ambulance service about the death of Mr Kingston at 6.25pm on Sunday. They added: ‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I’ve seen a lot of theories but I really have no idea. Reportedly, the inquest will be held tomorrow and that’s where Kingston’s cause of death will be confirmed by the coroner. They completed an autopsy already??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
So Putin gave Kingston’s father-in-law a medal and meanwhile his own father is working for Ukraine? And he was a hostage negotiatior??
Yea, this is a totally unsuspicious and routine death, nothing to see here!
That’s a very quick inquest! Which is too quick if an actual investigation was needed. It’s most likely suicide with a note. An accidental OD would take longer.
Yes that’s what I think. Ending his own life without drugs would be a quick inquest. Someone on Twitter was trying to say Will was partying with him and Tom OD and that’s why there’s been this weirdness, but the shock at how happy and normal they seemed points to ending himself.
What about a fall? Did the report say anything about it being a strictly medical condition?
Hi, reader from England here 👋
So I believe this part of the inquest will be a very short sitting, where basically the coroner will outline all the details (name, address, DOB). They may provide a cause of death if they have one. Even if they do have one – the case will then be referred to a further inquest, normally within the next year. That’s where the full facts and investigation into the case is heard by the coroner. It’s at this hearing where the coroner decides if it was natural causes, accidental death, suicide, open verdict etc.
The processes we have in the UK can be a bit complex! But hopefully this helps with some of the timeline 🙂
Was it necessary to add in the value of the parents home? So tacky DM, so very very tacky. They have just lost their son, Gabriella has lost her husband, but DM has to make the value of their home a lead part of the story? I suppose DM are sad they couldn’t include how many toilets the house has? Show some decorum please?
I think he had a heart attack.
Me too. My under-50 sibling had one yesterday (they’re fine, thank all the everything). Athletic, seemed in shape, etc etc. It does indeed happen.
If that was the case, the inquest wouldn’t be closed tomorrow.
The coroner’s office takes a few weeks to do the autopsy and necessary documentation. To me it seems suicide, unfortunately. 😔
Having seen four unexpected deaths (two brain haemorrages, a seizure caused by a massive allergic reaction and a heart attack) of healthy people of Mr. Kingston’s age, I still see nothing suspicious here.
I’m the same age as Thomas and it’s humbling to realize that those things we always assumed happen to “middle aged people” are now happening to us, because this is middle age. Sudden cardiac events are a big one among people I know who partied hard (esp cocaine) when they were younger.
Same, Grace.
My brother died of a massive heart attack in his 40s. Unfortunately, it happens all too frequently, especially when people are working or living in high stress situations.
I’m so sorry, Barbara.
What I see as suspicious it’s the wording of some statements released by relatives and friends, one doesn’t need to point out how happy he seemed and how they cannot understand it.
Dying of a heart attack or stroke at any age might be unexpected but it’s perfectly possible. Lost 2 friends in their 20ies to heart problems.
Also, this reminds me that there was a blind not long ago that a non-working royal couple who was going to split. Hmmm. Though I suspect the royal family will never divulge what truly happened here. They will be the last to admit someone amongst them was desperately unhappy. And it messes with their notion of ‘anointed by god’.
Olivia, Great point. I had forgotten about that.
The “they were so happy” and “we cannot understand it” certainly sound like thinly veiled references to suicide to me. A friend who thankfully survived his attempt once told me that during the week or so beforehand, when he had finally resolved to go through with it, he was the happiest he’d been since childhood. Given Mr. Kingston’s experience in Iraq, perhaps there were some unresolved or untreated issues with PTSD? Whatever happened, how devastating for Lady Gabriella and his family.
Yes i’ve heard of this as well, like the relief they feel lifts a weight of their shoulders. Also sadly it happened to a colleague and they’d wrapped up their projects and admin on the Friday and died at the weekend, so awful.
Thank you, Miranda. First off, some people are excellent at masking. Next, if someone is in a bad way and they make this decision, they can feel more positive like you said. Plus PTSD is absolutely possible. Watch out if someone you know starts giving away their possessions as well. I agree that it’s awful to lose someone so young so suddenly.
I still think he died with Pegs, at Club H at Highgrove. I don’t trust a word these people say. Because if he was at his parents’ house, why didn’t they say that from the start? Everything that has been going on in that family recently – from not naming Chuckles’s type of cancer to Keen’s complete disappearance from the face of the earth to the reasons Pegs is unable to stand still for 30 seconds or work for 4 months – is full of lies, omissions and coverups.
Where is Keen? Where is Pegs? What is really going on?!
Maybe his parents didn’t want curious outsiders and photographers at their doorstep. I can understand that very well.
Then why name the location a day later? The death happened days ago so what difference would it have made to disclose the location yesterday or today?
And why was every single rota rat insisting (when nobody was asking) that the death was NOT why Pegs was bailing on his godfather’s memorial?
Why would William still go to “Club H” at his father’s estate instead of all of his own properties? Harry and William partied at Club H when they were teenagers and in college and they didn’t have their own houses/estates to party in. Or William could just go to his friend’s houses. With all the scrutiny on William right now, it would be truly bizarre if he decided to go party at his dad’s house where the servants/staff could easily fill in Charles or Charles staff that William was on a bender there.
“Nothing suspicious ” means that murder is not suspected as the cause of death. The death of a 45 year old can be unexpected, but it’s not always suspicious.
My condolences to Ella and his parents. I suspect massive heart attack — men in their 40s still think they are younger and dont need to be checked.
On another note: Ella and Zara Tindall could be twins. Those Windsor genes are strong.
Yes the speculation has been running amok on twitter with this one. Many theories no answers. I’m of the belief it may have been suicide or maybe an overdose but it could something completely different. Time may tell.
My friend/coworker’s 46 year old husband dropped dead of a massive heart attack while on his treadmill last year – he was a lifelong runner. Then, the day after his funeral, my own 47 year old brother had a cardiac event while shoveling snow and only survived because my 16 year old niece insisted on calling an ambulance. While I don’t know what happened in this case, now when I hear of a man in his 40s or 50s dying suddenly, my first thought is heart problems.
I was initially thinking it was a suicide, but it would be kind of weird, and traumatic for the parents, for him to take his life in their house. I mean, it’s traumatic regardless, but if he had to do it, wouldn’t he rather it be away from them?
Why would William still go to “Club H” at his father’s estate instead of all of his own properties? Harry and William partied at Club H when they were teenagers and in college and they didn’t have their own houses/estates to party in. Or William could just go to his friend’s houses. With all the scrutiny on William right now, it would be truly bizarre if he decided to go party at his dad’s house where the servants/staff could easily fill in Charles or Charles staff that William was on a bender there.
I hate that they get the house price in.