Prince William: ‘My wife is the arty one. Even my children are artier than me’

Prince William did two events on Thursday, and I’m including photos from both in this post. Mid-day, he wore a trendy cardigan and went to Shepherd’s Bush to open up a youth center. He spent time with kids, played basketball and pool, and played around in the kitchen. Then, hours later, he put on a tuxedo and attended the Diana Legacy Awards. He presented some awards to some young people, posed awkwardly and left. After he left, Prince Harry appeared at the event virtually and chatted with everyone too. Here’s some of what happened during William’s events:

The Prince of Wales voiced concerns about the amount of time people spend on their mobile phones as he toured a youth club in the midst of the social media storm about a doctored Royal family photo. The Prince, 41, continued with business as usual during the opening of a youth facility in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, amid the row over a “manipulated” picture issued by Kensington Palace. Speaking to teenagers who confessed to spending too much time scrolling on the phone, he told them: “The grown-ups are guilty of it too.” He said “we have got to be better at it”, with people across the generations spending “ages on our phones”. During the visit to West Youth Zone, he turned his hand to shooting basketball hoops. Upstairs, he was invited to join a biscuit-icing session in a kitchen, and said: “My wife is the arty one. Even my children are artier than me.” Asked about his favourite biscuit, he plumped for chocolate digestives or a KitKat. “Other biscuits are available,” he added, laughing. Choosing how to decorate his plain biscuit, he wondered aloud about writing a “big W” before settling on “WEST”, the name of the centre. In a speech at an award show on Thursday the Prince said that he and his wife, the Princess of Wales, want to focus on continuing the legacy of his late mother to help young people change the world as he marked the 25th anniversary of the Diana Award. The Prince said Diana, Princess of Wales, taught him that “everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life..That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work,” he said. “As have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years.”

[From The Telegraph]

A big “W” – why not a big “H” for Huevo?? As for Kate being the “arty one,” he probably didn’t even think about it at the time, but people took it as a reference to the Mother’s Day Frankenphoto fiasco, and now people are wondering how an arty amateur photographer could have f–ked up the photo edit that badly, unless she wasn’t the one who did any part of it. And if William is such a failure at art, how did he manage to compose and light that Mother’s Day photo so well?? You know, since he was the photographer? Anyway, these events were opportunities for Huevo to say something, anything about the Frankenphoto scandal and Kate’s health. He once again refused.