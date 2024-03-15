Prince William: ‘My wife is the arty one. Even my children are artier than me’

Prince William did two events on Thursday, and I’m including photos from both in this post. Mid-day, he wore a trendy cardigan and went to Shepherd’s Bush to open up a youth center. He spent time with kids, played basketball and pool, and played around in the kitchen. Then, hours later, he put on a tuxedo and attended the Diana Legacy Awards. He presented some awards to some young people, posed awkwardly and left. After he left, Prince Harry appeared at the event virtually and chatted with everyone too. Here’s some of what happened during William’s events:
The Prince of Wales voiced concerns about the amount of time people spend on their mobile phones as he toured a youth club in the midst of the social media storm about a doctored Royal family photo. The Prince, 41, continued with business as usual during the opening of a youth facility in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, amid the row over a “manipulated” picture issued by Kensington Palace.
Speaking to teenagers who confessed to spending too much time scrolling on the phone, he told them: “The grown-ups are guilty of it too.” He said “we have got to be better at it”, with people across the generations spending “ages on our phones”.
During the visit to West Youth Zone, he turned his hand to shooting basketball hoops. Upstairs, he was invited to join a biscuit-icing session in a kitchen, and said: “My wife is the arty one. Even my children are artier than me.” Asked about his favourite biscuit, he plumped for chocolate digestives or a KitKat. “Other biscuits are available,” he added, laughing. Choosing how to decorate his plain biscuit, he wondered aloud about writing a “big W” before settling on “WEST”, the name of the centre.
In a speech at an award show on Thursday the Prince said that he and his wife, the Princess of Wales, want to focus on continuing the legacy of his late mother to help young people change the world as he marked the 25th anniversary of the Diana Award. The Prince said Diana, Princess of Wales, taught him that “everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life..That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work,” he said. “As have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years.”
A big “W” – why not a big “H” for Huevo?? As for Kate being the “arty one,” he probably didn’t even think about it at the time, but people took it as a reference to the Mother’s Day Frankenphoto fiasco, and now people are wondering how an arty amateur photographer could have f–ked up the photo edit that badly, unless she wasn’t the one who did any part of it. And if William is such a failure at art, how did he manage to compose and light that Mother’s Day photo so well?? You know, since he was the photographer? Anyway, these events were opportunities for Huevo to say something, anything about the Frankenphoto scandal and Kate’s health. He once again refused.
Prince William listens as he interacts with young people during his visit to WEST, the new OnSide Youth Zone in Hammersmith and Fulham in London, Thursday, March 14, 2024.
The Prince of Wales (left) and Deputy Lieutenant for the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham Kevin McGrath, during a visit to WEST, the new OnSide charity youth zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, west London, to see the new purpose-built facilities that will soon be available to young people in the area
The Prince of Wales during a visit to WEST, the new OnSide charity youth zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, west London, to see the new purpose-built facilities that will soon be available to young people in the area
The Prince of Wales during a visit to WEST, the new OnSide charity youth zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, west London, to see the new purpose-built facilities that will soon be available to young people in the area
The Prince of Wales during a visit to WEST, the new OnSide charity youth zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, west London, to see the new purpose-built facilities that will soon be available to young people in the area
The Prince of Wales during a visit to WEST, the new OnSide charity youth zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, west London, to see the new purpose-built facilities that will soon be available to young people in the area
The Prince of Wales meeting Tom Walker, Ken Spellman and Dr Tessy Ojo during the Diana Legacy Awards, at the Science Museum.
The Prince of Wales making a speech during the Diana Legacy Awards, at the Science Museum.
Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum.
Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum.
Did he and Kate study Geography or was it Art? I think these are the fancy aristo degrees that are never used in the real world.
They both started with Art History but then W moved over to Geography, while Kate stuck with Art History.
Initially William majored in both Art History and Geography while Kate was majoring in Psychology. She struggled with it, dropped out of psychology & followed William in Art. In turn, he dropped out of AH, saying a double major was too much work. They passed the courses which is why for only 3 years of undergraduate studies they are entitled to say, because it was at a Scottish institution that they earned a Master’s degree.
Traditionally in old Scottish universities it meant that as an undergraduate you master more than one topic.
One year earlier Kate had earned a spot in Art History at Edinburgh University but she went on a gap year instead. One year later she went to Saint Andrew’s but initially there was no space available in Art History there
Scottish MA degrees are four years not three.
A friend of mine attended the University of St. Andrews and had classes with Kate and William. She said both were not that smart. Surprise, surprise.
Okay, let’s go back to our usual question before December 28th: what did he bring or donate to the center for his visit? I guess we all know the answer. 🙄
So he’s giving advance warning the children will be thrown under the bus for some future photo manipulation to cover for him.
This.
That’s how I read this, “My wife is the arty one. Even my children are artier than me.”
He tried with K. That didn’t work. His kids might be the scapegoats the next time.
“As for Kate being the “arty one,” he probably didn’t even think about it at the time, but people took it as a reference to the Mother’s Day Frankenphoto fiasco”…..OF COURSE he knew that he was referring to that photo….its his way of solidifying throwing Kate under the bus….what a narcissist
The obvious alterations and fakery going on with that photo….Louis might as well have done it on a sugar high.
It’s true they’ve been warned
He censored his mothers Bashir interview the one she wanted to do so much. He should be ashamed. He looks very awkward playing sports
@Tessa, yes he always looks looks awkward doing anything sporty. He regularly used to get beaten by Harry who is a natural sportsman and latterly by Kate too. He’s not sporty, he’s not arty, he’s not at ease socially, he is just a nothing personality.
I saw some quotes from the editor of Sun. She apparently said before the event that Will was gonna make a joke about the situation to diffuse the scandal. From what I understand, she directly talked to the palace how to solve this issue and gave them some advice. The palace and media are like two friends working on a project. There is no accountability, no real journalism in UK.
The direct quote I saw: ‘I spoke to Kensington palace that morning and said ‘look, how is she?’ […] Well, they will have a bit of trouble in terms of, people might say can we trust everything they say in future? So that is an issue for them.
I think there are things that they can do to mitigate that. I mean, let’s see what he says. He’s quite good at making little jokes here and there, William, so maybe that’s how he does do that in future at an event. Maybe not today at the Diana event he’s going to later on, but, um…’
So, they were waiting for this little arty joke from him.
So she asked point blank how is Kate and was distracted by the breaking news W would be making an arty joke. Great journalism there.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Sun was composing and feeding him the “little jokes here and there”.
I think we always knew the kids would be thrown under the bus at some point. Both he and Kate are narcissists who think the children only exist to serve their needs.
Never thought I’d miss the sporty Kate shots but this man looks like the ultimate goober trying to be sporty.
I don’t know… he’s lies and ways to avoid work are incredibly creative.
He’s basically the artful dodger.
His kids are “artier” than him.
Anyone remember George “creating” that reindeer motif, IIRC for Christmas 2022? That was later found out to be… inspired (nearly identical rip-off) by a Christmas card that was sold by a big British store chain, maybe John Lewis?
I hope that people with a big following will bring this up again, as it fits quite well into the whole *the Waleses are so creative* endeavor.
Yeah, his kids are sure artier… and he maybe shouldn’t have gone there.
Omg, you’re right! I had forgotten that reindeer.
I am in awe of your recall skills! I totally forgot about that.
I had forgotten about the reindeer! In hindsight, it is consistent with the way they’ve been shown to “fake” their output. Now I’m thinking of the mother’s day messages their kids “wrote” to their dead grandmother who died almost two decades before they were born, telling her how much they love her. The writing and drawings were way too old for the children’s ages. Hindsight, that was more lies/fakery.
Sounds like the marriage is back on, folks. No divorce at least for the foreseeable future – William loves his wife! Nothing to see here!
But where is Kate
At least he’s talking about her in the present tense.
Oh I think he knew exactly what he was saying. A little reminder: KATE DID IT!
William is just boring.
Isn’t William’s degree in Art History?
No, he started doing art history but was struggling and was going to drop out of St Andrews completely but his father persuaded him to change to Geography. She continued on with the art history but gossip was she had a lot of help from paid tutors and plagiarism.
Ah ha! OK. I wasn’t 100% sure. I knew one of them had an Art History degree.
Seems to be that in other words:
“That photo editing wasn’t me! I am not artsy! I don’t edit stuff!”
I misread that as him wanting to write “big W” on the biscuit and I wasn’t even surprised 😀
Me too!
He is a boring and useless.
ANYTHING! Will they believe anything they say. ….NOPE. Nuf said.
Sorry dear, but William IS the little joke, and please, for the love of God will someone tell him to either STOP smiling or STOP showing H. Is tombstone teeth when he does, because each time he does, I hear the tune from Jaws in my head! Two points
NO divorce while Charlie is still in the land of the living.
Has anyone else noticed the top of his head glows bright red when he lies!
Willy, why aren’t you as articulate as your younger brother, and look willy, no cue cards 😁
He missed adding “sm” at the beginning of those two words. Yes, the “i” means that they were spelled incorrectly, but then he’s no master orthographist.
What sort of “funny ” little joke did Willy have in mind “ho ho kids, I buried under my wife under the patio so she definitely can’t be here today and steal MY limelight!”
TWO events in one day, poor egg must be entirely exhausted. That’s his quota of events for at least a month.
My suggestion would have been to put a big L on top of the biscuit – Loser.
Two questions– Is ‘arty’ the same as ‘artsy’ in my mind those are a little bit of a dig at someone. The compliment would be artistic. But I guess it’s just a US/UK usage difference? Second question, actually related to the article. Does it seem like he’s gotten his act together this week? Has he been threatened/promised something or does he just feel like he’s won? I’m not saying he’s doing any more than a very basic job, but at least he didn’t seem drunk around the children…though I still cringe at the chest hair.
I thought William’s remarks were relatively harmless, sort of his attempt at being self-deprecating, no?