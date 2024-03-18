Now sources claim that Princess Kate might actually go to church on Easter

ICYMI: Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times had a hilariously obvious mega-exclusive over the weekend, fresh from her emails with Prince William’s new private secretary. Nikkhah got more than a dozen unnamed sources to spin some wild explanations for why the Princess of Wales absolutely, 100% created a Frankenphoto as proof of life and how it’s all her fault but she’s completely devastated that those hypocrites at Getty, Reuters, Associated Press and AFP wouldn’t just run a heavily manipulated photo like it was real.
Within the Times exclusive, Nikkhah also clarified Kensington Palace’s vague timeline for Kate’s big return to the public eye. KP always said “after Easter,” which many people interpreted as “ON Easter Sunday.” KP sources insisted that’s not what they meant though – by “after Easter,” “they meant the end of their children’s school holidays, not the Easter weekend. They return to Lambrook School, near Ascot, on April 17, and Kate is still expected to resume public duties from then.” The Times unsurprisingly confirmed that William would also take a holiday during his kids’ school break, meaning no matter what, William and Kate will be largely MIA for the next month. Basically, KP floated this to the Times to see what the reaction would be. They must have been told that if Wiglet Christ Superstar isn’t resurrected on Easter Sunday, it will be another huge fiasco, because not even 24 hours later, the Telegraph ran this story:
The Princess of Wales has not ruled out making a return to the public eye on Easter Sunday, when she could join her family for the traditional walk to church. Kensington Palace said when the Princess underwent abdominal surgery on Jan 17 that she would recuperate in private, at home, until after Easter.
She is not expected to return to public engagements until the week beginning April 15 at the earliest, as the family takes a three-week break for the Easter holidays from March 22. The children return to school on April 17.
However, the Princess has made no final decision about whether she might join her family at the annual Easter Matins service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.
A palace source noted there had been “no confirmation either way” and that anything else was speculation.
If she is well enough, an appearance on Easter Sunday, when the Princess would be photographed walking through the grounds of Windsor Castle, might be considered a gentle means of returning to the public eye after a tumultuous few weeks. The mother-of-three is aware of the pressure she will be under when she returns to work, not least following her admission that she edited a family photograph before it was released.
Real talk: if I put myself in Kate’s wedges of doom, I understand why there would be issues either way. If she puts in an appearance on Easter Sunday and then immediately takes the next three weeks “off,” people will be mad that she’s doing fine health-wise and just refusing to work. You know, like there would be an expectation that she goes out and does even more if she’s well enough to go to church. But if she skips Easter Sunday and waits until late April or early May to do a public event, it’s very likely that KP’s dumb little updates will not satiate the British media, and the palace-media’s already strained relationship might actually break down. All that being said, I agree that “going to church in Windsor on Easter” is probably the best “first event back.” Plus, those photos are never closeups – the photographers’ position is usually some distance away from the church, which would work in Kate’s favor.
Well they just keeping throwing crap to see what will stick. I don’t know what to think at this point but I do know, when she returns it will set some rumors to rest and it will be interesting to see how much KateGate has ruined their reputation.
They must have been told that if Wiglet Christ Superstar isn’t resurrected on Easter Sunday, it will be another huge fiasco…” – Thank you Kaiser – always good to have a chuckle in the morning.
Wiglet Christ Superstar… snort. 😄
They don’t know sh*t if/when/where she might return. All this hype for something they don’t know. Let’s just leave it at we will see her when she comes out of her hiding place maybe.
It’s a total non-story! The palace source says it isn’t confirmed one way or another. Literally this “news” story is about having no news.
They might as well scream into the void, “You’ll see her when you see her. Gtf over it already.”
I’m beginning not to care if we ever see her again, so well done KP. People will lose interest as soon as they see proof of life. That’s all they had to do. Bit no.
I’m WiththeAmerican on this. The hand-wringing hysteria that occurred regarding Kate in absentia has now passed the stage of concern and is entering the point of indifference.
It’s giving Phil the Groundhog vibes – she comes out of her den, and if she sees her shadow, she’ll be at church on Easter. If she doesn’t, she will be unseen until after her kids’ school holiday. Or maybe it’s vice versa – I always mix up the rules for Groundhog Day. Hopefully, you get my drift – this whole “maybe she will, maybe she won’t” has become as ridiculous as the entire groundhog predicting spring thing. And I always feel sorry for Phil being dragged out of his snug little house on a cold winter morning, but feeling sorry for this one? Not even close.
They are trapped. The internet will produce even more jokes and pointed commentary no matter what they do. The current line, hinting that Kate feels ‘pressure’ and everyone is forgetting her personhood seems like a gambit to hide William’s misdeeds by insisting Kate chose to injure herself from all the meanies on the internet having a go at her rather than admit what really happened. What ever they do the scrutiny will be enormous and the public will be unrelenting whatever move they choose.
Probably this means that William is feeling stressed. He has no qualms about returning K to work early. And he probably doesn’t want people to question his work ethic.
Exactly! Instead of #kategate I’m going to start calling it #BillysBomb. Let’s remember this whole thing started when he randomly pulled out of a memorial service. Since then Kate’s been thrown under the bus for her weird photoshop experiments , Camilla’s bi-monthly vacations have been outed, and Kate has been ordered back to work by the press minions by Easter!
If she is (or will be) well enough for the Easter service, then her recovery is proceeding nicely, and why slap down the MoD’s claim she’s going to Trooping in June?
None of this makes any sense!
Maybe she’ll decide to stay at Clinic des Alpes forever. Looks pretty comfortable there, and the 40k/wk tab would account for some of the Duchy money.
I hear that recovery from eating disorder is one of the most difficult to achieve and can require intensive therapy for quite a long time
More word salad with no explanation and definitive information. If she does do the Easter church walk, wonder how she’ll be dressed? Like the show pony she is or as someone still recovering from abdominal surgery? My money is on her teetering in high heels.
Imagine the sympathy Kate would draw if she showed up in a wheelchair. But someone’s vanity would never allow that (whether it’s Will’s or Kate’s vanity, I’m not sure). QEII never allowed it herself.
IF (doing the heavy lifting here) she does do the Easter thing, hands down bet she’ll wave from a CAR. If she can’t walk in heels yet, there’s no way she’ll be seen in flats or a kitten heel for this. Nor would she let herself be photographed unless she’s in something form fitting.
My bet is that IF she comes, she’ll be driven to the church door, waving to the peasants through a tinted window, and “slip in the back” through a private entrance.
I think she will just “join her family inside the chapel” no photos of course. But the press “will understand” that she was totally, definitely there.
Yeah, @blueberry, I can totally see that scenario. Or at least, see it being proffered as true.
we are told she was just dressed to the nines for a car ride, with an updo and fancy hat, so obviously she can manage that.
Alternate headline: The Princess’s post-nup negotiations are going in the right direction and they might be able to force her out of hiding in time for a happy family photo op on Easter Sunday.
This is what I think. Why else would Kate hide from the cameras? There is a lot of money at stake. I personally think Chuck doesn’t have much time left. The Trump administration did a better job with Melania’s negotiations, lol. Maybe Huevo should give the Orange man a call, ask for advice.
Imagine if she goes wearing such a big and strategically covered hat that it still won’t be proof. Turning away from the cameras while wearing a face-covering hat. It would almost be funny at that point.
I was thinking the same but would Cams and Chuck let that fly?????
Honestly, if she does show up for the Easter walk, that will be enough for the press to make a meal out of it for the next three weeks. So I do think she could show up on Easter Sunday and then be allowed more recuperation with little pushback. The press could spin it, saying that it exhausted her and how cruel we were to make her show up blah blah blah.
I just can’t imagine a scenario where she attends Easter services. Not after all of this.
More interesting to me is, will the kids be there? Plus, it will be interesting to see which of the Windsor family actually turns up for Easter Sunday services. Who’s still playing the game? Who’s not? If Camz shows up, who will escort her? If there’ no Kate, is Will walking in alone or will he have a kid by each hand? With George taking up the rear by himself? (Awful thought, but that’s their game.).
It’s been hard to keep up, so please help me out — was the photo still “taken last week” by the PoW? Or did they finally admit it was from last year?
I ask because if she is swollen from steroids or whatever, will we all go back and call them on that? That was the only big fat lie I can see. And it was so unnecessary. How will they walk back from that, unless she looks perfect on Easter. In which case, I guess we’ll never know what the hell went on (other than the pure fiction oped she’ll write about the pain of an early-years-earth-mother getting a hysterectomy, or whatever the “planned” surgery was).
Michelle, I suspect the KP comm team is right now trying to devise a re-entry that will make people not question anything that has gone before, and we will never know (or not know for some time, maybe) just what was going on in this whole sleazy pantomime show. But it probably won’t be the last one. With Willy in charge the entertainment won’t stop.
April fools, fool hardy fooling us. Bait. But I agree her best role out if she’s staying in the awful marriage would be Easter Sunday, if we don’t see hated one and or the children and William on Easter something is largely wrong, wronger than our brains can understand! Here in Nova Scotia we are predicted an Out like a Lion March, Easter storm. Let’s see?
What if Kate is throwing a tantrum because bully boy refused to pay her parent’s debt and he his the one who leaked to the tabloids in addition of the Rose drama. If that rumour is true and it is not the husband bully is involved with or both (joke).😂
🎼🎶 What’s the buzz? Tell me what’s-a-happenin’?
🎵 When will she walk to church at Sandringham?…
And will Andrew be there? Because the US DOJ would like a word …
I’m so glad Harry took Meghan out of that horror movie setting whenever I read about yet another weird coverup involving Kate. They deserve better.
I am 90% sure, if Meghan was still there, they would accuse her of doing something to Kate. The tabloids wrote a story about Meghan gifting knives to Kate for Christmas when Meghan was still working royal, meaning that Meghan warned Kate to watch her back. They were already preparing the gullible people for that scenario.
I think Kate has no choice but to attend the Easter service. Let’s hope she doesn’t get attacked like Meghan did for breaking her maternity leave to attend Trooping.
If she rises from the dead on Easter Sunday I cannot wait for the ai and memes
They can’t win here. They never should have mentioned Easter in that initial statement about when she would go back to “work” and just mentioned something like 8-12 weeks recuperation or whatever. If you mention “after Easter” people think that means she’ll be well enough to do events shortly after Easter, not midway through April after her kids’ school break. KP trying to rewrite the script on their original statements which is not the way it works. If she is supposedly making appearances at garden centers and her kids’ games, why wouldn’t she be well enough to go to church on Easter? I do feel for Kate in the sense that whatever happens to be her first official spotting that is not some grainy shot in a car, she is going to be heavily scrutinized in a way that she maybe hasn’t been since her wedding day. Not sure what the right move is here at this point but I’m not sure her showing up at Easter is necessarily the right one, depending on where she is in her recovery. If she shows up, it creates an expectation that she’s well enough to start resuming duties shortly. If she doesn’t, the stories are just going to get more wild.
They created this situation and I don’t think there is a smooth way out of it. I do feel sorry for Kate in some aspects but maybe, just MAYBE she has had the lightbulb moment “oh so this is why H&M left?” But probably not.
I can’t wait for the “SHE IS RISEN!!!” memes.
As the Royals gather for the Easter service the mood is suitably respectful to the occasion, they take their seats and once the shuffling of feet stops the organ starts to play.
The strains of” wiglet christ superstar “start to play and as the sun dances through the stain glass windows, lowering down from the bell tower is keen, on wings of made of golden buttons, and her long curly wiglet waving in the breeze. Billy looks on in horror, George walks out in disgust and Charlotte is trying to control an excited Louis who, screeching with laughter climbs up on the back of his pew, jumps, grabs his mothers ankles and starts to swing on them. Kate screams “get of yourself little sod, my wings are going to snap, and Louis does a full three turn somersault, lands on his toes and launches himself at the bell ropes,. As they start to peel the journalist gather, waiting for their first sight of keen. With that the doors burst open, Louis then runs outside shouting “mums back from Switzerland, but now she thinks she’s a bat, cos she’s hanging around under the belfry. By chaps, oh and you should see those wings, gross.
@mary Pester…hahahahaha, you have surpassed yourself with this scenario! It sure does put the so-called “superior beings” rot into perspective! Really, who do these knobs think they are fooling? We see them plainly for the tax-payers’ grifting maroons they are!
Bats in the belfry, eh?
When you start working through Mary Pester’s clues all these weeks, combined with the commentary from the rota rats about Mrs. Wails being seriously ill, Ms. Calleja’s comment about an induced coma, how Mrs. Wails looked in the photo with her mom, Speededup’s source claiming Mrs. Wails is in Mustique, and the refusal to have her on a live video or proper photo, it all paints an interesting potential picture.
Our celebitchy MDs can please correct me, but inducing a coma can be done to protect the brain from further damage after a traumatic injury no?
Abdominal aortic aneurysm results in some interesting info on google.
Mary Pester, you’ve surpassed your past posts. I now have an image of Louie and his gymnastic feats–I, and everyone else, forget about Bone Idle. I wonder if she left hanging upside down?
Whoo! I could see it, I could actually see it!!! 👏👏🥇🏆 Wings of golden buttons!
Kate’s hand is actually being forced with all this “will she or won’t she” Easter service nonsense. If she shows up then she’s obliged to keep showing up for work-related events (and I use the term work with tongue firmly planted in cheek). If she doesn’t show up then the pressure will grow greater for the truth to be revealed about the state of her health and marriage. It’s sort of a lose/lose situation either way. At some point the house of deceit will collapse and the truth will have to be told, there’s no way KP can continue trying to lie itself out of this godawful mess.
Wiglet Christ Superstar. dead lol
I just think we might not even see a difference when she does comeback. It’s not as if she was overworking herself before.
@Mary Paster’s fantasy reminded me of the late Queen arriving by parachute at the 2012 Olympics and wondering whether KP would try and top that with all the Wales arriving by parachute like Flying Elvis’s!
Lady Digby, I could definitely see Bone Idle determined to top that.
What did you do to her, William? 🤷
That William might also take a holiday during the school break just is stunning.
That lazy jerk needs to do some work (or whatever counts as work to these grifters).
Ok so I’m having flashbacks to one of the soap operas I watched when I was younger where one of the female leads was suddenly switched with another actress after a couple of years. Same character, same name, everyone just acted like nothing happened, nothing to see here.
Wow. If that pic with the clergy person doesn’t look like it’s straight out of the 1950’s, I don’t know what does.
Via the s u n, tee em zee has obtained the footage of Kate at the market. I’m not sure about posting a link here.
Mari in TN, the bm are determined to bring their style of story telling to the US in the hope of making us brf fans. Idiots. They chose TMZ because people know they hold the bm’s water.
The video looks real but this is weeks too late and after a fake photo scandal. Good job KP PR
Just watched it. Certainly looks like her, skinny jeans on skinny legs, moving along at a good clip. Then again, she & William are smiling and engaged in conversation. That seems out of character.
Lots of people on twitter do not think it is her but I do think it’s her. The video looks more like her than the photo. She looks even thinner than usual . It makes you think that the picture of her in the car with Carole a week ago couldn’t possibly be the same women. She also looks like she is speed walking in the video and carrying a large shopping bag so there is no reason she could not put on a coat dress and walk to church.
I have to think this was somehow staged but why did they have to do that fake photo for MD if she was healthy enough to go shopping today.
Christopher Bouzy who pointed out the QE photo with grand and great grand kids as photoshopped has this to say on twitter “New Kate’s face is significantly slimmer than the Kate’s face from earlier this month. How is new Kate carrying stuff and walking fast, but they said she was recovering? If the story doesn’t fit, it’s not legit”