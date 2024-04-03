Duchess Meghan read books to kids at the Children’s Hospital LA on March 21

On March 21st, the Duchess of Sussex was in LA, and she spent several hours at the Children’s Hospital to lead a Literally Healing session. That’s where actors, entertainers or authors come to visit the children and read books to them or just play with the kids and entertain them. Meghan did a reading session featuring books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat. The hospital waited nearly two weeks to post the photos, and I think I know why but I won’t speculate.
The Duchess of Sussex, 42, visited the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on March 21, where she led a Literally Healing session.
“Children were laughing and singing as The Duchess turned into character with every page as she read patient favorite books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat,” according to a statement. Meghan also helped children with STEAM activities connected to each book. In a video of the visit, Meghan greeted the children as they gathered for the engaging reading time, excitedly showing the cover of Rosie Revere, Engineer and telling the group, “This is one of my favorites.”
The mom of two — she shares a 4-year-old son, Prince Archie, and a 2-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, with Prince Harry — gave animated readings, adding voice inflections and gestures to go along with the stories. Children shouted out answers and sang along as Meghan read Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons. “This was a great choice, friends,” she said as she closed the book and declared, “The end.”
Interestingly enough, it looks like Meghan was in LA for another event on that same day, March 21st. That evening, after Meghan read books to kids, she and Harry hosted a special event in honor of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, which is currently housed at the SoFi Stadium. The event was basically a private tour of the exhibit, plus a moderated conversation with Bernard Kinsey, Shirley Kinsey and Khalil Kinsey. While there were some photos from the event the day after it happened, Sussex.com just did a post about it yesterday.
Here’s a video from Meghan’s hospital visit. She has such “teacher energy.” If she wasn’t an actress and a duchess, she would have been a kindergarten teacher, ISTG.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, put smiles on a lot of faces at Children's Hospital Los Angeles with her visit for a very special story time! 📚❤️
🎥: @childrensLA pic.twitter.com/aALTPiNebn
— ExtraTV (@extratv) April 2, 2024
Photos courtesy of The Children’s Hospital LA Instagram.
Thank you Duchess Meghan for being a real ubermench. Love how she just goes about her business despite all the attempt by the jealous leftovers to bring her down.
Ubermench! ❤️
She is definitely has little kids energy because she was so animated and into it reminded of the Ellen dorky skit
Meghan is a nurturer and that side really comes out even more when she’s around kids. I also feel like she has just a bit of a youthful streak. Which is why she probably gels so well with Harry.
She’s so cute reading those stories I wish she was my mum
I saw a clip of the visit. Meghan did a good job with the kids! The children and the staff were very engaged with Meghan. It reminded me of Princess Diana’s visits with children. May her universal service continue unabated. Good job Meghan!❤️👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
This wonderful story made me smile! I love how Duchess Meghan doesn’t just donate money, but also donates her time to important causes. She’s beautiful inside and out! Respect!
This was so sweet; the part at the end where she was 1 on 1 with the kids first made me smile and then made me tear up. Simple human kindness and delight at spending time with them 🙂
So cute. Love it 🥰
Amazing! What a great entertainer for children! ❤️
“Service is universal.” 💯
She’s delightful – looks like everyone had a great time!
Meghan is a lovely human and would have been a true asset to Windsors. William is a fool to have have started and continued the ill treatment of the Sussexes. He needs them more than they need him and the Sussexes are never, ever coming. Meghan also has the sense and decency to wear a mask around sick kids. The images of Charles maskless among crowds Easter were astonishing because he should know better. Immune compromised people are vulnerable to all sorts of pathogens. Charles and everyone in his circle should be taking extra care not to expose him to any illness.