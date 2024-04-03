Duchess Meghan read books to kids at the Children’s Hospital LA on March 21

On March 21st, the Duchess of Sussex was in LA, and she spent several hours at the Children’s Hospital to lead a Literally Healing session. That’s where actors, entertainers or authors come to visit the children and read books to them or just play with the kids and entertain them. Meghan did a reading session featuring books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat. The hospital waited nearly two weeks to post the photos, and I think I know why but I won’t speculate.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, visited the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on March 21, where she led a Literally Healing session. “Children were laughing and singing as The Duchess turned into character with every page as she read patient favorite books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat,” according to a statement. Meghan also helped children with STEAM activities connected to each book. In a video of the visit, Meghan greeted the children as they gathered for the engaging reading time, excitedly showing the cover of Rosie Revere, Engineer and telling the group, “This is one of my favorites.” The mom of two — she shares a 4-year-old son, Prince Archie, and a 2-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, with Prince Harry — gave animated readings, adding voice inflections and gestures to go along with the stories. Children shouted out answers and sang along as Meghan read Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons. “This was a great choice, friends,” she said as she closed the book and declared, “The end.”

[From People]

Interestingly enough, it looks like Meghan was in LA for another event on that same day, March 21st. That evening, after Meghan read books to kids, she and Harry hosted a special event in honor of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, which is currently housed at the SoFi Stadium. The event was basically a private tour of the exhibit, plus a moderated conversation with Bernard Kinsey, Shirley Kinsey and Khalil Kinsey. While there were some photos from the event the day after it happened, Sussex.com just did a post about it yesterday.

Here’s a video from Meghan’s hospital visit. She has such “teacher energy.” If she wasn’t an actress and a duchess, she would have been a kindergarten teacher, ISTG.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, put smiles on a lot of faces at Children's Hospital Los Angeles with her visit for a very special story time! 📚❤️ 🎥: @childrensLA pic.twitter.com/aALTPiNebn — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 2, 2024