Doctor warns about overhydration, says ‘clear pee’ should not be the goal

I love how in the midst of the Stanley Quencher Cup mania we’re hearing more and more doctors pipe up with warnings about overhydration. It tickles my little impish heart. I get that our understanding of science is always evolving and improving, and that’s a good thing! But yeah the timing cracks me up. Back in January we covered signs of overhydration, and I was thrilled to learn that I have a new scapegoat to blame my irritability on. That update also noted that your first wee of the day should be on the lighter lemonade-colored side. Now UK-based NHS Dr. Sermed Mezher is adding that “clear pee” should not be the goal, at any time of the day:
One of the most popular health trends over the last few years has been staying as hydrated as possible, evidenced by the massive popularity of 40-oz Stanley Quencher cups. The theory among those who obsess over hydration is that, when you pee clear, you’ve removed all the waste in your body and are enjoying the incredible benefits of being 100% hydrated. Congratulations.
However, according to Dr. Sermed Mezher, an NHS doctor in the UK, peeing clear isn’t always a sign of being healthy.
“If you’re peeing clear, that means you’re having more than 2.5 liters (85 ounces) of fluid per day, which means your kidneys are working overdrive to keep that water off your brain,” Dr. Mezher said. He goes on to add that when kidneys can’t keep up with their water intake, it can cause water intoxication, which can lead to dangerous, even lethal, brain swelling.
According to Dr. Mezher, it’s all about finding balance when it comes to hydration and the goal shouldn’t be to pee clear all the time. “Of course, like most things in life, too much is not great, and too little isn’t either,” he continued. Two liters (68 ounces) [of water] is good for a healthy adult, and babies under six months shouldn’t be given any water at all.”
The news came as a bit of a shock to some folks in the comments. “One minute it’s not enough water, the next it’s too much… I’m tired,” Tiyana wrote. “I always thought the goal was clear,” Mountain Witch added.
So the countdown is on for when Goop declares that clear pee is the only way it should be, no? I’ll say this, I did not have “we’ll be routinely discussing ideal pee color” on my bingo card for 2024. Now I’m disappointed that Pantone didn’t make their Color of the Year something on the wee spectrum! (And before you say, “Ew, Kismet!” May I remind you of the sad-sack, raw chicken breast-reminiscent color they gave us this year: Peach Fuzz.) As much fun as regularly keeping tabs on the tint of my pee sounds, for now I’m just going to focus on the suggestion of 68 ounces of water a day. That’s doable. I have two non-Stanley cups (why go Stanley when you can go Bubba!) that are 24 and 32 ounces respectively, so I could easily gauge my intake… If I made the effort to track. Which I’m totally motivated to do! After all, I still have that lofty goal of trying to drink enough water to balance out my potato chip intake. You gotta have a dream.
Being the youngest in the generation of “we drank from the hose outside” I am more than a little concerned about how people pay more attention to tik Tok influencers than actual trained doctors. Water intoxication was never an issue heard until recently . Optimal health we were always told is all things in moderation.
Nope. People have been dying ever since they started all the hydration stations at road races. When they never had deaths from dehydration.
The wellness industry is dangerously cultish, pushing standards for what “counts” as hydration higher, even while the hazards become more obvious.
I’d always heard that 64 oz was the goal and that hasn’t changed over the years, the only exception is when you are sweating a lot and need to replenish more fluids, but even then, you still need to be careful about over-hydration.
Team You Are Drinking Too Damn Much Water Here.
The other issue is that 64oz includes all the water that is in your food and other beverages. So your coffee counts towards your water, your smoothie counts towards your water, your soup, your fruit – all of it. Your body pulls the water out of everything you eat and drink.
It’s diet culture. If something’s sold as making you healthy, AKA thin, Americans can’t help but overdo it to the point where it actually endangers their health. And then complain about getting mixed messages.
Except I don’t think that’s the guidance – yes, your body pulls water from everything you consume, but I believe you are supposed to drink 64 ounces of WATER per day. Coffee does not count towards that amount.
Though I will caveat that by saying I am not a doctor, not a nutritionist, and not even a Tik Tocker – but that reflects what I have heard from legit doctors over many decades.
Only caveat I would add here is my own doctor said it does depend on your weight. The more you weigh, the more you tolerate/need. I weight more so I can stand a bit more than 64 oz but not like 2 gallons worth or anything crazy.
What I have been told is to take your body weight in pounds, divide by two, and that’s about what you want to consume of water in ounces. And that’s about right for me; anything less and my arthritis lets me know. 😟
I’ve noticed that when I drink more than 40+ ounces of water a day, I get foot cramps really bad which leads me to think that my electrolytes are off. I have a 40oz tumbler (just like Meghan’s) and I aim to make that last me the day.
Young Gen X here: I drink water exclusively when I feel thirsty, is there anything wrong with that? Same with eating. Old fashion?
yes – same here.
no one needs a cup that size as it the photo. It is madness to carry that with you, you can refill a much smaller one. It must weigh a tonne. My water bottles are 200ml max.
I probably drink way less than 2 litres a day and I am still alive. I drink when I am thirsty. We all also get liquid from soup and fruit etc so it’s not just about drinking water. in the summer I eat lots of watermelon
I always struggled to drink more than a small glass in one go, I actually feel pain in my stomach if I have to chug water down. I have to drink plenty of water before my blood tests and it takes me at least 20-30 minutes to drink it.
So I am glad this drink constantly craze is being called out!