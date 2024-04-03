“Queen Camilla & Prince William have become ‘unlikely allies’ as they ‘nurse the crown'”

How would you describe Prince William and Queen Camilla’s relationship these days? I’d say that William doesn’t know what hit him, that’s how thoroughly he got played by his stepmother. Camilla got everything she wanted – the literal crown, all of the power, a neutralized Middleton family, a pliable Princess of Wales, a kompromat-compromised Prince William, and most significantly, she stage-managed the falling out between Diana’s sons and she barely left any fingerprints. I would say that Camilla’s Machiavellian schemes will be studied for years, but all of the royal historians are too busy parroting Camilla’s talking points. So what’s William’s relationship like with Camilla these days? I think “dazed and confused” probably covers it, but according to Jennie Bond, Camilla and William are leaning on each other for support.

They are the two most senior royals who have been steering the Royal Family as both King Charles and the Princess of Wales receive cancer treatment. And it seems that not only are Queen Camilla and Prince William leading from the front as their spouses take time away from public-facing duties, but have also been brought “closer together” by recent events. The pair were seen standing shoulder to shoulder leading the Royal Family at the annual Commonwealth Day service last month and are set to be the most senior royals out on engagements in the weeks ahead.

Back in 2022, a source told the Daily Mail: “There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla’s marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn’t have the best relationship with his father back then.”

In recent years though, this frostiness appears to have thawed and event William and Charles are said to have a much closer relationship “built on love, affection and respect”. This has apparently been forged in part by William’s wife Kate, who helped smooth over father and son relations and invited Charles to spend more time with his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And even though William is not reported to be “particularly close” to Camilla they enjoy a good supportive relationship and he realises that she makes his dad happy. A source previously told the Daily Mail: “He is not particularly close to his stepmother but they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now.”

Now as both William and Camilla see their spouses through cancer treatment, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! they’ve become “unlikely allies”. She added: “Recent events have obviously brought Prince William and Queen Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the crown while the King and the Princess recover. And while Camilla and William put on a brave face for the world (and no doubt for their spouses too), there may be times when they confide in one another about how they are dealing with it all.”

“As an adolescent, William took his time to accept Camilla as ‘the other woman’ in his father’s life. His feelings towards her were complicated, having witnessed his mother’s unhappiness in marriage. But maturity brought with it the realisation that Camilla makes his father extremely happy… and the Prince knows now that she is the love of his life.”