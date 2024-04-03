“Queen Camilla & Prince William have become ‘unlikely allies’ as they ‘nurse the crown'”

How would you describe Prince William and Queen Camilla’s relationship these days? I’d say that William doesn’t know what hit him, that’s how thoroughly he got played by his stepmother. Camilla got everything she wanted – the literal crown, all of the power, a neutralized Middleton family, a pliable Princess of Wales, a kompromat-compromised Prince William, and most significantly, she stage-managed the falling out between Diana’s sons and she barely left any fingerprints. I would say that Camilla’s Machiavellian schemes will be studied for years, but all of the royal historians are too busy parroting Camilla’s talking points. So what’s William’s relationship like with Camilla these days? I think “dazed and confused” probably covers it, but according to Jennie Bond, Camilla and William are leaning on each other for support.
They are the two most senior royals who have been steering the Royal Family as both King Charles and the Princess of Wales receive cancer treatment. And it seems that not only are Queen Camilla and Prince William leading from the front as their spouses take time away from public-facing duties, but have also been brought “closer together” by recent events. The pair were seen standing shoulder to shoulder leading the Royal Family at the annual Commonwealth Day service last month and are set to be the most senior royals out on engagements in the weeks ahead.
Back in 2022, a source told the Daily Mail: “There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla’s marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn’t have the best relationship with his father back then.”
In recent years though, this frostiness appears to have thawed and event William and Charles are said to have a much closer relationship “built on love, affection and respect”. This has apparently been forged in part by William’s wife Kate, who helped smooth over father and son relations and invited Charles to spend more time with his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And even though William is not reported to be “particularly close” to Camilla they enjoy a good supportive relationship and he realises that she makes his dad happy. A source previously told the Daily Mail: “He is not particularly close to his stepmother but they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now.”
Now as both William and Camilla see their spouses through cancer treatment, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! they’ve become “unlikely allies”. She added: “Recent events have obviously brought Prince William and Queen Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the crown while the King and the Princess recover. And while Camilla and William put on a brave face for the world (and no doubt for their spouses too), there may be times when they confide in one another about how they are dealing with it all.”
“As an adolescent, William took his time to accept Camilla as ‘the other woman’ in his father’s life. His feelings towards her were complicated, having witnessed his mother’s unhappiness in marriage. But maturity brought with it the realisation that Camilla makes his father extremely happy… and the Prince knows now that she is the love of his life.”
Why does anyone keep up this pretense? “William took his time to accept Camilla as ‘the other woman’ in his father’s life. His feelings towards her were complicated, having witnessed his mother’s unhappiness in marriage.” William got up and called his mother paranoid with his full chest. He did his father’s bidding to silence Diana’s own words years after the fact. Anyway, I doubt William and Camilla are particularly close or any kind of support for one another these days. Camilla went overboard with all of the messaging about how she and Charles are now super-close to Kate, meanwhile William is…(twisting) in the wind.
I doubt any of them are close or confiding. If they were, Cam is the one who would have leaked about Kate. I doubt that Cam cares if the monarchy continues for William or George. She will have had her time as Queen. She’s probably too busy having copies made of the crown jewels so she can swap for the real ones.
Yeah, when are Camilla and William really talking? For the cameras, sure. But outside of that? Highly doubtful.
I think Cam def leaked a few things (to Piers M for instance), but also think she and Charles didn’t know the extent of Kate’s illness until shortly before the BBC video.
It is interesting how Camilla supports the King by doing some of his work and William supports Kate by staying at home. According to Kate the doctors have said that Kate hasn’t got cancer now, they caught it during the operation, her treatment is prophylactic, just incase some cancer cells have already spread. The King definitely has cancer.
“ It is interesting how Camilla supports the King by doing some of his work and William supports Kate by staying at home.” Brilliantly stated, Rosa Mwemaid!
Tbf to Kate, until she gets the all-clear after adjuvant chemo, she’s still considered a cancer patient. The chemo is still going to knock her for a loop—my mom told me that she felt perfectly healthy before her breast cancer was discovered and treating it with surgery, radiation and adjuvant cheMotherapy made her feel sick and tired and weak.
But that seems to be how William operates normally, he doesn’t need much of an excuse to stay home. His travel and appearances also coincide with what Harry is doing so we know that motivates him. I don’t think anyone here is shocked. I think what has shocked casual onlookers is how very much he is not stepping up into his statesman role when this would have been the perfect opportunity for him to garner a lot of attention, praise and respect. It still boggles my mind he has chosen to hide out during this crisis
Exactly this! He is a bad cold away from being the king! His entire approach boils down to hiding in case he really, really has to start being a “working royal”, unless Harry’s up to something, then he’s keen to be seen.
It’s just so completely pathetic and gross.
Maybe they are lol. William is sitting on his idle hands and Camilla is actually picking up the slack and is being the front woman. And you know what? I think Cam wouldn’t want it any other way.
And neither does William because now he gets to just not work and enjoy all his privileges without people asking questions.
William may single handedly help the republic cause to prevail.
trotting herself out for a couple events is not picking up the slack. the rota pretend that she’s working hard — she is still barely “working”
Right. I think she only did 13 events between January and her vacation to Spain to “recover.” She’s hardly doing anything at all.
@josephine @ JT: she’s still doing more than william. You know the heir and the one who should really be taking over from his father. He did promise him to be a leige man or whatever.
But it’s more than she usually does isn’t it? and she’s in her 70s compared to william in his 40s. Her appearances are more notable because of his absense
Why is it that the big thing is to make Charles happy. No talk of who he makes happy. I think Camilla is manipulating William but I don’t think there is a love fest between them. Maybe William is grateful that his father divorced and remarried. It makes it easier for him if he wants to divorce and remarry to a woman that makes him happy. William betrayed his mother by censoring her Interview and calling her paranoid
I can actually see these two vultures nursing the crown while whispering “my precious” as they scheme on how to do less work. Both spouses “battling cancer” and sheer laziness should make them allies but it won’t. Camz is in full control now while Will is still spinning out of control.
William is a gullible, easily manipulated lazy fool. He keeps getting played by Camilla. She played him out of his brothers love, she’s playing his marriage right now, and she played him away from his mothers legacy and away from his father.
When is the last time we saw William and Charles together, and why did W and K skip Charles Christmas lunch and he and C skip Kate’s Christmas carols?
He’s so emotional and unable to step back to see what’s going on, he’s putty in her hands.
Clearly, William and Camilla are close – why they actually stood next to each other 3 weeks ago! If that isn’t a sign of love and respect, I don’t know what is.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha.
Good one. Ok so,
Nope, I can’t, hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Sure they are.
“Queen Camilla & Prince William have become ‘unlikely allies’ as they ‘nurse the crown'”
Oh, that’s what’s called ‘nursing a (more like several) drink(s)’ these days?
Distract, deflect… drink.
Cheers!
Maybe that’s it. This is code for “they have become drinking buddies”.
They put up a united front for the public but I doubt they’re supporting each other behind the scenes. William threw a hissy fit when BP issued a statement declaring that Camilla was leading the family at the Windsors’ memorial for Constantine. I think the aides are doing everything they can to prevent William from pulling out of royal events again.
The only time those two are close is when they must sit or stand near one another. At this point it is Camzilla that is nursing the crown. Peg is off doing anything but work.
I find it fascinating that people actually believe this stuff. Truthfully the articles coming out of that island are sounding extremely desperate, I can’t imagine what will happen with the articles if WanK stays in hiding until June. It’s interesting to watch the chaos unfold.
It is absolutely fascinating
The ratchets don’t have anything else to do other than write fiction. I think they might even believe what they are writing. But their jobs are endangered; no royal work means nothing for them to do. Sucks for them. If I don’t forget, I might have a thought of sympathy for them this afternoon between 1 and 1:02 today. Heck, I know I’ll forget. Screw them.
They bonded upon discovering they like the same brand of gin.
Camilla has her own son. One that doesn’t throw things during temper tantrums or force his sibling to flee the country. Cams most likely doesn’t want the 6 foot toddler anywhere near the important people in her life. She’s forced to stand next to Huevo in public and grin and bear it but would you forge a relationship with Willy if you didn’t have to?
only in a ‘keep your enemies close’ kind of way
The enemy of my enemy is my friend or something something.
They both hate Kate, Harry, and Meghan. They both hate the spotlight (but lately Camilla has enjoyed showing how weak William is). They both think Charles is weak. They both just want to go away with all the money and drink and meddle in Toff dramas.
William and Camilla actually have quite a bit in common.
I suspect they have at least one thing in common, and its always noon somewhere, right? The DayDrinking Duo Strikes Again.
CLOSE, REALLY? Camilla glowing and William glowering is more apt a description of these two.
General Camzilla has lead a masterful campaign, she got rid of the wife, got rid of one son and his family, and is making the other one look like a workshy wnker! (which he is). Didn’t Billy tell us all that there are two philipino nurses looking after bone, don’t they have at least two nanny’s looking after their children, along with Ma mids supposedly helping out! Let’s face it, if the monarchy fell tomorrow (again I wish) all people would remember is cam can and Billy won’t. Bone might as well stay home, because she’s useless OR send her to the UN to see if she lives up to the peace maker rep they keep giving her, but honestly, just do away with the bloody lot and give the palaces over to the homeless
Easy to say you’re close to Kate. Kate can no longer speak for herself. William is just lazy.
I can’t remember where I read it but someone briefed that Will and QC spoke by phone every Sunday which sounded unlikely to me. I mean a regular committment for Will to make a weekly phone call especially to a notorious leaker and friend of Clarkson/Moron step mother when he’s pulling a Greta Garbo?