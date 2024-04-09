People: Brad Pitt is ‘very happy’ to ‘share his life’ with Ines de Ramon

I’ll say it again: I really appreciate the fact that Angelina Jolie and her legal team are fighting back publicly against Brad Pitt and his whirlwind of abusive bullsh-t. Over the past week, we’ve been focused on Brad’s lawsuit against Angelina for her sale of Nouvel (her half of Chateau Miraval), and Angelina’s countersuit. In some new filings last week, Angelina’s lawyers asked the judge to order Pitt to turn over all of his communications related to the onerous NDA he wanted Angelina to sign, to force her to stay silent about his years of physical, emotional and financial abuse. Jolie also said that Pitt’s physical abuse began before the 2016 plane terror. Well, Brad Pitt is really mad that people are talking about how he beat his wife and children. He wants us to know that he’s really glad he has Ines de Ramon in his life.

Amid Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie and her new claims of past abuse, a source tells PEOPLE he’s dedicating his attention to moving forward with work and girlfriend Ines de Ramon. “The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations,” the source says of Pitt, 60, who shares six children with Jolie, 48: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. “It’s been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again. But since things don’t seem to change, he’s trying to move on with his life.” Pitt and Jolie have faced off over custody (though they’ve been ruled single, their 2016 divorce is still not finalized) and are currently locked in a legal battle over ownership of their French winery Château Miraval. Meanwhile, Pitt is focused on his upcoming Formula 1 (F1) racing movie, which he is in the middle of filming. The source says he also “finally feels happy again” with de Ramon, 34, “by his side.” “Although he’s always been surrounded by trusted friends, he still had years when he felt very lonely,” the source continues. “Sharing his life and living with Ines now makes his very happy. Ines is great. She doesn’t come with any baggage and is able to just support him.” Other friends close to the Academy Award winner “just [want] him to be happy,” the source says. “He’s certainly not perfect. He’ll be the first to tell you. [But] he will continue to push back legally.” A rep for Pitt declined to comment, though a friend of the actor familiar with the litigation over the years maintained to PEOPLE, “This is a pattern of behavior — whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side they consistently choose to introduce misleading, inaccurate and/or irrelevant information as a distraction.”

“Whenever there is a decision that goes against the other side…” Hilariously, it looks very much like Pitt is losing across the board in all of his lawsuits and legal issues. Several weeks ago, insiders and Angelina’s lawyer told Entertainment Tonight that a huge chunk of Pitt’s unhinged lawsuit against Jolie has already been thrown out. Pitt is also getting his ass handed to him by Yuri Shefler, the French authorities and a Luxembourg court.

“The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him… It’s been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again” – he is literally the one suing Angelina over her completely above-board sale of Nouvel. He is the one drawing out the “drama” and has been for years as Angelina has taken every measure she can to extract herself legally, financially and physically from him.