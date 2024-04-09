Should you throw out your loofah? It’s a ‘breeding ground for bacteria’



The tropical gourd Luffa has been around for ages. It can be eaten as a vegetable, and its fibers have provided endless uses, most notably the bathing sponges we call loofahs. But the qualities that make loofahs so good at whipping up a good lather are also what make them breeding grounds for all kinds of bacteria and fungi. Especially in conjunction with the damp shower/bath setting. While most loofahs we use today are synthetic, the same hazards generally apply. The Cleveland Clinic spoke to dermatologist Dr. Melissa Piliang about the hygienic issues to be aware of with loofahs, including guidelines for proper cleaning of them. First we had the great celebrity bathing habits debate; now can pore over how often we should be bathing the bathing products! Read on, loofah-lovers, and answer me honestly whether the upkeep is worth the scrub:

A bacterial playground: By their nature, loofah sponges have lots of nooks and crannies, and they’re very porous. When people use a loofah to scrub off dead skin cells, those cells become lodged in those nooks and crannies. And that sets the stage for a bacterial playground, says dermatologist Melissa Piliang, MD. But that doesn’t mean you should never use one — you just need to know how to keep it clean. … You may love your loofah, but you won’t want the things that can lurk in a loofah to linger.

E. coli and Staphylococcus and Streptococcus, oh my! “They’re used in a wet environment and you hang them up in the shower, which is also a wet environment. They don’t ever totally dry out, so the loofah is a beautiful breeding ground for bacteria.” Some kinds of bacteria that may be found in your loofah? How about: E. coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus. Loofahs can also contain fungal organisms that lead to skin infections. “That’s why it’s important to make sure you keep your loofahs clean, replace them regularly and use them gently — don’t rub your skin too vigorously,” stresses Dr. Piliang.

Dr. Piliang’s prescribed cleaning for loofahs: Dry it daily. Rinse your loofah well after each use. Shake it out thoroughly and hang it in a cool place — probably not in the shower — where it has the best chance of drying out. Avoid using it for a few days after you shave. Bacteria can enter your skin through any sort of nick or cut, so you shouldn’t use your loofah for a couple of days after shaving your legs. … Never use it on your face or in your genital area. Those parts of the body are sensitive. … Clean it weekly. “No matter which loofah you’re using, you should clean it at least once a week,” Dr. Piliang instructs. To do so, soak it in a diluted bleach solution for 5 minutes and then rinse thoroughly. Or put it in your dishwasher.

How often you should replace a loofah: Dr. Piliang offers the following guidance: “If you have a natural loofah, you should replace it every three to four weeks. If you have one of the plastic ones, those can last for two months.” And pay attention to its appearance and smell, she notes. “If you notice any mold growing on your loofah, you should throw it away and get a new one. Or if it develops a mildewy or musty odor — that’s a sign you should get rid of your loofah.”

Washcloths for the win? They don’t present the same degree of problems. Their physical structure makes them less susceptible to anything lodging in them — and also makes them easier to clean and dry, Dr. Pilianger says. Plus, you probably tend to wash them in the laundry and replace them more often than you would with a traditional loofah. You can also consider other options like silicone bath scrubbers, which are made with antimicrobial benefits or sea sponges, which are grown in fresh bodies of water and boast some antibacterial properties.