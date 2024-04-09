Tori Spelling says she didn’t sleep in the same bed as Dean McDermott for three years



Last week, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott finally pulled the plug on their 18-year marriage. Dean and Tori have been threatening to get a divorce for probably a decade at this point, but hadn’t gone through with it because neither of them had the money to do so. Tori’s been spilling some lukewarm tea about their breakup over on her podcast, misSPELLING. During last week’s episode, she revealed deets about the fight that finally broke their marriage. This week, she elaborated more, revealing that she angrily threw a loaded baked potato and stomped off into the room she shares with her kids. Tori and Dean have five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven. During the story, she dropped the tidbit that she and Dean also haven’t slept in the same bedroom in three years. And it’s not because they like their space. It’s because they didn’t like each other.

Tori Spelling is offering more insight into the state of her marriage to Dean McDermott prior to their split. On Monday’s episode of Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star finished detailing her story of the June 2023 fight between the exes. In last week’s episode, Spelling shared the comment McDermott made that led to their split, revealing, “He said, ‘Ugh, I’m so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling’s s**t for 18 years.’ And I f**king lost it.” In part 2 of the episode, Spelling talked about the aftermath of that comment, in which she threw her loaded baked potato on the ground and stormed into “our bedroom.” She went on to clarify the “our” she was referencing. “Me and the kids — because Dean and I didn’t sleep together for three years, different bedrooms. His choice,” she shared. Spelling said that McDermott had previously claimed they didn’t share a bed because there was a pig in there, but she denied this claim, saying a baby pig slept in their bed one night per the vet’s recommendation in 2017. “I was following orders. It was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights,” she explained. “But when it peed between us, he was like, ‘The pig’s leaving the bed.’ And I was like, ‘Understood.’ And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed.” The mother of five insisted, “The animals and kids didn’t come between us in the bed.” She added that another excuse her ex made for not sleeping in their bed with her was because she slept with the TV on. “I had the TV on for distraction to distract my life, just to zone out and be entertained,” she said, later adding, “I don’t even sleep with the TV on anymore, isn’t that ironic?”

[From ET Online]

There is soooo much to unpack here. Tori has revealed before that she shares a bedroom with four of her five kids, which…okay. There is probably something to unpack there, but what I really want to talk about is Tori sleeping and cuddling WITH A PIG! That would be a deal breaker for me too! And it peed in the bed with them?! Gross. “The animals and kids didn’t come between us in the bed.” It kinda sounds like they did in some way, shape, or form, at least from Dean’s perspective. I did laugh at her confession that she threw the loaded baked potato, though. Is that going to be this year’s “throwing ketchup?” I hope those two really are done with each other because it’s pretty clear that they were wrong for one another from the sordid, dramatic start.