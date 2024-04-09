Tori Spelling says she didn’t sleep in the same bed as Dean McDermott for three years

Last week, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott finally pulled the plug on their 18-year marriage. Dean and Tori have been threatening to get a divorce for probably a decade at this point, but hadn’t gone through with it because neither of them had the money to do so. Tori’s been spilling some lukewarm tea about their breakup over on her podcast, misSPELLING. During last week’s episode, she revealed deets about the fight that finally broke their marriage. This week, she elaborated more, revealing that she angrily threw a loaded baked potato and stomped off into the room she shares with her kids. Tori and Dean have five children: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven. During the story, she dropped the tidbit that she and Dean also haven’t slept in the same bedroom in three years. And it’s not because they like their space. It’s because they didn’t like each other.
Tori Spelling is offering more insight into the state of her marriage to Dean McDermott prior to their split. On Monday’s episode of Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star finished detailing her story of the June 2023 fight between the exes.
In last week’s episode, Spelling shared the comment McDermott made that led to their split, revealing, “He said, ‘Ugh, I’m so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling’s s**t for 18 years.’ And I f**king lost it.”
In part 2 of the episode, Spelling talked about the aftermath of that comment, in which she threw her loaded baked potato on the ground and stormed into “our bedroom.”
She went on to clarify the “our” she was referencing.
“Me and the kids — because Dean and I didn’t sleep together for three years, different bedrooms. His choice,” she shared.
Spelling said that McDermott had previously claimed they didn’t share a bed because there was a pig in there, but she denied this claim, saying a baby pig slept in their bed one night per the vet’s recommendation in 2017.
“I was following orders. It was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights,” she explained. “But when it peed between us, he was like, ‘The pig’s leaving the bed.’ And I was like, ‘Understood.’ And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed.”
The mother of five insisted, “The animals and kids didn’t come between us in the bed.”
She added that another excuse her ex made for not sleeping in their bed with her was because she slept with the TV on.
“I had the TV on for distraction to distract my life, just to zone out and be entertained,” she said, later adding, “I don’t even sleep with the TV on anymore, isn’t that ironic?”
There is soooo much to unpack here. Tori has revealed before that she shares a bedroom with four of her five kids, which…okay. There is probably something to unpack there, but what I really want to talk about is Tori sleeping and cuddling WITH A PIG! That would be a deal breaker for me too! And it peed in the bed with them?! Gross. “The animals and kids didn’t come between us in the bed.” It kinda sounds like they did in some way, shape, or form, at least from Dean’s perspective. I did laugh at her confession that she threw the loaded baked potato, though. Is that going to be this year’s “throwing ketchup?” I hope those two really are done with each other because it’s pretty clear that they were wrong for one another from the sordid, dramatic start.
Photos credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
I feel sorry for the children in the middle of all this hostility and nonsense.
So many therapists are going to get rich off these poor kids
Not unless Grandma pays it.
For over 10 years, literally the only thing keeping these two in the public eye has been their impending divorce. I suppose they can drag out the actual divorce for a little bit longer. But what are they going to do after that?
I always thought he’d be the one to pull the plug thou hasn’t he filed a few times in the past?
Anyways I feel sorry for those poor kids – I hope Candy has enough money stashed away to pay for their therapy. Also I wonder if she has someone else lined up – she’s not the type who likes to be single.
When I look at photo’s of him I am reminded of Uncle Gary. He should play him.
Yikes, how small is their home that four of the kids and Tori are sharing a bedroom? And a PIG and however many other animals mixed in? It sounds like a nightmare.
How much hell can their poor children endure?They look so sad in pictures I’ve seen in the past,ugh.This disgraceful couple have behaved in such immature ways for the duration of their unhappy union,I can’t stand either of them.I’m sure they will drag their divorce out as long as possible to make money on it.
This actually makes me really sad. I remember when they started, both married to other people/ they quickly got together and started having babies like it was meant to be.
He had anger issues from the beginning and after they started having babies they were never happy.
That’s a long time to live in a crappy relationship. And it was such a big thing – them blowing up their lives to be together.
But it wasn’t some destiny, some true love story,
It was your average, regrettable, ill advised affair – shit happens, then she felt she couldn’t leave b/c it was such drama and chaos that they got together.
And it turns out she is one of those – can’t be alone, can’t pull the plug ever people.
It just seems like a really sad way to spend decades of your life.
And it makes me wonder if her first marriage was also a totally mistake and dean was her way to get out.
I feel bad for the kids. All they’ve ever done for years is run to the media about how much they hate each other. Try to scam money out of business. Candy, exploit the kids, or try to get a reality show.
They are stunt quenss who don’t pay their taxes, child support, or their rent. Despite the fact that Candy pays for the kids’ child care, school and health insurance, Tori and Den always cry poor, but have the money for plastic surgery and going boating and other thing for themselves.
Eh. I’d rather sleep with a pig than McDermott but that’s just me.
I’d sleep with a pig before I’d sleep with Dean McDermott.
Why does Candy Spelling allow this circus to continue? At least for the sake of her grandkids she should assist her daughter.
Stop putting the blame on Candy when these are two grown a$$ people. Not ton mention Candy financially support their kids.
She has time and time again. And instead of paying off her bills or putting money up for her own kids. Tori just blows the money on stupid stuff. I wonder if she still has the storage lockers with old clothes in them. That she pays a lot for to keep. So finally Candy had to cut her off. Because she wasn’t ever getting better. Candy does pay for the kids schooling and health insurance. But nothing Tori can get her hands on.
They are both such grifters.
Hopefully they’re both happier now because I don’t care what people say about divorce, unhappily paired parents make the entire household unhappy. I remember fighting my parents divorce for YEARS because it felt like the end of the world. They finally separated when I was 17 and it got so much better after that. Not that it was perfect and they still argued over child support and things like that, but at least it wasn’t constantly living in a house with the uncertainty of when the next fight was going to blow up. I hope that is the kids’ experience too.
First I love the name of her podcast. Very clever. I do feel bad for their kids. It started as a hot mess and it ends a hot mess. It was a hot mess throughout but they had both blown up their lives to be with each other and there was a sort of proving you wrong comes before my happiness Whitney and Bobby energy to it.
Regarding the potato – we know it was loaded when she threw it. But did she load it up and then throw it cause that would be interesting. Still wasteful. But interesting.
People are freaking out about the pig but, pretty sure she slept with a pig every night Dean was in her bed.