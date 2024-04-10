Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage

Embed from Getty Images
Two weeks after announcing that she and her husband had separated, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has formally filed for divorce. According to People, the paperwork was filed at the Lafourche Parish Courthouse in Louisiana. Gypsy and Ryan Anderson got married in a small jailhouse ceremony in July 2022, and have been living together since her release from prison back in December. Gypsy originally announced their separation via Facebook in late March.
Last week, Anderson told The Daily Mail that their split “came out of the blue” and that the public would see it all unfold on their upcoming Lifetime docuseries, titled, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which will air in June. Gypsy, for her part, got a nose job last week and has been seen holding hands with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker. People has a pretty interesting breakdown of what’s going on with GRB at the moment, which includes an interesting quote from a friend about what made Gyspy end the marriage and a soundbite from Urker’s mother, lol.
Confirmation of the filing: “The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary,” Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, says.
GRB’s Facebook announcement: “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am,” the post read.
Ryan “screamed” at her: Blanchard’s close friend and tattoo artist Nadiya Vizier, 22, told PEOPLE exclusively that the pair got into a heated argument the night Blanchard decided it was time to end her marriage. “He got in her face and screamed,” Vizier said. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”
Chilling and tattooing with the ex: In the days after her separation, Blanchard was spotted with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who joined her in getting matching tattoos. The pair were engaged in the years before Blanchard married Anderson. “They’re very cool,” Urker’s mother Raina Williams previously told PEOPLE of the pair, after confirming they’d reconnected following Blanchard and Anderson’s split. “Ken is just being a supportive friend to her.”
Her dad thought she married too soon: “I wish she would have came home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him,” Rod Blanchard said [in a 2023 interview with PEOPLE]. “She’s grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn’t have, but like I told her, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll be there to help pick up the pieces. I really do hope it does work out. Ryan’s a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons.”
GRB on deleting her socials: In March, Blanchard removed herself from the spotlight by deleting all of her public social media accounts. A source explained to PEOPLE at the time that she deleted her accounts “at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail.”
I think Gypsy’s dad, Rod, spoke the most sense here. She and Ryan should have waited to get married, especially given her history. I can imagine the mindset behind someone with Gypsy’s history and circumstances wanting to rush down the aisle, but that was clearly a mistake. If the straw that broke the camel’s back was Ryan screaming at her, which triggered flashbacks to her mother’s physical and emotional abuse, then I can understand why she’d nope out of that marriage so abruptly. I also feel very confident saying that running back to her ex and getting a tattoo is not the right move here either. I know that there are mixed feelings out there about Gypsy, but my read on her is that she’s a very troubled woman who still has years of trauma to unpack and come to terms with through intensive therapy. In short, she needs to step back out of the spotlight, be single for a while, and take some time to heal and figure herself out.
You know, I have no criticism here. She was horribly abused. Of course, all of this is messy, but none of it is surprising, at least to my eyes. She will be reactive/triggered by the trauma and it take her years to unpack. I hope she gets the help she needs.
Wait, she has a father? Can someone fill me in on where the father was during the horrific abuse?
Don’t quote me but I think her mom forced her to go no contact with him. And he believed that her medical issues were real so he didn’t force a custody battle bc he didn’t think he was equipped to handle them.
Also a bit off topic: he appears to be a victim of statutory r*pe at the hands of her mom. You know there are control issues in those situations so if her mother said no, I doubt he thought he could do anything about it.
In the few docs I saw, the mom moved her away, relocated several times and cut off contact with the dad. For many years he did not where his daughter was being raised. I think they reconnected during her trial.
Wow, thanks @Steph & @Borgqueen. That tracks. Straight from the abuser handbook. Isolate victim.
Gypsy is a controversial woman who committed a controversial crime. There are strong opinions on both sides. What I believe is that Gypsy was stunted emotionally from the HORRIBLE abuse she endured at the hands of her mother. She lost out on her teen/young woman years and tried to jump back in too quickly upon her release from prison. I believe she is getting therapy and, if so, she needs to continue that therapy to help her transition from an abused child to an adult woman. She is making money from Lifetime who is paying her to bare her soul. Whether that is harmful for a woman in her situation to do so is another topic.
I hope people don’t rush to judge Ryan based on what Gypsy said here. As many others here have said, she’s a troubled woman and the whole reason she was in prison was because she manipulated another boyfriend to do her bidding and kill her horribly abusive mother. So, I feel we should take what she says about others with a grain of salt until there’s other evidence to support it. Maybe he yelled at her and intimidated her or maybe he didn’t. Certainly, the timing of her getting back with her ex-fiance is eyebrow-raising.
Her dad sounds so great. It makes a lot of sense, too– she wnated to go be independent and adult, btu she hasnt learned any of the skills yet for it, cos she was never shown it.
I wish her very well!
I was surprised she went in for a nose job. No judgement, more that after all the unnecessary procedures she had via her mother surprising that within a short time of her release she was opting for another surgery.
Agree she has a lot of trauma and needs much therapy to unpack and process.