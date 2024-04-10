Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage

Embed from Getty Images

Two weeks after announcing that she and her husband had separated, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has formally filed for divorce. According to People, the paperwork was filed at the Lafourche Parish Courthouse in Louisiana. Gypsy and Ryan Anderson got married in a small jailhouse ceremony in July 2022, and have been living together since her release from prison back in December. Gypsy originally announced their separation via Facebook in late March.

Last week, Anderson told The Daily Mail that their split “came out of the blue” and that the public would see it all unfold on their upcoming Lifetime docuseries, titled, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, which will air in June. Gypsy, for her part, got a nose job last week and has been seen holding hands with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker. People has a pretty interesting breakdown of what’s going on with GRB at the moment, which includes an interesting quote from a friend about what made Gyspy end the marriage and a soundbite from Urker’s mother, lol.

Confirmation of the filing: “The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary,” Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, says. GRB’s Facebook announcement: “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am,” the post read. Ryan “screamed” at her: Blanchard’s close friend and tattoo artist Nadiya Vizier, 22, told PEOPLE exclusively that the pair got into a heated argument the night Blanchard decided it was time to end her marriage. “He got in her face and screamed,” Vizier said. “Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.” Chilling and tattooing with the ex: In the days after her separation, Blanchard was spotted with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who joined her in getting matching tattoos. The pair were engaged in the years before Blanchard married Anderson. “They’re very cool,” Urker’s mother Raina Williams previously told PEOPLE of the pair, after confirming they’d reconnected following Blanchard and Anderson’s split. “Ken is just being a supportive friend to her.” Her dad thought she married too soon: “I wish she would have came home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him,” Rod Blanchard said [in a 2023 interview with PEOPLE]. “She’s grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn’t have, but like I told her, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll be there to help pick up the pieces. I really do hope it does work out. Ryan’s a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons.” GRB on deleting her socials: In March, Blanchard removed herself from the spotlight by deleting all of her public social media accounts. A source explained to PEOPLE at the time that she deleted her accounts “at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail.”

[From People]

I think Gypsy’s dad, Rod, spoke the most sense here. She and Ryan should have waited to get married, especially given her history. I can imagine the mindset behind someone with Gypsy’s history and circumstances wanting to rush down the aisle, but that was clearly a mistake. If the straw that broke the camel’s back was Ryan screaming at her, which triggered flashbacks to her mother’s physical and emotional abuse, then I can understand why she’d nope out of that marriage so abruptly. I also feel very confident saying that running back to her ex and getting a tattoo is not the right move here either. I know that there are mixed feelings out there about Gypsy, but my read on her is that she’s a very troubled woman who still has years of trauma to unpack and come to terms with through intensive therapy. In short, she needs to step back out of the spotlight, be single for a while, and take some time to heal and figure herself out.

