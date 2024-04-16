“Tom Hiddleston used Alan Rickman as inspiration for Loki” links
  • April 16, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tom Hiddleston used Alan Rickman’s Die Hard performance as an inspiration for Loki. Tom revealed that during Paleyfest! [JustJared]
Lily Gladstone looked regal in Himikalas. [RCFA]
Here’s the trailer for Jerrod Carmichael’s reality show. [OMG Blog]
Gwen Stefani can still deliver! [LaineyGossip]
SNL tried to make abortion jokes. [Jezebel]
Andrew Scott is a relatable devil in Ripley. [Pajiba]
Jesse Watters is tremendously bad at math. [Buzzfeed]
Kesha dissed Diddy. [Socialite Life]
Selena Gomez did not date or hook up with Jack Schlossberg. [Hollywood Life]
Tamron Hall, before she was famous. [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Tom Hiddleston used Alan Rickman as inspiration for Loki” links”

  1. VoominVava says:
    April 16, 2024 at 12:46 pm

    I can see the inspiration! And wow that SUIT! What a vision he is. Such charm and charisma. Love him.

    Reply
  2. JP says:
    April 16, 2024 at 1:17 pm

    Wasn’t there a blooper from the first Avengers movie where he was doing an Alan Rickman impression?

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      April 16, 2024 at 1:42 pm

      Yes. He’s in full costume in the glass cage doing Rickman’s voice and laughing. He has said before that he based his early portrayals of Loki on a combination of Rickman and James Mason

      Reply
  3. Ameerah M says:
    April 16, 2024 at 1:28 pm

    First Tom is bae forever and he looks amazing in that suit. Second, Tamron Hall was on my local Fox News station for YEARS. I watched her all the time. It was a big deal to see her move on from local news (Chicago is a major news market but still local). Same for Lester Holt who was our local CBS news anchor for most of my childhood!

    Reply
  4. Lucía says:
    April 16, 2024 at 1:34 pm

    Gwen and No Doubt were INCREDIBLE. They still got it.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    April 16, 2024 at 1:48 pm

    I never fail to be amazed at the utter stupidity of Jesse Watters. It manages to surpass his bigotry and he’s one of the most bigoted individuals on any news program

    Reply
  6. Nanea says:
    April 16, 2024 at 3:07 pm

    This Givenchy suit on Hiddles.
    *fans self*
    Pure eye candy.

    Zawe is such a lucky lady, and I’m happy for them that they found each other (again)

    Reply
  7. Northernlala says:
    April 16, 2024 at 3:38 pm

    I guess thank god Gwen Stefani managed to not age normally otherwise she’d be ripped to shreds for gaining weight or getting wrinkles like a normal woman (who still could’ve done what she did) I’m tired of unreasonable standards when it comes to women aging. Yay for plastic surgery and having a trainer I guess.

    Reply
  8. martha says:
    April 16, 2024 at 6:43 pm

    $40,000 – $100,000 – Jesse Water’s real point was to float the notion out to his audience that $20/hour is livin’ large and undeserved and will bankrupt businesses. His audience now has that $100,000 figure in their addled brains. Mission accomplished!

    Reply
  9. Angie says:
    April 16, 2024 at 7:23 pm

    And the villain in the legendary Hitchcock North by Northwest!!

    Reply
  10. CJW says:
    April 16, 2024 at 7:24 pm

    Damn, Tom can wear the hell out of a suit!

    Reply
  11. Aud says:
    April 16, 2024 at 8:20 pm

    To me, Tom will forever be associated with his weird Taylor relationship.

    Reply
  12. bettyrose says:
    April 16, 2024 at 8:28 pm

    Is Alan Rickman’s character in Die Hard openly bisexual? (Rhetorical question: He might be but he doesn’t have a story arc). I feel like that’s such a important part of Loki’s persona.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment