It’s amazing to watch royal commentators insist, with absolutely zero evidence, that Prince William is brilliantly stepping up this year and covering events for his cancer-stricken father and wife. By the look of it, William fell into a bottle of tequila on New Year’s Day and he hasn’t climbed out of it more than four months later. No, William isn’t stepping up. He hasn’t done an event since March 19th. He’s only been seen once in four weeks, and that was when he took his son and his neighbor’s son to a football match. William isn’t not “juggling” anything other than his boredom, his incompetence and his sense of entitlement. A lot of balls in the air! Anyway, one royal expert suggested last week that William AND Kate were perfectly willing to step in for King Charles this fall and head to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Except no, of course that’s not true.

Juggling royal responsibilities, personal hurdles, and the constant public spotlight, Prince William has shown us yet again his incredible strength and unwavering loyalty, especially towards his wife, Kate Middleton. In the face of recent health challenges hitting close to home, with both his father and wife battling cancer, William’s made a choice to skip an important event that really highlights his dedication — not just as a partner, but as a key figure of the British royal family. Prince William has reportedly chosen to skip the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, which King Charles still plans on attending. An insider revealed to Express, “Attending the CHOGM is not something William can take on at this time due to Kate’s health, and although Anne and other working royals are doing a great job stepping in to plug the gaps at home, they are not viewed as high level enough to represent the sovereign as leader of the Commonwealth.” While this might seem like a small gesture to some, those who understand the weight of such events know it’s a big deal. CHOGM isn’t just any meeting; it’s a pivotal moment where leaders from across the Commonwealth come together to discuss major global issues and strategies for cooperation. Other royal family members, like Princess Anne and Prince Edward, won’t be heading to the event either, as their roles aren’t considered senior enough.

[From Yahoo]

In what world is “the heir refuses to do this really important thing as future head of the commonwealth” being spun into “William is so incredibly loyal to his sick wife?” The thing is, even if you completely 100% believe everything that we’ve been told about Kate’s condition, it really does not follow that William also needs to be MIA from all of his “royal duties” for months on end as well. All that being said, it seems pretty clear to me that Charles might have to cancel some events in May and June, but he’s hellbent on going to Samoa this fall. I bet Buckingham Palace hasn’t even approached William about potentially going in Charles’s place. Please – not after William made it clear that he flatly refuses to go to Normandy for the D-Day anniversary in June. Buh-bye to all of that dumbass “global statesman” branding. Huevo is too lazy to even make a day trip to Normandy, why would anyone ask him to go to Samoa for a week?