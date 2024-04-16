Prince William apparently refuses to travel to Samoa this fall for the CHOGM

It’s amazing to watch royal commentators insist, with absolutely zero evidence, that Prince William is brilliantly stepping up this year and covering events for his cancer-stricken father and wife. By the look of it, William fell into a bottle of tequila on New Year’s Day and he hasn’t climbed out of it more than four months later. No, William isn’t stepping up. He hasn’t done an event since March 19th. He’s only been seen once in four weeks, and that was when he took his son and his neighbor’s son to a football match. William isn’t not “juggling” anything other than his boredom, his incompetence and his sense of entitlement. A lot of balls in the air! Anyway, one royal expert suggested last week that William AND Kate were perfectly willing to step in for King Charles this fall and head to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Except no, of course that’s not true.
Juggling royal responsibilities, personal hurdles, and the constant public spotlight, Prince William has shown us yet again his incredible strength and unwavering loyalty, especially towards his wife, Kate Middleton. In the face of recent health challenges hitting close to home, with both his father and wife battling cancer, William’s made a choice to skip an important event that really highlights his dedication — not just as a partner, but as a key figure of the British royal family.
Prince William has reportedly chosen to skip the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, which King Charles still plans on attending. An insider revealed to Express, “Attending the CHOGM is not something William can take on at this time due to Kate’s health, and although Anne and other working royals are doing a great job stepping in to plug the gaps at home, they are not viewed as high level enough to represent the sovereign as leader of the Commonwealth.”
While this might seem like a small gesture to some, those who understand the weight of such events know it’s a big deal. CHOGM isn’t just any meeting; it’s a pivotal moment where leaders from across the Commonwealth come together to discuss major global issues and strategies for cooperation. Other royal family members, like Princess Anne and Prince Edward, won’t be heading to the event either, as their roles aren’t considered senior enough.
[From Yahoo]
In what world is “the heir refuses to do this really important thing as future head of the commonwealth” being spun into “William is so incredibly loyal to his sick wife?” The thing is, even if you completely 100% believe everything that we’ve been told about Kate’s condition, it really does not follow that William also needs to be MIA from all of his “royal duties” for months on end as well. All that being said, it seems pretty clear to me that Charles might have to cancel some events in May and June, but he’s hellbent on going to Samoa this fall. I bet Buckingham Palace hasn’t even approached William about potentially going in Charles’s place. Please – not after William made it clear that he flatly refuses to go to Normandy for the D-Day anniversary in June. Buh-bye to all of that dumbass “global statesman” branding. Huevo is too lazy to even make a day trip to Normandy, why would anyone ask him to go to Samoa for a week?
Something big is brewing in there. The heir refusing to show up is his way of negotiating something we don’t know about. Father and son/King and heir still haven’t been seen together? That is not normal at this time.
This situation reeks of shenanigans! I’m inclined to believe it’s more likely that Bulliam’s been benched — God knows he deserves to be fired (Jamaica, anyone?), particularly with respect to Commonwealth appearances or tours, but his MIA sh*t is resurrecting conspiracies about what blew up between Christmas and New Years. He has not done anything significant since, and he’s been impaired for many of his RARE appearances.
And KKKHate — “had cancer cells”, is undergoing “preventative” chemotherapy for months, and will still be “battling” cancer so dire 6 months from now? SRSLY?!
I so want to know what CIII and his Grey Men are doing with TOB.
It reeks.
Thank you for the comments about the “had cancer cells” vs the false narrative being pushed. She HAD. She does not HAVE. It really needs to be stressed at this point and the longer they are Mia and playing the cancer card. Someone on Twitter posted a great infographic about this using the exact words “kkkhate” used and explaining the true meaning of them.
Can you please explain? CIII and his Grey Men are doing with TOB
I am sure it’s juicy. Please decode
You lot are always spouting weird conspiracies. No, something isn’t “brewing” – William is just extremely lazy.
He was always lazy 💯 and something brewing. The eggplant dude has a problem
What’s weird about William’s extreme laziness is how he chooses to exhibit it. A lazy PoW who still understands his role and obligations would do the bare minimum of official functions. But William isn’t doing official functions at all. When he chooses to appear in public, it’s for something random and not particularly useful to the monarchy. So, it seems to be not just extreme laziness, but also a disdain for his role in the organization. It’s not just that he doesn’t want to work, it’s that he doesn’t want to do *this* work.
Well, I beg to differ. I don’t believe that, given all that’s transpired over the last few months, we are to believe that this is simply about William being lazy. As someone else said, the notion of William’s idle ways has been on record for years. As Anna Pasternak said, nothing is ever as it seems with this family. And nothing is reported in the paper that hasn’t been sanctioned by the higher ups. The idea of William being lazy, which might well be true, is in itself a theory sanctioned by Charles and Camzilla. But we have to go beneath the surface to find the truth. IMHO, There could be multiple reasons for William’s absence (1) that Charles “the thin skin” is purposely benching William, for one of two reasons (a) so as to avoid being overshadowed by the heir; or (b) that he doesn’t trust William; (2) Charles doesn’t trust William because William’s unwell; (2) William wants a divorce and Charles is against it for the sake of the monarchy; (3) does William want the job of being King? I’m not going to broach the abdication theory, but is he looking over at Harry and thinking, “I want some of that too?” and (4) for these, and other reasons, William and Charles are not on speaking terms.
@Eurydice There was an article ten years or so ago, apologies, I can’t recall where or what, I just flipped through it with great indifference given it was for Bulliam.. but the gist of it was that his friends are talking a lot about how Bulliam *loves* having riches and the lifestyle of the 0.1% but does not want to work *at all*. Like nada. The article referred his friend the Westminster lord or something that is getting married this summer. I remember that much because I didn’t know the Westminster aristo and had to look him up (at the time I was living in California with my British husband).
This is all that is. Nothing is going to change with Bulliam.
@olivia – it seems he’s not lazy when it comes to doing what he wants to do, like rubbing elbows with celebrities, actively hating H&M, having tantrums toward the press, and (allegedly) having affairs. I really think there’s an additional level than just spectacular laziness – I think he’s incredibly pig-headed, too. He knows that there some basic things he has to do as Pow and, eventually, king. He knows there are a couple of things that he could do to help Charles – just one or two things – but he won’t. A truly lazy person wouldn’t put up such a fight. This is toddler level of resistance – “I won’t, I won’t I won’t, and you can’t make me!”
speaking of Anna Pasternak, @ProudMary, I’m reading her book about Wallis Simpson and I’m struck by how similar William is to King Edward – petulant, jealous, uninterested in royal duties, and entirely invested in what HE wants. So for those people who might blame any instability on William’s part on Diana, maybe take a closer look at the Windsors
I mean the something different that is brewing could be the courtiers finally beginning to really understand that William is more than just lazy. He’s completely uninterested in the job that is his birthright. Since the monarchy is the end all, be all for them they’re probably stunned. It’s one thing to not want to work when you’re not the top guy or control your money or have young kids or whatever. I’m sure they thought (or hoped) that as heir with such a historic title and access to a huge fortune maybe he’d step up finally. They’re getting a look at what others have always known. Royalty is not infallible, being born a Windsor doesn’t major you better or smarter, he will continue to flit from issue to issue unlike Charles with his well known and established charities and interests, and he doesn’t give a rats ass about duty or being king past what it brings him. They don’t know what to do with a king like that. Even Edward viii worked constantly as POW, doing tour after tour since his father’s health from about 1917 on prevented it. And we know how they courtiers viewed Edward. They don’t even get the work out of William. This hasn’t been seen in hundreds of years. He’s really “the biggest crisis since the abdication.”
@Sonia – No, “us lot” are not always spewing conspiracy theories. William is being shunned and none of this has to do with being altruistic as the BM is spinning it, nor is it him just being lazy or preferring to day drink. There is a massive cover-up going on over something he did – it could be any number of things, I won’t speculate – but it all started with Kate’s so-called illness/surgery. She has vacated the position in all but name which leads me to believe she bolted from the marriage and is stubbornly holding out for a fair divorce settlement. Whatever William did, it’s bad enough for him to become the family pariah. Yes he’s a lazy AF twat but this behaviour goes much deeper. If @Mary Pester’s tea is correct, and she has impeccable inside sources, Charles may be in worse shape than the media is letting on and is in contact with Harry to ask for help while William has been deliberately benched in all but the simplest and easiest appearances where he doesn’t eff up spectacularly.
Jaded, +1, “Whatever William did, it’s bad enough for him to become the family pariah.”
@Sonia, if you start out your comment with an obnoxious term like “you lot,” no one is going to take anything you say after that seriously.
There’s no need to be condescending.
I agree with @Sonia that no conspiracy theories are necessary. She shouldn’t have started her comment with a swipe at the people who leave comments here, but the heart of the matter is that William is simply going to play the cancer card for as long as possible to duck out of obligations and shirk his duties as future king. He’s lazy. Period.
I don’t think that something is brewing but William is just really lazy like that and his team are trying to spin his laziness into him spending his days attending to his wife and kids when we know perfectly well that he does neither. They really think we are that stupid.
William: the Father of Quiet Quitting
Agreed. My tinfoil tiara theory is that he is on strike until he gets the Royal Lodge. At the very least he is very upset with his father about something.
They need to meet and determine a new leader. It doesn’t have to be the monarch.
Watch Sloan Bella’s videos on William and Kate.
She was right about P. Diddy.
Thanks for the rec Andy. I usually block those soothsayer channels, but although I don’t know about her claim regarding Kate, I was pleasantly surprise that she’s not coo-coo for coco puffs. I do agree that the palace has lied and is lying about what’s going on behind the scenes.
Could you just tell us what she said?
I just checked out Bella Sloan’s YT channel and she sounds like an anti-science, anti-vaxer, anti-immigrant, religious wackadoodle!! All of the conspiracy theories she refers to are those found in the far right-wing enclaves of the internet. No thanks!
StarWonderfull, thanks for diving deeper. I only watched that video, not the rest of her content. This is why I tend to block those channels. Those folks are usually out on a limb somewhere. But aside from her claims about Kate being unalive, I didn’t think that her opinion was too cray.
The “Kate” in the video said that cancer had been present, and that she was getting preventative chemo.
So what gives?
And why can Onlineonly Willy do BAFTAs and a pub on official visits, and do pub and football (soccer) on his *down time*, but won’t do anything meaningful, substantial?
It really looks like he’s been sidelined for his general incompetence, his unwillingness to prepare and his being gaffe-prone, among other things like coming across as being under the influence of something.
Yeah, that seemed odd to me as well. It’s a bad look that Charles, who has significant health issues, is going, but William somehow can’t or won’t.
This part. How is anyone able to make excuses for William at this point? The man with actual cancer is still planning to go, and his 41 year old toddler can’t be bothered? I need these people to just stop talking about him entirely, it’s getting ridiculous, and completely insulting to people with cancer who keep going about their lives, jobs and all.
I agree, maybe it’s not that William is lazy (he is), but that he’s incompetent (which he also is) & has been sidelined by his daddy.
I shouldn’t be but I’m kinda stunned that he’s straight up refusing to work. Especially when there’s potential to look like a “global statesmen”. Something is going down behind the scenes for sure, I’m just not sure what.
Agree with all of this. I can’t recall now, but did the “he’s going to be a global statesman!” thing come from KP or was it always just Rota Rat fanfic?
IIRC, the “global statesman” schtick came straight from KP, and the rota rats amplified it. It was Willy’s reaction to Harry hobnobbing at Dusseldorf’s IG with the NATO head and officers. At least, I *think* that’s how it started.
Of course, subsequent events — H&M’s glowing reception in Jamaica from the prime minister, for example — had only strengthened Willy’s determination to be seen as a global statesman. But lately, something has changed. Willy refusing to go to Normandy for the anniversary of D-Day, refusing to go to Samoa for CHOGM, his disappearance from public, all point to something more sinister. I’m with those who think something is brewing behind the scenes.
Perhaps he is just fed up with seeing his brother getting on and having a great time with his lovely wife, and not having to be King and read red boxes until the day he dies.
There might be something to this. Wills was able to work up the energy leave the house exclusively to “outdo” Harry. Let’s face it, Wills can’t keep that up long term. Too much effort and not enough reward—as he Harry simply refuses to pay any attention or stop being successful, glamorous and loved up.
There’s a delicious irony in the fact that the Wails abused the Sussexes to another continent, only to have them end up with the most fantastic life anyone could ever hope for. Oops. Be careful what you wish for.
It could be that he really is just a giant “balls in the air” asshole who doesn’t care about anything, any country, or anybody. Sure looks that way from here. And we still don’t really know where Kate is or why we haven’t seen her actual face since Christmas 2023. I believe WFH Willy’s an entitled lazy drunken mean fool, more than any conspiracy theories. Can the monarchy skip over someone for being a jerk? Doubtful.
Yeah I’m far more on board with this than any conspiracy theories. He’s always been beyond reluctant to do any of the ‘work’ he’s expected to do and found endless excuses to avoid it. Based on his past behaviour I am in no way surprised that he’s going to use the excuse of his wife being sick to avoid doing anything he doesn’t want to for the foreseeable future.
This is where I’m leaning. There has always been talk from the more serious commentators that he doesn’t want to be king. I think he’s been stringing them along and everyone has been pretending everything is fine and that William is just the best ever Prince that Britain has ever had. They’ve been assuming that he’ll just give in and accept the role, because they can’t accept the possibility that he might not. He’s willing to take the perks, but he probably hates everyone.
I must confess that I’m a proponent of the “there’s no such thing as lazy” school. There’s always something going on. Calling it lazy means that you just don’t want to deal with what’s actually going on. Why doesn’t William accept that he was born to this job? He’s been able to bullshit and string everyone along for this long. If the Grey Men and the Tories want a monarchy, they are going to have to put up with whatever he’s willing to give. In this scenario, driving Harry out was smart, because now they don’t have a spare to threaten William with.
Probably BS, but this is what fits the facts for me. I wrote some unpublished mystery novels, so that’s how my mind runs on this sort of thing.
@concern Yeah, WFH Willy wants the Duchy money but not the job. The good news for Brits is: they’ll never see him. He’ll be the least visible King ever, but those men in grey aren’t going to rock the whole Monarchy boat by forcing him to stand down. He’s a disgrace, but so is the institution.
@Anges Y’know what, that probably is it.I guess I was just shocked he gave up on the whole “global statesmen” shtick but I’m now remembering his 2929394938 initiatives that have gone nowhere (bringing Peace to the Middle East…anyone remember?) and I am no longer shocked lol.
s808, the whole global statesman cosplay was probably concocted by his civil servant secretaries and reflect their concerns not his. The only plan he has himself is how else he can tell Tom Sykes how much he fkkking hates his brother, how else he can get pegged, and how he can get another drink. I really dislike him, but Brits are lucky he’s lazy or he might go around chopping people up like Bonesaw.
“ Attending the CHOGM is not something William can take on at this time due to Kate’s health,… “
Is he caring for K? Does this phrasing sound odd to anyone else?
But K doesn’t have cancer according to her video, only that cancer cells were detected in whatever they removed and her chemo is “preventative”. All very weird.
This!
In addition this is in October. Will she still be sick in October?
Not a doctor but ….
And she said she was well, and getting better. How could he need to be with her (assuming he ever was, which I doubt) in October??
It’s in October!! I have had some experience with cancer timelines and I kinda think this signals she might really being dying. Otherwise, to completely rule out participating in a crucial meeting 6 months from now? Makes ZERO sense.
Agreed.. My aunt was riddled with ovarian cancer, after the surgery and chemo, six months later she took the airplane and attended my sibling’s wedding 5 hours flight away, sang at the reception, and partied. Her hair was barely back, she felt hot flashes but she still was full of life.
@Snaggletooth, sadly, that was my first thought as well. That Kate’s prognosis is not good at all, and while William is an unbelievably sh!tty person in almost every way, I do think he’d want to be there for his kids, and not away for extended periods of time. (Another motive might be that he wants to show the world how much better HE handles the situation with his children, compared to how Charles did in 1997.)
Or he could just be afraid that he’ll make an international ass of himself like he did in the Caribbean.
They lie about everything, so who knows, but if there’s even a shred of truth to his claim that Kate’s health is a factor, it really could be that she doesn’t have much time left. None of us will know for sure for a while.
I do not understand this guy. Royal duties are not onerous. Why is he being like this?? Something very serious is going on with him, and I don’t mean Kate. Yes, he’s always been lazy, awkward, resentful and incompetent but he has more or less done the minimum required of him. But now, nothing.
This event is in OCTOBER FFS. To me it’s completely shocking he’s canceling events that far out.
And aside from the fact he doesn’t have to do any heavy lifting–dude really is NOT a statesman & there’s zero contribution he could actually make at this meeting–who in foggy, cold, crappy England wouldn’t jump at a chance to go to the South Pacific in October???? He’s nuts.
Up until recently, wank had to rely on chucky to give him money. No doubt he was forced to do the few work appearances so that he wasn’t cut off from the funds. Now he’s got his own source of money that doesn’t come from chucky, So there’s no need to do even the bare minimum. Thus is probably the level of work he will do from now on.
I’m with you, he finally doesn’t have a boss, and there is no one who can make him care.
He wants to be a global statesman to compete with Harry that’s it. He wants accolades not to actually be responsible for attending long meetings and decisions ultimately falling to him. I wish my annual review was written up by these people. Imagine writing how someone is a great leader and dedicated husband because they never come to work and you haven’t seen them verifiably next to their partner in four months.
I keep waiting for them to finally reach the saturation point with all these fluff pieces that are literally propaganda/gaslighting journalism. It is an extremely frustrating wait.
Is any of the rotten British press going to question why he can’t work in the fall? Are they assuming Kate’s going to be getting preventive treatment for 9 months straight? She was sick once so William can never “work” again? So weird they are running with this ridiculous excuse. Why wouldn’t they just punt and answer that those plans will be determined in the future based on the King’s and Kate’s progress.
I’m sure BP is not talking to KP at all and KP’s resident idiots are spewing panicked nonsense whenever they are asked a question just to see what sticks.
Apparently William can wish the reporters away to ‘the cornfield’ so they don’t dare question anything for fear of his wrath.
Twilight Zone ftw.
The way the rota kiss his pasty rear, you would think he was the kid in It’s a Good Life–creepiest TZ episode ever (and my favorite!)
I hope someone with recent, up close experience with cancer to explain this timeline to me. My own family has had experience with cancer, but they aren’t recent enough that I can really remember the timeline. IDK it just seems so odd to definitively announce she’ll still be getting treatment in fall.
My mom’s a 3 time survivor of breat cancer. Typically chemo goes in cycles of 4-8 doses (my mom had to stop chemo early the last go round because she almost died of pneumonia–chemo killed her immune system). First week you get the drugs, usually through an IV port in the chest. You feel terrible, everything tastes like metal, no energy. I would sneak sour cream into her soups to add calories. Next week it’s a little better, next week a little better–back to normal almost, but then the last week is full of anxiety because the cycle begins again.
You are told to keep your routine as much as you can, especially in the last 2 weeks, because that helps you cope and maintains a sense of normality. If Kate’s really getting chemo, she could do some brief appearances in those non-dose weeks. My mom was still working in go-round number 2 (age 52) and she went to work when she could. She could do a lot to normalize the treatment process, but just like she did jack-all related to early years during the pandemic (a total waste of an opportunity to show commitment to a real project), I doubt that she’ll do a thing now (another wasted opportunity, if it’s real). All she has to do is show up and wave and she won’t even do that (and apparently still plans to be sick in October).
My guess is that “cancer” will be the excuse she uses to do all of nothing for the rest of her life. (Kate can’t show up because she had cancer 17 years ago).
Thank you so much for sharing Lanne. It does sound like a long arduous experience but not necessarily one that requires total isolation at all. Your response made me take a step back and think about how life comes for us all, and none of us are guaranteed sterling health all our lives. It is too bad TRF views illness as a private shame. . Well I certainly wish your mom well and a full recovery.
Kate said *some cancer cells* were found, not a tumour or systemic cancer that has spread to her lymph nodes or other organs. She could have had immunotherapy or radiation, not a long stretch of chemo, so something isn’t adding up. I’m recovering from bladder cancer surgery and it had spread to surrounding tissue and lymph nodes. I’ll likely have to have targeted radiation once I’m feeling stronger, but the notion that she’s getting chemo for a few cancer cells is very odd — either she’s more sick than she’s letting on or this is all part of the big coverup.
@Jaded I hope your surgery went well and your recovery is going smoothly!
@Snaggletooth My uncle had treatment for stage 2 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last fall/winter. While he’s more KC3’s age than K’s, he had chemo treatments every three weeks, for 8 total treatments (6 months).He traveled around 3 hours (one way) to the hospital doing the treatment; two days of IV chemo, then back home. The first couple of days after the treatments, he was extremely tired, both from the chemo and the travel. The last couple of treatments, he was exhausted for around 4 days. Beyond that, he was mostly his normal self. He got winded a bit more easily than normal, but he was still fairly active. He could still go out and see people, if he was careful. He still went grocery shopping, and even took his grandkids to after school activities a couple of times. He and my aunt even moved homes 2 weeks after his last treatment. My mom and I visited in the middle of his treatment program, and he looked good. He also never lost his hair – it’s still the same as it was 2 years ago. He finished his treatments in early Feb, and they are planning a vacation trip early this summer.
I’m not going to say every person’s experience is like that, it’s very obviously not. But IF they aren’t lying about K’s “cancer” then it’s absurd to say her “preventative” chemo is going to affect whether or not W can go somewhere in OCTOBER. And her “major abdominal surgery” will have been almost 9 months prior at that point – well past the time she should be able to handle herself for a few days alone, especially since they want us to believe that she can already sit on a bench without support AND they want us to believe she’s able to prance around a farmer’s market. It’s honestly absurd to say that it effects W’s ability to go do any events NOW, even if people believe they are still living together, particularly with having nannies, other assorted housekeeping staff, and – apparently – nurses on call for K as well.
Just because someone is sick does not been you need to be by their side 24/7 ,sorry if I sound insensitive but this is a poor excuse to miss work.
I don’t think that sounds insensitive at all. Being there 24/7 does seem rather excessive, maybe even actively harmful to the relationship. It can be absolutely exhausting to care for a loved one with cancer or any kind of chronic illness, and if you’re there 24/7, there’s a risk that you’ll end up taking out your frustration on the person you’re meant to be caring for. The person who is battling the illness, meanwhile, is being constantly poked and prodded and interrogated by doctors, and they need some room to breathe as well. And all of this applies to couples who actually love and respect each other in the first place. William and Kate can’t stand each other at the best of times!
I remember in the initial stages of her cancer treatment, when my mother was still quite capable, she didn’t want me fussing around her all day! She wanted her own life, lived as she chose to live it, without my worrying around her all the time. And I get that.
Is Kate planning on being ill until October? Is Charles really going to be well enough to travel all the way to Samoa? Is Will, who doesn’t even have cancer, going to use cancer excuses forever? Was he even asked to go? Does CHOGM even want any of these grifters at the meeting?
I really don’t think we will see K back, unless its big events. I have my theories why, and its not illness related.
What are your theories? I’m just curious.
I’m of the officially separated camp and K refusing to do any work. I’m not at the divorce camp just yet, but I think the negotiations for that are in play.
Perhaps this is a round about way of saying that K’s prognosis is more serious than what we’ve been led to believe. That W can’t commit to an event in October sadly now sets a watch and see timeline.
I do think this must be it. They are expecting her to pass and can’t assume he’ll be available to do anything for the whole year. Very sad and I can’t come up with another explanation.
Will they even want William after the racist wife business, One of the heads of commonwealth complained about a lack of ethnic staff years ago but it was all hushed up, They can’t do that now.
Might there be some extenuating circumstance that prevents William from being allowed to leave the UK?
My thoughts exactly.
🤔 Such an extenuating circumstance would logically explain so many of the other stupefying scenes on the 2024 season of KP Clown Show.
William is such a disgrace. Just plain lazy
He absolutely is a disgrace. Hiding behind your wife’s supposed diagnosis is just low. He is the heir he wanted his brother gone so he could shine so now he doesn’t want to do the work.
This the same Commonwealth which QEII had made both Harry & Meghan Youth Ambassadors & Vice President to come arm of the Commonwealth ,over which William became crazed with jealousy and marked the beginning of Meghan & Harry being bullied & driven out of the Country.
He now has the opportunity to be the Global Statesman & suddenly he wants to play the loving loyal husband – just like Harry.
Harry seems to be the beginning & end of his existence or should I say his goal in life is to outdo Harry at every single turn.
He is obsessed with Harry or with the thought of controlling Harry.
He needs help.
It is probably for the best, given the success of the Carribean tour. If he were to go, half the Commonwealth leaders would consider leaving it immediately.
It would be interesting to hear what the commonwealth leaders really think of the state of the British monarchy, its WTF prince and his ridiculous excuses.
I came here to say exactly this. He’s such a disaster as a “statesman,” the foreign office probably didn’t fight very hard when he declined the invite.
No wonder Jobson wrote that this is the worst time for the monarchy since the abdication. This is a constitutional crisis.
The duke,of Windsor when king was a no show for a garden party but never would disappear for long periods of time. William is creating a crisis
This is bizarre. CHOGM is the 3rd week in October – that’s 6 months from now. If Charles can’t make it and Ann and Edward aren’t senior enough, then what?
Then there will be no Head at CHOGM which has happened in the past. Charles presence or absence makes no different to the meeting because he’s just a figurehead and has no real role in the institution. He doesn’t even sit in on meetings.
From what I’ve read, Elizabeth or Charles have attended every CHOGM. Of course, the prime minister has also attended as the representative for the UK. But I can’t imagine Elizabeth or Charles would have traveled all that way for all that time and not have sat in on a meeting.
Charles only attended the last two after it was agreed that he would be the next Head of the Commonwealth. The Head just attends the opening ceremony and does some engagements in the country where CHOGM was held. They usually leave before the meeting is over.
@Amy Bee – Charles attended the 2013 meeting in Elizabeth’s place. The vote to make Charles the next head wasn’t until later, in 2017. My point isn’t so much whether Charles is of any use to the CHOGM, but that it’s been a continuous tradition. Even if Charles can’t make it in October, as long as he’s alive he’s still King of the Commonwealth nations and someone should be sent in his place to show some effort. It’s just a larger version of the complaints people are making within the UK about the RF – they’re not making enough effort.
Well, it sounds like Charles is planning to go, which sure, hopefully his health is good enough. I doubt he wants William to go or has even asked him. What’s weird though is why even bring up William at all if Charles is planning on going? Why make a point of saying of course William can’t go bc Kate is sick and we know for sure she will still be sick in October. Whereas Charles won’t be? Something’s weird.
Because Charles wants William to be the next leader and is trying (like he attempted with the duchy) to train him? Good luck to him if so. I’d say the next leader will be outside the monarchy, which would be better for the Commonwealth Nations anyway.
I believe the queen twisted arms to get the Commonwealth leaders to appoint Chuck head of the Commonwealth after her. What a disaster.
It’s not up to Charles whether William becomes the next head. Charles is the Head because the Queen asked the leaders to give her that last wish.
William knows that he won’t be succeeding Charles as the Head of the Commonwealth and he doesn’t want to get fired on camera again.
@Jais- William is a lovely caring, considerate partner who is “obsessively” in love with Kate would choose to forego the Commonwealth Summit to demonstrate his undying loyalty as a fantastic husband -just like his Harry. smh
They can spin William’s laziness all day but telling us he won’t be able to do something in six months because of his wife’s health raises questions we’re constantly told not to ask. Otoh, would anyone really want this gaffe machine representing Britain at an important meeting?
I would like to see it…😂
Me too, laughs for days.
Something big is going down BtS – personally I think he’s playing hard ball to a) get Daddy to pay for/support his keen divorce and b) do something permanently about the Sussex’s (i.e. stripping them of their titles etc..).
What will be Camzilla’s next move? No way she’s going to stand for this blatant disrespect to herself and Chuck. I predict the tabs will drop something MAJOR on the Wails!!!
I think if anything it is william wanting out of the marriage
Honestly, I can’t believe anyone still thinks there’s going to be a divorce.
Even if he wanted a divorce,he won’t divorce Kate until she has seen a full recovery and a couple of years have passed with a clean bill of health. He won’t be that stupid to divorce her at this stage,he will look like a d**k.
It would be a d**k move. But I’ve learned to never underestimate the stupidity or the douchery of William. I would be surprised if he divorced Kate any time soon, but I don’t think it is out of the realm of possibility – because he is such an idiot.
He already looks like a d–k with how he is around her in public, how he doesn’t really seem to be supporting her in private and how he acts about H&M. What has he got to lose? He knows that his dad basically got away with divorcing Diana and treating her miserably.
Ooh, going on strike until C agrees to the divorce/pay the settlement is an interesting theory.
Would the British public even care if W&K divorced? According to all of the Brits on this site, most people don’t even care that the monarchy exists at all. Andrew is walking around without a care in the world, leading church services, and he paid a woman he never met before, that he totally did not rape. Crickets. No outrage from the press. Maybe some angry people on Twitter but no outrage. Why would William divorcing Kate be a big deal at all if the British public doesn’t care? The monarchy won’t be removed because it’s too hard for the Brits to get rid of it and they don’t want to deal with it, so why act like those two divorcing would be a real crisis? Cancer or not? Because it seems everyone has gone back to ignoring Kate since the video. She’s a nonentity again.
@JT – I’m a Brit and most of the populace wouldn’t care. The only ones who’d care are the middle Englander Brexit types that laps up what ever the royal rota tells them to.
Support for the Monarchy is at an all time low so a Wails divorce ain’t gonna have much of an impact.
@DU that’s what I thought. If Andrew isn’t a crisis and the future Zoom king isn’t a crisis, than two middle aged folks getting divorced should be no problem. There might be shock at first but after that, I don’t see what the problem would be.
Lort. I just knew this was gonna be a good year for royal mess at the end of last year when the rota implied a royal marriage was in trouble and KP started throwing everyone under the bus. Something brewing with the Keens marriage was on my 2024 bingo card, but Will-not showing himself as totally unwilling/unable to step up/work and absolutely being abysmal at PR/finally getting caught were not what I as expecting. Removing Will-not from the Duchy money he is entitled to as the Prince of Wails is gonna be a big challenge, Charles. Wouldn’t it be wonderful for the UK if Harry and his elegant/articulate wife could attend international events for the UK, Charles? How does it feel realizing Harry was capable of making it on his own, excellent on an international stage and he is never, ever coming back to be treated as Will-not’s scapegoat? Charles gave Will-not too much leverage when Harry was forced out. Wonder what Charles and Camilla are plotting?
This event is at the end of October. How can they say William simply can’t be away from Kate while she’s ill when the event is in October? He’s really going to use Kate’s cancer treatment as a way to not work the rest of the year. I’m dying to know what’s going on behind the scenes and also how long the public/tabloids are going to still prop him up for not working. A promise of access in return for positive press won’t get very far if there’s no access to give because he’s not doing anything.
I find it odd that Kate has not done another taped appearance to reassure the public that she is improving. Maybe William won’t allow it so he will be able to stay away from work. Carole seems to have taken over the p r now.
I’m still half expecting some desperate attention seeking stunt from them after Harry and Meghan’s gorgeous photos. Something along the lines of:
Kate has friends too! Kate hugs children too! Kate can cook too! Will plays polo too! Will has friends too! Mike Tindal is a better brother than Harry! And, oh look at the children!
And they dare to call Harry names because he steps up for his wife and children. They know that PwT is lore lazy than he is loyal. Like someone said a few days ago, he probably loved the pandemic time.
Guys, he’s not lazy. Stop it. This is so incredibly hard for him to pass up these opportunities to get his photo taken with other bigwigs. “The constant public spotlight” is getting to him without Bones at his side. Highlighting his dedication to important causes is what gets him out of bed in the morning, so this small gesture of skipping a super boring, far away meeting with limited booze in a country his side chick has said she has no interest in going to, is a big deal.
so Kate, who is doing well per her own words, and is “getting stronger every day”, is undergoing cancer treatment so significant that her husband can’t work 6 months from now? But charles, who does have cancer and is also undergoing treatment, is planning on traveling to Samoa while William stays home and hangs out with his mistress?
This would make sense if Kate’s condition was a lot worse than the palace is telling us. But then why not say that? As morbid as it sounds, maybe KP does not want to start a death watch. But as it is, based on what we’ve been told, there doesnt seem to be any reason why William can’t work, why he can’t do things like the D-Day events, why he’s refusing to even entertain the idea of going to Samoa (but I bet he’s going to South Africa for Earthshot…..).
It feels like its one of three options:
1) Wiliam is just flat out refusing to do anything he does not want to do at this point. Drinks in Wrexham? Good, he’ll do that. Work? Ew, please no.
2) CHARLES doesn’t want William doing anything – this isn’t William benching himself, its Charles benching William.
3) Kate is a lot worse off than we’ve been told and William really isn’t working so that he can be there for the kids as their mother is very sick and/or dying.
Maybe some combination of all three. The issue for me is, if its something besides #1 or even #2, KP has decided that its okay for William to look lazy and entitled etc and for him to just not do anything – so it makes me think the truth is worse than that, so that rules out #3 (#3 is bad, but if that was the truth it would immediately create a huge well of public sympathy and support for William.)
I personally think this is William / KP using her condition as an excuse for him – she clearly said she will recover but needs time. William refusing to work is a separate issues to Kate’s recovery even thou he is trying very hard to make it the main reason why he won’t work.
Now that he has the Duchy money he clearly doesn’t feel he has to pander to his father any more and given how tight fisted he is, he doesn’t want to pay for his own divorce.
Once upon a time he was very engaged with his duties / work – what the hell happened?
@DU when was this OUAT you speak of? He’s been making excuses not to work since he graduated. What has he ever been engaged with or dedicated too?
PS- this is not meant to be argumentative or rude or sarcastic. Honest question.
There was a time when he did a lot of work with Centerpoint to name one organisation I can remember. When I think back to those events he was very engaged with the people there and appeared to be genuinely interested. Same with the Tusk Trust – he used to do a lot with them but now ……
His alcohol consumption has caught up with him.
It was also said that Kate didn’t have cancer. Will did not miss the memorial service because of Kate’s illness. Kate was responsible for the terrible frankenphoto mothers day card.
They have ZERO credibility.
It is probably a combination of a few things but if we take at face value that William can’t commit to something six months from now because of kate, then it really makes #3 look possible.
If you take kp at their word that Kate has cancer—and most of the world absolutely does—then the conclusion must be three.
I asked about the timeline above to double check my sense that it has to be that she’s not expected to make it. Millions of people have experienced cancer treatments and know that a if a family can’t make plans, even tentatively, 6 months out, the prognosis is clearly very bad.
It really is the only one that is forgivable.
Honestly, I feel like it’s a combo of all of the above. I think we can add extreme burnout to #3 (Kate feeling way worse than we know).
I’ve been watching these guys for a hella long time, and I think Kate’s management of William can’t be overstated. When they first got hitched, he was painted by the media as the guiding hand in the marriage. Over time, Kate became indoctrinated by the palace systems and the dynamic shifted. She could be relied upon by the bureaucracy to get him to where he needed to go, and on a personal level, to manage and manipulate his incandescence lol. This was their longtime dynamic up until the past few years.
But I’d be careful to note that this power dynamic remains super imbalanced and has become even more fractured. I believe Kate NOW has very little power in the relationship, and sh*t went down after Christmas. also, new commenter, longtime reader! Big fan of CB and CBers.
Welcome @PotatoPuff. I love your name. Sometimes I wonder if Kate’s Mary Berry Xmas Special Shrug Heard Around The World set off William. That was a clear rejection of him, seen by EVERYONE, replayed to this day. Knowing what a child he is, he decided to get back at Kate by ignoring her in public from then on.
Hi, Potato Puff, glad to read your comments here.
Things went downhill fast after the queen died. William is out of control
Just want to point out that they’re doing it again – one camp floats that Will is going to attend some event, then his camp walks it back. This is the same kind of public will-he-wont-he confusion that made people start to question the Kate story. I’ll just get the popcorn started…
Exactly, this is the same squirrely behavior that fostered a zillion conspiracy theories about Kate. Why even bring up Samoa if it’s 6 months away?
Agreed, they are again giving answers to questions no one was asking.
We were shocked when they wouldn’t commit to an event in June…now it’s OCTOBER?
I’ll preface this as a cancer survivor. I’ve had the full meal deal… chemo, surgery and radiation. That was not “preventative treatment”… and I was out of commission for about a year, with big blocks of time throughout that where I was well and waiting for the next step to start. Anyway, I don’t believe these excuses that William is offering about Kate. I’ve just never heard of this “preventative treatment” that takes people out for 9 months or more of their lives. I don’t know everything, so I am open to learning about what that treatment and recovery entails. I think the story here is that the King and William are having some sort of power struggle and right now… the King is winning because its getting harder and harder to spin William’s laziness.
Thank you for sharing your experience. I’m so sorry you had to go through what sounds like an absolutely grueling series of treatments. I am really baffled by the timeline and I appreciate the perspective that comes with your firsthand knowledge.
@Easternviolet thank you for sharing your own experience of treatment. I appreciate that your immune system is compromised during treatment and so you need to be extra careful to avoid covid etc. Please forgive the naivety this question but after chemo ends how long does it take for your immune system to fully recover? I mean it is possible that Kate is having 3- 6 months chemo which then involves a further 3 months for her immune system to recover?
This is just bizarre. We know that William is lazy, racist, stupid, petty, and unfit but I do wonder if he’s also just mentally unwell? Because the king is sick and after years of leaking stories that wouldn’t it be nice if they skipped boring old Chuck and went to him, that at this point he’s absolutely shying away from the role and we are getting stories about how he’s going to be a Zoom king.
We know it isn’t because he’s off nursing kate, lol to that idea(though I hope she is recovering well for the children). So what is occupying this man’s seemingly empty calendar? It isn’t the kids, because nanny Maria and probably Carole are on top of that.
The more stories like this leak, the more it becomes crystal clear that something is very wrong with TOB. I mean, it would be interesting if all this was about leverage for getting Charles to approve a divorce but I can’t believe that William’s team is that canny.
are you saying that William is basically on work strike in order to get Charles to approve of the divorce? By the looks of it… baaaaaad strategy. “I couldn’t be arsed to help my sick dad” is not exactly good look.
Does William truly need Charles to sign off on a divorce? Is this in the rules somewhere? And what happens when Charles dies? William is automatically king, but I find it hard to believe he couldn’t divorce her at that point. I’m not talking about optics, I’m talking about procedure. Optics are a lost cause for this asshole.
William might need Charles to pay any settlement, or to approve of Kate continuing to live in AC, or something. IIRC Charles had to borrow from his mother to pay Diana’s settlement because he could not pay for it out of duchy funds.
Yeah, I think William needs Charles to sign off on a divorce. Elizabeth had to approve Harry’s marriage to Meghan (per Spare), and she had to approve Charles and Diana’s divorce. Asset division (money, property) would come from the Crown. I bet co-parenting would get super tricky from a legal perspective (thinking about custodianship, security arrangements, etc.). Basically, a logistical nightmare.
As @PP says above. My similar comment posted at the same time…
William really needs to pull his socks up and help his dad. Everyone will understand if his father doesn’t turn up, but William isn’t ill, Kate isn’t ill according to her doctors, the chemo is precautionary, and she should have recovered from her operation by now. Yes of course chemo is uncomfortable, but both Kate and the King are having chemo and the King has cancer and is getting old. His need is greater than Kate’s
I think it would be inappropriate and presumptuous for William to attend the CHOGM in place of Charles. The Head of the Commonwealth is not a hereditary position and he’s not likely to be backed to become Head after Charles.
Certainly when he has expressed a lack of interest in the Commonwealth. His grandmother’s pride and joy.
It wasn’t going to happen even though he expressed a lack of interest. Charles only became Head because the Queen asked the Commonwealth leaders. Most wanted one of the leaders to be head on a rotational basis like similar organisations. It’s very unlikely that the leaders will want another monarch to be head of the Commonwealth.
Charles attended in Elizabeth’s place and that was before they voted him in as successor.
But Charles did all kinds of things on behalf of QEII, for years; William just hasn’t been that kind of POW. He’s been the raking in the money, do squat all kind.
@BeanieBean – Sure, but my response was as to if it was appropriate for William to attend in Charles’ place. It’s completely appropriate and it’s happened before. Whether William wants to do it or is named the next head after Charles dies is another subject altogether.
Of course he can’t go to CHOGM. He’s going to be developing, filming and editing a polo documentary all by himself (and Jack and Jose and Jim) because polo is HIS dammit!
😂😂😂
He doesn’t have the courage to face leaders after getting fired on camera by Jamaica.
Wait, what am I saying? The laziness is enough of an excuse.
Subtitle: Buckingham Palace sighs in relief at avoiding another colonialism-tinged PR disaster at the hands of the heir…
Not seeing your post I just said the same thing.
I am feeling more and more like Willyboy is holed up with some side piece and can’t be botheted. It explains so much.
Not just a side piece, but a whole second family. If you told me he had a newborn somewhere that he was actively raising, I’d believe it. Charles would be infuriated, Anne would think he was a moron, Camilla would be chomping at the bit to spill the details, and Carole would be on a one woman war path that would impress even Churchill. A bit like what we’re seeing……
I mentioned a few days ago on another thread exactly this, that William could have another family and that the more he keeps out of sight, the more these type of theories are going to crop up. Either there’s something huge going on behind-the-scenes, such as this scenario in which he’s using Kate’s illness to cover up and remain incommunicado, or it’s just his plain laziness and orneriness. None of this makes sense and it’s unprecedented behavior from a future monarch.
This has been an idea that I’ve been mulling over for awhile. Can we war game this out–if it were true, and William wanted to promote his side piece and second family publicly, how would that play out in PR? Wouldn’t it be a media disaster? The internet would break like multiple times over, and it would make Frankenphotogate look like child’s play. I do think you may be right tho. It’s a feeling!!!
Peg not wanted to go could be a good thing because he might say something so dumb and turns everything into an international incident.
Indeed – I’ve always wondered what he said / did that caused the Polish gov to complain about him when he visited there a few years ago and no, I don’t think it was his private visit to a LGTB+ restaurant with his staff.
So basically all the rota ratchets are left to do: dishing out increasingly preposterous creative writing exercises to prove that their designated White Supremacist Overload of Overlords is actively working behind the scenes while he does f-all in public? And they expect to make a living that way? What are they supposed to do with nothing to do? How do they justify their existence? Do they each individually go to California and try to hide in the bushes in Montecito and write about the Sussexes opening their front doors? If the royal family is a Firm, an institution (which I don’t believe it is bc institutions have accountability that goes beyond the petty jealousies of a leader and heir apparent), they broke it with their racism. They broke it, they own it.
It’s funnt to watch them continue to enable the Do Nothing Waleses. They are ready to go down on that ship, and the Wales will give them nothing to show for it. No loyalty, no increased access–which means no royal tours (are those a thing of the past now for the Waleses?), no American TV spots, no books.
Sucks to be them. They should read the fable of the scorpion and the frog and realize that all their ass kissing got them a big fat zilch in response.
All of this.
How long does the media prop up a failed and failing institution? I feel like Diana’s death broke them and the House of Windsor has been sliding into the abyss ever since.
Rota ratchets!!!! I love it!
How long is Peg going to use Keen’s cancer as an excuse to not work? Cancer is not something to be trifled with. This is such a bad look for the monarchy.
Hey-those kids can’t walk themselves to school and back for that week!
Snort. Heck, they’ll probably be on another mid-term break at that time. And when they’re on break, so is Billy Boy.
I actually think that Kate is incredibly ill – possibly terminal. I am not a fan of the woman but that two weeks in hospital was incredibly strange + two full time nurses at home? She is very ill.
I’m starting to go back to my original thought–that dear husband had a hand in her condition, whatever it may be, mental or physical. She has still not been seen, and getting her on a bench for 2 minutes tells nothing (I think it was her and not AI, but the Frankenphoto stunt made it clear to me that KP is hiding something major about her real condition)
I worked for the Commonwealth some years ago. CHOGM (pronounced “chogum”). Those meetings are demanding – meaning there is a lot of material that needs to be covered. To actively participate and understand necessitates a lot of reading preparation and analysis. This is an international organisation after all. So if someone is not prepared to do the work, it is a non starter….just saying.
Thanks for confirming one thing: I’d been reading that as ‘chogum’ & then feeling like surely, they don’t actually say it like that! But y’all do! And reading? Mr. I don’t read my prep notes? Oh, excuse me, HRH Mr. I don’t read my prep notes? He’d spend most of his time on the beach, for sure. Or the poolside bar, whichever is closer.
If @Mary Peter’s tea about Charles asking Harry to come back for a period of time, with a home and security, is correct, it may be that Charles is desperate to have a family member who is capable of that level of preparation and dedication to take part in the CHOGM event.
Interesting, thank you CherBear! I can imagine these conferences are very full-on. I wonder if Billy Idle kind of realises deep down that he would be floating around the grown-ups around like an Ivanka Trump, so why bother trying. Because he does not seem to keep up to speed on current affairs, how much value could he really add if he were to go?
The Commonwealth are probably planning to throw a huge party upon receiving this news. C-Rex won’t be able to use nostalgia and respect to get the leaders of the remaining 14 CW nations to accept this nincompoop heir as their head of state after his reign ends, like QEII did. UK, you have a problem.
“William’s made a choice to skip an important event that really highlights his dedication — not just as a partner, but as a key figure of the British royal family.”
What the hell does this word salad mean?? He’s showing his dedication as a key figure of the BRF by … skipping an important international event? That’s what highlights his dedication?
I read that as dedication to family; and not just any family, the British Royal Family. The best darned family on the planet!
Next up: William’s wise decision to divorce Kate shows his incredible dedication to the crown. As a truly modern single dad, he is more than capable of singlehandedly raising his children. He is already gaining wide praise for his parenting skills and attention from the starstruck ladies during his school runs …
I know I shouldn’t be surprised by this but I kind of am. The entire circus they have provided the last 4 plus months with all their lies, AI “art work”, Pegs refusal to work etc has been absolutely baffling.
And William literally refusing to work. It’s a choice to only show up day drinking and attending celebrity parties. We hadn’t seen him in what weeks and he chooses to show up for a football game to compete with Harry. Now, he is canceling an event 6 months from now and blaming the reason for Kate’s health? AI Kate told us cancer HAD been found and she was going to recieve “preventative” chemo. How does any of this make any sense. Is it just more lies or is William just going to coast on her illness to avoid work. Typically, that’s what I would suspect is him using excuses to get out of work but after everything that has transpired I obviously feel there is A LOT more going on behind the scenes. Im just baffled by all this and I keep going back and forth from different theories.
I think William may have wanted this assignment but was shot down, and the statement is a face saving exercise. This has global statesman written all over it, and IIRC he was jealous when QE2 appointed Harry as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Sure there is heavy reading or preparation involved, but William would have blown it off or assigned that to an aide so he could bask in the glory. Charles doesn’t trust William not to muck this up.
Charles didn’t want William going in his place, and William said I didn’t want to go anyway. Maybe this was why Charles reached out to Harry & asked him to stay for six months–he wanted Harry to step in for him in this kind of stuff. And Harry said, sorry, no, I’ve got work commitments. And, you know, a family.
The mismanagement of communications continues. Based on what has been shared so far, here’s my interpretation:
1. Huevo was not asked. The reasons could be that he’s proven to be a liability based on his other gaffes/whatever is happening with him or KFC wants to do this solo because he’s the king and he doesn’t want anyone stealing his limelight.
2. Huevo was asked but declined. The reasons for that could be laziness, Kate is worse off than she said or William is too scared to look like an idiot.
I have no idea which one of these are true. I’m pretty sure it’s not just to stay home with someone receiving preventative care. If that is true, it’s completely tone deaf to anyone not in the 1%. The rest of us have to continue to work – whether we are ill or someone in our family is ill. No one gets to stay home and not work. The fact that they can’t see that this doesn’t add up to the public is mind boggling.
Chuck should just put it out there that he’s thinking about asking Harry to step in for this event and see what happens….
When are they going to stop with the bloody LIE that Kate is battling cancer? She does NOT HAVE CANCER. It’s just trotted out as a lame excuse because they won’t just tell the truth and print “William is a lazy bsd, doesn’t like to work and, wait, let’s do it like a dating prophile.
” Hi, I’m William, (not bill) I’m 41 years old. Tall, some of my own hair and a lot of my own teeth, aqualine nose, (cough). And blue eyes.
I like walking around looking important.
I like walking around looking angry
I like power lots and lots of power.
I like women, preferably obedient, silent women who look like they could have been in an American TV show.
I like booze, any booze really, but I do love tequila (my mate Tom recommended it)
I have access to several cars some very posh ones, and a helicopter.
I like to spend other people’s money and own a large plot of land.
I enjoy a good party, but we will have to be careful as my brothers not here as cover.
Finally, I live in a house my grandmother bought for me and I have one, no sorry 3 children who live with their mother and other grandparents.
I’m currently waiting for pa to pass and then I will be happily single and even more rich.
I like juggling balls, (no not my own ha ha)
So, please contact me on 1244567978999.
25 years after this advert appeared a wizened old man was found clutching his phone muttering is anybody there, on repeat
@marypester
Murad Murali on YouTube said that Kate has Crohns Disease and that was what the surgery was for. From which she has fully recovered. That the cancer story is false and she’s pulling that card to get sympathy after being named one of the royal racists.
@Snuffles, that wouldn’t surprise me in the least, but I REALLY REALLY hope for myself and every other cancer sufferer in the world. The truth about this comes out. She is the lowest of the low in this lie. Even her wording was that the doctors had found “some cancer”, but it’s gone now. I mean what the actual fk!! She saw the sympathy Charles got and wanted some for herself!!)
I believe 💯 they are liars but why say cancer when she’d have got loads of sympathy for Crohn’s.
So many people are affected by it and it can be ghastly. And it would be in her favour to be a spokesperson.
Mary Pester, hmmm, so maybe a girlfriend and one child is who he’s living with? Who knows?
You know, if Bone Idle is fully recovered (which wouldn’t surprise me), that will ultimately come out. That won’t be something that they can hide forever.
There are so many games being played between BP, KP, KFC, the Escort, Billy Idle and Bone Idle (oops, can’t forget Ma Mids), that it’s becoming fairly obvious that they have no idea how communications and PR is supposed to work. What a clusterf*ck.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
That’s so funny 😆😆
Oh Mary Pester
You are so funny! I almost peed my pants.
His refusal to do even the MINIMAL amount of work required is the death knell of the Monarchy. I will that knell all. Day. Long. #byeuseless
Oh, and forfeit ALLLLL of the UK assets you take for granted, too.
Willie should be embarrassed by the fact that his own 75 year old father who has cancer, has worked more than him. Willie is using Kate’s illness as an excuse to get out of work. If Kate is done with treatment by June and is completely fine and well, he will still take the rest of the year off.
Charles must be exasperated, worried, disappointed (an understatement), desperate, annoyed, panicked, all at once. Ah well.
Charles is a POS and he’s getting only what he deserves.
Never forget that this is the excuse of a man who, in March 2020 when he authorized the cutting of H’s security, it was after coming to the decision that, if H got murdered, the UK would soon get over it so it was an acceptable risk.
Harry. Meghan. Baby Archie.
Chucky had their lives in his sausage fingers and gave his minions the go ahead to FEED THEM TO THE WOLVES.
I can only hope that H has his strategic reasons for letting the world believe that he cares about his father. But I hope that in reality, he has come to the same decision about his father as M has hers: he has been lost….to all intents and purposes, he no longer exists in H’s world.
I simply don’t know. I bet Harry knows. To see Harry going about his business in America and around the world is very encouraging. It shows great strength and healing that he is letting them get on with the life they forcefully ejected him from, and shows healing from dysfunction, thanks to the work and therapy he has put in. I previously thought that Will refuses to go anywhere where he has been humiliated/shamed, and the top photo brought that home to me. As many of you hypothesized, perhaps Charles won’t let him go anywhere really key anymore because he thinks Will will do more harm than good. I simply don’t know. I just will have to wait and see what happens in the future. I don’t know about Kate either; she can’t be getting chemo for all perpetuity. I hope something comes out in the future that is not complete bollocks.
William doesn’t want to go anywhere or do anything, but no one’s clamoring to see him. Most Brits don’t gaf about him, and the Commonwealth cares even less. Except the Caribbean countries that got one faceful of him and announced they’re quitting the Commonwealth.
Probably the only person who’s truly bothered by William’s refusal to “work” is Charles.
As for why he’s not working—it’s giving George III.
It wouldn’t surprise me if W picks and chooses what events he wants to go to. Would he rather attend events hanging out with celebrities or high level studio executives in California? like maybe if he has an opportunity to become an executive producer like H. 😊