DM: Prince Harry shouldn’t plan on being buried in Windsor or in the UK

There were several parts of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which really stuck with me. Harry’s musings about whether the royal family is a death cult, Harry feeling like he got punched in the throat when he saw Meghan for the first time on his friend’s social media, and how he and Meghan used to walk around the grounds in Windsor, around all of the tombs and gravesites. For more than a century, members of the Windsor clan have been buried or entombed in Windsor. Most of them are intimately involved with planning their funerals and burial arrangements, and that’s especially true of royals high up in the line of succession. Still, it’s creepy as hell when the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column wonders aloud if Harry will be buried in America.
Harry insists that the US is now his residence but specialist expatriate law firm Blevins Franks warns of the pitfalls: ‘HMRC will look for any indication that you see Britain as your homeland and may return one day. Even stating in your will that you wish to be buried in the UK could work against you.’
So has Harry stipulated where he will be interred? Even Wallis Simpson is reposing in the family graveyard at Frogmore following a royal reconciliation, although she and the Duke of Windsor had bought burial plots in Baltimore where her father is buried.
Meghan, however, does not seem to be in any mood to be reconciled with her own family, let alone her in-laws. Harry could become the first royal to be laid to rest in the US.
Is this the brave new frontier of threats being issued to Harry? “You can’t have a home in the UK, you can’t visit us, you can’t have security and now you can’t be buried here!” They’ve well and truly run out of things to “take away” from Harry so now he doesn’t get to be buried in Windsor, and neither does Meghan. To that I say: oh well. Harry has made it perfectly clear that his life is in California, with his wife and children. And no, the premise of “it will look bad for Harry’s American residency if he says he wants to be buried in the UK” falls flat too. US Immigration/DHS doesn’t give a sh-t about any of that.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Well this isn’t f–king ominous at all! Jesus Christ…
Yeah. My first reaction was, What the Actual F***? God, the things the BM says to “get at” H&M are just so pathetic. They cannot STAND them enjoying life on the other sunny side of the world. I think we all realize by now that William is out for revenge. Hopefully H is taking every possible precaution.
This sounds like a mafia threat. My tiny little mind just cannot comprehend why they are talking about Harry being effing buried! Wtf??
Wow, ominous is correct ! We’re already planning for the death of a healthy 39 year old??
Right. They are thinking about the prospect of Harry’s death, not the two who announced they have cancer.* Wow.
(The asterisk is for Kate’s cancer-adjacent announcement.)
Can we all imagine the outrage of someone had written an article “speculating” on where Kate would be buried? Where she would be allowed to be buried?
Why are the rules of decency so different for Harry and Meghan.
Perhaps HMRC would be better served by looking into having other members of PH’s family paying fair taxes on their property and income.
Don’t they usually project what is happening with the others to H&M? Is someone royal getting ready to be buried in UK?
Dark but yeah that’s a good guess.
Ooof. Yeah, there might be something to that.
Oh my. I bet you’re on to something.
@sevenblue This is EXACTLY what I was coming here to write. Opposite Day, Projection, What-They-Know-But-Cant-Say…………call it what you will, we have all come to recognize the UK shitmedia M-O.
So yeah, methinks a certain someone has been on ice long enough and the time has come for final rites talks so, lets project! say the fleet street ghouls.
@Kingston, I think this strategy has been very obvious for some time. British media has no imagination, so they get stories about other members and just change the names to H&M. Just a few months ago, they wrote a story about Kate (how she changes from good to bad quickly) and later changed the name to Harry.
Yikes, but let’s be real. Harry will make arrangements to be interred with Meghan eventually and hopefully a long time in the future. There’s no way those racists would allow the black duchess to be buried at Windsor with Harry even if they hadn’t left.
I’m sure Diana’s family could provide some options if their wish is to be buried somewhere in England.
Golly – what do these royal experts do with their miserable days besides brainstorm new ways to spew negativity. What an awful way to live and make a living
O I like that idea. Harry buried on the Spencer estate with his Mom. Surrounded by love and acceptance.
No doubt he will have his plans with Meghan but that sounds lovely.
IIRC, his mom is buried on a beautiful island on her family’s ancestral and private property, and Meghan has been there to visit and pay respects. Truly, to heck with these press ghouls; when it comes to it, if resting in English soil matters to Harry, they have a lovely option, in keeping with Diana’s proclamations that he was her “little Spencer.”
Meanwhile: this is both gross and threatening.
It would serve those hateful people right, when this sad day occurs, if Harry and Meghan are both interred at Arlington Cemetery. With Harry’s active duty military credentials and his work with veterans afterwards, he is more than qualified to be buried there. Arlington is the most scaried bural grounds in the US. This would make British establishment heads explode.
Do spouses also get buried at Arlington? I thought it was for military service.
You have to have served in the US armed forces. Spouses and children can be buried there, too, but only in the same gravesite.
@EURYDICE, there are 60 foreign nationals buried at Arlington, including British Field Marshall Sir John Dill. He is the highest ranking foreign military officer there. But yes, spouses and under age children can be buried besides military personnel.
Yeah, the whole part about Harry wanting to be buried in Windsor was before he went to Afghanistan, right? Long before he met Meghan, married her, and had children with her.
My guess is Harry and Meghan will choose where they want to be buried together and it will probably be someplace where their children and future grandchildren can visit easily – so yes, likely California. the UK isn’t an impossibility though but I doubt it will be Windsor at this point or if William is king or George.
Exactly. I’m sure no one wants to see a repeat of the Frogmore “take-back” situation where the Windsor queen first gave them the home, then another Windsor takes it away. That would be ghastly if it was done with a gravesite, so I’m sure the Sussexes are more than happy to make their own funereal arrangements, thank-you-very-much, ghouls.
I say its probably somewhere in California or on Althorp near Diana (Spencer property). He would never put his children or grandchildren through dealing with the Windsors or rota for his burial.
This is nasty, and I agree that it has more to do with Meghan and her children than Harry. They let Wallis Simpson and Uncle/King David be buried in Windsor, but suddenly there’s no room for Harry? Until very recently, cemeteries in the USA were segregated and the cemetery in Windsor is no different. Two prominent royals are in the midst of serious illness, and the entire institution is about to be buried, but the RF is so busy with their in-group/out-group nonsense that they’ve decided to focus on this mess? What a shame.
This is downright ghoulish. And yet, Harry is mocked for worrying about his family’s security. I’m sure Harry wants to be buried with Meghan and no way in hell she’s going to be buried in Britain.
Seriously, WTAF is wrong with those people 😫
I’m so tired of the threats and punishment coming from that family. I can’t imagine how Harry and Meghan feel. This is scary and a new low for trash journalism. They should worry about the funerals for the two royals with some unknown cancer, that seems more pressing.
He and Meghan live in CA. Their children are growing up in CA. I’d say the odds are very good that he’ll want to be buried next to Meghan in CA so that their American children and grandchildren can visit the graves easily. This is home now. I’d be shocked if either of them wanted to be buried at Windsor.
Let’s see. Harry will be 40 in September. Is there any reason that anyone is wondering about where he will be buried? Seriously?
He could be by his mother. U grateful rota reporters. Even wallis is there. Even pedo will be there. F them all.
Sixth generation Californian here. If they’re home here, they’re home.
Like other commenters, I have to wonder if, say, someone sort of near their age is about to be buried.
It’s not the flex they think this is. Harry will be buried wherever his little family is. I doubt he gives a sh*t about being buried in Windsor.
He’ll dead, sickos, how would he care? The bigger deal is the fact that y’all have buried the future queen, alive!
Really, if you’re dead how would you even know where you’re buried? What matters is what you do when you’re alive.
It would be better if Harry is buried in the US then Meghan and the children can visit his grave. The Windsors will never let that happen. Besides as Harry’s widow Meghan would have a legal say in Harry’s burial and US courts will listen to her over Charles and William.
Unless he is buried next to his Mother… that would be the only way I could see him wanting to be buried in the UK. But I hope I will be long dead before this is an issue. What a sad subject to be discussing. Where is the Princess of Wails going to be buried? Is she alive?
Why bury in England? So the haters can harass the grave site? So H&M’s kids have to jump through hoops in order to visit the site? H&M are not zoo animals.
Hopefully this is a decision for decades and decades from now, but IF they’re buried in the UK, I could see Althorp as a possibility.
The royal family and UK press are so misguided in what they think Harry “values.” It’s all extending and retracting balcony invites and burial plot assignments. Oooooooh, no! Please don’t take away the opportunity to fly for 20 hours to do the little wave to the peasants!
Those rota rats are absolute ghouls.
Even my mother, who is a narcissist and has said to me the kind of things that can’t be taken back, hypocritically taught ME not to say things you can’t retract. What an awful thing to say out loud.
Well this is kind of morbid..
It’s usually all projection with these people so hmm…this is real random to be talking about in reference to Harry.
This sounds like a straight threat to him and Meghan.
Also considering that David and Wallis were Nazi’s why would Harry not be buried in the UK?
Is marrying a black woman worse than being a Nazi now ?
Yes, they’ve made it very clear that marrying a biracial woman is worse than being a Nazi and worse than being a pedo.
I don’t understand how the public eats that up, but it is what it is.
Well, their public does get to bow to it, and pay for its upkeep, so I’m sure that sweetens the deal.
These people are horrible.
Trying to determine if this is speculation from the press, or another dig at Harry from the family.
If it is from the family, it is not only that they are horrible but that they are so out of touch that they don’t realize how this makes them look.
how exhausting and boring — can you imagine working at the Daily Mail – and the best idea you had for an article was this?
They spend most of their time trying to think of articles they can write that slam Harry and Meghan. It must get tedious.
These people are disgusting.
How unhappy do you need to be to write — and the higher-ups to publish — this kind of tripe?
Who cares about where someone who is not their immediate family will be buried? Not only that, but actually making threats in public to a stranger? This is beyond sick and creepy.
When will they realize that all their low blows will some day come back to haunt them?
Creepy as hell. As I recall during divorce proceedings the same convo happened re: where Diana would be buried as well. Gatekeeping burial is just sick. (Incidentally that initially autocorrected to ‘hate keeping’ which let’s face it isn’t incorrect.)
It’s all of a piece, all connected, the same dark hand trying to persuade people to ‘leave Kate alone’, insert themselves into American news rooms and harass Harry into settling the phone hacking lawsuit are connected and want to maintain a new brand of fascism, same as the old brand of fascism. Pray for the Sussexes, they are dealing with a lion’s den of unethical, evil people as they continue to live their lives with love, honour and ethical principles.
🎯
WTAF
I would say this is beyond scraping the bottom of the barrel, they’ve broken through the bottom. First Harry’s work visa/status, his income, the number of bathrooms, his taxes, now it’s where will he be buried. I bet garbage would not want to be wrapped in one of these tabloids, they are too low class for that.
This is a very weird flex/threat . His surviving family members ( wife and kids) will decide. Here’s the thing about dead people , they’re dead, you can’t hurt them with your nonsense any more
The way they talk about Harry as if he was the worst thing to happen to Britain in the modern age, worse than the disgraced Andrew who they still coddle, worse than Mountbatten who apparently molested boys and plotted a coup, worse than David who flirted or more with Hitler’s agenda, I mean it’s utterly unhinged. What’s worse is his sick family ignore, condone or PLANT this sh!t. They’ve lost their everlovin’ minds!
Good gawd, Chuck is slimming down the monarchy in ways I did not imagine. The Sussexes are gone. Kate & Chuck have cancer. All we have left is Peg & the Yorks.
Rex non potest peccare indeed.
Oh, jeez, planning his death already? Very macabre and dangerous and just so irresponsible given the amount of threats Harry and his family live under. These bottom feeders should all be ashamed of themselves.
British media re Harry and Meghan is just constant wishful hate-projection. Such a sad dereliction of journalism and ethics.
Such a reach, right into Harry’s prospective grave! Was the article supposed to be about Harry’s taxes, US & UK? How did they segue over into his burial? What a weird turn that took!
What sort of person wakes up in the morning and goes to work thinking “I know let’s write a new story all about Harry and that he won’t be allowed to be buried in the UK”? No need for actual facts here, we are talking about a healthy male here. But that does get you your required story per week re Harry, eh? And it’s a new topic too. People who write for DM are the pits.
Can’t see it keeping him awake, after all he will be dead.