Royal insider: It’s ‘unfair & untrue’ to say Princess Kate will not return to her role

Some of you have theorized that the American gossip media is once again applying pressure on the British media to figure out what the hell is going on with the Princess of Wales. We don’t need to go through the six-months-long history of shenanigans, suffice to say, some really weird sh-t is happening. I do find it notable that the two biggest “Kate won’t be seen for the rest of the year/she might never come back to the same role” pieces were published in the American media, the Daily Beast and Us Weekly respectively. Us Weekly’s cover story this week has been widely picked up by other American outlets too, all while the British media stays silent as the grave. Like, not even the Daily Mail did coverage of Us Weekly’s cover story. It’s just something to keep your eye on – the Windsors are soft-launching certain storylines in the American media, all while keeping the British media on a short leash. Meanwhile, Harper’s Bazaar ran this very odd pushback on Us Weekly’s piece:
Princess Kate’s cancer treatment and recovery will keep her away from returning to public duties for a little while longer. Kensington Palace recently provided an update on the Princess of Wales’s work status, once again reiterating that she is not expected to come back to work until her medical team advises her to do so.
“We have been really clear that [Kate] needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” a palace spokesperson told Us Weekly. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”
A source for the outlet alleged that Kate “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before,” but a royal insider tells Harper’s Bazaar that such a claim is “unfair and untrue.”
“There is no information about Kate’s ‘return’ because the focus at this moment in time is 100% on her health—to suggest she won’t return to her role is unfair and untrue,” the source explains. “Conversations of that nature are just not being had. When the time is right, she will resume her work.”
Of how Kate is currently doing, the source said she is “in good spirits,” adding, “She is focused on her health and family.”
[From Harper’s Bazaar]
“To suggest she won’t return to her role is unfair and untrue…Conversations of that nature are just not being had. When the time is right, she will resume her work.” “When the time is right” is doing the heavy lifting. Once again, I understand the “Kate is under medical advice” argument. But the messaging from the palace is schizophrenic: Kate can’t work and can’t do any public events about her health BUT we also insist that she’s out with her family regularly and running errands and stopping by the grocery store, but of course there are no photos! All they’ve done for the past four months is successfully kick the can down the road further and further.
I can’t see in any world that Kate or Carole would let this speculation happen unless Kate is physically and/or mentally unable to respond. The whole Middleton clan not leaking anything to the UK media is pretty shocking.
Beginning to wonder if William offered to bail them out financially if they stay quiet.
Sitting in a 4 million pound house, they are not poor, surely their daughter would come before money.
@Rosa Carole Middleton pimped Kate out to William so yes, she, and her silence, is easily purchased.
@Rosa the only thing that has ever made me feel bad for Kate (aside from cancer) is that her family doesn’t see or value her as anything other than an instrument for improving their own lives. They have never had her back unless it was to make her be William’s doormat.
That time they broke up publicly? A real fam would have gotten her miles away.
I am starting to think this WHOLE drama began when Willy said he either wants a divorce or a complete separate life. She or Ma Mids were not going down without a fight,not after all the resources,blood,sweat and tears poured into ‘Catch a Prince’. This was one thing that Kate was not going to let Willy roll all over her on,she must have put up a fight,refused any appearances and declared if there is a divorce she will need a Huge pay out and all the comforts. Maybe they have not matched an offer yet, maybe she said she will bring the Windsor house down and maybe William withdrew the divorce.
Kate should move on and not continue to stay in a marriage where the husband can’t stand being with her. It will only get worse.if William wants out nothing will deter him.
Yes you would think that especially Carole would be talking. They have made a mess out of where is Can’t. They can’t keep their story straight.
I’m slapped both sides. Slapped, other side. Slapped. I don’t get it. Clearly. These people are toxic
Right? The whiplash.
I think the can is just about to arrive at a cul-de-sac.
I agree. “Fish or cut bait” comes to mind. These mixed messages from KP are making my head hurt. Its like “Stop asking questions about Kate but don’t you dare forget she exists!”
@Sunshine, omg, what a perfect way of phrasing it!! 👏
I’ve never seen an entity that is supposedly the gold standard for all things get it wrong all the time. It’s not even that they aren’t following good PR standards, it’s like they’ve never even seen an episode of Scandal. They’re just comically inept. You can’t keep having divergent messaging and then saying, err what? When people are like what you’re saying doesn’t make sense. It’s not unfair or cruel to ask these questions it’s common sense. I couldn’t tell my boss I needed to be on short-term disability for a slipped disc, and then also post on Instagram about going ziplining and parasailing. One of these things shouldn’t/couldn’t be happening if the other was true.
😂 I can’t tell you how many times I’ve thought of Olivia Pope while reading these articles over the past 5 months.
Kate is healthy enough for errands but no healthy enough for work
Schrodinger’s Kate
I’ve not commented previously on this because none of us know but ominously my husband (who has no interest in and never discusses the RF) came home from a lunch today with some senior medicos who said the word from Harley St is that there will be two funerals in the next year. I honestly hope for her children’s sake that’s not true but these people are not idle gossipers.
Sadly, I agree. I’ve been bracing myself for the news that she’s passed. Something’s seriously wrong here.
All this crazy messaging makes *some* sort of sense if they’re doing anything to stop speculation, whether that’s to protect William, to get Kate a bigger divorce house, or to allow Kate to live her last weeks in peace. (Always worth saying I hope the latter is not the case.)
I had a similar cancer treatment as Kate. Cancer found after surgery, chemo to make sure nothing remained. 6 treatments over 3 months. Lost my hair. Was exhausted and achy. But…I worked. Saw patients. Limited hours and exposure to the public. I did not become a hermit. Life went on. I’m not debating the did she/does she have cancer. I think it’s either far more serious than KP is revealing or they are divorced. Because this middle ground of bs isn’t working. Just admit the truth and keep it moving. She didn’t work that much to begin with.
Except she’s not a hermit. She was “seen out and about” remember? Personally in think she’s been in Norfolk all this time while william is in Londen and windsor. God knows where the children are.
The British media is far to busy criticising Harry and Meghan for this, and that, something different, something the tea boy said, an expert said, an insider said, etc. etc. etc to have any time to talk about Where is Kate? Kate isn’t as important as Harry and Meghan, neither is the King.
No ordinary employee would get so much privacy, space, secrecy. Much less a civil servant who is accountable to the public.
Kate Missington is nothing more than a glorified, lazy, workshy civil servant. So where’s the outcry from the British taxpayers?
It’s too funny though reading about all this “return to work” stuff. Kate hasn’t worked one day in her life, she’s never done anything that had any kind of impact and if she ever resumes any kind of public role, she won’t start doing any kind of work.
How long did she last in that jewelry store was it,she was the shops buyer right?
That was jigsaw. Kate worked with very flexible part time hours. She was there only less than a year and did not spend much time there. She was getting criticized for not working and the queen wondered why Kate has no work
I know I’ve said for a while that my guesses were she’s a lot sicker than we know (or possibly terminal) or this is about a divorce, but after our discussions yesterday I think this is absolutely mental health related. It fits with the official KP narrative too – there can be an overarching mental health issue that is the real problem here, and she also could have had abdominal surgery and also cancer could have been detected during that surgery and she’s undergoing chemo.
But the reason she isn’t being seen in public, the reason she cant be photographed, can’t be on zoom calls, is mental health. I’ve had a few people in my life with significant mental health issues and when they are spiraling or in a regression, there are always physical signs that go along with it, not just behavioral. So I wonder if something like that is going on.
A mental breakdown is far more plausible than what we’re currently being told. It would also make sense for everyone else to be living their lives normally.
At this point, it could be literally anything. Nothing at all would shock me because this has been so all over the place and poorly handled.
For the sake of her children, I hope she’s mostly fine and just doesn’t want to be seen when she doesn’t look her usual self. Other than that 🤷🏻♀️
If we knew where the children are, it would be a significant indication of Kate’s condition. If some or all of them are with her, she can’t be too ill physically or mentally to be around them. If they aren’t with her, that’s much more ominous.
@Becks1 – yes, I am firmly in that MH boat with you after yesterday. And I also agree that it is highly unlikely that even KP would make up the whole surgery and cancer detected scenarios. I think she did have surgery and she is/was undergoing adjuvant chemo but the only thing that aligns the apparently contradictory messaging coming from either Buckingham or Kensington Palace about her being physically able to run errands whilst no-one can say when she will be cleared by doctors to return to work (or even stand on a balcony at a distance next week) is mental health issues.
And a MH crisis would also fit with:
The British media backing off her
As you said silence from her personally
Her not being put under pressure to have photos taken (the whole Frankenphoto farrago could have well made her worse)
Journalists (P Morgan/Concha) saying she is not doing well, is ‘under real pressure’ (Tina Brown) and ‘suffering from depression with her health issues’ (Jennie Bond)
Nobody having ANY idea when she can return to public life but also being told she is ‘doing better’
Signs of erratic and medicated behaviour pre health crisis
Her being kept away from friends and staff, both of whom have been reported as not knowing what’s happening with her
Silence from the Middletons, being surrounded only by William and her ‘birth family’
A history of issues with her brother’s MH – and him posting ‘we will climb this mountain together’ to her
And last – but very much not least – the RF’s form on this. If a woman as accomplished, connected, successful, famous, intelligent, supported and loved as Meghan can be forced to breaking point by the system, what hope for Kate?
Oh – and it being possible to be really her in the five wheeled car/face turned away/farm shop video and bench video – but yet she still can’t be let loose in public.
With Trooping coming up, I think KP will provide an update next week. It’s just interesting to see the British press remain silent on this issue because when Harry and Meghan were there, they insisted in knowing everything about them at all times even when they knew that Meghan was struggling with her mental health.
William and Charles are busy being statesmen this week so yeah definitely no statements. Then there’s the big wedding on Friday.
A weak attempt at push back but the damage had been done. The BRF is backed into a corner but Kate and the Middletons are not in power positions.
When the time is right, she’ll resume her work. Okay but will she resume her role? And will it be the same role? Thinking of your “nitpicky” post from yesterday @eurydice😂
The UK media knows the real story and I don’t think they would hold the line if it was all a convoluted lie to hide divorce negotiations.
They are just talking on two sides of their mouth. I believe that kate cancer is advanced and palace are lying to protect their image. Because palace have problem with disclosing brf member health. Palace lied about queen cancer . They are lying about kate cancer too and she might be in late stage than chuck.