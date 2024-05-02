Ryan Gosling & Mikey Day were Beavis & Butthead at ‘The Fall Guy’ premiere



Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s new movie, The Fall Guy is out in theaters on Friday, May 3. I’m really looking forward to seeing this movie! It looks like so much fun. As you know, Ryan is fresh off of his amazing Oscars performance of “I’m Just Ken,” as well as an endearing, hilarious stint hosting SNL. The biggest sketch of the night was a skit was called “Town Hall,” which featured Heidi Gardner as NewsNation host Bobbi Moore interviewing Keenan Thompson’s professor character about AI. Mikey Day and Ryan play two attendees who just so happen to look like Beavis and Butthead. The sketch went viral because of Heidi’s reaction to seeing Day in full Beavis costume and facial prosthetics.

I think by now, it’s pretty clear that Ryan is The One to commit to a bit, lol. He has apparently stepped out of his Ken Era and entered his Beavis Era. After walking the red carpet in a mint-green Gucci suit, Ryan changed back into his SNL Beavis costume and walked the red carpet a second time with Day, who was dressed in his Butthead garb. They posed for pictures and did interviews in character as regular guys Jeff (Day) and Dean (Gosling).

It appears Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reprised their iconic Beavis and Butt-Head characters sooner than fans were likely expecting. The actor was joined by the Saturday Night Live star on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of Gosling’s latest movie, The Fall Guy. After the Barbie star initially walked the red carpet in a mint-green Gucci suit with his co-star Emily Blunt, Gosling later returned — only this time looking a bit different. Gosling and Day posed for photos as their live-action depictions of Beavis and Butt-Head, the main characters from the hit ’90s adult animated series. Gosling was seen with a blonde wig and blue shirt with words that read, “Death Rock,” and Day had on a gray shirt with the word, “Skull.” The duo first debuted the characters during a sketch on SNL on April 13, when the La La Land actor was hosting the sketch comedy show for the third time. The skit instantly became a hit among fans, garnering more than 13 million views on YouTube alone. In the original sketch, SNL castmember Heidi Gardner played a news anchor interviewing a professor (Kenan Thompson) on the dangers of artificial intelligence. But Thompson’s character had trouble focusing on their conversation because he kept getting distracted by two audience members, Dean (Gosling) and Jeff (Day), who had a striking resemblance to the ’90s cartoon characters. However, Jeff and Dean insisted they didn’t know they looked similar to Beavis and Butt-Head, respectively. During the skit, when Gardner first turned around to address Gosling, and then Day, she completely broke character, making for an even more memorable moment. The Nice Guys actor also struggled to hold his laughter throughout the sketch.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

This is so freaking funny. At one point, Ryan and Mikey crashed an interview that Emily was giving. She played along so well that she had to have known what they were going to do. I wonder whose idea it was and why they ended up doing it. I love how while Ryan is serious about his acting work, he does not take himself seriously at all. It must make doing all of these PR events so much more fun to switch it up with a funny gag. You know Ryan Reynolds is watching all of this and plotting what he can get away with doing at this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine premiere.

As far as the fashion goes, Kaiser posted about Emily’s sparkly orange Armani dress yesterday. I know the color is controversial, but I really liked the dress! I also really loved Ryan’s original mint-green Gucci suit. It fit him so well and he looked soooo good in it. Co-star Hannah Waddingham was also there in a tailored sky blue Alex Perry suit with matching Louboutins. She looked exquisite as always. I’m someone who favors brightly colored clothing, so I was particularly excited to see how colorful the movie’s three stars were dressed. We need more bright, happy colors this season.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day are on #TheFallGuy red carpet as Beavis and Butthead pic.twitter.com/mpONj280C3 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2024

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day crash an Emily Blunt interview as Beavis & Butthead. “Were you in ‘Salmon Fishing in Yemen’, I love that film Emily Blarnt!” pic.twitter.com/Epjn1axIfQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 1, 2024