Move over Nutella, Jif is releasing a peanut butter chocolate spread



Jif has just announced a brand new flavor combination they’re rolling out: Peanut Butter & Chocolate. And my honest reaction is… have they really not tried this before?? Peanut butter and chocolate are such a natural pairing! They’re yin & yang, cookies & cream, Astaire & Rogers. Superb on their own but in combination, sublime. Obviously, this is also Jif coming for the Nutella market. They’re even bragging that their new peanut butter-chocolate combo has “50% less sugar than the leading hazelnut spread with cocoa.” Oh snap, the gauntlet has been thrown! This is shaping up to be an excellent food fight.

Jif is releasing a new product that peanut butter fans have already proven to go nuts over. The household brand revealed on Wednesday, May 1, that it’s adding a sweeter spread to its lineup of nut butter, which it described as its “biggest flavor innovation in 10 years,” seemingly hinting at the 2014 release of Jif’s tub of Whipped Peanut Butter and S’mores. While there’s no marshmallow or graham cracker flavor in its latest release, the new addition would likely be lip-smacking delicious on both. Now introducing: Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate. Said to be similar to other cocoa spreads (like Nutella), Jif’s version uses peanut butter instead of hazelnut. It also contains “50 percent less sugar than the leading hazelnut spread with cocoa,” according to a press release. While you may not want to use this in your peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, we’re told it’s great as a dip for fruits and pretzels or as a topping on your waffles, pancakes, French toast and even oatmeal! Amazon shoppers will notice that Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread is listed on the online retail platform in Jar (15oz) and To-Go Cups (1.1 oz), but it’s already sold out. Those looking to find it at their local grocery store will have to keep their eyes open for it, as the new product will roll out to all major national and regional retailers throughout the spring and summer. “Jif Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavored Spread combines the irresistible deliciousness of Jif Peanut Butter that our fans love with the sweet flavor of chocolate, striking the perfect balance of salty and sweet,” said Nicole Massey, VP of marketing at Jif’s parent company, J.M. Smucker Co., in a statement. “It’s lower in sugar, making it a permissible indulgence that can transform a simple snack into a mouthwatering treat in no time at all.”

The biggest flavor innovation in 10 years!!! What a time to be alive! LOL. I’m still chuckling over Jif hyping this as the “healthy” chocolate spread option. Feels kind of like they’re trying to have their condiment and eat it too. But no matter, we’re still the winners here. And I know exactly what my first use will be: I have perfected my grandmother’s peanut butter blossom cookie recipe (if I do say so myself). It’s a peanut butter dough cookie rolled in sugar, and then you press a Hershey’s kiss into the center. I mean, this new peanut butter-chocolate spread was made to be used for these cookies, right? I wonder if it will make them a bit too sweet, if the balance between the salty peanut butter and the sugary chocolate kiss will be thrown off. But that is why I must experiment! This is, after all, a science article.