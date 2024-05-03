King Charles made a surprise appearance at the Windsor Horse Show

Yesterday, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh made an appearance at the Windsor Horse Show, a five-day equestrian competition held at Windsor Home Park, which is part of the larger Royal Windsor complex. Meaning, it’s just a short distance from Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II loved the Windsor Horse Show and the 2022 show was one of her final public appearances. I’m not sure people were expecting to see King Charles there this year, but that’s exactly what happened today. Charles popped around to check things out, making it his second public appearance this week.

Zara Tindall greeted the king with a big hug and kiss. Zara is probably Charles’s favorite niece? They’ve always seemed especially close, and he’s much closer to her than he is to the York princesses. It’s probably because he’s a lot closer to Princess Anne than Prince Andrew too, I would imagine. Anyway, at least someone in the family greets him with warmth and affection. It should be interesting to see, next week, if Charles makes any kind of time to see his younger son. I mean, if his schedule is so loose that he can pop into the Windsor Horse Show, surely the king can clear an hour next week to meet Prince Harry?

Meanwhile, there was an event last night in New York, one which Charles clearly did not attend. Charles’s signature charity, The Prince’s Trust, has been rebranded to The King’s Trust. The King’s Trust held a fundraiser gala, which was co-chaired by trust-ambassador Lionel Richie. Charles did offer a written statement to the crowd of B-list celebrities who will go to the opening of an envelope (Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen).