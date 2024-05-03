King Charles made a surprise appearance at the Windsor Horse Show

Yesterday, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh made an appearance at the Windsor Horse Show, a five-day equestrian competition held at Windsor Home Park, which is part of the larger Royal Windsor complex. Meaning, it’s just a short distance from Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II loved the Windsor Horse Show and the 2022 show was one of her final public appearances. I’m not sure people were expecting to see King Charles there this year, but that’s exactly what happened today. Charles popped around to check things out, making it his second public appearance this week.

Zara Tindall greeted the king with a big hug and kiss. Zara is probably Charles’s favorite niece? They’ve always seemed especially close, and he’s much closer to her than he is to the York princesses. It’s probably because he’s a lot closer to Princess Anne than Prince Andrew too, I would imagine. Anyway, at least someone in the family greets him with warmth and affection. It should be interesting to see, next week, if Charles makes any kind of time to see his younger son. I mean, if his schedule is so loose that he can pop into the Windsor Horse Show, surely the king can clear an hour next week to meet Prince Harry?

Meanwhile, there was an event last night in New York, one which Charles clearly did not attend. Charles’s signature charity, The Prince’s Trust, has been rebranded to The King’s Trust. The King’s Trust held a fundraiser gala, which was co-chaired by trust-ambassador Lionel Richie. Charles did offer a written statement to the crowd of B-list celebrities who will go to the opening of an envelope (Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen).

18 Responses to “King Charles made a surprise appearance at the Windsor Horse Show”

  1. molly says:
    May 3, 2024 at 10:07 am

    William who?

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    May 3, 2024 at 10:09 am

    So his schedule isn’t very busy and he can pop over unexpectedly to the horse show. Let’s see if they use his schedule is very busy when Harry arrives for the Invictus anniversary.

    Reply
    • Nubia says:
      May 3, 2024 at 10:59 am

      Well frankly speaking that excuse can be used ANY week because people’s schedules and I would assume the Kings can fluctuate to busy or not. So to suggest that because he is ‘free’ this week it will be the same next is not something the courtiers care about.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        May 3, 2024 at 11:34 am

        They claim that Chuckles would be coming back slowly so if that’s the truth then he shouldn’t be busy when Harry comes in a few days. He just started back to work recently.

  3. aquarius64 says:
    May 3, 2024 at 10:14 am

    Charles better show up for the IG anniversary service if he can show up for this. Chrissy Teigen showed up after getting a jar of ARO jam from Meghan?

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      May 3, 2024 at 10:37 am

      This is a royal event. Invictus is not.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        May 3, 2024 at 10:41 am

        Okay. The Invictus Service is just being held by veterans of KC’s forces, so no importance there, I guess.

      • Amy Bee says:
        May 3, 2024 at 11:02 am

        @equality: All the Royal Family care about is collecting medals and playing military dress up. They don’t care about the military or veterans. If they did they would throwing support behind the UK Invictus team. The minute Harry said he was stepping back the Royal Family social media pages stopped talking about Invictus so that means they don’t consider it a royal event.

      • Just Jade says:
        May 3, 2024 at 11:47 am

        He can go to a horse show but not the IG 10th anniversary. The world 🌎 is watching and taking mental notes.

  4. Libra says:
    May 3, 2024 at 10:14 am

    Zara will always side with Charles. She knows how this all works; do not piss off the king.

    Reply
  5. janey says:
    May 3, 2024 at 10:14 am

    he was there to support Camilla who was competing in the veteran pony class.

    It does make William look even worse than he already does though. You can hardly call this work for Charles but wee Willie W*nker hasn’t been seen in ages except to two events stacked and then a football match… with a friend.

    Reply
  6. Mika says:
    May 3, 2024 at 10:24 am

    Out there doing the important work for the people.

    What would we ever do without a monarchy???

    Reply
  7. Tina says:
    May 3, 2024 at 10:25 am

    There’s going to be a lot of ‘surprise’ events over the next couple of weeks! This will be funny to watch.

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    May 3, 2024 at 10:36 am

    The myth goes that Charles suggested to Anne that she name her daughter Zara. As for popping up at this event, it doesn’t seem that Royals work on Fridays so he probably had some time on his hands. I’m going to predict now that Charles will be too busy to meet Harry next week. I’ll be pleasantly surprised if they do get to meet and hopefully it will be more that 45 minutes this time.

    Reply
  9. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 3, 2024 at 10:37 am

    The Windsors are so emotionally constipated that Zara’s spontaneous show of affection for her uncle was both surprising and refreshing.

    Reply
  10. B says:
    May 3, 2024 at 11:01 am

    LMAO he didn’t have a reason to avoid Harry so Chuckie had to drag his ass out of his sick bed and start “working” so he can pretend like he’s to busy to see him. BUT now how does he justify ignoring veterans during the IG thanksgiving service if he’s well enough to work lol?

    Chuckie is so deeply selfish, cruel and petty that is brings me great joy to watch him hurt himself in a pathetic attempt to snub Harry.

    Reply

