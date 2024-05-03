Elisabeth Moss was ‘so intimidated’ by Angelina Jolie’s coolness on ‘Girl, Interrupted’

Being on the internet, it can sometimes feel like we’ve all made a pact to never support Scientologists, especially Scientologist actors. I mostly adhere to that pact, except with Elisabeth Moss. I can’t give up Elisabeth Moss. That would mean giving up Mad Men. Moss is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated actresses of her generation, from Mad Men to Handmaid’s Tale to that terrific miniseries she starred in and executive produced, Shining Girls. She’s currently promoting The Veil and the final season of Handmaid’s Tale. She’s also pregnant, although she is not sharing any details about the father or how far along she is.
Moss works so consistently and in such a diverse array of projects, it’s easy to forget that she’s been working nonstop for three decades. One of her earliest film roles was in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted. She was probably only 16 or 17 years old during the filming. She got to work with Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Clea DuVall, Whoopi Goldberg, the late Brittany Murphy and more. She played Polly “Torch” Clark, the girl with a burned face and body. As Moss was promoting The Veil, she was asked about Girl, Interrupted:
Elisabeth Moss is recalling how “intimidated” she felt on set next to the “cool girls” while making Girl, Interrupted.
“There were two kind of camps. There was the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie Camp,” Moss, 41, said of the two stars of the film, during the most recent episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast.
Moss went on to explain that the “camps” were “off camera but based on what was on camera.” “I was in the Winona Ryder camp and the Angelina Jolie camp was really cool. Those were the really cool girls. I was so intimidated by the Angelina Jolie camp. I had no thoughts of ever being able to be in that camp. It was so cool. It was all the cool girls.”
“Did you say to [Jolie], “Why did you not let me into your camp?’ ” Ripa asked her guest.
“No, I never brought it up. I’ve never brought it up, and I’m sure she would have no idea what I was talking about anyway,” Moss said. “I’ve spoken to Angelina since then, and she’s lovely, but at the time, it was just incredibly intimidating. I’ve never brought it up and I’m sure she would have no idea what I was talking about anyway. But I was just not — I was definitely not cool enough to be in her camp.”
As a longtime Jolie stan, it helps to remember how badass Angelina was in the 1990s. Like, very few celebrity women were doing it like her, with the tattoos, knives, drugs, a Vegas marriage, leaving her husband for a female costar, and on and on. Like, she was incredibly cool and intimidating. It was probably an age thing too – Moss was just too young to hang out with Jolie and all of her grown-woman drama. I’d like to think that Moss and Jolie could probably be quite friendly now though.
Leaving her husband for a female costar? Someone please elaborate on this because I remember the Jenny Shimizu rumors but not this…
Me, too! This went completely over my head
She left Johnny and dated Jenny Shimizu from her film foxfire. Shocked and that people don’t know this.
I also don’t remember any mention of drug use so what happened there?
Moss is the same a cruise in my book. Won’t watch anything they’re in because I don’t support Co$
Whenever I see her in something it’s all I can think about. It’s so distracting.
ITA! And I don’t think she’s underrated at all. She’s the IT girl getting all the parts. She did a series as a New Zealand detective that could have gone to any number of talented actresses from New Zealand. It’s insulting that she played Shirley Jackson. I won’t even watch it. I still allow myself to watch Mad Men because it’s so good and it was a rare case of her being appropriately cast. But spare me endless roles of her as a kick ass feminist icon.
I always work on the basis that if you are a scientologist, your work is promotion for Scientology. Moss is being more subtle about it than Cruise but it’s style very much good promotion when she wins awards and receive praise.
She’s one of my favorite actresses too, even though Scientology gives me the screaming heebie-jeebies. As a young punk, I actually talked to one of those street-corner proselytizers on a dare, and went back to headquarters for a personality test. It told me how f***ed up I was, of course! Hahaha. They are soooo creepy. More power to her for making it work? Still, shudder.
Yeah Moss is the one Scientologist actor I have complicated feelings about because I love her as an actress. I could totally see being intimidated by Angelina at that time. But I also know Angelina is a big softie so she would feel awful about Moss feeling intimidated by her.
I had no idea that Elizabeth Moss is a Scientologist. I’m sorry to hear that, but there’s no denying her acting chops. I first took note of her on The West Wing series where she played President Bartlett’s daughter.
Anyone else dying to know who else was in Jolie’s “cool camp”?! Where did Brittany Murphy fall? How did Winona act around AJ?! Omg, I need more.
I LOVED this movie, still do.
This is what I was looking for too! 😀
As a victim of abuse I would hope Angelina wouldn’t be friends with someone who is part of an organization where abuse is a main hallmark.
There’s no doubt that Angelina was incredibly cool at that time. Still is.
But Winona Ryder was not some dweeb either. Maybe she was less intimidating, but I don’t know, if I was in Winona’s “camp” in 1999 I would have been STOKED. I wanted to BE her at that time.
I won’t say that she is underrated. She got multiple awards nominations (& win?) from Mad Men & Handmaid’s Tale. Other shows after those 2 series, also got her nominated. It’s more like whenever she appeared on a show/film, she gets nomination. An actor who’s really good but seldom or never get Awards shows recognition , that’s “underrated” to me.