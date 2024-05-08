Tom Holland got hit in the forehead by a golf ball, was saved by his ‘wooly hat’

Embed from Getty Images

While Zendaya was busy ruling the fashion game at the Met Gala, her boyfriend, Tom Holland, was recovering from a golf-game-gone-wrong in Scotland. On Monday, Tom shared a picture to his Instagram Stories of a head injury that he got while playing golf with his family and friends a few days earlier. During the game, his friend Alex Roberts hit a golf ball from 80 yards away that accidentally hit Tom on his right forehead. Ouch!

Thankfully, the ball hit him in an area that missed any particularly sensitive spots. However, he did drop to the ground and was bleeding, so he was taken to the hospital to get checked out. According to a Patreon post by his dad, Dominic, Tom was also lucky to be wearing a “wooly hat” that “offered some protection.”

I’m so glad that Tom is okay! That’s so scary, what a freak accident. The potential of that stuff happening to my husband or kids always ignites some mild anxiety on my part. I got hit by a line drive while playing in a softball league back when I was 12 or 13 and it was right to the mouth, where I was rocking a full set of braces, haha. Thankfully, I also didn’t need any stitches, but my sister needed facial stitches from a plastic surgeon from an injury playing lacrosse in high school. Oh, memory lane, good times. But seriously, knowing that it could have been bad if Tom’s hit had been mere centimeters in either direction is just so unnerving.

But back to the Zendaya and the Met Gala! Although Tom wasn’t there, – I wonder if his doctors advised him not to travel with a head injury – he did take a moment to make a rare-ish display of public affection for his girl. On Tuesday, he posted two pictures of Zendaya, one of her in each of her outfits. The post was simply captioned with the “😍😍😍” heart eyes emoji. Let’s all give one big collective “Awwwwww.” They are so darn cute. I don’t think they’ve walked a red carpet together since the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere. I don’t know if they’re following the Eva Mendes/Ryan Gosling method of privacy, (side note: The Fall Guy is SO much fun, go see it!) but I do hope we get some big fashion moment from the two of them together, either at next year’s Met Gala or some other event. That would be so epic.

