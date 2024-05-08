Queen Letizia has a fractured toe, so now she’s wearing sneakers to events

One of the few things I enjoy about Queen Camilla is that she seems to hate to wear high heels. Camilla wears flats, boots, kitten heels and various orthopedic wedges. She’s never really liked to wear high heels and no one really expects her to wear anything higher than a modest pump. But Queen Letizia? She’s known for her high heels, usually three-inch heels. She’s spent years wearing Jimmy Choos, Louboutins, Aquazzuras, etc. Except last month, on a state visit to The Netherlands, suddenly Letizia seemingly couldn’t stand in high heels anymore. They had to put a seat out for her for the receiving line at the state dinner.

In recent appearances in Spain, Letizia has just started wearing flats everywhere. Not just flats – really simple sneakers. I’m including some photos of Letizia this week – while King Felipe is a very tall man, I had no idea that Letizia is SO tiny beside him. What is she, like five foot-two? Anyway, according to European reports, Letizia has a fracture! She fractured the “proximal phalanx of her right foot’s central toe,” basically the base of her big toe? It’s being described as some kind of “mishap” which left her foot bandaged. Instead of just staying off her foot, she’s walking around (limping around?) in sneakers.

Anyway, as I get older, I’m having more aches and pains in my feet and knees, and I don’t have any kind of history of wearing high heels. I sympathize with her, even if I would have begged off work for a while if my damn toe was broken. I wonder if Letizia feels weird in flats?