Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala greeter got fired for being too hot

Does anyone remember that really
hot dude attractive young man who was working the Met Gala last year and appeared in the background of pictures with Kylie Jenner? His job that evening was to help her with “whatever she needed.” There are several pictures of him assisting her and holding her purse that went viral on social media. Well, Hot Dude’s name is Eugenio Casnighi, and he’s a 26-year-old Italian model. This week, he went on TikTok, claiming that he’d been fired from working as a greeter at this year’s Gala because of the attention he received.
“I just got fired from the Met Gala,” he said in the video, which included various images of him working the event.
One was a viral clip of Jennie Kim from Blackpink being interviewed as Eugenio stood nearby. The original poster had written over text that they were “trying to focus” on the interview, but they were seemingly too stunned by Eugenio’s good looks. Eugenio said he was only just now speaking out because an alleged NDA had previously prevented him from talking about his experience.
“Funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now,” he stated. “They fired me because I went viral last year.”
Eugenio claimed he’d received the notice on Friday, just ahead of the 2024 Met Gala. “Basically they said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we can’t have you work there anymore. I’m sorry.’”
As far as Eugenio’s past responsibilities, he said last year, his role was to stay near Kylie to assist with “whatever she needed.”
“It’s funny because the Met Gala [and my modeling agency] want models to work on the red carpet [because] they want people to get noticed,” Eugenio claimed.
“They literally told me, ‘We picked you because we like you more than other people to be with this celebrity.'” But when photographers started snapping him, he said, that’s when trouble started. “When people took pictures of the actual celebrity…like Kylie Jenner and I was next to her…of course, I ended up in the picture, and they blamed me. They said, ‘You made it about yourself.'”
This really does suck for Eugenio, but as they say, that’s showbiz, kid. Sometimes, getting attention as an unknown model at an event gives you some career momentum. Other times, you accidentally upstage the wrong publicity-hungry family and they make a phone call that says, “Off with his head” and then you suddenly find yourself without a job. Them’s the breaks, kiddo.
In all seriousness, I am sorry that Eugenio lost his job. It’s not fair. He didn’t ask to be photographed or to go viral for his looks, though I’m sure it was thrilling to get noticed like that. I’m not sure if calling out the agency behind Anna Wintour’s big event is the right response, but hey, at least he’s getting some free attention right now. Maybe a new agent or someone will discover him and give him a chance. Best of luck, Eugenio. Hope we see you on another red carpet soon.
Maybe Taylor Swift will make him a squad member.
I don’t get why it is a problem for Kylie to be photographed with a hot guy and have a viral SM moment in the process. I don’t think it hurt her or the impact of her Met Gala appearance. On the contrary. And yeah, the guy is a total smokeshow.
Do you think it was Kylie that complained,I dont think it specifically said that. Anyways this guy is asking to be blackballed further.
I feel like this is made up for attention because why would he be hired in the first place? If Anna didn’t want him there I would assume that there is a list of people and companies that shouldn’t be hired. I doubt she pays more attention to ingredients than people.
Same. I used to work in the unemployment insurance industry and people lied all the time about why they were fired. And while a lot of companies are hinky af and guilty of nefarious sh*t, most people who get fired from corporations have done *something* to contribute to that separation.
So I’m not buying a modeling agency firing him for being too attractive.
Hired help is not supposed to eclipse the employer. I remember from years ago when Ben Curtis the kid who was in Dell Computers commercial on tv getting fired because he became an overnight sensation and his sudden fame eclipsed the product, in this case Dell Computers. Anyway I hope that Eugenio gets new jobs again.
Ben Curtis was fired from the Dell promos because he got busted on drug charges which brought a lot of negative publicity to Dell Computers. It had *nothing* to do with Ben becoming famous or going viral.
I bet getting fired for being too 🔥 will help his career more than another year as a purse holder and train wrangler. As long as he wasn’t elbowing Kylie out of the way to show off his best blue steel, no one will hold it against him and up and coming designers might get a few more clicks for hiring the dude that’s too hot for the Met Ball. He is an exceptionally handsome man.
Wasn’t there a Fiji water girl who also caused a commotion somewhere? Lols. Oh if I were fired for being too hot I’d dine out on that till my dying day.
You can be too hot to be an extra in movies and TV as well. You need to be attractive enough to blend in, but not pull attention from the actual actors in the scene.
Dude, if you didn’t make something for yourself after going viral last year, they aren’t going to give you a second chance.
This post is a walk down memory lane to Fiji Water Girl 🤣