Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala greeter got fired for being too hot



Does anyone remember that really hot dude attractive young man who was working the Met Gala last year and appeared in the background of pictures with Kylie Jenner? His job that evening was to help her with “whatever she needed.” There are several pictures of him assisting her and holding her purse that went viral on social media. Well, Hot Dude’s name is Eugenio Casnighi, and he’s a 26-year-old Italian model. This week, he went on TikTok, claiming that he’d been fired from working as a greeter at this year’s Gala because of the attention he received.

“I just got fired from the Met Gala,” he said in the video, which included various images of him working the event. One was a viral clip of Jennie Kim from Blackpink being interviewed as Eugenio stood nearby. The original poster had written over text that they were “trying to focus” on the interview, but they were seemingly too stunned by Eugenio’s good looks. Eugenio said he was only just now speaking out because an alleged NDA had previously prevented him from talking about his experience. “Funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now,” he stated. “They fired me because I went viral last year.” Eugenio claimed he’d received the notice on Friday, just ahead of the 2024 Met Gala. “Basically they said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we can’t have you work there anymore. I’m sorry.’” As far as Eugenio’s past responsibilities, he said last year, his role was to stay near Kylie to assist with “whatever she needed.” “It’s funny because the Met Gala [and my modeling agency] want models to work on the red carpet [because] they want people to get noticed,” Eugenio claimed. “They literally told me, ‘We picked you because we like you more than other people to be with this celebrity.'” But when photographers started snapping him, he said, that’s when trouble started. “When people took pictures of the actual celebrity…like Kylie Jenner and I was next to her…of course, I ended up in the picture, and they blamed me. They said, ‘You made it about yourself.'”

This really does suck for Eugenio, but as they say, that’s showbiz, kid. Sometimes, getting attention as an unknown model at an event gives you some career momentum. Other times, you accidentally upstage the wrong publicity-hungry family and they make a phone call that says, “Off with his head” and then you suddenly find yourself without a job. Them’s the breaks, kiddo.

In all seriousness, I am sorry that Eugenio lost his job. It’s not fair. He didn’t ask to be photographed or to go viral for his looks, though I’m sure it was thrilling to get noticed like that. I’m not sure if calling out the agency behind Anna Wintour’s big event is the right response, but hey, at least he’s getting some free attention right now. Maybe a new agent or someone will discover him and give him a chance. Best of luck, Eugenio. Hope we see you on another red carpet soon.