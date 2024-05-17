Queen Camilla makes a pledge to PETA: she will no longer buy new fur products

Queen Camilla has always enjoyed blood sports. She’s always been up for any kind of shooting party or hunt, and her affair with then-Prince Charles flourished during those shooting weekends and aristocratic hunting vacations. She’s still at it too – reportedly, Camilla took a week-long holiday in March and she went to Spain to “hunt partridges.” Camilla is all about “cruelty.” So imagine my surprise that Camilla is trying to rebrand herself as cruelty-free. She informed PETA that she will not purchase any new fur garments.

Queen Camilla has pledged not to buy any more fur products in the latest move by Buckingham Palace to not use animal products. The Palace sent a letter with ‘the Queen’s warmest wishes’ to the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) which vowed Camilla ‘will not procure any new fur garments’. The animal-rights group toasted the news with a glass of the finest claret and its managing director Ingrid Newkirk said: ‘It’s right and proper for the British monarchy to reflect British values by recognising that fur has no place in our society.’ The letter did not state whether she would no longer wear any existing real-fur outfits, the BBC reported. She has followed in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II who made headlines in 2019 when Her Late Majesty’s senior dresser Angela Kelly revealed she was no longer using real fur in her outfits. Camilla secretly switched to fake fur hats back in 2017 after receiving a barrage of criticism for wearing a Russian-style real fur hat to the Royal Family’s Sandringham Christmas Day church seven years earlier. The latest row back by the royals continues the Palace’s move towards becoming environmentally friendly with King Charles long championing green causes. The 75-year-old monarch has made a raft of eco-friendly changes since he ascended to the throne in September 2022.

[From The Daily Mail]

This was one of the easiest pledges to make for Camilla – she already owns plenty of fur products and she’ll just say “oh, this old thing” if questioned about why she’s wearing fur. Camilla does recycle years-old pieces too, especially hats which may or may not involve real fur. Anyway, I don’t even know why anyone wears fur these days and PETA’s campaigning on this one issue has really made an impact over my lifetime. You rarely see anyone wearing real fur coats or real fur hats anymore.