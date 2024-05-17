Us Weekly: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘started having issues a few months ago’

As I’ve said in a few posts now, I believe there’s something “there” with all of these reports about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage trouble. I don’t think it’s gotten to the point where they’re “over” or divorce lawyers have been called, but I do think there’s something off-kilter with them. The fact that TMZ and People Magazine are both piggybacking on In Touch Weekly’s “Bennifer split” report is noteworthy. If none of this was true, I feel certain that J.Lo’s manager Benny Medina would have said something or found a way to shut it down. People’s “sources” are silent, meaning they can’t get Benny on the phone.

The Daily Mail has pointed out that J.Lo liked a “scathing Instagram post” from a relationship coach named Lenna Marsak. The IG post reads, in part, “You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety.” Yikes. Meanwhile, Us Weekly is getting in the game, and they’re basically saying that yes, Ben and J.Lo are having issues, but they’re not really breaking up.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spending time apart — but they’re not calling it quits just yet. “Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.” Lopez is set to kick off her This Is Me … Live tour next month in Orlando. The tour comes after the February release of her ninth album, This Is Me … Now, which was accompanied by a film titled This Is Me … Now: A Love Story. “Jen is very focused on work,” the source tells Us. “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.” The insider adds that Lopez recently looked at a home in Los Angeles that she’s saying is intended as an investment property. A second source notes that Affleck has been staying at a place in L.A. that is separate from the couple’s usual home. The second insider also confirms that the twosome are not currently planning to separate, while a third source notes that the duo are working on their relationship. Us Weekly has reached out to both reps for comment.

[From Us Weekly]

I would also point to “a few months ago” as when there seemed to be fissures in their marriage. Like, the photos from February’s This Is Me… Now premiere were not great. While Ben appeared in the documentary (and he was very supportive), he genuinely seemed over it by the premiere. He looked like he really didn’t want to be there. Now, all that being said… they’re both in their 50s, they’re older and wiser and they don’t have to be joined at the hip. They knew what they were getting this time around. It’s more than likely that they’re just going through a difficult stage and they’ll work it out.