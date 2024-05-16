Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior to the Cannes ‘Furiosa’ premiere: incredible?

On Wednesday, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. It got a standing ovation and George Miller and Anya Taylor Joy were both in tears by the looks of things. Anya has been doing the most to promote this film for weeks already, but Cannes was by far the biggest red carpet for the film. Anya delivered – a pale Dior gown, alabaster skin, white-blonde hair and blood red lips. She looked otherworldly. She looked like she was created by AI. She looked like an old Hollywood movie star. What a moment. (That being said, I’m not crazy about this Dior, but the actual dress was beside the point.)
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky were also on the carpet. I bet you anything Elsa was mad as hell that Anya got so much attention.
Naomi Campbell attended the premiere in a vintage Chanel look. Just one of thousands of priceless vintage pieces in her personal archives. Naomi looked amazing.
Eva Green wore Balmain – she’s forever a goth girl, but it’s fun seeing her interact with the other women on her Cannes jury. She seems to get along well with Greta Gerwig.
Greta Gerwig wore Armani Privé – a classic dress, done well.
Here’s the kicker: this person is Iris Mittenaere and she basically wore Game of Thrones/Mother of Dragons cosplay in Cannes.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France.,Image: 873304785, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel / Avalon
-
-
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, George Miller, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alyla Browne und Doug Mitchell bei der Premiere des Kinofilms Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga auf dem Festival de Cannes 2024 / 77. Internationale Filmfestspiele von Cannes im Palais des Festivals. Cannes, 15.05.2024 *** Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, George Miller, Anya Taylor Joy, Alyla Browne and Doug Mitchell at the premiere of the feature film Furiosa A Mad Max Saga at the Festival de Cannes 2024 77 Cannes International Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals Cannes, 15 05 2024 Foto:xD.xBedrosianx/xFuturexImagex furiosa_4554,Image: 873305340, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian / Avalon
-
-
Anya Taylor-Joy attend the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France.,Image: 873308660, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel / Avalon
-
-
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France.,Image: 873309437, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel / Avalon
-
-
Anya Taylor-Joy depart the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France.,Image: 873343376, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel / Avalon
-
-
Celebrities attend the ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France
Featuring: Iris Mittenaere
Where: Cannes, France
When: 15 May 2024
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Red Carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Greta Gerwig
Where: Cannes, France
When: 15 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Red Carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Anya Taylor-Joy
Where: Cannes, France
When: 15 May 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Red Carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Naomi Campbell
Where: Cannes, France
When: 15 May 2024
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Red Carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Eva Green
Where: Cannes, Alpes-Maritimes, France
When: 15 May 2024
Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Red Carpet during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Anya Taylor Joy
Where: Cannes, France
When: 15 May 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Love her hair and makeup, and the silhouette, but the dress is sad beige.
This is exactly the definition of sad beige, not the coastal look. This dress could have been stunning in pretty much any color except this one. But, hey, at least they hemmed it!
The beige color is sad and the shade of lipstick is somehow off, but she looks overall polished and as you said, very golden age Hollywood—echoes of Grace Kelly maybe?
Is Elsa Pataky in the film?
ATJ does look stunning! Did you see the back of her hair in the picture of Chris and Elsa? Beautifully done. Naomi’s dress is interesting and beautiful too. I thought everything below Greta’s neck looked very lovely. The hair, make up, and necklace detracts from the overall look.
Elsa’s HAIR!!!!