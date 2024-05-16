Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior to the Cannes ‘Furiosa’ premiere: incredible?

On Wednesday, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. It got a standing ovation and George Miller and Anya Taylor Joy were both in tears by the looks of things. Anya has been doing the most to promote this film for weeks already, but Cannes was by far the biggest red carpet for the film. Anya delivered – a pale Dior gown, alabaster skin, white-blonde hair and blood red lips. She looked otherworldly. She looked like she was created by AI. She looked like an old Hollywood movie star. What a moment. (That being said, I’m not crazy about this Dior, but the actual dress was beside the point.)

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky were also on the carpet. I bet you anything Elsa was mad as hell that Anya got so much attention.

Naomi Campbell attended the premiere in a vintage Chanel look. Just one of thousands of priceless vintage pieces in her personal archives. Naomi looked amazing.

Eva Green wore Balmain – she’s forever a goth girl, but it’s fun seeing her interact with the other women on her Cannes jury. She seems to get along well with Greta Gerwig.

Greta Gerwig wore Armani Privé – a classic dress, done well.

Here’s the kicker: this person is Iris Mittenaere and she basically wore Game of Thrones/Mother of Dragons cosplay in Cannes.