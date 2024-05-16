Jennifer Aniston: ‘I don’t have TikTok, nor will I ever. I just won’t’

Jennifer Aniston became famous in a simpler time, the 1990s, which she still remembers fondly. She’s always been something of a Luddite, and it took her years to finally join Instagram. She was pretty good at IG, although I would guess that she has a team (or perhaps just one person) handling her IG posts and telling her how to do what. She has not embraced TikTok, and I don’t really blame her? I’m not really on TikTok either, although I do lurk and I do see some of the TT stuff on Twitter. Well, Aniston was asked recently if she will ever start a TikTok account and her answer was pretty reasonable.

Jennifer Aniston may have joined Instagram, but TikTok would be one step too far for the actress.

“I don’t have TikTok, nor will I ever. I just won’t,” Aniston told ET’s Deidre Behar, before quipping, “I’m not gonna subscribe to one more thing that is gonna ruin my life or somebody else’s life.”

All jokes aside, and despite Aniston’s popular Instagram presence, she said that she keeps social media “at arm’s length” for good reason.

“It could suck you in and you’ve wasted hours of your life,” she said. “I can’t believe sometimes when I found myself in an absolute wormhole of dog, puppy videos and rescue animals, and babies, and cats. That’s the stuff I enjoy. But then there’s some stuff online I just don’t wanna see.”

Also, Aniston said, “I don’t think we are were designed to take in the amount of information at the speed and the rate that we do these days. I just don’t think it’s good for us. I don’t think it’s healthy.”

For Aniston, the unhealthiest part of social media is “the mental illness that kids are suffering from because of the compare and despair.”

“It’s so hard to be a teenager these days,” she said. “We are so hard on ourselves, and kids are so mean too.” What Aniston does post on social will always be her real self, not a highly filtered version. “I just think it’s best to just be who you are,” she said. “We’ve got good days. We’ve got bad days. We have good hair days. We’ve got s**tty hair days. We’ve got good skin days, bad skin days. It’s a mixed bag. It’s also just so unrealistic to try to sell something that doesn’t feel authentic.”