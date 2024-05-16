The trailer for Wicked is out: does this need to be two movies?



On Wednesday, the first full-length trailer dropped for part one of the Wicked movies. The trailer, which you can watch below, basically shows a lot of scenes from Act I of the musical, which makes sense, since the first movie is probably all of Act I. In fact, the last shot of the trailer is of Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba saying the, “It’s the Wizard who should be afraid of me” line as the music for the end of Act I showstopper “Defying Gravity” plays. We also finally get a sample of Ariana Grande singing Glinda’s “Popular.” Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard), and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) are featured in the trailer as well, although only the first two are shown prominently.

The trailer features Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba forging a friendship after meeting at Shiz University. “You’re the one the wizard has been waiting for,” Michelle Yeoh, as headmistress Madame Morrible, says as she works with Elphaba. Things then take a dark turn when Glinda gives Elphaba a black hat to wear and Elphaba encourages her to accompany her on a trip to Emerald City. Elphaba seems to sense trouble in Oz, while the Wizard of Oz — played by Jeff Goldblum — offers some strong words. “The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy,” he says over images Elphaba, who remains loyal to herself. “I’m not afraid. It’s the Wizard who should be afraid of me,” she says shortly before the trailer ends. In the movie, Erivo plays Elphaba, “a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power,” according to a Universal press release about the film. Grande portrays Glinda, “a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.” The pair become friends only to see their lives go in different directions after they meet The Wizard of Oz. “Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future,” the release said. “Wicked,” based on the Gregory McGuire book of the same name that became the basis for a hit Broadway musical, is directed by Jon M. Chu, who helmed “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights.” The movie also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Peter Dinklage. The movie is scheduled to be released Nov. 27, with “Wicked Part Two” due to come out Nov. 26, 2025. Erivo and Grande were filled with emotions when they found out they had been cast in the film.

[From Today]

Alright, thoughts on the trailer? I have no doubt Cynthia will do a great job as Elphaba and the trailer reaffirms that she definitely has the vocal chops for the role. The Wizard saying, “The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy” really hit home how slimy he is. Anyway, how are we feeling about Ariana? I suppose from what we saw, it’s not as bad as I was imagining. Is it enough to overlook how much her personal issues have overshadowed the film, though? “Popular” is more about having the attitude than the vocals but at least I could understand every word she was saying. So, there’s that! Oh, and maybe it’s just me, but the dorm scene reminded me so much of Wednesday and Enid’s room in Wednesday!

Okay, fine, I’m feeling a lot more enthused about this movie than I was after the teaser. I just really, really wish that it wasn’t two parts. If Les Mis can tell their story in one movie, anyone can.