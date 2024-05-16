The trailer for Wicked is out: does this need to be two movies?

On Wednesday, the first full-length trailer dropped for part one of the Wicked movies. The trailer, which you can watch below, basically shows a lot of scenes from Act I of the musical, which makes sense, since the first movie is probably all of Act I. In fact, the last shot of the trailer is of Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba saying the, “It’s the Wizard who should be afraid of me” line as the music for the end of Act I showstopper “Defying Gravity” plays. We also finally get a sample of Ariana Grande singing Glinda’s “Popular.” Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard), and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) are featured in the trailer as well, although only the first two are shown prominently.
The trailer features Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba forging a friendship after meeting at Shiz University.
“You’re the one the wizard has been waiting for,” Michelle Yeoh, as headmistress Madame Morrible, says as she works with Elphaba.
Things then take a dark turn when Glinda gives Elphaba a black hat to wear and Elphaba encourages her to accompany her on a trip to Emerald City. Elphaba seems to sense trouble in Oz, while the Wizard of Oz — played by Jeff Goldblum — offers some strong words.
“The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy,” he says over images Elphaba, who remains loyal to herself.
“I’m not afraid. It’s the Wizard who should be afraid of me,” she says shortly before the trailer ends.
In the movie, Erivo plays Elphaba, “a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power,” according to a Universal press release about the film. Grande portrays Glinda, “a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.”
The pair become friends only to see their lives go in different directions after they meet The Wizard of Oz.
“Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future,” the release said.
“Wicked,” based on the Gregory McGuire book of the same name that became the basis for a hit Broadway musical, is directed by Jon M. Chu, who helmed “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights.”
The movie also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Peter Dinklage. The movie is scheduled to be released Nov. 27, with “Wicked Part Two” due to come out Nov. 26, 2025. Erivo and Grande were filled with emotions when they found out they had been cast in the film.
Alright, thoughts on the trailer? I have no doubt Cynthia will do a great job as Elphaba and the trailer reaffirms that she definitely has the vocal chops for the role. The Wizard saying, “The best way to bring folks together is to give them a real good enemy” really hit home how slimy he is. Anyway, how are we feeling about Ariana? I suppose from what we saw, it’s not as bad as I was imagining. Is it enough to overlook how much her personal issues have overshadowed the film, though? “Popular” is more about having the attitude than the vocals but at least I could understand every word she was saying. So, there’s that! Oh, and maybe it’s just me, but the dorm scene reminded me so much of Wednesday and Enid’s room in Wednesday!
Okay, fine, I’m feeling a lot more enthused about this movie than I was after the teaser. I just really, really wish that it wasn’t two parts. If Les Mis can tell their story in one movie, anyone can.
Photos are screenshots from YouTube and via Instagram
Wicked is one of my all time favorites and I’m truly having a hard time getting excited because I loathe Ariana Grande and don’t want to support her projects. Ugh.
I was afraid it was just me. The trailer really drove home for me how difficult it would be to watch 3 hours of AG. And it’s a shame because it looks beautifully rendered and I have high hopes for everyone else.
+1 (and that was before all the Spong Bob nonsense).
I’m forever going to think of him as
“Spong Bob” with that typo now.
I think it looks amazing, despite Ariana Grande (although maybe she’ll end up surprising us?) but I absolutely do not think it needed to be two movies. I feel like there would be a huge turnout for one Wicked movie, and I still think the first movie is going to do really well. But I think it will be hard to keep that momentum up for a year.
Sure, it COULD have been made in one movie, but it’s all about the money they can make from this. I’ve even heard they were trying to make it into three. Greed ruins most art these days.
As far as I can see, they gave almost the whole story away in the trailer. So yes, it could have been accomplished in one film.
I’ve read the book and was lucky enough to see the original cast on Broadway (still amazes me to say that😊) I actually run to the Wicked soundtrack.. so needless to say I’m looking forward to this but know I will probably be disappointed. Great books and Broadway musicals never transfer to the movie screen well imo anyways. So I will enjoy it for what it is. Also the book and the musical are so vastly different, book was definitely for adults.
I was wondering about that… I just recently read the book but I haven’t seen the musical, and I’m barely recognizing any of the story in that trailer.
My guess is that they are going to add a lot of book material. Have not seen the musical, did read the book and found it a slog. That may have been because I had to read it for a fairy tales class. Nothing like having a short deadline to read a long book to make you realize how much detail about the political situation in Oz the book goes into
Contemporary Broadway is not my jam, so I’ll be skipping