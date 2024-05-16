The Sussexes also visited with Save the Children while they were in Nigeria

While Prince Harry and Nigeria’s Princess Meghan were in Nigeria last week, they did a quiet event with Save the Children’s operations in the country. They met with Nigeria’s Save the Children youth ambassadors and checked in on the work being done. The whole event was set up by Misan Harriman, the photographer and friend who traveled with them on the trip. Misan is the Save the Children global ambassador, and he invited them to meet with the youth ambassadors.

Save the Children’s press release about the event is spectacular – go here to read. They highlight the dangers faced by Nigerian children, from early childhood disease, poverty, internally displaced children, gender-based violence, lack of access to education and child-marriage. Save the Children is also working on an immunization program in Nigeria because there are high rates of “zero dose children,” kids who have never received a routine immunization. That issue is right up Harry and Meghan’s alley, given the work they did with the Covid vaccine. Archewell also donated to Save the Children as part of the humanitarian flood response in Nigeria.

Thank you Prince Harry and Meghan for joining us in Nigeria to learn more about how we ensure children don’t just survive but thrive ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yxBHgWvL8u — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) May 16, 2024

Reflecting on the past weekend, we're excited to share these highlights from the basketball clinic in Ilupeju with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. pic.twitter.com/ZtRPgWt10d — Giants of Africa (@GiantsOfAfrica) May 15, 2024