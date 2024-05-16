Family card games, an oil absorbing face roller and travel-friendly toothpaste



From Rosie: I picked up the family edition of Cards Against Humanity last month, and my kids are now obsessed with it. Out of all of the cards we’ve come across, there’s only been one that was questionable for younger elementary school kids. My kids also picked out another family card game called Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza. TCGCP has a 4.8 star rating, more than 49,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers all comment on just how much fun it is to play with both family and adult friends alike! “This is a fun, family game that will have you all laughing! It’s easy to learn as fast to play.” “This is definitely a game that suits a range of ages! I bought this to play with some friends. We are all in our 30s. It has been so fun and it is a quick game to learn and play!” Here are some links to sales and some more things CB and I are looking at on Amazon.

Deals and sales

Summer beauty haul – spend $50, get $10

15% off 4 Piece Sheet Set – Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets

Up to 47% off Utopia Bedding Bed Sheets Set

20% off Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

58% off Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream

47% off Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Brightening Serum

40% off Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 Sunscreen Spray

46% off Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum with Vitamin E & SPF 60

58% off Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Sunscreen + Hydrating Serum

50% off Wowbox 25 Pieces Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set

43% off Finer Form Multifunction Weight Bench

24% off Indressme Large Laundry Basket

53% off First Alert CO605 Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector with Battery Backup

32% off Roku Streaming Stick 4K

A sturdy cell phone mount for hands-free selfies, FaceTime, and videos



From Rosie: I picked up the ring light that CB featured last month and really like how my pictures have come out. It got me thinking about getting a stand for my phone, as well. No more shaky FaceTimes or selfies with bad lighting for me. This mount clips onto a desk, kitchen counter, night stand, etc. so you can use your phone hands-free and can be used for video calls, selfies, reading, watching videos, and more. It comes in three different colors. They have a black one for $20, as well rose gold and white for $23. This mount has a 4.4 star rating, almost 39,400 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users say it’s very sturdy and very convenient to have, although some have said they needed to apply “elbow grease” to adjust the neck. “It works as intended. Feels like it will hold a good amount of weight. Use on my night stand to watch shows in bed.” “Great to stream with and to hold the camera for you when trying to take pictures. Very sturdy.” “I can never get a good camera shot without coming out blurry too many times. This device keeps you camer [sic] steady and secure. It can also be mounted and bent for any angle.”

An efficient tick-removal device that works much better than tweezers



From Rosie: I did some yard work last weekend and ended up pulling a couple of ticks off of me. None of them had bitten me yet, thankfully, but it reminded me that we had these tick spoons! These spoons are endorsed by both veterinarians and physicians. They have a specifically designed notch that grabs the tick and removes it in one motion, catching it in the spoon part. They’re sold in a three-pack for $12. The Ticked Off spoons have a 4.7 star rating, more than 1,430 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People sing their praises, saying it’s so much easier to remove a tick with these than with tweezers. “One two three and the tick is out! My dog is not upset and the tick is out. Easy to use without upsetting my pet.” “This is a good idea for tick removal…Tweezers often leave pieces of the tick behind. This product allows you to get under the tick and pull straight up so you get the whole tick off without squeezing it.” “Love these! We have used our first one for years on ourselves and our dogs. They work much better than tweezers for removing ticks.”

Note by CB: If you find a tick embedded on you, you can send it to TickReport.com to see what pathogens it has.

A face roller that removes excess oil without ruining your makeup



From Rosie: Revlon’s reusable oil-absorbing roller is designed to remove excess oil without ruining your makeup. It’s supposed to “blot and mattify” your face. This one is made from volcanic stone, but they also have a rose quartz one that’s designed to cool down and depuff your skin. You can pick up the volcanic minerals one for around $10 and the rose quartz one for $5. There’s also a two-pack of replacement balls that you can swap out to mix and match rollers. It has a 4.2 star rating, more than 59,700 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers rave about how well this roller works in removing grease or oil from their face. “My face tends to get greasy during the day. This will remove every ounce of shine on my entire face while not messing up my makeup. I love it.” “As someone will combination oily skin and the especially in the T-zones and the cheeks, this product works great in getting rid of that annoying shine.” “I knew volcanic minerals are highly absorbent and always wondered why no one had put them to use for oily skin. Revlon did and they nailed it. Won’t leave home without it!”

An affordable and solid wooden bed frame that comes in so many finishes



From CB: This wooden bed frame by Mellow Naturals comes in six different sizes, seven different wood finishes, including white and black, and in four different heights, some with a matching slat headboard option. Many of the queen versions of this bed are around $200. This listing has 4.6 stars, over 18,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s easy to put together, sturdy and looks so nice in their bedrooms. “Move over, IKEA! We are so glad we didn’t stand in long lines to purchase a more expensive bed made with particle board or unfinished pine. This was a fantastic purchase and we couldn’t be happier.” “I was in need of a bed frame and I thought this one would be cute. I truly love it, the assembly was easy and the quality of the frame is great! I feel really secure and love not having a squeaky bed. The delivery also came earlier than expected so I was very pleased. If you’re thinking of buying this bed frame I would go for it.”

An egg slicer you can also use for bananas and other soft fruits



From CB: We had one of these egg slicers growing up, and I just realized that I need one for my house! I make a lot of hardboiled eggs in this egg cooker and it’s a pain to cut all the eggs for egg salad. This would also be also great for slicing other soft foods like bananas, strawberries, cherry tomatoes and mushrooms. This dishwasher safe egg slicer is just $10 for most colors and has over 4,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s strong and gets the job done. “The best and strongest slicer I’ve ever owned. It’s metal and extremely well made. It works great on not only hard boiled eggs, but on strawberries, olives, grapes, even pimento strips. Definitely recommend this slicer.” “”Bought mine about a year ago. Very sturdy, best I’ve ever had. And is not expensive.”

A foaming facial wash with niacinamide for clearer, softer skin



This purifying foaming cleanser by trusted brand La Roche-Posay is designed for normal to oily skin. It’s formulated with ceramides and niacinamide and is fragrance free and free of soaps and sulfates. This listing has over 31,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it leaves their skin so soft and clean and that it helps reduce and prevent breakouts. “This foaming facial cleanser has changed my skin care routine FOREVER! The consistency is light and smooth, leaving my sensitive skin feeling unbelievably refreshed, hydrated and CLEAN! I had struggled to find a foaming cleanser that wouldn’t break my skin out for YEARS… My skin GLOWS after i use this!” “Cleared my skin!!! The best face wash I have ever used. I noticed the difference right away. Only had a couple weeks and the difference is really night and day.”

Toothpaste tablets for fresher breath on the go



From CB: Due to my allergies I have to bring my own toothpaste while traveling. I just found these cute toothpaste tablets that would be great for keeping in my purse for fresh breath on-the-go. These are tablets you chew into a paste before brushing. This listing has 1,900 ratings, 4.2 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say these tablets work well, that they’re convenient and leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. “These work great! I mean when you buy toothpaste you want it to at the very least clean your teeth. These do! They don’t foam at all like normal toothpaste. You basically chew up a tab and use a wet toothbrush and do what you normally do. It’s a weird sensation because there’s little bits of tabs but honestly I don’t mind. Also these have been doing a great job of whitening my teeth! The container is cute and recyclable and takes up like no space and is perfect for traveling.” “I use these for travel, much easier to pack than traditional toothpaste and less mess to worry about. Works just as good as other toothpaste. Leaves a nice refreshing taste in your mouth, not too minty. My son even likes using these.”

Up to 42% off a buildable foundation that’s so flattering for mature skin



From CB: I’m currently using L’oreal TrueMatch serum foundation (it looks so nice with my Elf multistick blush) but I need an alternative for days when I want lighter, easier coverage. This baked foundation by high end brand Laura Geller comes in nine shades and is currently on sale for up to 42% off. Prices that range from around $18 to $24. This listing has over 32,000 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say that it covers well while giving a lovely natural finish. It doesn’t settle into fine lines and helps even skin while concealing imperfections. “I decided to try this since it is advertised so much. I really like it. It goes on so nicely and covers just right. It never looks like I am wearing foundation but I look more even in my complexation, covering dark spots nicely.” “In my mid 50’s now and this is the perfect makeup for me. Super light, extremely flattering. Just a few swipes with a big soft brush and it gives such a nice soft coverage of redness, spots, unevenness. Also gives me a slight glow, skin just looks healthier with it on. Zero negative reaction on my skin. It feels like I’m not wearing anything at all.” “I’m almost 60/F, some wrinkles and a fair amount of discoloration, red spots, and sun damage, esp. on cheeks. This foundation is really easy to use. Feels like nothing, even when building. I used only basic, soft, fluffy brushes I had on hand; they worked well for light coverage, but I do think a denser brush option – like a retracting kabuki, as recommended – might work better for building. Very good coverage on bare skin… perfect over an inexpensive primer. Almost all my flaws disappeared, even without concealer.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.