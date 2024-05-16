Royalist: Yep, Prince William is blocking the Windsors’ reconciliation with Harry

This week, Petronella Wyatt wrote an interesting/funny column in the Telegraph, all about how Prince Harry should be “brought back” to the UK, because he’s the only Windsor left with any kind of “pizzazz” or “star power.” Wyatt also spilled some lukewarm tea that the estrangement between Harry and the Windsors is shockingly not all Harry’s doing. According to Wyatt, “courtiers of my acquaintance hold William equally liable” and “It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry.” Add to all of this, Wyatt is clearly someone getting consistent leaks from her “friend,” Queen Camilla. Remember Wyatt publishing Camilla’s tantrum about Harry visiting his father in February? So… this week’s story has the feel of Camilla saying that William is standing in the way of King Charles and Harry’s potential reconciliation. I don’t believe that, but it’s interesting that Camilla is throwing Huevo under this particular bus. Speaking of, the Royalist column at the Daily Beast is clearly following these shenanigans closely as well:

A friend of Queen Camilla has claimed that Prince William is obstructing a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his father King Charles III. Urging the royal family to “bring Harry home,” the society journalist Petronella Wyatt said in a column in the Daily Telegraph that William was “equally liable” to Harry for the breakdown in royal relations. Wyatt has known Camilla since she was 18. She is the daughter of the late life peer and friend of Queen Elizabeth II, Baron Woodrow Wyatt, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. She is a friend of Camilla’s and has previously described her as the “nicest person I have ever met.” In a column in the Daily Telegraph she cited a “former palace official” who used to work for both Harry and William “before the good times stopped rolling” as saying: “There is a public misconception about William and Harry. It is William who was often the difficult one, and it is William who is preventing his father from having a proper reconciliation with Harry. This isn’t helpful at a point in time when the country would be buoyed up by seeing them together again, as would the King.” A friend of William and Kate Middleton’s told The Daily Beast: “There is a grain of truth in what she is saying, although William wouldn’t dream of telling his father what he can or can’t do in relation to his other son. But what is true is that Charles’ absolute priority is the unity of the monarchy, and given the extent of William’s animosity to Harry, Charles can hardly roll out the red carpet and invite Harry and the kids to stay at Balmoral for the summer holidays—however much he would like to.”

[From The Daily Beast]

What I have believed for some time now is that Camilla manipulated, nurtured and added to William and Harry’s estrangement. Diana’s sons could not be united because that would be a threat to Camilla’s power and reach. The thing is, William is just too stupid to realize how consistently he’s been played by Camilla and Charles. Camilla and Charles are still using William’s incandescent rage as an excuse for “why Harry can’t come back.” Camilla and Charles have their own reasons for not wanting the Sussexes around – their own jealousy, their own racism, their own fears of being overshadowed, etc. But again, Charles and Camilla are perfectly content to wrap the blame around Huevo’s neck, and he’s so much of a bumbling idiot, he ends up doubling-down. Camilla’s allies: it’s William’s fault that Harry won’t come back. William’s allies: This is very true!!