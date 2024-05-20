King Charles, Camilla & Prince William will attend the D-Day events in France

For a while, it looked like none of the Windsors were planning on turning up to the D-Day 80th anniversary event in Normandy this year. French presidents always host memorials and dignitaries for D-Day anniversaries, but for the “big anniversaries,” world leaders are always expected to come out. President Macron will host President Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and likely a host of other European leaders and royals in Normandy on June 6th. Sidenote: the White House is pissed because Macron invited Russia to send a representative to the memorial this year too. For months, Buckingham Palace was playing fast and loose about King Charles’s attendance, given his ongoing cancer treatments. What was strange about that is Kensington Palace was also playing fast and loose, like Prince William shouldn’t be expected to stand in for his father. Well, now they’re saying that “the big three” will attend: King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.
The King, the Queen and the Prince of Wales will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in both the UK and France next month, Buckingham Palace has said. The couple will join the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6.
Meanwhile, Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at Juno Beach, hosted by the Canadian government, alongside Second World War veterans and Armed Forces personnel. He will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, alongside 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world.
The Princess of Wales, who is being treated for cancer, is not expected to travel to France.
On June 5, Their Majesties, accompanied by the Prince, will attend the UK’s national celebration in Portsmouth. The Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also attend UK events.
Just at a regular, non-gossip level, I’m glad that the British royals are turning up for all of this. There are so few living WWII veterans at this point, this really may be the last big D-Day service for them. It’s also fascinating to me that they’re doing different ceremonies on different beaches (different landing points for the invasion on D-Day), then the big ceremony will be on Omaha Beach. Yeah… the king will be in his element, while Camilla looks grumpy and William blinks furiously and tries not to sway. But hey, at least they’re traveling and doing something. No Kate though.
Britain's King Charles III officially hands over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024.
Britain's King Charles III meets staff members and their families at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, England, Monday, May 13, 2024. King Charles III will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William, The Prince of Wales.
London, UK, 15th May 2024. The King and Queen, together with the Lord Mayor, exit St Paul's Cathedral after the service. Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Service of Dedication for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral in London today.
King Charles III during a visit to Gibraltar Barracks in Minley, Hampshire, to meet the staff and families of the 3 Royal School of Military Engineering (3RSME) and 8 Engineer Brigade, at the training base for the Army's Royal Engineers
Where: Minley, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Minley, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III during a visit to Gibraltar Barracks in Minley, Hampshire, to meet the staff and families of the 3 Royal School of Military Engineering (3RSME) and 8 Engineer Brigade, at the training base for the Army's Royal Engineers
Where: Minley, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Minley, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Their Majesties The King and Queen attend a Service of Dedication for the Order of the British Empire at St. Paul's Cathedral, London
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 May 2024
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending The Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the Creative Industries of the United Kingdom.
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 15 May 2024
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 15 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the Creative Industries of the United Kingdom. The Garden Party will bring together approximately 4,000 representatives across culture, art, heritage, film, TV, radio and fashion
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 May 2024
Featuring: King Charles III arrive at The Sovereign’s Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the Creative Industries of the United Kingdom. The Garden Party will bring together approximately 4, 000 representatives across culture, art, heritage, film, TV, radio and fashion. Picture date: Wednesday May 15, 2024.
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
How did they get Peg to agree to doing this? Of course there is still time for him to back out by saying I’m needed at home (not).
Is William going to joke with the few surviving veterans that it looks like they had a great time? Show up with random bruising? Stagger around and drop things? Not sure, but I’m certain he will show up with a chest full of unearned medals and command ranks on ground where thousands of valiant lives were lost, take some pictures, and leave in a private jet as soon as he is allowed.
But who will do the school run in his absence?
He probably will do that because for him it’s just a photo op.
I find myself wondering if William will bow out 45 minutes before the event is due to start much more frequently than I should.
There do seem to be a lot of visits around the military by the “working” royals since the infamous snubbing of the IGs ceremony. I understand commemorating the D Day landings is important and the king (or his representative) should attend but, it seems the palace(s) have gone from we might go depending on the kings health, to we’re all going as we must be seen as the royals who really care about our fallen heroes. I could (of course) be doing Charles, William and Camilla a huge disservice but, (IMHO) it does seem like they’re doing everything possible to erase their terrible behaviour towards military veterans who participate in the IGs.
This is a chance for William to bolster those Global Statesman credentials.
Pretty sure Peg only committed to go after the Invictus Service was confirmed.. my grandfather was on those beaches, he survived but was shot several times. It truly is sad that none of these so called leaders will ever be good enough to compare to the true hero’s that fought against 🇩🇪 and 🇯🇵 . People should be paying close attention to this we are dangerously close to repeating history.
my grandfather was involved in a big battle in the Netherlands during WWII and every anniversary he would travel back to commemorate. One year it was a ‘big’ anniversary and then Prince Charles was due to be there. My grandfather was offered the opportunity to meet / chat with Charles and his answer was fairly short with some choice language. It was in the negative. even then people had no respect for Charles.