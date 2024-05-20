King Charles, Camilla & Prince William will attend the D-Day events in France

For a while, it looked like none of the Windsors were planning on turning up to the D-Day 80th anniversary event in Normandy this year. French presidents always host memorials and dignitaries for D-Day anniversaries, but for the “big anniversaries,” world leaders are always expected to come out. President Macron will host President Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and likely a host of other European leaders and royals in Normandy on June 6th. Sidenote: the White House is pissed because Macron invited Russia to send a representative to the memorial this year too. For months, Buckingham Palace was playing fast and loose about King Charles’s attendance, given his ongoing cancer treatments. What was strange about that is Kensington Palace was also playing fast and loose, like Prince William shouldn’t be expected to stand in for his father. Well, now they’re saying that “the big three” will attend: King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.

The King, the Queen and the Prince of Wales will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in both the UK and France next month, Buckingham Palace has said. The couple will join the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6.

Meanwhile, Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at Juno Beach, hosted by the Canadian government, alongside Second World War veterans and Armed Forces personnel. He will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, alongside 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world.

The Princess of Wales, who is being treated for cancer, is not expected to travel to France.

On June 5, Their Majesties, accompanied by the Prince, will attend the UK’s national celebration in Portsmouth. The Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also attend UK events.

[From The Telegraph]

Just at a regular, non-gossip level, I’m glad that the British royals are turning up for all of this. There are so few living WWII veterans at this point, this really may be the last big D-Day service for them. It’s also fascinating to me that they’re doing different ceremonies on different beaches (different landing points for the invasion on D-Day), then the big ceremony will be on Omaha Beach. Yeah… the king will be in his element, while Camilla looks grumpy and William blinks furiously and tries not to sway. But hey, at least they’re traveling and doing something. No Kate though.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “King Charles, Camilla & Prince William will attend the D-Day events in France”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:42 am

    How did they get Peg to agree to doing this? Of course there is still time for him to back out by saying I’m needed at home (not).

    Reply
  2. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:47 am

    Is William going to joke with the few surviving veterans that it looks like they had a great time? Show up with random bruising? Stagger around and drop things? Not sure, but I’m certain he will show up with a chest full of unearned medals and command ranks on ground where thousands of valiant lives were lost, take some pictures, and leave in a private jet as soon as he is allowed.

    Reply
  3. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:52 am

    I find myself wondering if William will bow out 45 minutes before the event is due to start much more frequently than I should.

    Reply
  4. Laura D says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:59 am

    There do seem to be a lot of visits around the military by the “working” royals since the infamous snubbing of the IGs ceremony. I understand commemorating the D Day landings is important and the king (or his representative) should attend but, it seems the palace(s) have gone from we might go depending on the kings health, to we’re all going as we must be seen as the royals who really care about our fallen heroes. I could (of course) be doing Charles, William and Camilla a huge disservice but, (IMHO) it does seem like they’re doing everything possible to erase their terrible behaviour towards military veterans who participate in the IGs.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    May 20, 2024 at 10:00 am

    This is a chance for William to bolster those Global Statesman credentials.

    Reply
  6. Hypocrisy says:
    May 20, 2024 at 10:04 am

    Pretty sure Peg only committed to go after the Invictus Service was confirmed.. my grandfather was on those beaches, he survived but was shot several times. It truly is sad that none of these so called leaders will ever be good enough to compare to the true hero’s that fought against 🇩🇪 and 🇯🇵 . People should be paying close attention to this we are dangerously close to repeating history.

    Reply
  7. janey says:
    May 20, 2024 at 10:10 am

    my grandfather was involved in a big battle in the Netherlands during WWII and every anniversary he would travel back to commemorate. One year it was a ‘big’ anniversary and then Prince Charles was due to be there. My grandfather was offered the opportunity to meet / chat with Charles and his answer was fairly short with some choice language. It was in the negative. even then people had no respect for Charles.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment