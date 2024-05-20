King Charles, Camilla & Prince William will attend the D-Day events in France

For a while, it looked like none of the Windsors were planning on turning up to the D-Day 80th anniversary event in Normandy this year. French presidents always host memorials and dignitaries for D-Day anniversaries, but for the “big anniversaries,” world leaders are always expected to come out. President Macron will host President Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and likely a host of other European leaders and royals in Normandy on June 6th. Sidenote: the White House is pissed because Macron invited Russia to send a representative to the memorial this year too. For months, Buckingham Palace was playing fast and loose about King Charles’s attendance, given his ongoing cancer treatments. What was strange about that is Kensington Palace was also playing fast and loose, like Prince William shouldn’t be expected to stand in for his father. Well, now they’re saying that “the big three” will attend: King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.

The King, the Queen and the Prince of Wales will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in both the UK and France next month, Buckingham Palace has said. The couple will join the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6. Meanwhile, Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at Juno Beach, hosted by the Canadian government, alongside Second World War veterans and Armed Forces personnel. He will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, alongside 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world. The Princess of Wales, who is being treated for cancer, is not expected to travel to France. On June 5, Their Majesties, accompanied by the Prince, will attend the UK’s national celebration in Portsmouth. The Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also attend UK events.

Just at a regular, non-gossip level, I’m glad that the British royals are turning up for all of this. There are so few living WWII veterans at this point, this really may be the last big D-Day service for them. It’s also fascinating to me that they’re doing different ceremonies on different beaches (different landing points for the invasion on D-Day), then the big ceremony will be on Omaha Beach. Yeah… the king will be in his element, while Camilla looks grumpy and William blinks furiously and tries not to sway. But hey, at least they’re traveling and doing something. No Kate though.