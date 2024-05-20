Eddie Vedder: Harrison Butker is a ‘f—king p-ssy’ who doesn’t support strong women

Harrison Butker dreamt of becoming a one-man hot-button culture war and he made it happen. Follow your dreams, kids. Especially if you’re a white man with fragile masculinity and your dream is telling young women to not get jobs outside the home, and women should only be homemakers and mothers. Harrison Butker’s dumbass commencement address has become a major story over the past week, with widespread condemnation for his antiquated and misogynistic statements. On the other side, his Kansas City Chiefs jerseys are selling out… in men’s AND women’s sizes.
There’s also a petition – started by the Christians at Faithful America – condemning Butker and calling on him to apologize. It has thousands of signatures. That petition won’t change anything, sorry peeps. There’s also a change.com petition demanding that the Chiefs fire Butker, and the petition has gotten 216,000 signatures. Again, nothing will happen. Butker is famous now. He’s already getting a lot of air time on Fox News and he’ll probably be invited to every lunatic conservative conference for the next year.
One of my favorite reactions to Butker came from Eddie Vedder, who was performing with Pearl Jam in Las Vegas over the weekend:
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam has joined those condemning Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s comments at the Benedictine College commencement address.
“While I have your attention,” Vedder said at a show in Las Vegas, “Can we please raise our voices, clap our hands, and show our appreciation for the first group to be on the stage tonight, Deep Sea Diver? That’s some good men and good women making up a great band. The singer, Jessica, and the keyboard player, Patti, they must not have believed that ‘diabolical lie’ that women should take pride in taking a back seat to their man.”
Vedder continued: “You see the kicker and he doesn’t have the pads because he doesn’t tackle anybody or get tackled. But he started telling men to puff up your chest and be more masculine and you don’t lose your masculinity. The irony was that when he was saying that, he looked like such an f—king p–sy. There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman.”
God I love a Gen X feminist. Eddie Vedder is a god!! Thank you for your service, sir.
Eddie Vedder had some words for that loser from the Kansas City Chiefs:
"There's nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman"
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 19, 2024
