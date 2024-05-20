Kate Moss skipped King Charles’s garden party last week & the palace is furious

Here are some photos of Kate Moss on May 2, where she attended the New York fundraising event for The King’s Trust, formerly The Prince’s Trust. Kate is actually somewhat friendly with the Windsors and she turns up to royal events sometimes, especially fundraisers. I remember, years ago, Moss came out for some royal-adjacent fundraiser which was supposed to be attended by Prince William and then-Duchess Kate. Keen ended up skipping and Moss greeted William with “where’s your wife?” Moss was a #WhereIsKate Truther before any of us! Well, last Wednesday, Buckingham Palace hosted its second garden party of the season. The focus for the party was supposed to be “the creative arts,” so it was an excuse for King Charles and Queen Camilla to mingle with celebrities. Kate Moss was supposed to go to the party, but she skipped and no one knows why. It sounds like the palace is pissed about it!

She is an ever-present fixture at A-list parties around the world. But Kate Moss failed to turn up to a star-studded Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla last week – leaving organisers flummoxed and put-out. The 50-year-old supermodel had been among more than 4,000 guests from the worlds of showbusiness and fashion invited to celebrate Britain’s creative arts industry. The Mail on Sunday can reveal that officials were particularly exasperated because Ms Moss had asked for her ticket back after initially declining the invitation – only then not to show up at all. The British Fashion Council had been forced to intervene on her behalf just a few days before the event to ensure her a spot. A source said: ‘After all the wrangling, Kate was a no-show on the day. She made her decision so late that briefing notes were sent out ahead of the event which listed her as a guest. Even now there are articles online which say she was attending, even though she was nowhere to be seen.’ Designer Stella McCartney – Kate’s best friend and fellow fashion wild child – was also invited but did not attend, citing ‘work commitments’. Last night, a friend of Kate, who is a keen smoker, quipped that the model’s absence may have had something to do with the fact that cigarettes were not allowed at the garden party. Another source said: ‘Everyone behind the scenes was desperate to see Kate and were so disappointed she didn’t come. Staff were wandering around looking for her.’ The source said it had been a surprise that Ms Moss had not turned up. ‘It’s a money-can’t-buy event so there are very few people in the world who would not take up their place on the Buckingham Palace lawn to see the King and Queen, and even fewer who would be so impolite about it,’ they added. The model’s no-show comes after she was seen clambering on to the stage at a Skip Marley concert in Turkey last weekend and had to be ushered away by guards. Later, she was seen holding hands with Skip, the 27-year-old grandson of the late reggae superstar Bob Marley.

[From The Daily Mail]

Perhaps Moss was too busy partying or recovering from partying to make it to the palace on time. Or perhaps, given the behind-the-scenes wrangling, Moss’s snub was rather pointed. Like, it sounds as if there was some chaos about whether or not she would even get an invitation, and she was just like, “who needs this drama?” Also: “It’s a money-can’t-buy event so there are very few people in the world who would not take up their place on the Buckingham Palace lawn to see the King and Queen…” Charles was literally making small-talk with C-list reality stars, let’s not pretend this was the classiest, most A-list event ever. It sounds like the palace had high hopes that A-listers like Kate Moss and Stella McCartney would turn up and they’re mad that their garden party looked so unremarkable.