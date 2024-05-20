Sean Combs issued a BS non-apology statement about the 2016 Cassie video

Trigger warning: DV, SA

Last Friday, CNN exclusively aired a 2016 video of Sean Combs repeatedly assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. Cassie had escaped their hotel room and Combs ran after her, wearing nothing but a towel. He punched her and kicked her and tried to drag her across the floor. According to Cassie’s lawsuit, which she filed last fall, this was just one incident out of hundreds, if not thousands. Combs regularly abused her, raped her and trafficked her to other men. When Cassie filed her lawsuit, Combs’ immediate reaction was to issue a blanket denial, saying outright that Cassie was trying to “assassinate my character” and that he did not do anything Cassie alleged, and she was “looking for a quick payday.” Now that the hotel video has become public, this is what Combs is saying:

The darkest times in HIS life? HE hit rock bottom? Cassie’s lawyer quickly issued a statement:

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said in a Sunday, May 19, statement to Us Weekly. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Most people are not swayed, although there are plenty of men who are like “why are you still mad, he apologized.” Thankfully, there seem to be a lot of men who finally “believe women,” but only now that they’ve been presented with a video of Combs beating Cassie.

16 Responses to “Sean Combs issued a BS non-apology statement about the 2016 Cassie video”

  1. sevenblue says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:25 am

    I am guessing he is gonna find the God and act like he is as innocent as a baby now.

    Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:25 am

    This is strictly a performative apology, made because he was caught in a lie by denying all the accusations. Suddenly, he’s remorseful. And it wouldn’t qualify as an apology in any case, since he doesn’t direct it to the person he harmed, Cassie. He never even bothers to say her name.

    Reply
  3. Porsha says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:25 am

    How convenient what a load of s$%@t
    So is he apologising for all of the abuse
    from all of the other times NO
    Is he trying to put the message out, that this was the only occasion YES

    Reply
  4. borgqueen says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:27 am

    What about all the other times he abused her and other people? Cassie had her head half shaved bc he spit gum in her hair bc he was jealous.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:28 am

    I had to click off this video when he started talking about being disgusted with himself. He’s not sorry, he’s sorry people saw the video.

    Reply
  6. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:29 am

    Online speculation is that the background of his video makes it look like Diddy has relocated to a country with no US extradition agreement, like Russell Simmons who was served in Bali.

    Reply
  7. Susan Collins says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:29 am

    So he felt the heat getting really hot and decided to make a false apology. After everything he said about her way back about the truth would come and she is just looking for a payout. Well the truth came out in the form of a horrific video. So there is the truth.

    Reply
  8. Midnight@theOasis says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:31 am

    Combs is a worthless piece of 💩. I pray that evil abuser rots in jail. He should feel and know the pain and misery he’s inflicted on all his victims.

    Reply
  9. K says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:32 am

    Forgive me CBers.

    FU@# YOU DIDDY!
    I hope he rots. This is only the tip of the iceberg. Monster.

    Reply
  10. Eleonor says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:41 am

    Of course it’s all about him.
    Straight from Narcissistic abuser textbooks: if caught it was because you were in so much pain. I hope more women come out.

    Reply
  11. LoryD75 says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:49 am

    From a legal standpoint, isn’t this Bad advice from his camp to admit guilt? Even if the statute of limitations has run out, doesn’t it give probable cause for continued investigation? Can it be used in court against other possible accusations?

    Reply
  12. Cel2495 says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:54 am

    He is not sorry, he denied the allegations and called her a liar and a money grabbing h*e basically. He did not even mention we her name! “I’m sorry” he should be apologizing to her but he doesn’t. He is a terrible human being and needs to be in jail. This “apology” is performative…. And I hope they clean him out then and only then he goes to jail.

    Reply
  13. Chantal1 says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:59 am

    So glad the majority of clear thinking people and bs deniers are calling this nonsense out and are noting the fact that that he never even mentions Cassie’s name in this non apology. I was watching Tisa Tells live Saturday night and she had stated that he would do this on Saturday night or Sunday morning, and he did. Unfortunately, there are still some Diddum apologists accepting this non apology (I’m keeping this autocorrect). How do you accept an apology for someone else? The nerve! People are also noting who is still standing by/up for him and are rightfully calling them out. The apologists are defending someone who is on video viciously beating his then gf and is still being investigated by Homeland Security, who have removed dozens of boxes from this monster’s homes! If I was a celebrity, I wouldn’t even say hi to him, in case like Sauron, the eye of Homeland Security turned its gaze my way. Unbelievable and disappointing! But these idiotic actions of support show who I should and shouldn’t/will no longer be supporting. So thanks for that. Still, I do believe his career/reign of terror is over and hope more victims feel safe enough to come forward if they want to.

    Reply

