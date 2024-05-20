Sean Combs issued a BS non-apology statement about the 2016 Cassie video

Trigger warning: DV, SA

Last Friday, CNN exclusively aired a 2016 video of Sean Combs repeatedly assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. Cassie had escaped their hotel room and Combs ran after her, wearing nothing but a towel. He punched her and kicked her and tried to drag her across the floor. According to Cassie’s lawsuit, which she filed last fall, this was just one incident out of hundreds, if not thousands. Combs regularly abused her, raped her and trafficked her to other men. When Cassie filed her lawsuit, Combs’ immediate reaction was to issue a blanket denial, saying outright that Cassie was trying to “assassinate my character” and that he did not do anything Cassie alleged, and she was “looking for a quick payday.” Now that the hotel video has become public, this is what Combs is saying:

P Diddy reacts to leaked footage of him beating up then-girlfriend Cassie: “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.” pic.twitter.com/p1K8DgFKms — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 19, 2024

The darkest times in HIS life? HE hit rock bottom? Cassie’s lawyer quickly issued a statement:

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said in a Sunday, May 19, statement to Us Weekly. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

[From Us Weekly]

Most people are not swayed, although there are plenty of men who are like “why are you still mad, he apologized.” Thankfully, there seem to be a lot of men who finally “believe women,” but only now that they’ve been presented with a video of Combs beating Cassie.

Cassie’s physical wounds may have healed, but the mental & emotional trauma suffered at the hands of Sean Combs left irreparable damage. She lived through his abuse, & was ridiculed once she built the courage to speak up! I can’t imagine the torment & torture she’s endured.… pic.twitter.com/qka4fEqQdO — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 19, 2024

Here’s a reminder of Sean Combs’ statement denying ALL the abuse. The video leaked, a video he bought in order to bury the evidence AND he made this statement all the same. He thinks he can manipulate the public by saying he is sorry ✅ he was in a dark place ✅ he’s been in… pic.twitter.com/ml538gcnWa — Laura Richards BSc MSc MBPsS (@thecrimeanalyst) May 19, 2024