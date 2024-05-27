“The ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer is amazing” Memorial Day links

The full-length trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out and I’m really into it! It looks delightfully weird and the actors look like they’re having a ball. [OMG Blog]
These days I avoid movie theaters like the literal plague they spread but hot damn is the Beetlejuice release date on my calendar.
+1
Same. This is one film I will happily pay to see in a cinema.
Forget Michelle Yeoh’s jewels, I want her watches! Lainey links to a GQ article about MY’s Richard Mille watches and they are stunning. https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/watches/article/michelle-yeoh-watch-collection-richard-mille
(the eye candy of Lewis Hamilton in the pale blue at the bottom of Lainey’s page is yum).
This is a movie that I will be going to. I can’t wait till September!
Same here, I loved the OG one and this looks fantastic. I’ll be there in September.
We saw Furiosa last night and I enjoyed it more than Fury Road. I think mostly because there’s (a bit) more story to this one and Chris Hemsworth NAILED IT as the baddie. He stayed away from cartoonish (looking at you Thor 4) while still being OTT and absolutely delivered. Anya Taylor Joy was great too, she had an amazing impact with so few words.
im so excite to see Winona Ryder in a big movie getting her flowers!
I love the way you put this!
Can’t wait for Beetlejuice!!