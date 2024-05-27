“The ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer is amazing” Memorial Day links
  • May 27, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The full-length trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out and I’m really into it! It looks delightfully weird and the actors look like they’re having a ball. [OMG Blog]
Sofia Richie welcomed a daughter named Eloise. [Hollywood Life]
Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner had dinner in Miami. [Socialite Life]
Michelle Yeoh’s jewelry is always insane. [LaineyGossip]
Elle Fanning looked gorgeous in Cannes. [RCFA]
Can Furiosa live up to Mad Max: Fury Road? [Pajiba]
Chris Hemsworth got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [Go Fug Yourself]
Anya Taylor Joy & other celebrities were out for the Monaco Grand Prix. [Just Jared]
Cher performed at the Cannes amfAR gala. [Seriously OMG]
How many Kardashian-Jenners have private planes? [Starcasm]
Amnesia about Donald Trump = Trumpnesia. [Buzzfeed]

10 Responses to ““The ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ trailer is amazing” Memorial Day links”

  1. Bettyrose says:
    May 27, 2024 at 9:20 am

    These days I avoid movie theaters like the literal plague they spread but hot damn is the Beetlejuice release date on my calendar.

  2. seaflower says:
    May 27, 2024 at 9:30 am

    Forget Michelle Yeoh’s jewels, I want her watches! Lainey links to a GQ article about MY’s Richard Mille watches and they are stunning. https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/watches/article/michelle-yeoh-watch-collection-richard-mille

    (the eye candy of Lewis Hamilton in the pale blue at the bottom of Lainey’s page is yum).

  3. Susan Collins says:
    May 27, 2024 at 9:42 am

    This is a movie that I will be going to. I can’t wait till September!

  4. SarahCS says:
    May 27, 2024 at 9:58 am

    We saw Furiosa last night and I enjoyed it more than Fury Road. I think mostly because there’s (a bit) more story to this one and Chris Hemsworth NAILED IT as the baddie. He stayed away from cartoonish (looking at you Thor 4) while still being OTT and absolutely delivered. Anya Taylor Joy was great too, she had an amazing impact with so few words.

  5. lisa says:
    May 27, 2024 at 10:37 am

    im so excite to see Winona Ryder in a big movie getting her flowers!

  6. Mrs. Smith says:
    May 27, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    Can’t wait for Beetlejuice!!

