Prince William stepped out at the FA Cup final with Prince George on Saturday

Here are some photos of Prince William and Prince George, attending the FA Cup final on Saturday. William’s favorite team, Aston Villa, lost in the semifinals, much to his disappointment. So William brought George to watch the final between Manchester City and Manchester United. Man U won. William went out on the pitch to hand out the trophy and greet the teams. This is only the second time we’ve seen George in 2024, and both of his public outings have come at football matches. We have not seen Charlotte or Louis publicly since last Christmas, and I do not believe that their birthday portraits were taken recently or even this year.
This outing also came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the general election and Buckingham Palace promptly announced that they were hitting pause on all of their outings throughout the six-week election cycle. King Charles canceled several events, and William canceled some mysterious outing which was supposed to be a surprise. It was weird. As I said before, I actually understand why the Windsors are avoiding charity visits which might draw attention to a “political” issue (homelessness, food insecurity, war, immigration), but on the other hand, it looks like they were desperate for an excuse to avoid work. In William’s case, he only wants to do “work” when it involves celebrities, football or pretending to be a global statesman.
William’s outing also came just days and hours after a renewed conversation about his mysteriously vanished wife. Last week, the Mail’s Richard Eden said his sources were telling him that the Princess of Wales would likely not be seen until this fall. Then the Daily Beast’s sources were like: Kate probably won’t be seen at all this year and oh btw, she’s only being surrounded by her “birth family” these days. Weird weird weird.
This doofus needs to take his other two kids someplace. If they don’t want to attend a football match, there must be places they would like to go. If he doesn’t, the questions about them will grow louder as well.
He assumes that watching these games should only be for George. William lacks sensitivity imo as a parent.
o, he’s just ensuring everyone knows George is chosen like W
George looks like he’s going to a job interview, not a football match.
I watched tbe FA Cup Final and everyone in this section was dressed up in suit and tie, dresses, etc. That’s the dress code for this section.
Maybe the other 2 did not want to get dressed up like adults going to work & preferred to play instead? 😝
I doubt William even asked them
It’s about being a family. Charlotte and Louis could have had fun and George would not have had to sit with a bunch of people in suits
Real question is whether all three kids will be at trooping. At this point, it might be just George. Problem is they’ve set the precedent of all 3 children being there.
It’s bad parenting if William keeps the other two home.
On the flip side, all three kids may hate going to trooping and being paraded around. So letting the younger two stay home may be a gift and the bad parenting is making George go. Having a monarchy with such transactional ties to the BM doesn’t exactly induce positive child rearing. The system is not good for any kids.
It’s not fair on the younger ones either, it looks as if William is doing what was done to Harry when he was young, George getting all the attention.
I think that maybe he doesn’t have access to the 2 younger kids at the moment. Little George is a future sovereign so Kate and family have no say so over him. I suspect something huge went down between them and she squirreled the 2 younger kids off to Middleton manor.
The child is 10 and dresses like an adult looking somber. Dressing like a business executive surrounded by adults. William seems to want to show off the heir. William needs to give attention to Charlotte and Louis. Take them to games too. He left Charlotte home on her birthday and he went to a game. Does William not realize that he should give attention to all of them. George should not get the more special treatment. Will brags how George wants to be a pilot. Maybe his other children do too
Louis will be writing his own version of “Spare” in 30 years from now.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
He looks healthier and more relaxed than earlier in the year .
Looking very smug indeed .
It gives vibes that George is treated like his only child.
The only good thing william and kate have done is create handsome children. I already feel bad for George’s future girlfriend(s) because next to a horrid press they are also going to have to deal with jealous females.
I feel sorry for George. His being treated more special than his brother.and sister is not a good thing. The younger two should not be left out because of birth order. William needs to get a clue about parenting.
He should know better after what happened to Harry, still the fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree so we shouldn’t be that surprised.
How do you know he’s straight?
His father was forced into a marriage with a woman he didn’t love, perhaps William felt he needed to do the same. Does it matter.
Charles was not forced. He always blames others. He proposed to others who turned him down. Camilla encouraged him to marry Diana. It is sad that the late Diana has spin about her that a man married her because he was forced. Charles should be ashamed of himself. He courted a teenager when he was 32. Charles got the heirs divorced his wife and married the mistress. William was not forced he settled. He broke up with Kate a few times too.
Prince Philip and the Queen mum bullied him into marriage to produce the heir and the spare. At the time it was a constant news story about whom he would marry and when.
“Jealous females” 😳
Weird indeed! Where is Kate? Is she so sick that she can’t make an appearance at any event. She could go on for car ride around Buckingham so we can at least get a glimpse of her. What is going on? We know she has cancer but she can still be seen ocassionally at some point.
He is a horrible parent I know that George ( looking like he’s going to a business conference ) is the heir, but if they are going to ever feel like a family the children should be treated more equally This little man-child should be dressed more in keeping with the event , and his little sister and brother should also get out of the castle once in a while
OMG, hes even pointing at George to show him how to shake hands George is doing fine w/o W being a yob)
At the dailymail they called both boys… will you are over 40 it is ridiculous…
‘Birth’ family is a very curious term to use,I think her and Will are pretty much divorced at this stage.
I have an unpopular opinion. K&W said before through sources that they want the spares not to have official roles and to earn their own money . If that is true, it is a good thing that the other children don’t get to do these things. George isn’t just watching a football game, he has cameras on him while watching it and some articles are written about it. No child should be subjected to this. If they keep non-heirs out of these public outings, it is good for them. Unfortunately, the heir has no way out of it.
So you’re saying that by not accompanying their Dad the other two are having a more carefree childhood? I hadn’t thought of it that way, but hopefully you are right I also hope that when there aren’t any cameras around that William treats all three with his attention and affection
Anne had cameras on her when she was a child and accompanied Charles on outings. She never complained about having a bad childhood.
@Giddy, Harry was with Charles as a child in a lot of public outings after Diana died. From Spare, we now know that Charles was an absentee father. The amount of public outings doesn’t indicate any kind of involved parenting. We will probably never know what kind of parents K&W really are until their children decide to share.
You have a point. I wonder if Kate ever regrets marrying the heir and having her first born’s future decided at the moment of conception. Is she glad he will be King one day or would she prefer him to have the freedom to decide what he is going to do with his own life.
So yeah, if the two younger kids don’t want to be in front of the cameras, then I hope they have the choice. So far though, the parents have already exposed their kids in order to get positive coverage for themselves. William had a video of charlotte wishing luck to the lionesses when he got heat for missing the finals. So it’s hard to contain that once it’s already been set. The papers expect it now. So we’ll see. But the fact is they haven’t protected the spares so far. They’ve been happy to show them. So using protection as an argument for not seeing the younger two does not really work. It’s more about protecting themselves.
@Sevenblue – It’s not a terrible point. It seems pretty obvious that George is treated as more special, and we can only imagine what domestic horrors these children have witnessed at home. But if overall the younger two are living more carefree childhoods and are given the chance to grow emotionally and be their own people, maybe they have a chance at being emotionally healthy and happy.
I know this makes me a jerk but I’d love for somebody who has the chance to pull George off to the side and ask what’s really going on (but he’s probably been coached with some auto-response).
I’m amazed that there hasn’t been any gossip coming from the other parents at the school
There’s no way other parents at a school like that would ever gossip outside of their own circle. The wealthy elite don’t gossip outside of their own social group and put a very high priority on discretion.
So… part of the separation negotiations is George lives with Willy? Future king & all the horsepucky.
And the other 2 “spares” can live with Kate. That’s what she has to settle for, George being out of her reach. In return she gets the house, the other children, $$ as long as she plays along.
No wonder she’s so ill. Imagine your child being beyond you because of some make up title.
I bet only George is at the trooping.
I agree if they aren’t at the Trooping it is clear there is a custody deal in the works.
If George is the only one the media will ask questions again. William might have to get another farmer’s market artificial intelligence video.
Why’s he on the other side in the second picture.
In addition to preparing him for the spotlight, my thought is he brought George along, so he didn’t get booed.
Anyway, here is willy out, acting like a single dad. I often think back to the reports in December, that rumors a royal separation would be announced in the new year. I speculated at the time that it would be Bea and Edo, but when I think back, I suspect they presented Lazy with the news in December and then somehow things took a turn downhill. Anyway… looking at how this all plays out.
ITA–George is a prop in this case. I have pug that I use as prop whenever I take walks.
I get why he’s dragged George out, he’s the heir. And generational trauma be damned, this is what happens. He didn’t look particularly stoked to be there but his team wasn’t playing so maybe even the chance to meet Jack Grealish wasn’t enough to make a Manchester derby interesting for a 10/11 year old.
Was watching something that made me think about the spares not being seen. I think they’re still young enough to blurt something out. Esp Louie.
The simplest thing for them to do (“shut up”) they won’t do. They said no more appearances for Wilnot only Zoom. Nigeria happens and he has 100s of engagements. He’s looking after his wife, his wife is being looked after by her family. The kids are fine he is busy being a Dad we only see George 🤷🏾♀️ Don’t interrupt your enemy while he’s making a mistake
But he missed the Women’s FA cup finl which was on May 12.