Prince William stepped out at the FA Cup final with Prince George on Saturday

Here are some photos of Prince William and Prince George, attending the FA Cup final on Saturday. William’s favorite team, Aston Villa, lost in the semifinals, much to his disappointment. So William brought George to watch the final between Manchester City and Manchester United. Man U won. William went out on the pitch to hand out the trophy and greet the teams. This is only the second time we’ve seen George in 2024, and both of his public outings have come at football matches. We have not seen Charlotte or Louis publicly since last Christmas, and I do not believe that their birthday portraits were taken recently or even this year.

This outing also came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the general election and Buckingham Palace promptly announced that they were hitting pause on all of their outings throughout the six-week election cycle. King Charles canceled several events, and William canceled some mysterious outing which was supposed to be a surprise. It was weird. As I said before, I actually understand why the Windsors are avoiding charity visits which might draw attention to a “political” issue (homelessness, food insecurity, war, immigration), but on the other hand, it looks like they were desperate for an excuse to avoid work. In William’s case, he only wants to do “work” when it involves celebrities, football or pretending to be a global statesman.

William’s outing also came just days and hours after a renewed conversation about his mysteriously vanished wife. Last week, the Mail’s Richard Eden said his sources were telling him that the Princess of Wales would likely not be seen until this fall. Then the Daily Beast’s sources were like: Kate probably won’t be seen at all this year and oh btw, she’s only being surrounded by her “birth family” these days. Weird weird weird.

