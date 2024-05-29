The Windsors worry the Sussexes will overshadow them during the election cycle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing a lot of “winning” this year and last year. Meghan has a new podcasting deal, they’ve got several projects in the pipeline at Netflix, their Nigerian tour went splendidly, their Invictus Games “One Year To Go” visit to Canada was fantastic, last year’s Dusseldorf games were amazing, NATO leaders can’t wait to get facetime with Harry, Meghan’s investment in Clevr Blends is going well, Harry’s still playing polo for charity (and looking amazing) and to top it all off, Meghan will hopefully launch her lifestyle brand soon. All of this has made the Windsors seethe and, hilariously, try to copy whatever the Sussexes are doing. This is a one-sided obsession – the Sussexes have made it repeatedly clear that they’ve moved on and their lives and work are in California. But the Windsors are still trapped, and every accusation is a confession. Speaking of, “royal expert” Tom Quinn had a lot to say about what these Sussex-wins mean to the Windsors.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent Nigeria trip and efforts to build their profile might have them being seen as ‘the more fashionable version of William and Kate’.
As the Prince and Princess of Wales have withdrawn from royal duties in recent months as Kate continues her cancer treatment, it appears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped up their appearances despite not being working royals any longer. The couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020, but they have kept their royal titles and a recent three day trip to Nigeria was likened to a royal tour by critics. Now, Buckingham Palace has announced that the Royal Family is to postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.
Royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror: “Harry and Meghan, the renegade Royals, will struggle to conceal their delight that the Royal family has decided to postpone much of its work in the run-up to the general election at the beginning of July.”
He added: “Freed of the normal constraints on working royals, Harry and Megan are canny enough to know that this gives them a chance to fill the gap – that in the coming weeks the focus is bound to shift to them. You only have to look at photographs of the couple during their recent Nigeria tour to see that that they are determined to be seen as a more relaxed, more fashionable version of William and Kate. That’s why they make sure they are constantly seen holding hands and emphasising their commitment to the young and disadvantaged. It’s a clever pitch from a couple who want to be seen as the fun alternative to the fusty, out of touch and now largely shutdown Royal family.”
Tom Quinn previously told the Mirror: “The senior royals, especially William and Kate, are terrified of one thing above all others: that Harry and Meghan will continue to organise trips across the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family. The fear is made worse because William knows that with his wife stricken with cancer he cannot compete and he can’t stop the Meghan and Harry rollercoaster.”
“It’s a clever pitch from a couple who want to be seen as the fun alternative to the fusty, out of touch and now largely shutdown Royal family.” To whom are the Sussexes “pitching” though? In this scenario, is the idea that the Sussexes are trying to appeal to British peeps, in the hopes that Britain will clamor for the Sussexes’ return? That’s not the Sussexes’ motive, but as I said, every accusation is a confession. That’s what the Windsors fear – that the Sussexes’ charisma, beauty and work will overshadow the left-behinds for many more years to come. And that’s exactly what has happened for more than four years already. Hell, King Charles’s coronation was ALL about Harry and what he was doing and whether Meghan would come. Even now, there’s more focus on “what are the Sussexes doing” as opposed to “where IS Kate?” Anyway, I hope Harry & Meghan keep winning!
I hope Y’all can hear me laughing. It sounds so delicious.
“The fear is made worse because William knows that with his wife stricken with cancer he cannot COMPETE…”
Hilarious! So desperate that they now admit that William is trying to compete with H&M!
I nearly choked on my tea at the word “fusty.” It’s the tabloids and “royal experts” saying these things. Is the silent agreement falling apart? And who’s competing with who? Chuckles and Side Chick are dottering about, looking crumpled and dusty. Peggy is desperate for anyone to see him as relevant but seems incapable of actually being/doing/saying anything relevant. The Sussexes are a philanthropic couple bringing attention to their work. The royal connection helps, of course. Their story is compelling and as old as time: star-crossed lovers fighting a wicked, powerful, vindictive evil king/queen/monster/devil/wizard. The Sussexes didn’t write this chapter, though. The “royal family” did.
@TheFarmer’sWife
IF, by: “The royal connection helps, of course” you mean:
“[They are a modern married couple] fighting a wicked, powerful, vindictive evil king/queen/monster/devil/wizard. The Sussexes didn’t write this chapter, though. The “royal family” did,” then yes, I agree with you.
Because the royal attachment to H&M – i:e the immutable fact that H was born of those people and, in marrying H and having children, M is also now attached to them through the blood of her husband and children – continues to be an dangerous albatross around their neck.
Even H thought he & his wife were well rid of the danger and abuse posed by the BRF and their enablers in Fleet Street when he and M “ran for their lives” and found safety in America. In one of his interviews during his promo for Spare H said that he & M naively believed that in taking themselves out of that toxic dump (my words) known as the british royal institution, they thought it would have stopped the media abuse, which he said he “knows” is aided and abetted by his family.
So no. The royal connection doesnt “help,” given that it is more harm than good to H&M.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped up their appearances despite not being working royals.” So only “working” royals can make appearances? Better tell that to all the actors, singers, politicians and so on making appearances. It’s a wonder “commoners” are allowed to leave their houses when the RF isn’t working.
A lot of non-working royals like Beatrice, Tindalls are doing appearances too. The issue is the british media isn’t obsessed with them.
The leftovers and their failed propaganda campaign have made the Sussex’s the icons they now are.. that has to 🔥 a lot.
When supposed supporters are describing you as “the fusty, out of touch and now largely shutdown Royal family.” ….ouch.
Right😂? But the thing is, William had already scaled back his events before the elections. The elections are just giving him a more legitimate reason. One that doesn’t involve the school runs.
@Hench: I still remember one of the British newspaper columnists being angry that Meghan made Kate look dowdy at the 2020 Commonwealth day service. LOL
Kate went so quickly from flashing her naked bum pretty consistently (the only public person unable to find a seamstress to attach weights to her hems for a decade plus!) to playing bedraggled prairie wife.
They’ve always insulted the Royals under the guise of reporting what “others” think. It’s the only way they can show their true feelings.
Did Quinn realized that he admitted his beloved BRF is out of touch (and that the same can’t be said about the Sussexes)?
Hmmm. Maybe if the BM would simply stop reporting and creating stories about H&M every single day… the fuddy-duddy leftovers wouldn’t feel so overshadowed?
This rota story itself is just “let’s find a new way to use Harry and Meghan in a sentance so we can sell clicks”.
Next headline will be some version of “Meghan Seen in SUV!! Wearing that watch!!”
@Mairzy Doats They can just copy and paste from this article:
https://www.celebitchy.com/856609/duchess_meghan_was_seen_driving_a_range_rover_in_california_this_week/
But their readers love the invented stories they don’t need to be true to stir things up.
Oh well! That’s their problem then. It’s almost June of 2024. They’re always claiming that they just “get on with the job”, then do that. Worry about how you are getting caught up when you return for your stakeholders ( UK citizens), not what someone who isn’t working with you is doing. There’s no other company on earth that reasonably expects ex-employees half a decade after they leave to still plan anything they do around what that company is doing. They absolutely should continue to plan trips, organize events, and do work with their organizations. What does what is happening with the British royal family (who they trip all over themselves to constantly tell us Harry and Meghan aren’t a part of) have to do with them?
If the royals have decided to step back so as not to influence the election, you’d think they’d be happy for the spotlight to point away from them?
Oh wait the real reason they’ve stepped back “for the election” for the first time ever, is that Charles is sick and William refuses to work, election or no. Sucks for them that when they’re not seen, they don’t get attention
Exactly, election or no. The election couldn’t have come at a better time for them.
What’s wrong with TQ?
To quote the Jamaicans – bittah, bittah, bittah.
H&M *make sure* to be seen holding hands?
No, it’s the way they are with each other, comfortable, loving, supportive.
“… will struggle to conceal their delight”?
Missington and the Left-Behinds are a side-show, an afterthought. While I’m sure H&M do talk in private, they’re much too busy to be thinking of putting on a show, or how they come across. They’re authentic, unlike the Wailses. They have *it*, the je ne sais quoi that can’t be faked.
Nice try though, TQ.
Well if they would get out there during this time and work they wouldn’t have to worry. Oh wait all the Sussexes have to to is breathe to overshadow lol.
The Sussexes “make sure to be seen holding hands” instead of showing genuine, heartfelt contempt for their spouse, like William does.
@Kaiser, I literally mumbled under my breath as I read the article, “Accusations are confessions” before I saw you said the same thing. If you use that rule, it explains nearly everything the RF does. And what a soulless life to lead. It makes me feel like I can’t breathe just to think of it.
I agree. 100000%
I grew up in a family cult. I’m well out now and very happy. I do see a lot of my journey in the Sussex’s journey but theirs in obviously so much more extreme and terrifying.
The sheer inability to let your guard down – ever – to take a deep breath, to feel any degree of freedom or independence- is beyond suffocating.
I cannot imagine ever going back. The idea of clipping your own wings and walking back into a too small cage is awful. I cannot do it. I can’t. Not ever.
The ones who remain comfort themselves by hating on me, still.
But – and it always happens – without the scapegoat being actively around, they will eventually turn on each other and peck each other to death. They cannot function without a person to flog for the groups mistakes, and when the head narc feels angry and wants to cause pain, he has to resort to other people now.
And eventually- it always happens – their circle becomes tired of the re living and re walking the same tired decades old complaints. They won’t say that. They will always jump in to roast the scapegoat. But they do get bored of it, tired by the fixation on specific individuals when there is nothing new to sharpen their claws on.
They come around less or start to mock they never abated always present rage of the main abusers. God, get over it! They want to say. But never do. That would endanger their position.
That’s when the head narc falls, his interested audience deeply diminished and even members of the fickle family growing bored.
They usually start a rotation of scapegoats, people who have never been on the receiving end. But they have to alternate frequently so that the newly abused don’t leave. Or connect the way they are being treated with the way the scapegoat was treated.
No epiphanies, self reflection or introspection allowed.
Joyful Liluri, as I read your post, I realize the courage it took you to escape. You’ve got to be an incredibly strong person. I’m so happy for you.
The life you have described for the people left behind sounds horrendous. I hope there are others who will find the courage that you did to escape to a better life.
They’re also telling on themselves when they accuse the Sussexes of “pitching” a version of themselves to the public when, in reality, they are just being who they truly are and living their lives.
W&K and C&C are the ones constantly pitching a version of themselves in attempts to counteract their respective surly, classist and lazy or boring, jealous and grasping natures.
Yeah, no one thinks Harry and Meghan are holding hands just so they can pitch a version of themselves. They’ve held hands since the very beginning. They’ve always held hands. That’s what they do bc they like and support each other and have a complimentary love language.
I still need more information on what the royal family did during the last election. I can’t believe they aren’t supposed to work? Surely they can conduct private meetings, plan future activities-maybe high profile visits or tours are not appropriate but it just seems like an excuse for Billy Idle to really do nothing and Sunak hadn’t even dried off when the palace announced they were cancelling things they had not even announced.
“Sunak hadn’t even dried off”
@Chiclit ☠️🤣
What’s funny though is that Charles is still out and about doing things. He ain’t missing out on being kingly, elections and cancer can’t stop him! Whereas William is all like yay, no work for me.
Right? Charles is still kinging around during cancer treatment, while William can’t work for a year because his estranged wife had preventative chemo in March
As I said earlier in the week, the male version of Angela Levin. Harry and Meghan were holding hands and were more fashionable than William and Kate when they were working royals. These were some of the main problems the press, palace and royalists had with them. I’m looking forward to the outrage when Harry and/or Meghan does anything during the election period. I can’t wait!
“ The Windsors worry that the Sussexes will overshadow them during the election cycle.”
😂😂😂
When have they not overshadowed them?
Let me repeat myself, “a jar of jam outshone the Windsors”.
By this point the Windsors should know they’ve been permanently eclipsed, election or no election
Even when things are happening for the Windsors that should genuinely be the Big Story the tabloids still make it all about Harry – and especially Meghan. Meghan going for a hike hours after the bloody Coronation was Meghan supposedly trying to overshadow Chuckles big day. The Sussexes don’t have to even try to eclipse the left behinds (and I don’t believe for one minute they are actually trying to do that) the reporters are the ones doing the eclipsing. It’s pathetic but true that even when Charles shuffles off this mortal coil most of the coverage will be about Meghan in one way or another.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see H&M for a while. They’re working on other projects and keeping busy. I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see them until after July 4th. Who knows. One thing I can count on is that they’re not going to arrange their lives around the rrs and brf.
Oh, I guess they forgot that H&M don’t work for the brf anymore. Seriously, everyone on the planet knows it. No one will think anything they do is for the royal family, so WanK can rest easy.