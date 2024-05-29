The Windsors worry the Sussexes will overshadow them during the election cycle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing a lot of “winning” this year and last year. Meghan has a new podcasting deal, they’ve got several projects in the pipeline at Netflix, their Nigerian tour went splendidly, their Invictus Games “One Year To Go” visit to Canada was fantastic, last year’s Dusseldorf games were amazing, NATO leaders can’t wait to get facetime with Harry, Meghan’s investment in Clevr Blends is going well, Harry’s still playing polo for charity (and looking amazing) and to top it all off, Meghan will hopefully launch her lifestyle brand soon. All of this has made the Windsors seethe and, hilariously, try to copy whatever the Sussexes are doing. This is a one-sided obsession – the Sussexes have made it repeatedly clear that they’ve moved on and their lives and work are in California. But the Windsors are still trapped, and every accusation is a confession. Speaking of, “royal expert” Tom Quinn had a lot to say about what these Sussex-wins mean to the Windsors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent Nigeria trip and efforts to build their profile might have them being seen as ‘the more fashionable version of William and Kate’. As the Prince and Princess of Wales have withdrawn from royal duties in recent months as Kate continues her cancer treatment, it appears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped up their appearances despite not being working royals any longer. The couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020, but they have kept their royal titles and a recent three day trip to Nigeria was likened to a royal tour by critics. Now, Buckingham Palace has announced that the Royal Family is to postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign. Royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror: “Harry and Meghan, the renegade Royals, will struggle to conceal their delight that the Royal family has decided to postpone much of its work in the run-up to the general election at the beginning of July.” He added: “Freed of the normal constraints on working royals, Harry and Megan are canny enough to know that this gives them a chance to fill the gap – that in the coming weeks the focus is bound to shift to them. You only have to look at photographs of the couple during their recent Nigeria tour to see that that they are determined to be seen as a more relaxed, more fashionable version of William and Kate. That’s why they make sure they are constantly seen holding hands and emphasising their commitment to the young and disadvantaged. It’s a clever pitch from a couple who want to be seen as the fun alternative to the fusty, out of touch and now largely shutdown Royal family.” Tom Quinn previously told the Mirror: “The senior royals, especially William and Kate, are terrified of one thing above all others: that Harry and Meghan will continue to organise trips across the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family. The fear is made worse because William knows that with his wife stricken with cancer he cannot compete and he can’t stop the Meghan and Harry rollercoaster.”

“It’s a clever pitch from a couple who want to be seen as the fun alternative to the fusty, out of touch and now largely shutdown Royal family.” To whom are the Sussexes “pitching” though? In this scenario, is the idea that the Sussexes are trying to appeal to British peeps, in the hopes that Britain will clamor for the Sussexes’ return? That’s not the Sussexes’ motive, but as I said, every accusation is a confession. That’s what the Windsors fear – that the Sussexes’ charisma, beauty and work will overshadow the left-behinds for many more years to come. And that’s exactly what has happened for more than four years already. Hell, King Charles’s coronation was ALL about Harry and what he was doing and whether Meghan would come. Even now, there’s more focus on “what are the Sussexes doing” as opposed to “where IS Kate?” Anyway, I hope Harry & Meghan keep winning!